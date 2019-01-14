MITRE Releases Report Examining NOAA Internal Policies and the Karl Study

Today, the MITRE Corporation released its report investigating internal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientific policies and procedures regarding the publication of a study titled Possible Artifacts of Data Biases in the Recent Global Surface Warming Hiatus. This study was led by NOAA scientists – with Thomas Karl as the principal author – and generated concerns from whistleblowers about its conclusions after its publication. Commissioned by the Department of Commerce, MITRE engaged leaders in the fields of environmental science and engineering who were able to objectively and independently assess the Karl Study.
“Providing data-driven scientific products is an essential part of our mission at the Department of Commerce,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We can do more to ensure that all policies are followed when releasing critical data to the public. For example, as MITRE found in its report, the Karl Study did not include a disclaimer that it was not an official product of the Federal government. As a result, it is often mistaken as a NOAA publication – even though it was not subject to heightened internal governmental review – which has spawned additional, unnecessary controversy surrounding the study’s findings.”
While the MITRE report found that the publication of the Karl Study was not fully compliant with NOAA internal procedures, it also determined that there was no evidence that NOAA intentionally distorted climate data. The report also details the deficiencies in NOAA’s internal review processes.
“MITRE provided NOAA with an invaluable service by producing an independent report on internal policies which has identified opportunities for improvement,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere. “We will take these findings into account and endeavor to be responsive to the MITRE’s recommendations.”
In 2015, the journal Science published the Karl Study. Responding to questions from the public after its release, a Congressional committee asked for related documents and communications from NOAA. On September 22, 2017, the Department of Commerce commissioned MITRE Corporation, a not-for-profit that operates Federally-funded research and development centers, to inquire into the complaints and to identify any concerns which were raised during the scientific review process.
NOAA will publish a plan responsive to MITRE’s findings and recommendations no later than February 1, 2019.
The full report can be seen here.
Hen house : meet fox ?
” no evidence that NOAA intentionally distorted climate data”
…cue the hundreds of graphs and blinks that show they did
yes thats the red flag.
The climate data was distorted but the ‘intent’ side has been artfully hidden form the investigators.
After all they also find the NOAA didnt follow ‘procedures’ either .
Someone once said, “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”
Not just Karl. Also Trenberth, Meehl, Kosaka, Levitus, Lin, Watanabe etc that came before (Karl followed in their footsteps) and the Medhaug paper which came later.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/06/ohc/
Is there not a term “Karlized” for manipulated data?
He also faked his academic credentials.
” no evidence that NOAA intentionally distorted climate data”
so they distorted climate data by accident ???
Read the conclusion as
” NOAA unintentionally distorted climate data” ???
Just like Hillary when she broke the law, but didn’t mean to…..ROTFLMAO
Sounds like Penn State enquiry.
Sandusky and/or Mann?
“While the MITRE report found that the publication of the Karl Study was not fully compliant with NOAA internal procedures, it also determined that there was no evidence that NOAA intentionally distorted climate data.”
Yet they intentionally didn’t follow procedure, which resulted in low quality data distorting the whole.
Children won’t know what today’s temperature is……
Bureaucrat speak;”…it also determined that there was no evidence that NOAA intentionally distorted climate data.”
Of course not those were records of the weather on days past.
So no climate data was involved.
I have not yet read the report,I just hear cynically “A blinder well played”.
The MITRE report cannot address to the anonymous referee comments that came through the Science Mag editorial process. That Karlization and Pal Reivew was done in collusion with the SciMag editor McNutt and quarterbacked by John Holdren at the Obama WH as OSTP director in the lead up to the Paris COP that December. That is where the real science malfeasance occurred in my view.
Karl, et al, 2015 got a SciMag pal review, and with likely hand-picked friendly reviewers which allowed Team Karl to get away with several dubious statistical manipulations in his SST revisions. NOAA in 2017 reversed the most egregious of those manipulations — the ship to buoy data adjustments with ERSST 5.0 that Karl undertook to get the SST rise he needed to erase the Pause.
I would provide the NOAA link of the 2015 data Karlization that was undone in 2017, but the government shutdown website redirect currently prevents my getting the correct URL.
Just an aside … why is the photo of Tom Karl mirror reversed?
Karl-isomer?
d-Karl or l-Karl?
an enantiomer of Karl – an optical isomer.
The photo is of an unnatural d-Karl.
DOJ, FBI, …, NOAA
. . . and the commonality is _______ .
don’t forget IRS, FCC, NRC, EPA…
The commonality was the Manchurian Candidate in the WH. An agent who unsuccessfully failed in his most audacious attempt… rigging the 2016 election in favor of someone he could blackmail. They really thought they had it in the bag, and then thought they had a fall-back fail-safe with the Dossier investigation.
“We will take these findings into account and endeavor to be responsive to the MITRE’s recommendations.”
Its telling that when they had the chance to say “we will adopt Mitre’s recommendations” , they did not.
More expensive but useless shelfware I guess.
So the Karl study is not an official publication of the US government? That explains why it’s paywalled. Unless I’m mistaken, official publications of the US Government are public domain.
Also, was Karl working on this study on government time?