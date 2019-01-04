Katherine Hayhoe’s High Hopes for President Trump’s New Climate Science Advisor

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump’s choice is approved by both Katherine Hayhoe and Roger Pielke Jr.
Can Trump’s new science adviser convince him that climate change is real?
Brandon Miller-Profile-Image
By Brandon Miller, CNN
Updated 2030 GMT (0430 HKT) January 3, 2019
(CNN) In the eleventh hour of the outgoing Congress’ term, the Senate confirmed one of President Trump’s nominees that could have a profound impact on the future of our planet.
Kelvin Droegemeier, a meteorologist and former University of Oklahoma professor, was confirmed to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy on Wednesday– a role commonly referred to as “science adviser” and the top scientific office in the country.
The position has sat vacant since Trump’s presidency began nearly two years ago.
…
“It is encouraging to see that this position is finally filled, and by someone with solid scientific credentials and extensive experience in connecting cutting-edge science to policy decisions,” according to Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist with Texas Tech University.
…
Trump has a history of dismissing his own experts, whether they be top intelligence reports or senior military officials, so many are skeptical that Droegemeier will have much influence over Trump’s view on climate.
“No one should expect that he will be advising this president on any meaningful manner,” said Roger Pielke Jr., a professor at the University of Colorado who studies the intersection of science and politics and who has published on the history of US science advisers. Pielke has worked with Droegemeier and known him for more than 20 years.
“This president does not appear to seek advice,” Pielke said, adding that the primary function of the science adviser has historically been to coordinate budgets and support science and technology programs that cross agency boundaries.
“Science advisers have historically had little, if any, impact on major policies,” Pielke said. “This goes for John Holdren under Obama and all others before him.”
…
Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/01/03/us/trump-science-adviser-climate-change-wxc/index.html
Droegemeier is certainly good at something, if he can get the thumbs up from people as opposed as Katherine Hayhoe and Roger Pielke Jr.Advertisements
35 thoughts on “Katherine Hayhoe’s High Hopes for President Trump’s New Climate Science Advisor”
What does Trump’s pick for science adviser think about climate science? A 2014 talk offers clues
By Jeffrey Mervis Aug. 20, 2018 , 12:45 PM
The meteorology professor picked to advise President Donald Trump on science-related matters has urged climate scientists to be more humble when they talk about the conclusions of their research—and said Earth might be more resilient to human-caused environmental assaults than many believe.
The comments by Kelvin Droegemeier, Trump’s pick to lead the White House science office, were made during a talk he gave 4 years ago to researchers at a climate science center in Oklahoma.
[…]
Grappling with uncertainty
A group of scientists had asked him about his stance on climate change, Droegemeier related. And here’s what he told them.
“The [climate] models tell us what they tell us, but they’re not perfect,” he recounted. “If we’re intellectually honest with one another, we should say, ‘Yes, the observations show that the planet is warming. The evidence suggests that it is human-induced, that is, there’s a strong human signal. But we don’t know everything about the nitrogen cycle, about all the carbon cycling, and about carbon sequestration …’”
“Unfortunately, a lot of scientists have gotten to the point where they say, ‘[I’d be] an idiot [to] go up [to policymakers] and say’ what I just said to you. But I think if you say it’s obvious, then you’re not a scientist. Because science is never, ever, that certain. And I’m very skeptical of people who take that almost deeply ideological position and say we absolutely know the answer. No, we don’t.”
To buttress his point, Droegemeier cited lessons from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
“It was a massive, catastrophic disaster beyond all proportions,” he began. “[So] where’s the oil? It got eaten by microbes. Guess what? We didn’t know those microbes existed and that they had the capacity to do that. The oil’s gone. And there’s no catastrophe. Yeah, there’s oil on the shore and stuff. But the planet is incredibly resilient.”
“So what do I feel about it?” he said to the climate scientists. “My feeling is that the planet, you can kick it in the butt really, really, hard and it will come back.”
“Is there a tipping point for climate change? I don’t know. The only thing we can say for certain is that they have our model results, and that’s what we know. That’s the intellectually honest answer. But a lot of people don’t [want to] allow that debate to happen.”
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/08/what-does-trump-s-pick-science-adviser-think-about-climate-science-2014-talk-offers
“We didn’t know those microbes existed and that they had the capacity to do that.”
It has been known for a long time. There are many others.
ZoBell. C. E. et al., 1943. Marine microorganisms which oxidize petroleum hydrocarbons. Bulletin American Association Petroleum Geologists. 27:1175-1193.
He wrote a Marine Microbiology book in 1946. We knew it was resilient from all the oil spilled in WWII.
I remember reading about such microbes after the Exxon Valdez spill.
If I remember correctly, the “cleanup” efforts actually killed those microbes.
And removed everything else in the shoreline ecosystem. The rocks did not need to be steam cleaned
Full paper…
Marine microorganisms which oxidize petroleum hydrocarbons.
It appears Droegemeier is fluent in the language of bureaucratese. I don’t trust him.
“Climate change is real.”
Of course climate change is real. The climate has always changed and will always change.
Exactly. Makes me mad when I read this type of crap. We all know climate change is real.
““This president does not appear to seek advice,” Pielke said”
I heard Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s OMB head say just a couple of days ago that Trump was eager to hear all opinions and sought out advice from everyone.
That being the case, it doesn’t mean that Trump doesn’t have his own ideas about things and although he listens to everyone’s opinion, the final decision is his and he makes it based on his instincts and on the input he has recieved.
Listening does not mean automatically agreeing.
Trump has his own personal opinions about CAGW. It’s clear he is familiar with Climategate and alludes to that as a reason to be skeptical of the whole CAGW speculation. His new science advisor won’t make Climategate go away.
I think perhaps Pielke was referring to Trump not seeking advice regarding the climate, or perhaps not publicly seeking advice on the climate. I don’t think it’s a blanket statement about Trump, but I can see how that’s a legitimate interpretation on your part.
Trump mentions the climate-gate emails here:
On the massive Gulf oil spill.
I have it on good authority that the bugs did not eat it.
It all disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle.
🙂
He could suggest removing the climate stuff from NASA and letting NOAA get on with its mandated job. The President hates duplication and inefficiency. 🙂
He could also suggest assigning a “Tiger Team” of skeptical scientists and statisticians to evaluate the data acquisition and analysis procedures at NOAA and NCEI.
… and GISS.
I was responding to: “He could suggest removing the climate stuff from NASA”. Otherwise, yes, “… and GISS.”
“Science advisers have historically had little, if any, impact on major policies,” Pielke said.
“This goes for John Holdren under Obama and all others before him.”
I reeeeeaaally doubt….
that…..D’OH !
Climate thot (“Hey, ho”) thinks she’s doing God’s work. She actually quoted a bible verse on twitter as justification for her climate solutions advocacy. She’s basically a motivational speaker.
Thanks David. I’m pretty sure President Trump has already taken Droegemeier’s advice, and that’s why he’s there now. The most important role this advisor’s office can perform now is to inform the public of the pitfalls in the current state of climate knowledge and expertise, in order to re-open the door for public debate and discussion. If he can accomplish that in the next few years without engaging the public like his predecessor has done, ie, blaming everything under the sun on man-made emissions, we’ll gain tremendous ground.
I hope this will be the one and only time we hear Pielke whine about Trump. Maybe Roger would rather we had an Obama and Holdren in there to keep shoveling the climate BS, eh?
He seems like a pretty good pick… Particularly in comparison to Holdren and most of his predecessors.
If it hasn’t happened already, I hope some close science-savvy adviser (perhaps Droegemeier can do) educates Trump on the Milankovitch cycles and what it portends for the next 200+ years. This adviser can then outline the relative impacts of natural cycles versus man-made (if any). Himself savvy, Trump can mull his new knowledge with his prior awareness of warmist/alarmist frauds over the years, and guide us to sane political policies.
First things first… Katharine Hayhoe is joke… a bad joke, as far as actual science goes.
She’s shill for the alarmists – an alarmist’s-renstseeker.
-Her past predictions of permadrought in Texas have fallen as flat as the Texas Panhandle.
-Her mixing of mixing of Christianity with her pagan climate religion is sickening.
-Her actual work is shoddy (if anyone cares to actually dig into details of it).
-Her big play in the IPCC and the climateer’s world is to provide gender diversity. (Yes, I said that, because it’s true.)
-Anything she touches re: climate predictions, you could go to Vegas and play the opposite/contrarian position and make a killing.
-She’s the “George Costanza do the opposite” as the climate answer person. She says “more rain”, expect less. She says “Hotter”, realize it’ll be colder.
The problem with Trump is that he doesn’t take the time nor energy to produce persuasive arguments for most of his positions, although they certainly exist. The only high ranking politician that ever has shown the ability to do that was Newt Gingrich. You have to give people a good reason to believe what you say, not just assume that people will agree with your blanket statement.
According to Trump, he knows more than anybody about everything .. be it knowing more than the generals about warfare, or more about economics than the economists, or more about science than the scientists, or more about business than the successful business people (of which he was not). According to Trump, he is a highly functioning genius about everything.
Meaning, Trump is impervious to learning about anything and everything.
The less said about Trump on a website dedicated to science, the better.
Trump has an instinct for calling “Bullshit” when bullshit is being shoveled his way.
Apparently you do not Duane.
As a New Year’s resolution, maybe you should work on your climate pseudoscience BS detector Duane?
Well, here’s hoping you get to complain about Trump for the next six years.
This is a post about an advisor to the President. No need to let your liberal bias show l.
The less said by political ideologues, the better.
I bet that if he showed the slightest (scientific) scepticism about AGW she would not be praising his ‘solid credentials’.
He has shown some skepticism. The odds are that Hayhoe’s ignorance was showing.
But Holdren did get in his idiot moment at the White House podium.
White House science nominee ducks chance to refute climate skeptic at Senate confirmation hearing
By Jeffrey MervisAug. 23, 2018 , 4:45 PM
Kelvin Droegemeier got exactly one hardball question at today’s Senate hearing on his nomination to be director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). It came from Senator Ted Cruz (R–TX), who believes the planet is not warming and that climate change has been fabricated by those “who want to expand government control over the economy.”
“Are you familiar with the empirical data from satellite measurements that show no statistically significant warming over the past 18 years?” Cruz asked. And Droegemeier, a professor of meteorology at The University of Oklahoma in Norman and an expert on severe storm prediction, chose to sidestep the question.
“I’m familiar with some of those studies,” he replied. “But I don’t study climate.”
Conventional wisdom says Droegemeier’s decision not to offer any substantive response may be a good strategy for winning confirmation. But some climate scientists are disappointed Droegemeier didn’t defend the vast body of science that contradicts Cruz’s position on climate change. They also worry that his tepid answer signals that Droegemeier has decided to remain mum on an issue that pits most of the scientific community against President Donald Trump and his administration.
[…]
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/08/white-house-science-nominee-ducks-chance-refute-climate-skeptic-senate-confirmation