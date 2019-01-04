Readers will surely recall our recent story about 2018 will be the first year with no violent tornadoes in the United States.
Now, meteorologist Mike Smith writes to tell us about “Chasercon” February 8 to 10th.
Attention: Storm Chasers and Anyone Interested in Weather or Storms!
For the first time, Chasercon — the world’s largest meeting of storm chasers and meteorologists who focus on storms — will be in Wichita this February 8 to 10th. On Sunday, 10th, there will be a seminar on “how to forecast severe storms” which will be useful beyond storm chasers. It will be valuable for emergency managers and anyone wanting to get a jump on tornadoes and extreme thunderstorms.
Here is a partial list of presenters:
- Dr. Greg Forbes (The Weather Channel)
- Tim Marshall, world expert on engineering buildings to minimize storm damage as well as an expert storm chaser
- Roger Edwards, forecaster, National Storm Prediction Center
- Dr. Jason Persoff, the storm chasing physician (really!) and photographer
- Jon Davies and his excellent storm forecasting class
There will also be tours of AccuWeather’s Extreme Weather Center in Wichita during the event.
|Wichita Eagle photo
The event is being held at the Hyatt Regency Wichita (special room rates, here) which is a wonderful hotel with great food and great service (it is where I held my retirement party).
Bring your family! Wichita has many family attractions in or near the downtown area. For example,
- Exploration Place. My granddaughters visited ten days ago and loved it. The best part? “Flying the plane.”
- The amazing Toy Train Museum (yes, you can play with the trains!).
- Museum of World Treasures.
- Weather-permitting, the Sedgwick County Zoo. It has won many awards. It is just amazing for a city of our size (it is northwest of downtown).
|Photo of Eisenhower National Airport by Wichita Business Journal
9 thoughts on “After a year of no violent tornadoes in 2018, ‘Chasercon’ looks to the future”
Enjoy!
I’d really be interested in an account on his presentation. I’m sure it’s possible to make significant improvements on current building practices at an affordable cost, particularly when you consider how much we spend recovering from various natural disasters.
Somewhere there’s a video from Simpson Strong Tie where they built 2 “houses” and then fired up some really scary fans to simulate hurricane force winds. Net result: construction methods matter.
There are these
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryvnUur4TDM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BigK9H4rmf8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNDPFR6kUcY
Aw man I’d like to meet Reed Timmer.
Yes, by all means meet Reed and sit in on Tim’s presentation.
Chasercon is open to the public. The Hyatt is a fantastic hotel. Come and join us!
I wonder how the tornado tourist businesses are doing now?
Storm chasers are an invaluable asset when tornado season comes around. They keep the tornadic systems in sight and give us critical updates on what is happening on the ground. God Bless them all.
I will be attending my local Skywarn storm spotter training session presented by the National Weather Service on February 9th.
People often become complacent regarding severe weather during periods where there is little activity. Bell County, TX has been pretty quiet in recent years. Flash floods from heavy rain is about the only thing this area has experienced in the past few years.
Salute!
What about the BIG storms?
Storm chasers were there for Michael, and captured valuable data and coverage right into the eye of that storm.
The site storm2k.org has exremely good contributors and graphic videos of what a “storm” looks like from ground zero .
Those folks reporting on Michael and Florence should have presentation, huh?
Gums sends…
Same thing for Harvey. I’m watching materials go up better, but some look the same. Rebuilding too high, rebuilding too low. Vortices and worse must have been around, as in one (of most surviving) live oak in my front yard torn off up high but below tree line, counter clockwise maybe. Others scattered around.
Older buildings seem to have often survived better, has some construction degraded? Four story boilerplate looking motels, for example. Still out of business.