After a year of no violent tornadoes in 2018, ‘Chasercon’ looks to the future

Readers will surely recall our recent story about 2018 will be the first year with no violent tornadoes in the United States.

Now, meteorologist Mike Smith writes to tell us about “Chasercon” February 8 to 10th.

Attention: Storm Chasers and Anyone Interested in Weather or Storms!

For the first time, Chasercon — the world’s largest meeting of storm chasers and meteorologists who focus on storms — will be in Wichita this February 8 to 10th. On Sunday, 10th, there will be a seminar on “how to forecast severe storms” which will be useful beyond storm chasers. It will be valuable for emergency managers and anyone wanting to get a jump on tornadoes and extreme thunderstorms. Here is a partial list of presenters: Dr. Greg Forbes (The Weather Channel)

Tim Marshall, world expert on engineering buildings to minimize storm damage as well as an expert storm chaser

Roger Edwards, forecaster, National Storm Prediction Center

Dr. Jason Persoff, the storm chasing physician (really!) and photographer

Jon Davies and his excellent storm forecasting class I will be delivering the keynote speech Saturday evening (9th) as well as moderating a panel of storm chasers/law enforcement/emergency management on how to make chasing safer as well as more useful to society. Reed Timmer of AccuWeather, formerly of the Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers will be a participant. There will also be tours of AccuWeather’s Extreme Weather Center in Wichita during the event. Wichita Eagle photo The event is being held at the Hyatt Regency Wichita (special room rates, here) which is a wonderful hotel with great food and great service (it is where I held my retirement party). Bring your family! Wichita has many family attractions in or near the downtown area. For example, Exploration Place. My granddaughters visited ten days ago and loved it. The best part? “Flying the plane.”

The amazing Toy Train Museum (yes, you can play with the trains!).

Museum of World Treasures.

Weather-permitting, the Sedgwick County Zoo. It has won many awards. It is just amazing for a city of our size (it is northwest of downtown). Wichita has a new, modern airport and is served by most major airlines. Photo of Eisenhower National Airport by Wichita Business Journal If you are interested in weather or storms: come, learn, and have a great family experience.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

