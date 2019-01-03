Sustainable Fuels Unlikely to Replace Hydrocarbons for Air Travel

By Steve Goreham
Air travel is a miracle of our modern society. In 1620, the pilgrims took 65 days to cross the Atlantic Ocean by sailing ship and two passengers died during that hazardous journey. Today, a single jumbo jet safely transports more than 300 passengers from London to New York in under eight hours. Millions flew to see loved ones this last Christmas. But jet planes burn hydrocarbon fuel, an energy source under attack.
Each day, more than 100,000 commercial flights carry more than 11 million passengers a combined total of 14 billion passenger miles worldwide. More than 99 percent of these flights are powered by aviation fuel from petroleum.
Commercial air travel poses a problem for climate change fighters. There is no viable low-carbon substitute for most of today’s air travel. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the United Nations warns that the aviation industry exhausts two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Aircraft CO2 emissions are projected to quadruple by 2050 from 2010 levels.
Government officials have long been concerned about greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes. Germany, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, levied eco-taxes on air travel and other nations have threatened to do so. Lord Turner, past chairman of the UK Parliament committee on climate change stated, “In absolute terms, we may have to look at restricting the number of flights people take.”
Because of the growing threat of climate change-driven taxes, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association of the world’s airlines, adopted voluntary goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These goals are to 1) improve fuel efficiency, 2) to cap emissions through “carbon neutral growth,” and 3) to cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2050.
Commercial airlines have a long history of improving fuel efficiency, an excellent goal, which reduces the cost of operations. But goals to reduce CO2 emissions are impractical.
Airlines are counting on what they call Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to provide most of the CO2 emission reductions. While traditional aircraft fuels are refined from petroleum, sustainable alternative fuels are produced from vegetable oils or biomass, such as soybeans, sugar cane, or algae. SAF is designed to be a “drop-in” fuel, able to be blended up to 50 percent with traditional jet fuel and used in all existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.
The Finnish company Neste is a leading producer of SAF, beginning production in 2011. Neste produces its fuel from recycled cooking oil. But recycled cooking oil is expensive to gather. As a result, Neste fuel is three or four times the price of traditional aviation fuel, reducing airline demand. Neste is lobbying for “regulatory incentives” to force the use of SAF.
If sustainable aviation fuels are adopted, the scale of the capacity required would be huge. According to the ICAO, replacement of traditional aviation fuel from hydrocarbons with SAF would require 170 new large bio refineries to be built every year from 2020 to 2050 at a cost of up to $60 billion per year. Today, far less than one percent of global aviation fuel is a sustainable version.
But it’s not clear that sustainable aviation fuels will significantly reduce CO2 emissions. When traditional aviation fuel combusts, about three tons of carbon dioxide are created from each ton of fuel. When SAF is burned, about three tons of CO2 is also exhausted for each ton of fuel. So how can it be that the use of sustainable fuels reduces emissions?
Sustainable advocates promise carbon savings by assuming that combustion of biomass is carbon neutral. Their logic says that plants grow and absorb CO2 from the atmosphere, which is then released when SAF or other fuels are burned. But since plants grow and absorb CO2 on land not used for biofuels, converting land to biofuels double counts the absorption of CO2 from the atmosphere. SAF emissions savings are only a paperwork mirage.
Sustainable advocates want sustainability for you and me, but not for themselves. Tens of thousands of attendees to the recent climate conference in Katowice, Poland arrived on commercial and private planes from all over the world. Most of these attendees fly to climate conferences every year to collectively warn about CO2 emissions.
At Katowice, former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who flew to the conference, stated that he wished he could “be a terminator in real life, and be able to travel back in time and to stop all fossil fuels when they were discovered.” In the past, Schwarzenegger owned as many as four Hummers at one time. As governor of California, he flew on a private jet for three hours each day from the capitol in Sacramento to his home in southern California.
Hydrocarbon fuels will remain essential for modern air travel. Sustainable aviation fuels are expensive, produced in negligible volumes, and provide CO2 savings only on paper. Despite powerful concerns about the need to fight climate change, it is unlikely that sustainable fuels will ever be a major source of aviation fuel.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
24 thoughts on “Sustainable Fuels Unlikely to Replace Hydrocarbons for Air Travel”
So flying then is to be done only by the right people for noble causes. Right?
The ultimate solution would seem to be simply banning air travel.
If the annual growth in global CO2 concentration is 2%, and the total output from aviation is also 2%, then banning all air travel would eliminate the percentage of CO2 growth being experienced and CO2 would plateau.
I love when Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out about CO2! It really puts the Hypo in Hypocrite! Most people are aware of his past and present excesses in this area and he is the perfect model for the IPCC- 100% BS 0.00% credibility. Keep it up Arnie, you’re on the skeptic side whether you know it or not!
Odd how restricting access by using regulations to increase costs is the bottom line for just about every sustainability proposal. 5% here, 10% there, 15% on that one. Compounded it leads to lower living standards for most people. A sure fire way to create yellow vests. A recipe for polarization.
Arnold was always a weird guy. Just ask his housekeeper
Years ago a bio-diesel moron came to lecture us on the virtues of bio-fuels. I had looked into the energy density before his talk so I was prepared. I wasn’t the only one. Seems this lecturer didn’t know you don’t walk into an aerospace engineering company with weak arguments. We are engineers who actually do the math.
The poor sod had no legs to stand on. At roughly 95% the energy density of petroleum diesel fuel, bio fuels would necessarily need to burn more volume (and produce more CO2) than an equivalent amount of petroleum diesel.
“..but, but it’s green CO2…” was all he could muster. He was sent packing with “If CO2 were an issue, Solar radiation doesn’t care what the source is.”
I once confronted some greenie friends over the merits of burning imported wood chips in the UK’s Drax power station. Given that the CO2 output per MJ is about the same for wood chips and coal, I argued that burning coal was no worse than woodchips.
But the trees would re-grow and absorb the CO2 came the reply.
I contended that we’re still pumping just as much CO2 into the atmosphere NOW, and exactly how long would it take to re-absorb all that CO2, perhaps longer than it would take to get past one of the many climate tipping points that we hear so much about?
Blank looks all round.
I tried again on the sustainability front:
Just how many hectares of forest would it take to keep Drax going ad-infinitum, given a typical tree-farm productivity?
Now compare that with using coal, which leaves us with much more greenie-beloved wilderness and less ‘industrial agriculture’.
Just how long might our coal reserves last at current rates of consumption?
How long is your timescale for measuring ‘sustainability’?
It’s a very good way to get dis-invited to dinner, only topped by suggesting that nuclear power is a good way to generate electricity, when you consider deaths per TWh.
Facts are such fun.
Rocketscientist
Reminds me of a lecture given by a Pakistani representative of shopkeepers in Glasgow in the 1980’s, to a group of 40 or so seasoned cops (including me) on the subject of racism. Not a good start as I’m Chinese by birth, something he clearly didn’t consider, and I suffered considerable religious bigotry as a child. Not nice but kids grow out it.
He ended his lecture abruptly by walking out when faced with a list of examples of his muslim brethren shopkeeper’s contempt for white women, particularly; and amongst many other examples, assaults with knives and hammers when confronted by abusive school children.
Abusive schoolchildren are a fact of life in deprived areas of Glasgow (and wherever you go in the world) and we cops dealt with it minute by minute, usually with a bag of lemon bonbons in our pocket.
His final shot before he walked out was “but they call us Paki’s” whereupon the entire lecture hall erupted almost as one and said “well call them a ‘Brit’ back, it’s an abbreviation!”
I’m a ‘Chink’ by birth, a ‘Scot’ by domicile, a ‘Proddie’ by religion, and a ‘Brit’ by my passport. I’m happy with any of those abbreviations directed at me. I expect the same courtesy when I address others although I avoid abbreviations whenever possible.
It helps lecturers a lot to consider the audience they address before steaming in with hobnailed boots imagining they are lecturing to, rather than engaging with, an audience.
If Arnold Schwarzenegger had been able to stop fossil fuels, then in all likelihood neither he nor his audience would exist today.
Or they would be emulating Conan the Barbarian.
More like Marian the Librarian.
RE: “According to the ICAO, replacement of traditional aviation fuel from hydrocarbons with SAF would require 170 new large bio refineries to be built every year from 2020 to 2050 at a cost of up to $60 billion per year.”
Pie in the sky fiction, given the obdurate obstructions laid in the path of much needed pipelines in both Canada and the USA! And that’s setting aside the ridiculous fantasy of ‘low CO2’ jet fuel and the utter fraud of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming/Climate Change that is the shifting sands foundation of this house of cards!
“Unlikely”? Please. Any 8th grader with a brain, and not yet brainwashed by alarmists, could examine the facts and select a better adjective than that.
I know this is terminology but the reality is that making synthetic sustainable recyclable hydrocarbon fuel is being done now, albeit expensively and in pilot. It’s even a goof use for off-peak surplus nuclear energy when we depend on it for most of our energy supply , the fossil alternative is no longer cheap and nuclear may even be cheaper in mass deployment. This effort uses today’s prices and costs,
David MacKay helped me do this back of the envelope calculation a few years ago and say, “Hmmmm, yes we can”. Just synthesise recyclable hydrocarbon fuel from atmospheric CO2 and water vapour using nuclear power to supply the molecular binding energy of the reaction.
It is rather inefficient but needed for jet flight and military (who are standardised on diesel BTW) and is sustainable for the life of the human race on Earth, as is its nuclear energy supply. The quick answer is it came out at 7 times petrol cost sans taxes. The actual comparison was the energy supply cost comparison between cars charged by nuclear generated electrical energy and fuelled by synthetic petrol. The electric car had a 5:1 cost advantage. I predict a return to car trains like the Euro shuttle with charging points to replace motorways, BTW. L O N G after I am gone. So much oil and gas left in the ground still.
Burning recycled fat is as daft as burning wood chips as a substitute for coal, given the exhaust is scrubbed. Just anther subsidy scam looking for a lawmaker. The last one in the UK was Chris Huhne who promoted the burning of wood chips at DRAX for a 100% subsidy emitting more CO2 than the coal it used to burn for the wood chip company he emerged from jail to run. Wattsupwith that?
And eventually the world must realise CO2 has no significant effect on climate change, as the natural data and proven science supports now, but the models deny to support the actual science fact of the sustainable/renewable fiscal scam.
Hope that helps. Reality is only constrained by your imagination, and the laws of physics, of course. Making molecules is easy, hydrocarbon combustion is a reversible reaction, replacing the same natural energy that first put them together. The Germans made most of their petrol from coal in WW2. etc.
FOOTNOTE: Why do people making these statements not do the basic physics checks? Do the research and the arithmetic before writing beliefs as facts? I’m not very bight but this is lower level than high school physics and chemistry, in the UK anyway. Even Bill Nye might be able to figure this out, in a moment of lucidity between confinements. Sceptical comment related to facts and physical laws on the attached paper welcome. Even from chemists.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/czk7oj6w3ms40up/Synthetic%20Petrol%20from%20NUclear%20Power.pdf?dl=0
I would suggest making special low-energy density SAF fuel and making the California congressional delegation use it in their jet fleet along with certain jet set, virtue signalers in Hollywood.
I wonder how many acres of good arable land it would take to sustainably fuel a flight from London to Sydney. I suspect that by time it took to grow the crop and process it you could have sailed there on the wind alone.
Alasdair – “I suspect that by time it took to grow the crop and process it you could have sailed there on the wind alone.”
We could decrease the amount of time necessary to ‘grow the crop’ by increasing atmospheric CO2. Then the flight might make it a day or two before the sailing vessel.
Bring back Zeppelins?
The move to biofuels has caused logistical problems for service stations because biofuels tend to want to grow something, therefore occasionally you see reports in the press about cars breaking down linked to drawing fuel from a specific station. Surely the same problem will pertain to bio aviation fuel, a thought I find to be more than a little bit scary.
Recycling CO₂ in U.S. Navy with SMR (Small Modular Reactors) to make Jet Fuel- Don Larson
Bio-diesels are a joke. How many studies does it take for people to realize that it is not environmentally friendly. Greens are generally phobic of oil and will replace it regardless if the alternatives are bad. Part of the reason I do not take environmentists seriously is that they are pro-natural and anti-chemical regardless of anything.
According to this site, the US used 20B gal of Avgas (in 2016)
https://news.thomasnet.com/imt/2012/10/02/world-aviation-industry-tries-to-overcome-green-fuel-hurdles
to replace that with Biofuels would require
Traditional biofuel 333,333,333 acres
Corn to biofuel 66,670,000 acres
Sugar to biofuel 28,571,000 acres
Algae/oil to biofuel 4,000,000 acres
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Biofuel-production-per-acre-for-various-plants_fig22_242113626
This is just to replace US consumption at the 2016 rate so potentially we are talking billions of acres today or roughly an area equal to the entire Amazon Rain Forest would need to be converted to biofuel production today.
the USA is only responsible for around 1/4 of all global flight origination
This all boils down to promoting bad ideas ahead of good ideas, because the bad ideas have a constituency that favors them.
And my response to this rational advocacy is “use it yourself”, and if you like it show me why I should do the same.
Until the climate worsens (it hasn’t), feel free to “put your money where your mouth is” and enjoy the ride you recommend for the rest of us.
But don’t try to force me to do what you want me to, by using scare tactics with no evidence of current or future benefits.
That is when the advocate looks for an easier mark.
Liquid biofuels universally have higher land and water footprints, higher habitat & biodiversity impacts, and much lower EROI than fossil fuels. They all also require copious amounts of fossil fuel energy and feedstock to cultivate and harvest. A gallon of USA corn ethanol is 80% fossil fuel energy. That energy would yield a much higher return in new energy if invested in gathering more petroleum or gas or coal, than in cultivating more corn ethanol. And biofuels depend on finite and imported resources including ammonia, phosphate, potassium. Biofuels are higher in particulate emissions and ethanol is higher in smog-producing volatile organics and ozone, requiring a special EPA pollution waiver for Reid vapor pressure. Replacing USA gasoline with corn ethanol would require 711 million acres of intensively-cultivated corn–3 times the total amount of farm land annual cultivated today. Replacing gasoline with soy biodiesel would require 4 times more land than that, and the water inputs are 100-1,200 times higher for biofuels than for refined petroleum. Which of these options is green, clean, and sustainable?
“Commercial airlines have a long history of improving fuel efficiency, an excellent goal, which reduces the cost of operations.”
I would argue that this is backwards. The goal should be reducing the cost of operations. Improving fuel efficiency does not necessarily equate with reducing overall costs. It may in fact simply result in cost-shifting, and wind up costing more.