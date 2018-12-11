Washington State Voters Reject Carbon Dioxide Tax, Again December 7, 2018

From The Heartland Institute.
By Joe Barnett
Tax would have funded ‘clean energy’ projects
For the second time in two years, Washington State voters rejected a proposal to tax carbon dioxide emissions.
Fifty-six percent of those voting in Washington’s midterm elections said no to a referendum that would have made the state the first in the nation to tax carbon dioxide emissions and the first government anywhere to impose the tax through a direct popular vote.
Initiative 1631 would have imposed a tax of $15 per metric ton on emissions of carbon dioxide, rising by $2 per ton each year until the state met its emissions reduction goals.
The state government had estimated the carbon dioxide tax would generate $2.2 billion in revenue in the first five years.
Slush Fund for Activists?
In contrast to California’s “cap and trade” scheme, which allows emitters to buy and sell unused credits for reducing emissions, Initiative 1631 would have imposed a tax on emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases emitted by select utilities and manufacturers and through transportation.
Technically, the proposed imposition would have been a fee under state law, because the revenue would not have been returned to taxpayers or funded general state operations. Instead, the initiative would have created a board to spend the revenue on a variety of “clean energy” projects, mass transit, and so-called environmental justice programs.
One reason the measure failed is voters do not trust politicians or environmental activists to spend the money wisely, says Todd Myers, director of the Center for the Environment at the Washington Policy Center and a policy advisor to The Heartland Institute, which publishes Budget & Tax News.
“In a year where voters in Washington State gave Democrats increased majorities, they also solidly rejected a big-government carbon tax,” Myers said. “Even in Washington State, the voters made it clear they don’t trust politicians or the environmental community to spend money wisely.”
Big Support from Activists
The tax initiative was widely supported by well-funded environmental activist groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, and the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The united support of environmental organizations increased the percentage of yes votes for the 2018 measure by only 4 percentage points over the 2016 measure, which lost by 60 percent to 40 percent.
The failed 2016 ballot proposal would have imposed a supposedly revenue-neutral tax on carbon dioxide emissions, with the money returned to businesses and individual taxpayers through reductions in various state taxes.
National and local environmental organizations opposed legislation proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee (D) in early 2018 to impose a tax on carbon dioxide emissions and send the revenues to the state’s general fund.
Environmental policy should emphasize market solutions, Myers says.
“The choice for good environmental policy is clear: continue to fixate on big-government programs the voters reject, or allow the free market to do more with less, creating prosperity and protecting the environment,” said Myers.
Joe Barnett is a research fellow with The Heartland Institute.
HT/The truly ever industrious Marcus
31 thoughts on “Washington State Voters Reject Carbon Dioxide Tax, Again December 7, 2018”
From an economics perspective, it’s always odd to me how one arrives at the carbon tax amount (per ton) and why that amount is correct. Instead of $15 a ton, why not 15-cents? There, the whole discussion, is worthless. Someone obviously had some agenda that mandated this being $15. The same person could easily come up in a decade to say they’ve found a new number of $150 being correct. Such a childish game.
This gets back to Bill Clinton’s first term when he wanted a surtax on the “rich”. Most people were thinking incomes starting at $1M, but it turned out “rich” meant $250K. It turned out taxing $1M+ incomes wouldn’t really generate that much money because there weren’t enough taxpayers in this group, so they had to ratchet it down to get enough revenue.
Same thing here. Since it’s a huge income redistribution scheme, you need big enough numbers. One of the reasons Macron’s tax increase was a whopping 23% on already way overtaxed fuel. If he had set it to 5%, there would have been grumbling but that’s about it.
I think we are finally seeing the middle class wake up to the fact they are getting screwed once again. The winners are all those involved in the boondoggles and the losers are everyone else.
I think you have forgotten Bill Clinton btu tax that was not passed. BTU or co2 tax it is all the same tax on everything.
rbabcock, the operative word is Income. When you live, up in the rarified air, as millionaires most of your wealth comes in the form of business earnings, holdings, trusts, pension funds, not as income. They pay expensive lawyers to create ways of moving their earnings into wealth and avoiding the tax man. The holding companies and trust funds purchase their big expenditures like mansions and lease their cars, planes,etc. So you would need a way to tax wealth not just income.
That isn’t going to happen because the people who live in that rarified air buy the politicians with major campaign donations and then instruct the Temple Monkeys, Congress Critters, and Puppet Potus on who to appoint to head up the Deep State Bureaucratic Agencies that make the real rules and the judicial Seats that pass the constitutional blessing on their corrupt activity. Plus they buy (aka Federal Grant) the best scientific bureaucrats that taxpayer money can buy to menace the populous with imaginary hobgoblins like Global Warm…Ahhhh we really meant Climate Change all along to frighten us into giving them more control over us and allowing them to legally (Why because some officious un-elected bureaucrat in a robe said they could?) remove our liberties along with our discretionary income.
All the noise the media makes is the misdirection part of this massive magicians trick to get the citizenry divided and fighting with each other. They are pulling this all off right before your eyes. Oh and that Clinton you speak of was a hick from Hope and now he is worth 250 Million at last reading and that is not counting the billions he and the Hillary have laundered through their Clinton foundation. And theirs is safe and secure. You can’t get at that wealth by taxing incomes.
The same bait and switch number changes went on with Shovel Ready Stimulus in which most states ended up with 5 percent of the stimulus funds going to highway departments after the con job was finished. Check with your own state agency to verify that–I have with mine. Even Pres. Obama chuckled from the podium after the success of that one. He could not hold back the laughter.
Roy…$15 an hour min wage. 15 is a magic number.
http://www.indiannewslink.co.nz/the-magic-of-number-15/
Arizona voters also rejected the Tom Steyer paid ballot proposal for higher electricity rates. The proosal was to put money into his solar energy hedge funds but was defeated by 2-1 margin. Yet still voters put the chameleon wacko Sinema (D) in as Senator to replace RINO Flake over the solid (R) McSally, a combat veteran retired AF officer, and re-elected the (R) Governor Ducey.
Apparently people are smart enough to vote for their pocket books but not their more important liberties and freedoms.
Speaking of Tom Steyer “The Time For Politeness Is Over”:
Oregon dems take note-there have been a run on yellow vests in the local
stores in E Oregon. Portlandia/Multnoma- What’s for dinner?
I prefer Yellow Jackets..
Interesting, if any state was going to accept this insane tax, I would have expected Washington to fall for it. I guess there is some hope after all, that not everyone has bought into the CAGW agenda.
Carbon was supposed to be the “sizzle” to make taxation compelling.
They thought.
Another critical step in the popular uprising that will eventually reform the long experiment in authoritarian government.
Since this is nothing but another ‘tax and spend’ scam, the proper way to tax carbon and methane emissions is to charge politicians a carbon tax for every speech they make, and every public appearance, because any time you speak you emit CO2, never mind the CO2 produced by HVAC systems in any building where these appearances are held..
A personal methane tax is certainly worth looking at, owing to the amount of methane produced by the digestive systems of overfed politicians and the people who follow them. If they hold a “meet up” or have a public appearance where food is involved, they should be taxed for the amount of methane produced by the consumption of food and drinks, regardless of whether or not it is all used up. If it isn’t used up, it usually just gets tossed and goes into waste disposal at the local trash facility.
I’m sure anyone can see the logic behind this.. If you start at that level, maybe this silliness would slowly die away.
Sara, this is my all time favorite…
The capture CO2 at these plants…bottle it….and turn around and sell it to businesses that make carbonated drinks, greenhouses, etc….to release it back into the air
…and the plants get credit for capturing it!! LOL
60-40 in 2016, 56-44 in 2018. This will keep getting re-introduced until ultimate passage. Of course state and local governments will exempt themselves from this tax as all their deeds are unquestioningly for the betterment of society. This is of course a tax on industry and the hayseeds just trying to make a living. Here’s an idea Washington State – why not petition to have yourself annexed into California (provided of course Oregon joins the party). The voters in California would be delighted to pass the tax for you.
The LAST thing State and local Governments will do is exempt themselves from this tax! Now they can take a percentage of their spending, and have it end up in a new fund without any legal restriction on how that money is spent! A perfect way to slush money from specific budgets into completely discretionary ones…
Charles – You are absolutely correct wrt your first two sentences. Wait for 2020 and tremble…
…JLC
People in WASHINGTON don’t trust environmental activists? My God, do we actually dare to hope that sanity is being gradually restored to the western world?
And shame on the politico bastards for trying to push it two years running. What part of “no” do they not understand?
Sara – I concur
“consumption of food and drinks”
– are any of those drinks being consumed carbonated beverages? Carbonated beverages are the kind of beverages that have the ‘pollutant’ CO2 purposely injected for consumption with no warning label.
– we know the food being consumed contains organic carbon, otherwise it wouldn’t be food
All carbon based life forms participate in the carbon cycle of life. CO2 is necessary to complete the carbon cycle.
These will keep happening , because the hope is that when they gt one in place the rest of the country will be follow or be made too . Well that is the hope , otherwise your industry goes over the border and its less not more tax you get.
Meanwhile a green slush found , well it is true you can never have enough on leg LGBT+ dance companies and interpretative explanation of the danger of climate change .
“tax would generate $2.2 billion in revenue in the first five years.”
Generate nothing. It would have sucked $2.2 billion out of the Washington State economy.
Liberals are the only people who believe that you can make your self richer by taking money out of one pocket and putting it into another.
That’s a good way to put it.
It destroys incentives for individuals to produce and create value, since ones reward is stolen away. It establishes a true spiral of death, such as is playing out in Venezuela.
“Environmental policy should emphasize market solutions”
It’s not a market if half the people there are only there because the state puts a gun to their heads.
Oh dear. I bet hundreds of thousands of orders for yellow vests were canceled as a result. Not good for the yellow vest business.
until the state met its emissions reduction goals………
Which is impossible….so it goes on forever
Governments tend to support climate scaremongering because it justifies a new taxing scheme, and increased regulatory authority. Activists like to believe they’re saving the world and are morally superior to all us unwashed deplorables. Anti-capitalists see a way to nudge the world toward socialism. Corporations see a way to sell windmills and solar panels. Utilities see a way to increase rates. Much of the media will support whatever is the liberal ideological agenda, and sensationalism sells.
It’s a wonder we’re able to protect ourselves at all.
Small carbon taxes are not meaningful in terms of raising the price of fuel. California value of “carbon emissions” are about $190/metric ton which when translated to support for renewable fuels with low carbon intensity is in the $2/gal range. This makes CA a magnet for selling renewable fuels as there are no other places that value renewables this highly. The Renewable Fuels Standard also values renewable (called D-3 or D-7) fuels highly compared to barely renewable ethanol. Ethanol get $0.10 to$0.14/gal in RINs but synthetic diesel from cellulosic feedstocks gets $3.70/gal. With Diesel Blenders Credits included, selling “Cellulosic” diesel or jet fuel to CA gets $6.45/gal in subsidies plus the actual value of the fuel. Thus a 10% blend of “cellulosic diesel into California diesel raises the price by $0.65 over normal prices. All mandated by AB32 and pushed by CARB under the Low Carbon Fuels Standard.
There are a number of projects looking to capture these green funds with all actual costs passed off to the end consumer. Thus the very high cost of fuel in CA despite crude hovering around $50/bbl.
The initiative was akin to giving a loaded gun to the collective voter, asking them whether they want to shoot themselves and their businesses in the foot. I’m amazed at how many wanted to shoot themselves in the foot. Do they think someone else is going to have to hop.
“A supposedly revenue-neutral tax on carbon dioxide emissions, with the money returned to businesses and individual taxpayers through reductions in various state taxes.” Anyone who believes that lie and votes for a tax on carbon needs to be put on suicide watch. What % of tax paid would be reduced? Who actually qualifies for a reduction?
Looks like the activists will get a large share of the tax, to do what? Build more windmills, call for more renewables, dance on the graves of taxpayers and buy more politicians? All carbon taxes are simply a scam to perpetrate a scam. Just keep voting NO!
The climate justice movement has provided the left a limitless means to pronounce their Progressive Supremacy and apply their we know best anointing to all of their demands.
Who objects to saving the planet and human race?