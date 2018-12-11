The sky is falling?!?

Ridiculous report claims humans have killed more than half the world’s wildlife in past 48 years
Greg Walcher
A recent World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report claims humans have killed more than half of all the wildlife in the world since 1970. Alex HortonEmail Bio Follow The report attracted media mass attention, even though the actual 145-page essay doesn’t really say that, much less prove it.
More ironic, the political focus is mostly on countries where the declining wildlife populations do not live, and the solution suggested is so vague it couldn’t possibly address the issue.
The hype about the document, an annual harangue called the “Living Planet Report,” is not surprising, considering the source. This is the same organization that told us a decade ago we would all have to abandon Planet Earth.
“Earth’s population will be forced to colonize two planets within 50 years if natural resources continue to be exploited at the current rate, according to a… study by the WWF. [The study] warns that the human race is plundering the planet at a pace that outstrips its capacity to support life. The report… reveals that more than a third of the natural world has been destroyed by humans over the past three decades.”
That was a remarkable conclusion, especially considering that 71% of the Earth’s surface is water. That means humans would have to have destroyed virtually every square inch of land on Earth for the report to be credible. So it’s incredible that the WWF and its annual report continue to attract media attention.
This year’s diatribe claims almost 60% of all the fish, birds and animals on Earth have been killed by people in two generations. It proposes “a new global deal for nature,” a companion for the Paris Climate treaty. Except unlike Paris, the proposed “new deal for nature” has no numbers and no specific goals. In fact, there is no definition of what the agreement might entail.
Rather, it includes vague suggestions that we’re not locking up enough land from public access, nor creating enough national parks, wildlife refuges, wilderness areas and other “unpeopled” places. For the United States, that means the WWF is not satisfied that laws, regulations and other actions have already prohibited mining, drilling, timber harvesting and other human activities on 427 million acres of federal land. That’s the size of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming combined, and it does not include state and private lands that have also been closed to most human activity.
The report’s language is decidedly European and American, using policy terms common to the western environmental industry. For example, it discusses the “progress” in removing dams in the USA – levying special criticism on agriculture in the Rio Grande Valley – and approvingly cites efforts to designate more wild and scenic rivers.
It continues the ongoing criticism of western mining, timber production and “unsustainable agriculture,” accusations with which we’re all too familiar. In truth, these people simply want to stop most human uses of land, water and other resources of the American West.
There is another major problem with using this report to further that goal. The wildlife it laments do not live in the American West. Many are found in countries where energy-deprived, jobless, hungry, desperate people cut down forest habitats for fuel, eat wildlife to survive, and kill other species to sell their ivory, horns or meat for a few dollars.
Also, keep in mind that the reported declines in wildlife populations are based on computer modeling, not actual counting of actual animals. Still, even if you give such a report the benefit of the doubt, as many will, the dangers cited are from “warming oceans choked with plastic,” allegedly toppled rain forests, and supposedly dying coral reefs. Thus, populations are said to be tanking worst in the oceans and tropics, including an 89% decrease in South and Central America.
But make no mistake – the U.S. is nonetheless at fault. The report claims “crop failures brought on by climate change” are the reason caravans of Central Americans stream to the United States illegally. That’s why we must “urgently transition to a net carbon-neutral society and halt and reverse nature loss – through green finance and shifting to clean energy and environmentally friendly food production.”
How those terms are defined or implemented in a truly ecological, sustainable manner (more vague, malleable, politicized terms), the report does not say.
In a way, the details in this report may actually disprove its own conclusions. The U.S. and Canada are among the countries that use the most natural resources. Yet the worst wildlife declines are in the tropics, not in North America. The prime examples cited are African elephants, whale sharks, orangutans in Borneo, wandering albatross near Antarctica, jaguars in South America, gharial crocodiles in India and Nepal, and giant salamanders in China.
To note just one example where the WWF gets its “green finance” and “clean energy” facts completely upside down, a major reason orangutans are disappearing is that their habitats are being cleared to make room for palm oil biofuel plantations. How that is ecological or sustainable the WWF does not say.
The World Wildlife Fund is not the only Chicken Little constantly warning of a dire future. A similar article, published in the National Academy of Sciences journal last spring, was even more shocking. It claimed that since the dawn of civilization, humans have caused the loss of 83% of all mammals and half of all plants on Earth.
That’s because, WWF says, “the vast and growing consumption of food and resources by the global population is destroying the web of life.” However, the WWF and many other environmental industry groups, also oppose modern mechanized farming practices and seeds that significantly increase yields, allowing farmers to feed more people from less land. Still more ironies and non sequiturs.
So while you stop driving cars and heating your homes, you might also need to stop eating – while you pack for the trip to some other planet.
If we are not Chicken Little, is the sky still falling?
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back,” now in its second printing. He is a former head of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
14 thoughts on “The sky is falling?!?”
I sometimes wish that the computer had never been invented. Then these so called scientists would have to leave he comforts of their heated and air conditions offices and actually go out into the real world and count things.
It would be far more accurate than their present chrystal l ball gazing which they much prefer to do.
MJE
They are electronically ‘cloistered’.
The same people who wrote this type of report are also the type of people I will try to convince you that man has great influence over the temperature of the globe.
In the next thirty Years, these people will freeze to death.
This is another major work of fiction from the World Wildlife Fund. Apart from the nonsense about having eliminated a third of the ‘Natural World’ of Earth, the most mind boggling idea is moving billions of humanity to two other Earths when not a single habitable planet has been identified within hundreds of Light Years of Earth. This is the sort of woolly thinking that gets us nowhere.
I am struggling to keep up with the effects of Man Made Climate Change.
So far we have been told it is responsible for:-
1. More Tornadoes
2. More Hurricanes
3. More Rain
4. Less Rain
5. More Droughts
6. Less Droughts
7. More Snow
8. No Snow (the jury is still out on that one) Al
9. Melting or Antarctica Ice
10. Record depth of Antarctica ice
11. Ice free Arctic another of Al’s predictions
12. Record ice growth in the Arctic circle.
13. Fires in California
14. Snow in the Sahara
15. Migration from the Middle East
16. Migration from everywhere
17. Destruction of Coral
18. Rejuvenation of Coral
19. Record sea level rise
20. No sea level rise due to record snow in the polar regions.
21 Record temperature rise
22. Record temperature falls
23, Deserts expanding
24. Deserts shrinking
25. Vegetables shrinking
26. Vegetables bigger than ever.
27. More clouds
28. Less clouds
29. Glaciers shrinking
30. Glaciers growing
The list goes on. Maybe, just maybe these are all natural variations that have no relationship with CO2 at all.
Can I apply for a government grant, to study the relationship between CO2 induced climate change and normal climate variation?
More IPCC quangos?
Another chapter in the book of green fairytales.
It’s not about environmental concerns it’s just sewing fear to take political power using an endless false-pretense.
Earthism
I think, it is called embroidering the truth… 🙂
Truth?
“Truth via other means”
Usurping
Continuation of this nonsense: today the Belgian newspaper “Le Soir” writes:
“Climat: l’humanité pourrait revenir 50 millions d’années en arrière en seulement 20 ans”.
(Climate: in only 20 years humanity might go back 50 million years.)
A warmer planet with more CO2 is a healthier planet. Going back 50 million years in climate might not be a bad thing.
Weather is cyclic, follow the evidence.
Not one animal here has disappeared during my lifetime.
Nor has our climate ”changed” one iota, still windy rainy with occasional sunshine, and abit of snow every 5 yrs or so.
Infact species here have increased, we now have course fish and many more birds of prey in our bird sanctuaries.
We are a top UNESCO biosphere, and it isnt by accident.
Meanwhile wind turbines are slowly, but surely, wiping out bats and raptors. Whose fault is that, WWF???