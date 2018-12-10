“Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #338

The Week That Was: 2018-12-08 (December 8, 2018) Brought to You by SEPP (www.SEPP.org) The Science and Environmental Policy Project

Quote of the Week: “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Attributed to Abraham Lincoln

Number of the Week: Minus 211,000 bb/d

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Dear Reader of The Week That Was,

The Science & Environmental Policy Project (SEPP) is a 501-c-3 organization, incorporated in Virginia. Its Federal I.D. Number is 54-1645372 and donations are US tax deductible. Established in 1990 by S. Fred Singer to challenge government environmental policies based on poor science, SEPP stands for objective science, based on hard evidence.

No matter how elaborate, results from numerical models that are not thoroughly and repeatedly tested against hard evidence are speculation and cannot be relied upon. Testing the results from using parts of a model against the results from the entire model is a ruse used by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It is like declaring that a simple linear equation with two unknowns has a unique solution. Major government policies based on speculation are a waste of resources.

Our founder, Dr. Singer, is Chairman emeritus. Physicist Dr. Thomas Sheahen is Chairman. Other distinguished scientists serve on the board of directors. Ken Haapala continues as president and oversees general operations. We continue to be very productive.

Two prevalent myths are damaging our economy and hurting the less fortunate: 1) greenhouse gases, chiefly carbon dioxide, are causing dangerous global warming; and 2) wind and solar can easily replace fossil fuels, nuclear, and hydro in electricity generation. Both are false, yet widely accepted. We continue to contest these myths, and others, with hard evidence.

In collaboration with like-minded groups, we produce hard-hitting comments for the public record and provide scientific testimony on Federal government climate and energy policy. We are actively attempting to eliminate or change the EPA’s endangerment finding, that carbon dioxide, CO2, poses a danger to public health, which lacks hard evidence.

In 2007, SEPP established NIPCC (Non-governmental International Panel on Climate Change) to respond to the false claims of the UN-IPCC, and its followers, who claim, without hard evidence, that the use of fossil fuels, and CO2 emissions, will lead to climate disasters. The Heartland Institute continues the NIPCC efforts with well-attended sessions of the International Conference on Climate Change and the NIPCC reports at www.NIPCCreport.org.

Contrary to frequent attacks, SEPP has never solicited and does not receive support from oil, tobacco, or chemical companies – or government organizations. In fact, SEPP does not solicit donations from any source. However, SEPP accepts donations from private individuals and small contributions from foundations. The appropriate IRS tax filings are made by an independent CPA and are “Open to Public Inspection.”

SEPP is frugal: no fancy offices, no employees, no salaries, etc. The total operating budget is about $100,000.00. We are not beholden to anyone and our writings are clear from any outside influence. SEPP’s goal remains the same today as it was at the time of its founding – put real science, based on objective measures, ahead of all other considerations and biases.

If you wish to donate to SEPP by credit card or PayPal, you can go to www.SEPP.org, select the donate button on the bottom of the page, then select the donate button on the next page and follow the instructions.

If you wish to donate to SEPP by check please make it payable to SEPP and send it to:

Mrs. Donna Bethell, Treasurer

SEPP

4393 Embassy Park Dr., NW

Washington, DC 20016

The Persistent Sun: In his first blog post in ScienceBits for some time, Nir Shaviv, Chairman, Racah Institute of Physics, describes his brief presentation to Environment committee of the German Bundestag. The invitation was quite a surprise, because Shaviv is a climate “skeptic” meaning he does not believe carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary driver of climate change – the sun is. Shaviv makes another important distinction between his work and the work of global warming promoters of CO2-caused warming such as the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its US followers, the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP). As Shaviv states:

“However, I am looking for the drivers of the warming, not the consequences at this point! And the fact that sea level is rising does not contradict the fact that you see the sun’s 11-year signature clearly, with which you can quantify the solar radiative forcing.”

All too frequently the consequences of global warming / climate change are used as evidence that CO2 is the cause. It is not. And many promoters claim that if it is not CO2, they cannot think of anything else. This goes to their lack of imagination and their simplistic notions on how our enormously complex climate system works – to the extent it is understood. Shaviv begins his lecture with:

“Three minutes is not a lot of time, so let me be brief. I’ll start with something that might shock you. There is no evidence that CO2 has a large effect on climate. The two arguments used by the IPCC to so called “prove” that humans are the main cause of global warming, and which implies that climate sensitivity is high, are that: a) 20th century warming is unprecedented, and b) there is nothing else to explain the warming.

“These arguments are faulty. Why you ask?

“We know from the climate-gate e-mails that the hockey stick was an example of shady science. The medieval warm period and little ice ages were in fact global and real. And, although the IPCC will not admit so, we know that the sun has a large effect on climate, and on the 20th century warming in particular.

In the first slide we see one of the most important graphs that the IPCC is simply ignoring. Published already in 2008, you can see a very clear correlation between sea level change rate from tide gauges, and solar activity. This proves beyond any doubt that the sun has a large effect on climate. But it is ignored.

The graph is quite compelling, there is a strong correlation, both increase and decrease, between the rate of change in sea level (note rate of change in sea levels not just change in sea levels) and changes in the solar constant. The data is from about 1920 to about 2000. The IPCC can say it ignores this data because its mandate is to find human cause. But, the USGCRP has no such excuse, because its mandate from Congress is to understand both human and natural causes of climate change. By ignoring such relationships in its “Fourth National Assessment” the USGCRP has ignored is responsibilities to Congress and to the American public.

When presenting the graph of “Radiative forcing by emissions and drivers” by the IPCC Shaviv comments:

“This is the contribution to the radiative forcing from different components, as summarized in the IPCC AR5. As you can see, it is claimed that the solar contribution is minute (tiny gray bar). In reality, we can use the oceans to quantify the solar forcing and see that it was probably larger than the CO2 contribution (large light brown bar).

“Any attempt to explain the 20th century warming should therefore include this large forcing. When doing so, one finds that the sun contributed more than half of the warming, and climate has to be relatively insensitive. How much? Only 1 to 1.5°C per CO2 doubling, as opposed to the IPCC range of 1.5 to 4.5. This implies that without doing anything special, future warming will be around another 1 degree over the 21st century, meeting the Copenhagen and Paris goals.

“The fact that the temperature over the past 20 years has risen significantly less than IPCC models, should raise a red flag that something is wrong with the standard picture.

“I should also add that science is not a democracy. The majority is not necessarily right! You should also be careful and make the distinction between evidence for warming and evidence for warming by humans. There is in fact no evidence for the latter. Last, people may frighten you with secondary climate effects associated with global warming, on the sea level, cryosphere, droughts floods or economic effects. However, if the underlying climate model is fundamentally wrong, all the ensuing predictions are irrelevant.

“The fear of global warming, and with it the denouncement of any other voice, is now part of our Zeitgeist. However instead of blindly flowing [going] with the flow, we should stop for a minute and think before we waste so much of our precious public resources. Maybe we will find out the that the emperor has new [no] clothes.”

Some have dismissed the solar impact because solar activity fell during the 1990s, yet surface and atmospheric temperatures rose, peaking in 1998. Shaviv states:

“First, even if the sun was the only climate driver (which I never said is the case), this anti-correlation would not have contradicted it. Following this simple logic, we could have ruled out that the sun is warming us during the day because between noon and say 2pm, when it is typically warmest, the amount of solar radiation decreases while the temperature increases. Similarly, one could rule out the sun as our source of warmth because maximum radiation is obtained in June while July and August are typically warmer. Over the period of a month or more, solar radiation decreases but the temperature increases! The reason behind this behavior is of course the finite heat capacity of the climate system.”

We must remember that the globe’s climate system is composed of two fluids in chaotic motion changing at different rates. There is no logical reason to assume the impact of the sun’s radiance on earth will immediately change with the solar changes.

Later in this post, Shaviv discusses sensitivity analyses he published in 2005 showing that if the Svensmark Hypothesis is correct, that solar activity changes cloudiness through cosmic ray modulation, the impact of a doubling of CO2 is even less than 1 to 1.5°C as stated above. To those who claim that the Svensmark Hypothesis is mere correlations Shaviv states:

“To begin with, if the correlations were just spurious, then there would have been no reason for them to continue, but since the analysis that gave the above graph was published, a new one based on 2 more solar cycles worth of satellite altimetry [measurements] was published as well. If the first correlation was a mere fluke, then there should be no reason for the correlation to continue, but they very clearly do.”

The written statement Shaviv presented neatly summarizes his findings:

1. “There is no direct evidence demonstrating that large CO2 variations cause large temperature variations. There is evidence for the opposite.

1.

2. The two arguments used by the IPCC to “prove” the catastrophic AGW picture are flawed—warming over the 20th century is not unique, while the claim that there is nothing else to explain the 20th century warming is simply wrong.

3. There are many other pseudo-arguments which are simply irrelevant. This includes the often-heard appeal to authority (the 97% claim) as well as arguments based on evidence for warming, which is not evidence for warming by humans.

4. The sun has a large but ignored effect on the climate. With it, one obtains a consistent picture for 20th century climate change, one in which more than half of the 20th century is due to solar activity increase and in which climate sensitivity [to CO2] is low (and consistent with empirical data).

5. The low climate sensitivity implies that future climate warming will be benign and within the goals set by the Copenhagen and Paris summits without having to take particular steps. One has to rethink how much resources we wish to spend on the problem which is much more benign than commonly believed.”

The USGCRP has no excuse for ignoring this science in its reports, such as the Fourth National Assessment. The science was readily available, all the USGCRP needed to do was a little basic research. See links under Science: Is the Sun Rising?

***********************

Atmospheric Trends: The Global Temperature Report by Earth System Science Center at University of Alabama in Huntsville is out for November 2018. These reports cover the atmosphere above vast areas for which there are no surface-air instruments. The data starts in December 1978 and shows a warming trend with significant variation. The beginning of the record had significant volcanoes which cause a cooling of the atmosphere.

Since 1998, the record has been dominated by El Niño, which cause a warming by adding water vapor into the atmosphere. Water vapor is the dominant greenhouse gas and additional water vapor will have a significant influence in the polar regions. The Arctic is warming as one may expect, but the Antarctic is not. Next month will complete forty years of records. It will be interesting to see that report. See links under Measurement Issues – Atmosphere.

***********************

Including That Which Does Not Exist: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a statement: “The long-term warming trend has continued in 2018, with the average global temperature set to be the fourth highest on record. The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, with the top four in the past four years…” It was accompanied by a globe showing warming in areas for which there are no instruments to measure temperatures. These imaginary measurements cover the Antarctic and the parts of South America, Africa and Asia as well as vast stretches of oceans.

Paul Homewood has a second globe showing the areas actually covered by surface-air instruments in the “Global Temperature and Precipitation Maps.” The WMO report can be considered to be a propaganda piece for the 24th Conference of Parties which has started in Katowice, Poland, another international conference by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). See links under Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up, After Paris! – Policy, and After Paris! – COP 24 and Beyond.

***********************

The Other 97%: Few climate claims are a silly as the pollsters who claim 97% of scientists agree that humans are the primary cause of climate change (or CO2 is the primary cause). George Gallup spent a lifetime trying to remove the influence of the pollster from his polls. Even he made the mistake of claiming in 1948 that Dewey would beat Truman, because he did not realize the bias that the use of telephones would introduce in a poll.

In creating the 97% myth, the pollsters deliberately introduced a bias, by “evaluating” the responses. For example, Nir Shaviv was ranked as one of the 97%, which he promptly denied. Are those rioting in France wearing yellow vests from mandatory automobile safety kits part of the 97% who are not “climate scientists?” See links under Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes.

***********************

Largest Find in the US? The USGS has issued its estimates of the recoverable amounts of oil and gas in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring Formation in the Permian Basin,

“Using a geology-based assessment methodology, the U.S. Geological Survey assessed undiscovered, technically recoverable continuous mean resources of 46.3 billion barrels of oil and 281 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Wolfcamp shale and Bone Spring Formation of the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin Province, southeast New Mexico and west Texas.”

This is the largest continuous find in US history. But it should be noted that it includes the “source rock” not just an easily recoverable dome of oil and gas. See links under Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

***********************

Simon Abundance Index: Researchers at the CATO Institute have developed “The Simon Abundance Index: A New Way to Measure Availability of Resources” named after Julian Simon. The author of “The Ultimate Resource,” Simon believed: “As population increases, the time-price of most commodities will get cheaper for most people, most of the time. Unfortunately, most people will assume the opposite.” Simon objected to the idea that the US was running out of oil and natural gas. See links under Seeking a Common Ground.

***********************

Biological Plasticity: the CO2 Science review of papers includes one addressing claims that:

“CO2-induced climate change has been projected to negatively impact animals by causing temperature-induced mismatches between breeding (birth/hatching) and the availability of food resources, ultimately leading to lower rates of animal survival. Yet the validity of such projections remains an open topic for debate; for it has also been projected that animals have inherent phenotypic plasticity that can minimize or nullify the predicted mismatches arising from climate change.”

The study on Canada Goose egg laying data and various environmental variables found that geese adapt. This should not be a surprise considering the drastic changes in climate as the earth came out of the last Ice Age, particularly the sudden cooling and warming during the Younger Dryas about 11,700 to 12,900 years ago. See links under Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

***********************

Additions and Corrections: Last week TWTW misspelled Fred Singer and Jule Charney. We thank those who caught these errors.

***********************

Number of the Week: Minus 211,000 bb/d. For the week ending November 30, the EIA reported the US imported Minus 211,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products. The US was a net exporter for the first time since 1949. The climate and energy models based on 1970s assumptions need to be revised. The energy models have been updated, the climate models have not.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Science: Is the Sun Rising?

My experience at the German Bundestag’s Environment Committee in a pre-COP24 discussion

By Nir Shaviv, Science Bits, Dec 7, 2018

http://www.sciencebits.com/bundestag

Written Comments: To the Committee on the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Deutscher Bundestag

By Nir Shaviv, Chairman, Racah Institute of Physics, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Nov 24, 2018

https://www.bundestag.de/blob/580504/2b96f368c0a785e5e4a09bb1d9797449/19-16-143_fachgespraech_cop24_prof_nir_shaviv-data.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2a/pdf/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2014

http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2b/pdf/Full-Report.pdf

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, NIPCC, Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, Draft Summary for Policymakers, NIPCC, Oct 3, 2018

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/10-05-18-DRAFT-CCRII-Fossil-Fuels-Summary-for-Policy-Makers.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Dr. Willie Soon versus the Climate Apocalypse

By Jeffrey Foss, ICECAP, Dec 3, 2018

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/in-the-news/dr_willie_soon_versus_the_climate_apocalypse/target=%22_blank%22

“More honesty and less hubris, more evidence and less dogmatism, would do a world of good.”

It’s spin to call 1850-1900 “pre-industrial era”

By Luboš Motl, the Reference Frame, Dec 6, 2018

https://motls.blogspot.com/2018/12/its-spin-to-call-1850-1900-pre.html

“Richard Lindzen likes to remind us that the pole-to-equator temperature difference was a more important time series to describe the “global climate” than the global mean temperature; and experts generally agreed with it – up to some point when the climate hysteria began to spread.”

Can Space.com Teach Us Anything Useful about Climate?

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Dec 3, 2018

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2018/12/can-space-com-teach-us-anything-useful-about-climate/

Fact-checking the second volume of the U.S. National Climate Assessment

By Roger Andrews, Energy Matters, Dec 4, 2018

http://euanmearns.com/fact-checking-the-second-volume-of-the-u-s-national-climate-assessment/#more-22806

Extreme Wildfires Caused By Extreme Stupidity, not Global Warming

By Tim Ball and Tom Harris, Townhall, Dec 7, 2018

https://townhall.com/columnists/timball/2018/12/07/extreme-wildfires-caused-by-extreme-stupidity-not-global-warming-n2537168

Have The Poorest Countries Been Hit Hardest By Climate Change/Global Warming?

By Bob Tisdale, WUWT, Dec 7, 2018

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/07/have-the-poorest-countries-been-hit-hardest-by-climate-change-global-warming/

Yellow vest revolution shows the surrealism of decarbonization

By Luboš Motl, the Reference Frame, Dec 3, 2018

https://motls.blogspot.com/2018/12/yellow-vest-revolution-shows-surrealism.html

Defending the Orthodoxy

Five myths about climate change

By Katharine Hayhoe, Washington Post, Nov 30, 2018

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/five-myths/five-myths-about-climate-change/2018/11/30/9fba233a-f428-11e8-bc79-68604ed88993_story.html?utm_term=.6a86241ca825

Katharine Hayhoe is a professor and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. She is a lead author on volumes one and two of the fourth national climate assessment.

[SEPP Comment: Ignores the biggest myth – surface temperatures accurately measure the impact of greenhouse gases.]

Global carbon dioxide emissions rise even as coal wanes and renewables boom

Fossil fuel emissions have climbed for a second straight year, driven by growing energy use

By Staff Writers, Science Daily, Source Stanford’s School of Earth, Dec 5, 2018

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/12/181205133945.htm

Link to paper: Global energy growth is outpacing decarbonization

By R.B. Jackson, et al., Environmental Research Letters, Dec 5, 2018

http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aaf303

From the abstract: Recent reports have highlighted the challenge of keeping global average temperatures below 2 °C and—even more so—1.5 °C (IPCC 2018).

[SEPP Comment: Assumes a fiction: that the IPCC knows the causes of climate change.]

Trump administration organizes pushback against its own climate report

Meanwhile, the press beclowns itself by asking non-experts to comment on it.

By John Timmer, ARS Technica, Dec 3, 2018

https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/12/trump-administration-organizes-pushback-against-its-own-climate-report/

[SEPP Comment: If the “experts” cannot produce hard evidence that CO2 is the cause, what are they expert in?]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

A Possible Significant Turning Point in the Climate Scam

By Alan Carlin, Carlin Economics and Science, Dec 6, 2018

http://www.carlineconomics.com/archives/4703

How Realistic Is National Climate Assessment’s Worst Case Scenario?

By Marlo Lewis, Jr., CEI, Dec 6, 2018

https://cei.org/blog/how-realistic-national-climate-assessments-worst-case-scenario

Scientists Respond to the Hype Alarm in the Recent National Climate Assessment

By H. Sterling Burnett, Heartland Institute, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/scientists-respond-to-the-hype-alarm-in-the-recent-national-climate-assessment?utm

Climate Change Alarmism Is the World’s Leading Cause of Hot Gas

By David Harsany, Townhall, Dec 7, 2018

https://townhall.com/columnists/davidharsanyi/2018/12/07/climate-change-alarmism-is-the-worlds-leading-cause-of-hot-gas-n2537102

New Research: Methane Emissions From Livestock Have No Detectable Effect On The Climate

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Dec 3, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/03/new-research-methane-emissions-from-livestock-have-no-detectable-effect-on-the-climate/

Wildfire Attribution study full of smoke

By Bob Vislocky, WUWT, Dec 7, 2018

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/07/wildfire-attribution-study-full-of-smoke/

Link to paper: Impact of anthropogenic climate change on wildfire across western US forests

By John Abatzoglou and A. Park Williams, PNAS, Oct 18, 2016

https://www.pnas.org/content/113/42/11770

[SEPP Comment: Exposing deficiencies in the PNAS paper.]

After Paris! — Policy

In France and the U.S., a Tale of 2 Energy Policies

By Kay Coles James, Heritage Foundation, Dec 6, 2018 {H/t Cooler Heads]

https://www.heritage.org/energy-economics/commentary/france-and-the-us-tale-2-energy-policies

HOT AIR: US and China SNUB climate change talks despite being BIGGEST coal producers

A MASSIVE United Nations climate change conference has been rendered pointless after being snubbed by China and America – the world’s biggest coal producers.

By Katie Harris, Express, UK, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1053684/us-china-news-climate-change-COP24-poland-katowice-paris-deal-2015

UN should sober up: There is no consensus on the threat of climate catastrophe

Editorial, The Manila Times, Dec 3, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.manilatimes.net/un-should-sober-up-there-is-no-consensus-on-the-threat-of-climate-catastrophe/477119/

Polish coal aid sinks EU power market reform bid

By Frédéric Simon, EurActiv, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.euractiv.com/section/electricity/news/polish-coal-aid-sinks-eu-power-market-reform-bid/

UN secretary general urges world leaders to take climate threat seriously: ‘We are still not doing enough’

By Avery Anapol, The Hill, Dec 3, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/419403-un-secretary-general-urges-world-leaders-to-take-climate-threat

[SEPP Comment: Need more money!]

After Paris! – COP 24 and Beyond

COP 24: Climate summit language reveals hidden agenda

By David Wojick, CFACT, Dec 4, 2018

http://www.cfact.org/2018/12/04/cop-24-climate-summit-language-reveals-hidden-agenda/

Link to article on the UN Glossary: Know your NDCs from your LMDCs: A climate diplomacy glossary

Learn the lingo of international climate talks with our handy reference guide

By Karl Mathiesen and Megan Darby, Climate Home News, Nov 11, 2018

http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/11/30/know-ndcs-lmdcs-climate-diplomacy-glossary/

US Isolated as World Meets to Craft Climate Plan

By Nicole Gauette, CNN, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/03/politics/us-climate-isolation-cop24/index.html

Link to “woeful” report: Emissions Gap Report 2018

By Staff Writers, UNEP, Nov 27, 2018

https://www.unenvironment.org/resources/emissions-gap-report-2018

“The Report features new information on the ‘emissions gap’, which is the gap between where we are likely to be and where we need to be. It takes into account the latest scientific information, including the IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C.”

[SEPP Comment: CNN has not noticed the yellow vests?]

22,000 To Attend The Katowice Jolly!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 4, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/04/22000-to-attend-the-katowice-jolly/

“Coal accounts for 82.3% and gas a further 6.3%.” of Poland’s total electricity generation, [Nov 24 – Dec 4.]

Brazil’s new far-right president Bolsonaro risks turning environmental champions into ‘climate rogues’, experts say

Rising levels of deforestation and climate-sceptic government among major concerns at international summit

By Harry Cockburn, Independent, UK, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/brazil-cop24-jair-bolsonaro-climate-change-global-warmning-un-deforestation-amazon-a8670716.html

Change in US Administrations

Trump administration touts fossil fuels at U.N. climate summit

By Geoff Hill, Washington Times, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/dec/6/trump-administration-touts-fossil-fuels-cop-24-un-/

Emails: EPA Staffers Freaked When Pruitt Tried to Stage Climate-Change Debate

‘I liken it to a bar discussion of the best football team of all time—after 4-5 beers,’ one official wrote.

By Sam Stein & Tanya Basu, Daily Beast, Dec 5, 2018

https://www.thedailybeast.com/emails-epa-staffers-freaked-when-pruitt-tried-to-stage-climate-change-debate

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Carbon emissions to hit record high in 2018: study

By Miranda Green, The Hill, Dec 5, 2018

https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/419885-carbon-emissions-to-hit-record-high-in-2018-study

Global Carbon Budget: Summary Highlights

By Staff Writers, Global Carbon Project,

http://www.globalcarbonproject.org/about/index.htm

“At that level of warming — measured as the Earth’s average temperature compared with pre-industrial levels — up to 90 percent of tropical coral reefs could die, Arctic warming could cause multiple feet of sea level rise and yields of key crops would drop.”

[SEPP Comment: Sponsors include: Future Earth, CSIRO, UEA, Australian Government, Tyndall Centre, Stanford University, etc.]

As the UN Holds Global Climate Talks, Climate Consensus Is Crumbling

By Steve Goreham, The Western Journal, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.westernjournal.com/united-nations-hold-global-climate-talks-climate-consensus-crumbling/

Climate Hoax: Global CO2 Emissions Spike, Despite Paris Climate Pledges

Editorial, IBD, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/co2-emissions-paris-agreement/

‘A kind of dark realism’: Why the climate change problem is starting to look too big to solve

By Steven Mufson, Washington Post, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/a-kind-of-dark-realism-why-the-climate-change-problem-is-starting-to-look-too-big-to-solve/2018/12/03/378e49e4-e75d-11e8-a939-9469f1166f9d_story.html?utm_term=.a08c6069a91d

[SEPP Comment: Is it “dark matter” or “dark energy?”

Half of Australia’s emissions increase linked to WA’s Gorgon LNG plant

Carbon emissions from nation’s largest LNG development were meant to be captured. More than two years on, the storage still hasn’t started.

By Adam Morton, The Guardian, Nov 13, 2018 [H/t RCE]

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/14/half-of-australias-emissions-increase-linked-to-was-gorgon-lng-plant

Seeking a Common Ground

The Simon Abundance Index: A New Way to Measure Availability of Resources

By Gale L. Pooley and Marian L. Tupy, CATO, Dec 4, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/simon-abundance-index-new-way-measure-availability-resources

The One-sided Worldview of Eco-Pessimists

B y Joanna Szurmak and Pierre Desrochers, Quillett, Dec 3, 2018

https://quillette.com/2018/12/03/the-one-sided-worldview-of-eco-pessimists/

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Is “Action Against Climate Change” A Winning Political Issue?

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2018-12-6-is-action-against-climate-change-a-winning-political-issue

Politics of climate expertise

By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Dec 3, 2018

https://judithcurry.com/2018/12/03/politics-of-climate-expertise-2/#more-24547

[SEPP Comment: The article discusses the issue that climate fears generated from climate models may no longer be useful. Not discussed is that the fear of CO2 is contrary to language, logic, and evidence. Wind and solar are poor replacements for thermal-powered electricity, regardless of the claimed cost, and a danger to public safety.]

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Canada Geese Plastically Adjust Their Egg Laying Date to Spring Temperature

Clermont, J., Réale, D. and Giroux, J.-F. 2018. Plasticity in laying dates of Canada geese in response to spring phenology. Ibis 160: 597-607. Dec 7, 2018

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V21/dec/a3.php

The Increasing Surface Mass Balance of Two Antarctic Glaciers

Engel, Z., Láska, K., Nývlt, D. and Stachon, Z. 2018. Surface mass balance of small glaciers on James Ross Island, north-eastern Antarctic Peninsula, during 2009-2015. Journal of Glaciology 64: 349-361. Dec 6, 2018

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V21/dec/a2.php

Cassava Response to Elevated CO2 and Water Stress

Cruz, J.L., Alves, A.A.C., LeCain, D.R., Ellis, D.D. and Morgan, J.A. 2016. Elevated CO2 concentrations alleviate the inhibitory effect of drought on physiology and growth of cassava plants. Scientia Horticulturae 210: 122-129. Dec 1, 2018

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V21/dec/a1.php

The Mitigation of Cold Temperature Stress on Plants by Elevated CO2

Arena, C. and Vitale, L. 2018. Chilling-induced reduction of photosynthesis is mitigated by exposure to elevated CO2 concentration. Photosynthetica 56: 1259-1267. Nov 30, 2018

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V21/nov/a16.php

Models v. Observations

The 1991 Predictions

By Andrew Montford, GWPF, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/the-1991-predictions/

“So the observed warming rate is not even half of what was predicted.”

[SEPP Comment: Yet, the assumptions and the estimates remain the same.]

Model Issues

Climate-Modeling Illusions Not Based on Reality

By Jay Lehr, American Thinker, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/climate_modeling_illusions_not_based_in_reality.html

New University Of Exeter Study Finds Climate Models Skewed, Overhype CO2 …”Uncertainties Rigorously Concealed”!

University of Exeter: Role of natural climate factors is underestimated

By Dr. Sebastian Lüning and Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt (German text translated/edited by P Gosselin), No Tricks Zone, Dec 1, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/01/new-university-of-exeter-study-finds-climate-models-skewed-overhype-co2-uncertainties-rigorously-concealed/

Scientists: ‘Falsified’ Climate Models ‘Do Not Employ Known Physics Fully’…‘Don’t Agree With Reality’

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Dec 6, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/06/scientists-falsified-climate-models-do-not-employ-known-physics-fullydont-agree-with-reality/

Measurement Issues — Surface

It is Darkest Before the Dawn, But When are Surface Air Temperatures the Lowest

By Cliff Mass, Weather and Climate Blog, Dec 4, 2018

http://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2018/12/it-is-darkest-before-dawn-but-when-are.html

Japan Says ‘Sayōnara’ To Warming… Unadjusted Data Show No Signs Of Any Significant Warming At All

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Dec 4, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/04/japan-says-sayonara-to-warming-unadjusted-data-show-no-signs-of-any-significant-warming-at-all/

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

UAH Global Temperature Update for November, 2018: +0.28 deg. C

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Dec 3, 2018

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2018/12/uah-global-temperature-update-for-november-2018-0-28-deg-c/

Global Temperature Report: November 2018 Map and Graph

By Staff Writers, Earth System Science Center, The University of Alabama in Huntsville

https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/

Changing Weather

Excess winter deaths in England and Wales highest since 1976

By Staff Writers, ICECAP, Dec 4, 2018

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/new-and-cool/excess_winter_deaths_in_england_and_wales_highest_since_19761/

Additional links.

Hurricane History Phony Myth

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Dec 4, 2018

http://ddears.com/2018/12/04/hurricane-history-phony-myth/

Changing Seas

The clever ruse of rising sea levels

Alarmists try to frighten people, and stampede them into terrible energy decisions

By Jay Lehr and Tom Harris, WUWT, Dec 6, 218

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/06/the-clever-ruse-of-rising-sea-levels/

How Good Are the UK’s Predictions for Sea Level Rise?

By Andrew Montford, GWPF, Dec 5, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/hitting-a-barn-door/

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Greenland Ice Sheet Sixth Highest on Record

By Staff Writers, DMI, Via GWPF, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/greenland-ice-sheet-sixth-highest-on-record/

Polar Portal Season Report 2018

By Staff Writers, IS-OG Klimaovervagning, DMI,

http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/user_upload/polarportal-saesonrapport-2018-EN.pdf

[SEPP Comment: The Greenland ice melt is contradicting the modelers at NOAA and elsewhere claiming increases in sea level rise will become exponential.]

Arctic Sea Ice’s Rapid Growth In November

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 5, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/05/arctic-sea-ices-rapid-growth-in-november/

“Unsurprisingly, sea ice extent grew during these years [prior to satellite observations], which were known in Iceland as ‘The Sea Ice Years’. The cold climate then played havoc with Iceland’s fishing and agriculture.”

Canadian polar bears still not threatened with extinction says conservation committee

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Dec 3, 2018

https://polarbearscience.com/2018/12/03/canadian-polar-bears-still-not-threatened-with-extinction-says-conservation-committee/

Lowering Standards

WMO Reasoning behind Two Sets of “Normals” a.k.a. Two Periods of Base Years for Anomalies

By Bob Tisdale, WUWT, Dec 3, 2018

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/03/wmo-reasoning-behind-two-sets-of-normals-a-k-a-two-periods-of-base-years-for-anomalies/

BBC’s Latest Heatwave Lies

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 7, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/07/bbcs-latest-heatwave-lies/#more-36693

“It is cold, wet summers that farmers really fear.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Study: 2018 to be fourth-hottest year on record

By Avery Anapol, The Hill, Dec 2, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/419338-study-2018-set-to-be-fourth-hottest-year-on-record

Link to report: WMO climate statement: past 4 years warmest on record

By Staff Writers, WMO, Nov 29, 2018

https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/wmo-climate-statement-past-4-years-warmest-record

BBC’s Latest Propaganda For Katowice

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 29, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/11/29/bbcs-latest-propaganda-for-katowice/

Study: Trump plan to shrink national monuments could lead to rare bee species’ extinction

By Emily Birnbaum, The Hill, Dec 4, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/419672-study-trump-plan-to-shrink-national-monuments-could-lead-to-rare-bee

Link to paper: Reducing protected lands in a hotspot of bee biodiversity: bees of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

By Joseph S. Wilson, Matt Kelly, Olivia Messinger Carril, PeerJ, Dec 4, 2018

https://peerj.com/articles/6057/

From the Abstract: “A long-term, standardized study of the bees had been conducted from 2000–2003, revealing 660 species.” [Boldface added]

CBC hypes “bleak” Churchill polar bear fate with unsupported claims & falsehoods

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Dec 4, 2018

https://polarbearscience.com/2018/12/04/cbc-hypes-bleak-churchill-polar-bear-fate-with-unsupported-claims-falsehoods/

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

Dr Shearman diagnoses men who walked on moon, Nobel Prize winners, as “Delusional”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 8, 2018

http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/dr-shearman-diagnoses-men-who-walked-on-moon-nobel-prize-winners-as-delusional/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

Climate change: Where we are in seven charts and what you can do to help

By Nassos Stylianou, Clara Guibourg, Daniel Dunford and Lucy Rodgers, BBC, Dec 2, 2018

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-46384067

[SEPP Comment: Great photoshop of a polar bear up to his neck in water!]

Expanding the Orthodoxy

UN Pact Doesn’t Define ‘Migrant’

A new agreement to ‘strengthen migrant rights’ doesn’t explain who qualifies.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Dec 3, 2018

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2018/12/03/un-pact-doesnt-define-migrant/

Non-Green Jobs

Coming Bloodbath – Electrification Of Automotive Power-Trains To Wipe Out 114,000 German Jobs, New Analysis Shows

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Dec 7, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/07/coming-bloodbath-electrification-of-automotive-power-trains-to-wipe-out-114000-german-jobs-new-analysis-shows/

Funding Issues

World Bank to Invest $200bn to Combat Climate Change

Sum available for 2021-25 represents doubling of current five-year plan

Fiona Harvey, The Guardian December 5, 2018

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/dec/03/world-bank-invest-climate-change

[SEPP Comment: “Invest” or “squander”?]

Litigation Issues

Law Firm Pitching Climate Suits Sought to Evade Detection by Open Records

Questions remain as to whether conversations conformed to local lobbying laws

By Todd Shepherd, Washington Free Beacon, Dec 4, 2018

https://freebeacon.com/issues/law-firm-pitching-climate-suits-sought-to-evade-detection-by-open-records/

Fishermen Sue Big Oil For Its Role In Climate Change

By Alastair Bland, NPR, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2018/12/04/671996313/fishermen-sue-big-oil-for-its-role-in-climate-change

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

The Global Carbon Tax Revolt

Editorial, WSJ, Via GWPF, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/the-global-carbon-tax-revolt/

Panic Grips Elysee Palace as Carbon Tax Revolt Grows

By Staff Writers, The Times, Via GWPF, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/panic-grips-elysee-palace-as-carbon-tax-revolt-grows/

France’s Carbon Tax Riot

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Dec 7, 2018

http://ddears.com/2018/12/07/frances-carbon-tax-riots/

Carbon Tax Revolt Escalates as French Police Union Joins Yellow Vests

By Staff Writers, Sud-Quest, Via GWPF, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/carbon-tax-revolt-escalates-as-french-police-union-joins-yellow-vests/

“The police union has called for an unlimited strike in solidarity with the Yellow Vests movement.”

The vast social and political earthquake that started in France — first mass uprising against eco-elitism

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 6, 2018

http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/the-vast-social-and-political-earthquake-that-started-in-france-first-mass-uprising-against-eco-elitism/

France’s protesters are part of a global backlash against climate-change taxes

By Steven Mufson and James McAuley, Washington Post, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/frances-protesters-are-part-of-a-global-backlash-against-climate-change-taxes/2018/12/04/08365882-f723-11e8-863c-9e2f864d47e7_story.html?utm_term=.b9d14030781d

Memo To Congress: French Riots Show Why U.S. Carbon Tax Should Be A Non-Starter

Editorial, IBD, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/french-riots-climate-eu-leftists/

Students, paramedics join France cost-of-living protests

‘Yellow vest’ movement that began Nov. 17 bringing together people from across political spectrum

By Staff Writers, CBC, Ca, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/france-yellow-vest-riots-1.4929968

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA to propose easing Obama water rule

By Miranda Green, The Hill, Dec 7, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/420308-epa-to-re-write-definition-to-shrink-pollution-protections-on

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose changing the definition of “Waters of the U.S.” to erase federal protections on some waters. The change would cover wetlands not connected to larger waterways or riverbeds that only flow after rainfall, according to an EPA outline obtained by E&E News.

[SEPP Comment: could it be possible that a pile of wet leaves would no longer be classified as “Waters of the US?”]

Trump admin floats reduced protections for imperiled sage grouse

By Timothy Cama, The Hill, Dec 6, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/420037-trump-admin-floats-reduced-protections-for-imperiled-bird

[SEPP Comment: Probably the greatest “threats” to the grouse are fences. Shall we remove the threats?]

Energy Issues – Non-US

IEA Energy Projections

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 3, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/03/iea-energy-projections/

Link to report: World Energy Outlook

The gold standard of energy analysis

By Staff Writers, IEA, Dec 2018

https://www.iea.org/weo/

[SEPP Comment: Homewood presents a clearer graph of Total Primary energy Consumption, 2015 v. 2040 than the IEA.]

Britain’s oldest coal plants called on to avoid running out of power as cold sets in

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 6, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/06/britains-oldest-coal-plants-called-on-to-avoid-running-out-of-power-as-cold-sets-in/

“We still nominally have 13 GW of coal fired capacity, but most of this is not viable without the capacity market payments, as plants are compelled to idle for most of the year.

“Which raises the question, how many coal plants will shutdown earlier than planned, and leave us short or power in future winters?”

Energy Issues – Australia

Jo Nova: How to Destroy a Perfectly Good Electricity Grid in Three Easy Steps

By Staff, GWPF TV, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/jo-nova-how-to-destroy-a-perfectly-good-electricity-grid-in-three-easy-steps/

Rampant solar, wind growth: Australia increases unreliable energy by 50% in 2018. Wow.

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 3, 2018

http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/rampant-solar-wind-growth-australia-increases-unreliable-energy-by-50-in-2018-wow/

Renewable energy reduces power prices by more than cost of subsidies, study finds

By Liz Hobday, ABC, Dec 5, 2018 [H/t Energy Matters]

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-12-07/study-shows-impact-wind-solar-gas-power-on-electricity-prices/10590876

“The independent study, by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre, focused on the South Australian electricity market and confirmed households in the state have on average the highest electricity prices in the world.”

“Gas-fired power is pushing prices higher, while wind and solar are placing downward pressure on prices, the study found.”

[SEPP Comment: No link to study. “The study used computer modelling to crunch electricity price data from the past five years.” “It sampled wholesale market prices every half hour from 2013 to 2018 and calculated the factors that led to those prices.” Wind power can be cheaper, when it works! Doubt if the study included the cost of the “Black State.”]

Energy Issues — US

Construction of major electricity line from Quebec to New York City to start in 2020

By Cecilia Keating, Canada’s National Observer, Dec 6, 2018 [H/t Energy Matters]

https://www.nationalobserver.com/2018/12/06/news/construction-major-electricity-line-quebec-new-york-city-start-2020

EPA: No new coal plants likely to be built despite relaxed rule

By Timothy Cama, The Ill, Dec 16, 2018

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/420123-epa-no-new-coal-plants-likely-to-be-built-despite-relaxed-rule

“‘The modeling of the electricity sector EPA performed for this rule using the Integrated Planning Model (IPM) projects that, even under the emissions limits included in this proposal, new fossil fuel-fired capacity constructed through 2026 and the years following is expected to be natural gas capacity,’ the agency says in an economic impact analysis released with the proposed rule.”

[SEPP Comment: There have been significant improvements in coal-fired power plants. Does the EPA-IPM consider the changes?]

Washington’s Control of Energy

Palin Was Right: ‘Drill, Baby, Drill!’

By Daniel John Sobieski, American Thinker, Dec 1, 2018

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/palin_was_right_drill_baby_drill.html

“Obama assured us, ‘You know, we can’t just drill our way to lower gas prices,’”

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

USGS: Permian’s Wolfcamp is largest potential oil and gas resource ever assessed

By Jordan Blum, Houston Chronicle, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.chron.com/business/energy/article/USGS-Permian-s-Wolfcamp-is-largest-potential-oil-13447556.php

Link to report: Assessment of undiscovered continuous oil and gas resources in the Wolfcamp Shale and Bone Spring Formation of the Delaware Basin, Permian Basin Province, New Mexico and Texas, 2018

By Gaswirth, et al, USGS, Dec 6, 2018

https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/fs20183073

U.S. Becomes Net Oil Exporter For First Time In 75 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova, Oil Price.com, Dec 6, 2018 [H/t Energy Matters]

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/US-Becomes-Net-Oil-Exporter-For-First-Time-In-75-Years.html

Link to data: Petroleum & Other Liquids

By Staff Writers, EIA, Dec 6, 2018

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WTTNTUS2&f=W

“In the week to November 30, however, the weekly U.S. net imports of crude oil and petroleum products were at minus 211,000 bpd—meaning that the U.S. was a net exporter of that amount, according to data from the EIA.”

Trump Just Achieved What Every President Since Nixon Promised: Energy Independence

Editorial, IBD, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/energy-independence-trump/

Return of King Coal?

Coal is still king in global power production

Despite efforts to tackle global warming, worldwide demand for coal was up one percent last year, mainly due to demand in Asia.

By Staff Writers, Press Trust, India, Nov 30, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/coal-is-still-king-in-global-power-production-3239701.html

China’s unbridled export of coal power imperils climate goals

By Marlowe Hood, Phys.org, Dec 6, 2018 [H/t Energy Matters]

https://phys.org/news/2018-12-china-unbridled-export-coal-power_1.html

Nuclear Energy and Fears

France to retire 14 nuclear reactors while Japan restarts 5 of its reactors

Nuclear has struggled worldwide, while offshore wind could offset some retirements.

By Megan Guess, ARS Technica, Nov 29, 2018

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/11/france-to-retire-14-nuclear-reactors-while-japan-restarts-5-of-its-reactors/

“Correction: ‘Vapor’ in the caption was changed from ‘smoke.’” “Vapor rises from the cooling towers of the nuclear plant of Dampierre-en-Burly near Orleans, central France, on October 23, 2018.”

As climate change worsens, America faces nuclear closure

By Amy Harder, Axios, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.axios.com/nuclear-power-three-mile-island-climate-change-c5e7a387-3aa4-48f3-bbae-58a8e5bb0f26.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

THE BIG PICTURE: Wind Turbine Trends

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag. Dec 2, 2018

https://www.powermag.com/the-big-picture-wind-turbine-trends/

[SEPP Comment: Giving trends of increasing size.]

Now even Green IEA warns Australia of the threat of “avalanche” of renewables

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 6, 2018

http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/now-even-green-iea-warns-australia-of-the-threat-of-avalache-of-renewables/

State officials pushing growth of wind power in New York

By Ellen Abbott, WRVO, Nov 29, 2018 [H/t RCE]

http://www.wrvo.org/post/state-officials-pushing-growth-wind-power-new-york

[SEPP Comment: Will it make the subways run on time?]

Offshore wind power, a fraudulent fiasco

By Roger Bezdek and Paul Driessen, Washington Times, Dec 2, 2018

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/dec/2/how-virginia-taxpayers-and-ratepayers-are-about-to/

[SEPP Comment: More on how politics can destroy the grid in Virginia.,]

German Wind Turbines Go Up In Flames, Or Simply Collapse, …Federal Government Refuses To Investigate

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Dec 2, 2018

http://notrickszone.com/2018/12/02/german-wind-turbines-go-up-in-flames-or-simply-collapse-federal-government-refuses-to-investigate/

Climate Crusaders Weigh In On The Cost Of Energy From Renewables

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Dec 2, 2018

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2018-12-2-climate-crusaders-weigh-in

“This will require ‘creativity and innovation’ and will ‘present hurdles.’ OK, guys, thanks for weighing in!

“Let’s face it, these guys don’t have a clue. It’s a good thing that CO2 is not a real problem.”

Energy & Environmental Newsletter: December 3, 2018

By John Droz, Jr. Master Resource, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.masterresource.org/alliance-for-wise-energy-decisions/energy-environmental-newsletter-12-3-2018/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

‘Green’ aviation fuel: Death by regulation?

By Geoffrey Luck, Quadrant, Dec 2, 2018

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2018/12/green-aviation-fuel-death-by-regulation/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Storage

‘Sun in a box’ would store renewable energy for the grid

By Jennifer Chu, Press Release, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dec 6, 2018 [H/t Energy Matters]

https://techxplore.com/news/2018-12-sun-renewable-energy-grid.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

The human and environmental cost of mining lithium and cobalt

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 3, 2018

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/12/03/the-human-and-environmental-cost-of-mining-lithium-and-cobalt/

“A hard-hitting documentary from the German public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, about the human and environmental cost of mining lithium and cobalt:”

Electric car sales hit by high prices and bad batteries

By Graeme Paton, The Times, Via GWPF, Dec 3, 2018

https://www.thegwpf.com/oh-dear-electric-car-sales-drop-sharply-due-to-high-prices-and-bad-batteries/

It’s Time To End, Not Mend, Electric Vehicle Subsidies

By Jonathan Lesser, IBD, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/ev-subsidies-taxpayers-electric-cars/

California Dreaming

California Becomes 1st State to Require Solar Panels on New Homes. Here’s How It Will Reduce Utility Costs

By Natasha Bach, Fortune, Dec 6, 2018

http://fortune.com/2018/12/06/california-solar-panels-new-homes/

[SEPP Comment: Except for the costs of making electricity reliable.]

Health, Energy, and Climate

Healthier Air

By Kathleen Hartnett White, Real Clear Energy, December 04, 2018

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2018/12/04/healthier_air_110366.html

“Here’s why that’s so remarkable: Air pollution fell while the economy grew by more than 260 percent, vehicle miles traveled rose by almost 200 percent, and population and energy consumption increased.”

NEA slams record number of excess winter deaths last winter as predictable, preventable and shameful

By Staff Writers, National Energy Action, Nov 30, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

http://www.politics.co.uk/opinion-formers/national-energy-action/article/nea-slams-record-number-of-excess-winter-deaths-last-winter

[SEPP Comment: No link to government report.]

Other Scientific News

Our New Weather Satellite is In Position

By Cliff Mass, Weather and Climate Blog, Dec 2, 2018

http://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2018/12/our-new-weather-satellite-is-in-position.html

Discovery of single material that produces white light could boost efficiency of LED bulbs

By Staff Writers, Science Daily, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/12/181204090336.htm

Link to paper: Efficient and stable emission of warm-white light from lead-free halide double perovskites

By Jiajun Luo, et al., Nature, Nov 22, 2018

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0691-0.epdf?referrer_access_token=9hrUQvvVJZMQ1RGRvr4OMtRgN0jAjWel9jnR3ZoTv0N2fH9GO6isIDbW1RLAE6Ke_wY8BG921p8id5uw2J_5hvYwch62Ci8577b9E_5X7Jl_B9iuEawQdNi3JoOCIrHoSGFPvc_hTd6y59VIrfs5I9OZV2VQ6VRxBf8TWycpNaYs8qw18JRH4uopho_oKmljnyD61OTe10ywCE3S6uuI4Vkbb_3akPUa2SKs0uVW6VLBb77dnh-oY-P9QTCDfNvAdkPZ0OQuR5o9h27ZNms9S8e7WNqgKUhEQOh79FOW6YRZPKDwBaZME9CLgAEdpiVYhuhHe2Z7e6Uwd7aS5N-FUg%3D%3D&tracking_referrer=www.spacedaily.com

Other News that May Be of Interest

Saddam Hussein’s Climate Experiment

By Bruce Thompson, American Thinker, Dec 7, 2018

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/saddam_husseins_climate_experiment.html

[SEPP Comment: Discusses the Fred Singer-Carl Sagan debate on Saddam Hussein causing a “nuclear winter.”]

Can academia be saved from the mob?

Anonymity is the only way to save free thinking from dictatorial campus views

By Debra Soh, UnHerd, Dec 4, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

https://unherd.com/2018/12/can-academia-be-saved-from-the-mob/?=sideshare

CU Researcher Raises Questions Surrounding Conflicts Of Interest In Climate Research

By Elena Connolly, Western Wire, Dec 6, 2018 [H/t GWPF]

http://westernwire.net/cu-researcher-raises-questions-surrounding-conflicts-of-interest-in-climate-research/

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

Enormous ‘energy kite’ promises a new way to harness wind power

By Denise Chow, NBC News Tech and Science News, Dec 5, 2018

https://www.euronews.com/2018/12/05/enormous-energy-kite-promises-new-way-harness-wind-power-ncna943451

Worst case scenario

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predicitons.org, Dec 4, 2018

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/10188

“The world is now firmly on course for the worst-case scenario in terms of climate change, with average global temperatures rising by up to 6C by the end of the century, leading scientists said yesterday.

“Such a rise – which would be much higher nearer the poles – would have cataclysmic and irreversible consequences for the Earth, making large parts of the planet uninhabitable and threatening the basis of human civilisation.

“Professor Le Quéré, of the University of East Anglia and the British Antarctic Survey, said that Copenhagen was the last chance of coming to a global agreement that would curb carbon-dioxide emissions on a time-course that would hopefully stabilise temperature rises to within the danger threshold.

“’The Copenhagen conference next month is in my opinion the last chance to stabilise climate at C above pre-industrial levels in a smooth and organised way,’ she said. Independent, 18 Nov 2009”

Greatest long term threat

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predicitons.org, Dec 4, 2018

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/10186

“Climate change is the ‘greatest long-term threat’ to achieving global equality, UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband has told the United Nations.

“Mr Miliband said although all countries were affected by climate change, the poorest people within the poorest countries would suffer the most. He called on the richest countries to take the greatest action to combat climate change.

“He made the comments in his first speech to the UN as foreign secretary. BBC News, 28 Sep 2007.” [Boldface added]

ARTICLES:

1. A Warming Climate Brings New Crops to Frigid Zones

Longer growing seasons help lead northern farmers to plow up forests for crops such as corn that were once hard to grow in chilly territories

By Jacob Bunge, WSJ, Nov 25, 2018

https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-warming-climate-brings-new-crops-to-frigid-zones-1543168786?mod=djcm_engmt_clm2&id=e57da51a02ae6a0f9a218cbe7950fa0166c480fe0228aa253a4af04f3423b37e

SUMMARY: As may be expected, the author discusses that forests in Canada are being converted to farm land, as growing seasons expand. What is very interesting is the following:

A decade ago, Monsanto’s fastest-growing corn needed about 80 days to mature for harvesting, said Dan Wright, who oversees Bayer’s Canadian corn and soybean research from Guelph, Ontario. Next year, he aims to begin selling corn that will mature in 70 days, targeting farmers in places like Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Red Deer, Alberta. For corn and soybeans, the company’s two biggest crops by sales, he said, such areas represent the ‘edge opportunity.’”

Modern agriculture requires a shorter growing season than crops years ago. This is similar to what applies in Brazil, where crops are growing in regions long considered too hot for crops. The UN-IPCC and the USGCRP totally miss such changes in agriculture.

***************

2. What Works? Reason alone is not sufficient.

It’s easier to tell a story of good vs. evil than to understand the science.

By Holman Jenkins, WSJ, Dec 4, 2018

https://www.wsj.com/articles/press-is-the-enemy-of-climate-1543966906?mod=hp_opin_pos2

The journalist writes:

“There are lessons in the media’s psychiatric moment last week over the newly published U.S. National Climate Assessment.

“Let’s give the New York Times credit. It was braver than just about every other news organization when it said, in its lead sentence, the “damage will knock as much as 10 percent off the size of the American economy by century’s end.”

“I can’t figure out where the Times got this, but it’s the difference between, say, 2% and 1.86% annual growth over the next 82 years and happens to be about right. How does this justify the dire adjectives it was swathed in? It doesn’t. I suspect that’s why every other news report, including the Journal’s, relied on adjectives alone rather than giving numbers—because the numbers just aren’t that alarming.

“What does the National Climate Assessment actually say? In 2090 the U.S. will experience annual climate-related costs of $500 billion. Notice that $500 billion, to echo a widespread misinterpretation of the Times report, is not 10% even of today’s economy (it’s 2.5%). It’s 10% of 1971’s economy.”

Jenkins then discusses the supporting views of Stephen Koonin presented in last week’s TWTW and goes on:

“Weirder still, I saw not one news report that ventured to say what the expected temperature would be in 2090. Maybe that’s because doing so would reveal that these relatively bearable costs arise under a worst-case scenario for emissions, known as RCP 8.5, which would further undercut the media’s hysterical adjectives. This is a shame because all such studies, including the new U.S. assessment, show that the biggest threat to climate is a lack of prosperity.

“In fact, RCP 8.5 is a model of emissions under conditions of economic stagnation. Trade, technology, global wealth and global per capita income stagnate. Demographic transitions to slower population growth don’t occur. Fracking is essentially uninvented. Countries burn impossible amounts of coal because that’s the only resource they have access to.

“Notice how important these assumptions are. It’s a mouthful, but here’s what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says: “The second-to-lowest RCP” [with about half the emissions of RCP 8.5] is “consistent with a baseline scenario that assumes a global development that focuses on technological improvements and a shift to service industries but does not aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a goal in itself” (emphasis added).

“That is, a fast-growing world is greener even if it’s not trying to cut carbon.

“Unfortunately the environmentalist left has only itself to blame for the developed world’s (not including the U.S.) wholesale flight in the wrong direction. In France, the target of the rioters may be a new fuel tax, implemented by the government as a gesture of climate virtue. But as every news account tells us, what really is bringing them into the streets is 30 years of slow growth and chronic joblessness caused by towering taxes and antibusiness regulation.

“Put aside scientific uncertainties, which we haven’t talked about. The clear lesson of last week’s U.S. government report and every other official assessment is that climate change is not the end of the world. We can handle the cost and we can also handle the cost of avoiding a portion of climate change through sensible tax policy. (It should not be necessary at this point to rehearse the case for a carbon tax that is simultaneously pro-growth and anti-carbon.)

“Unfortunately the U.S. media have become a positive hindrance to public understanding. Consider that systemization of banality known as Axios. Last week it told its presumably politically engaged readership that the way to “be smart” about climate change is to understand that ‘In climate science, one side is the scientific consensus, and the other is a small but vocal faction of people trying to fight it.’

“In other words, reduce everything to a binary question of believers vs. deniers, good guys vs. bad guys. Here’s the sad truth: This narrative is mostly an invention of journalists for their own convenience. It relieves them of having to understand a complicated subject.

“I’m not trying to be funny. Over the past 15 or 20 years, the climate beat has been handed over to reporter-activists who’ve decided that climate science is impenetrable but at least nobody ever got fired for exaggerating the risks of climate change.

“Their ignorant crisis-babble is why electorates everywhere now believe climate and prosperity are necessarily at odds. Every study, including the U.S. government’s latest, shows the opposite: Continued prosperity is essential to mitigating the risks of climate change.”

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

