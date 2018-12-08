Hate mail of the week

I get plenty of hate mail here at WUWT. Marc Morano at Climate Depot gets more than I do, and shared this with me. It’s fairly typical for climate alarmists and leftists to resort to such smearing, because they really don’t have anything else.
Here’s a real gem. Warning – graphic language. Note, the email address is left in because he threatens to “make a new email” if he’s blocked, so I have no privacy concerns about this cowardly jerk as the email address is likely faked to begin with.
From: Anonymous <b.clark.ma@gmail.com>
Date: Sat, Dec 8, 2018, 17:16
Subject: Contact form submission (widget) on Climate Depot
To: <contact form>
** This is a contact submission made from a widget on Climate Depot **From: AnonymousEmail:
Message: Messaging you to let you know how much of a horrible person I believe you to be. The propaganda you spread is horrifying. I cannot wait for the day you die and are sent straight to hell, in fact I pray for it every day. From now on you will receive an email from me once a day until you are dead. Dont try to block me as I will just make a new email. Go fuck your mother
Hmmmm….. I once knew a sailor that talked like that –when he was being pleasant. He could really turn it on when he was angry.
talks like a sailor, drinks like a sailor, frequently in the company of sailors
All part of the ‘tolerant’ left. Freedom of speech in the first person, ONLY
Conservative talk radio host
Anonymous forgot to accuse Marc Moreno of being in the pay of the evil fossil fuel companies, and being stupid. Otherwise, a typical product of the education system.
Make a filter with that email address that automatically sends it to a folder called “Toilet”.
I give him two days until he stops emailing.
He is going to force you to hit “delete” once a day? The MONSTER! I wonder how they keep coming up with such winning strategies?
By climate alarmist standards, that’s an above average quality of statement.
Very sad, but there is a lot of this type of high quality comment about, all helping confirm the logic that climate Armageddon is imminent.
You should read the cognitive dissonance on Reddit
I bet he doesn’t last two days until he stops emailing.
Liberal “tolerance” at it’s best..
Sounds like an Alzheimer patient to me….
The acidic corrosion on the interior parts of his brain must be truly alarming to see.
“Send an email everyday till you die” gee someone has no life. Be interesting to see how long that will last. Perhaps you could email him back asking him if he knows how hypocritical he is. Does his computer run on renewable energy?If he is aware the plastics in his computer or smart phone are petroleum based. That the entire internet he is using to send the email uses huge amounts of electricity and unless its powered by 100% renewables he is just adding to global warming. Perhaps you could suggezt he uses carrier pigeons next time 🙂
It is sad that the climate propaganda has caused some to become unhinged.
I’m pissed.
Everybody knows mothers are off-limits.
Pissed? Or pissed off?
And being pissed off is much better
than being pissed on.
This guy/girl/it is squirrel bait.
The author of this email prays!
The general emotive tone suggests a female writer.
Some very interesting psychology going on.
A monstrous example of moral licensing, for starters.
Both a church-goer and a CAGW disciple.
Thus a gold-mine of moral license to spend on hate-mail.
Nope definitely male. We already have all his info.
They don’t know how the Internet works, and always leave a trail.
Strange that the sender wishes to be anonymous. This person isn’t proud of their sentiments?
SR
I think he is a little confused. He would have no way to know even if you did block him, so he wouldn’t know to create a new email address! If he can’t understand that, it’s no surprise he can’t figure out CO2.
He also doesn’t seem to understand the difference between an ‘email’ and an ‘email address’.
Why is this so typical?
You can tell by the language that this person has been programmed.
That’s what dumbing down education is all about. Compliance and no questions asked.
Let’s see … how could that backfire?
Does her/his pastor/padre approve of the prayer?
commieBob December 8, 2018 at 4:10 pm
Ah, be careful what you pray for, God may answer. But not in the way you expect.
michael
p.s. don’t tempt God, ever.
Eff your mother, and he thinks that you are going to hell? What a loon.
As a health care worker we get plenty of profanity especially from inebriated patients. Since I previously spent nine years in the Canadian Armed Forces my response is always the same, “I spent nine years in the army, so until you can put it to the tune of “The North Atlantic Squadron” I’m unimpressed. Anyone doubting the profanity of that song is advised to look it up.
Definitely lacking in succinct scientific analysis of the topic at hand…..