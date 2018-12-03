Legoland Bans Plastic Drinking Straws, to Protect the Environment from Plastic Waste

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t CFACT – Legoland has demonstrated their commitment to reducing the global burden of waste plastic, with a token ban of plastic drinking straws.
Legoland will discontinue use of plastic straws
By Gary White
Posted Nov 27, 2018 at 5:10 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 5:10 PM
…
Merlin Entertainments, corporate owner of the Legoland parks, recently announced that it will phase out the use of plastic straws at all of its attractions by the end of 2018.
“Legoland Florida Resort is committed to helping the environment wherever possible,” Legoland spokesman Shawn Mikus said by email. “The park is currently phasing out all single-use plastic straws, and by Dec. 31, there will not be any single-use plastic straws or plastic lids in the park.”
After Dec. 31, Legoland will use paper straws, which will be available upon request. Mikus said plastic straws will still be available by request for guests with specific paper allergies or dietary restrictions.
Merlin Entertainments has already eliminated plastic straws at its attractions in Australia and New Zealand and at Chessington World of Adventures in the United Kingdom, as reported by Business Green. Merlin operates more than 120 theme parks and tourist attractions worldwide, in addition to 18 hotels and six villages in 25 countries.
…
Read more: https://www.theledger.com/news/20181127/legoland-will-discontinue-use-of-plastic-straws
I’m shocked – how can a company like lego continue to use or produce *any* plastic products? Scientists tell us plastic degradation emits greenhouse gasses, and creates micro plastic pollution which probably hurts dolphins.
A token ban on plastic drinking straws simply isn’t good enough, for a company of green conscience which manufactures vast quantities of plastic products. Lego’s products are less than essential to the global economy. They could fall on their corporate sword, and immediately cease production of ecocidal plastic products.
Alternatively they could grow a pair, and call out the plastic scare for the nonsense it is.
44 thoughts on “Legoland Bans Plastic Drinking Straws, to Protect the Environment from Plastic Waste”
Can I be the first to say “Ban Lego”?
At least ban Legos that float ashore. 😉
Yes, apparently you can.
No, I thought of it first, so I win.
(me = pretending to be a Liberal 🙂 ).
Considering the whole plastic straw controversy is based on a report by a 9 year old, it is typical of the green blob–panic, a urge to “do something”, with no bothering to determine if the threat was either real or consequential.
lol.
Perhaps they might prefer to take the lead and make all their products out of wood or steel instead of plastic?
And sell them for the same price, of course.
When my daughter was in preschool, she smacked a boy with a Lego block. 🤕 They’re still friends at 30 something.
I think a stainless steel Lego would have had a “worser” effect, but the thought makes me giggle.
So stupid, it hurts
A small remark: straws are mainly made from PE (polyethylene) which floats on water and are (slowly) biodegradable in sunlight.
Lego building blocks are made of ABS (acrylonytril-butadiene-styrene copolymer), which sinks in water and is very resistant to sunlight – many of the structures built in Legoland (Billund, Denmark) stand there in open air for decades without problems…
Anyway, they should be aware that for some activists all types of (oil based) plastics should be banned, without looking at the environmental drawbacks of the alternatives: “natural” products like coated paper used for coffee cups and now straws are hardly recyclable, because of the coating and I haven’t seen any study about their fate if thrown away in nature…
the coating is polyethylene, extruded onto the paper substrate.
I trust the anti plastics brigade will include wind turbine blades in their agenda.
Ever use a paper straw with your glass beverage? I did once at The Outback restaurant and found it to be a frustrating experience. The paper expands while soaking in the beverage and actually plugged up the inner opening of the straw so it was no longer usable. I had to ask for another paper straw that I tried resting along the glass rim of the glass inbetween sips but it keep on rolling off and fell onto the table. Due to that paper straw bad experience I have not returned to that restaurant. In addition, Legos are 100% plastic in their main money making product, so it seems laughable that they are no longer using plastic straws in their theme parks. It’s like a Global Warming convention that has its participants use private jets and limousines to get there then decide to use paper straws to save the world. If Lego really wants to make a difference then make their money making product out of non-fossil fuel components, and allow me to use a plastic straw in Legoland!
First time I heard about “paper allergy”
Me neither. But if I ever go there I will develop the allergy.
More armchair climate activism. Kind of like all the Hollywood actors who are also on the climate bandwagon but continue to profit from their own CO2 spewing industry. In these dire times where the climate apocalypse is just around the corner shouldn’t a frivolous industry like Hollywood shut its doors for the sake of humanity? I’m sure Mr. Dicaprio will take lead, resign, sell his mansions, move into a small bungalow and give his wealth to the cause.
Many containers of Lego must have been lost at sea – one in 1997 had 4.8 million pieces in it, and lego has been washing up on UK beaches ever since.
Ban Lego!
It’s not really Lego’s fault that a shipping container was swept off a ship. It’s that fault of the shipping company. But they couldn’t stop it either. It was a rogue wave.
Ban Shipping!
/sarc
I’m sure it was caused by higher than usual waves, caused by CO2.
Ban CO2!
/sarc (just in case)
Just another Ready, Shoot, Aim from the GreenBlob. I wonder what the unintended consequences for this folly will be.
At least plastic straws don’t cripple you when trodden on.
The definition of pain is to inadvertently kneel on a piece when playing with the kids – been there and got the badge. Let them use wood instead.
Why can’t we have an eco-friendly Lego nuclear power station kit?
Lincoln Logs could cause falls back in the ’60s when stepped on.
It all comes down to picking up your toys,kids (per Granny, 1963)…
A main reason for the change to plastic straws is that paper straws collapse under the pressure of trying to suck up a thickshake. As people moved to the thicker consistency drinks, stronger straws were needed and the plastic ones did the job that paper ones could not.
Unless the consistency of the drinks changes, I think we’ll see plastic straws quietly being brought back.
So stupid I tried to slash my wrists with a lego knife!?
Burn plastic like any hydro-carbon. Why are we wasting it?
It is easier to carry around a reusable straw (eg a length of stainless steel tube) that a reusable coffee beaker, but apart from infants, who needs a straw to drink with anyway?
Peter Plail
A man after my own heart. It’s undignified for an adult to be using a straw.
I actually like straws, and it’s not really up to some progressive greenie asshole to decide it for me.
I used to think that until I moved to Australia. Here they seem to put an unusual amount of ice in soft drinks. That makes them quite awkward to drink without a straw.
To be fair to Lego, plastic straws are single use, which I get. I replace my washing machine now because it’s cheaper than calling out a guy to repair it. That’s not right, but they are so cheap now almost everyone can afford them, which is a good thing. But old fashioned laundries have all but disappeared from our high streets, yet I wonder if they were a more efficient use of resources than every house having a machine.
My kids had years of pleasure, as did I as a child, from Lego. Mine was probably thrown away after 10 years, there was no real concept of reusing stuff in the late 60’s early 70’s. My kids Lego was sold at a school fair for pennies so some less fortunate kids could also enjoy them. That was only 10 years ago or so.
And yes, we donated the proceeds of that Capitalist transaction to charity however, we saw market stall traders in the school snapping up everything they could get, to sell for personal profit. That’s nasty Capitalism.
More efficient, sure. More convenient (for most), absolutely not.
Not that long ago, public baths were still in use in England (not swimming baths, baths for washing). I’m sure that was more efficient, but nobody wants to go back there.
Is there any way to trace where this plastic drinking straw meme started originally? Call me cynical, but I’d bet money on a paper/wheat/eco alternative manufacturing company/vested interest being behind it.
Now that there’s right regular funny Eric and many thanks for it. Just announced your snippet of news to the assembled bar denizens here in a Wiltshire pub. Blank stares –> click –> whirrrr –> _____ –> Bwaaaahaaa!!
Ban all plastic and instead use wood.Then the Greens will complain about us chopping down the trees.
Does not matter what we or rather our “Leaders” do, the Greens will object. They want to destroy the economy, as long as it does not affect them.
So why do our politicians mostly appear to take notice of them. For every vote they may gain, I suspect that they will lose a vote or more.
MJE
All this greenie-appeasement is as nauseating as it is useless. Ban it all, and they’ll need something new to stroke their warm fuzzy tomorrow.
Shifted or shared responsibility. Self-moderation and personal responsibility are alien concepts to some people.
I dunno… If I were barefoot in the dark, I think I rather step on a plastic straw than a lego block.
Schadenfreude = ‘virtue’ signallers “hoisted on their own petard”.
Switching from pantyhose to stockings (or thigh-highs) would reduce nylon consumption by 3/4. (About a quarter of the saving occurs because a “run”/”ladder” disables only half of a stocking-pair, as opposed to all of a pantyhose-pair.) That would make a difference of 40 pounds or so over a lifetime.
So Lola-Lola should be green groups’ poster-girl, and sin-taxing pantyhose should be their goal. (But only if they’re principled—this will be a vote-loser. (Among women, anyway.))
Ban common sense.
Oops.
The world’s plastic waste problem has been solved so w do not need to deal with it any more. Thank you so much, Lego-land.
So, if I have this virtue signaling correct, Legos (made of plastic) no longer uses plastic straws.
I’m filing this under “good to know”.
Ok, question of the day.
How come plastic can cause harm to everything on the planet, except humans? We have so much plastic in the house and food stuffs, yet nobody cares less that almost all foods are contained and packaged in plastic?
How much plastic do we consume on a daily basis? I bet it’s a lot more than a dolphin does.
On C-Span live, right now, Bernie Sanders and a panel including weepy Bill McKibben on “Climate Change And Environmental Policy”. Waiting to watch Bill “weep for the future”.
Bernie’s first question (for Brenda Ekwurzel of Union Of Concerned Scientists): “President Trump says climate change is a hoax. Is President Trump Right?” That’s what known, ladies and gents, as a “softball question”.
So far Brenda and Bill are citing “proof” in the form of recent “extreme” weather events.
Sigh.