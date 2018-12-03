Legoland Bans Plastic Drinking Straws, to Protect the Environment from Plastic Waste

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t CFACT – Legoland has demonstrated their commitment to reducing the global burden of waste plastic, with a token ban of plastic drinking straws.

Legoland will discontinue use of plastic straws

By Gary White

Posted Nov 27, 2018 at 5:10 PM

Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 5:10 PM

…

Merlin Entertainments, corporate owner of the Legoland parks, recently announced that it will phase out the use of plastic straws at all of its attractions by the end of 2018.

“Legoland Florida Resort is committed to helping the environment wherever possible,” Legoland spokesman Shawn Mikus said by email. “The park is currently phasing out all single-use plastic straws, and by Dec. 31, there will not be any single-use plastic straws or plastic lids in the park.”

After Dec. 31, Legoland will use paper straws, which will be available upon request. Mikus said plastic straws will still be available by request for guests with specific paper allergies or dietary restrictions.

Merlin Entertainments has already eliminated plastic straws at its attractions in Australia and New Zealand and at Chessington World of Adventures in the United Kingdom, as reported by Business Green. Merlin operates more than 120 theme parks and tourist attractions worldwide, in addition to 18 hotels and six villages in 25 countries.

…