While not a direct casualty of the #CampFire …that event was the trigger. As many of you know, I’ve stepped away from the day-to-day operations of WUWT, and Charles The Moderator aka “ctm” is at the helm at the moment.
After founding the very first online weather store in 1995 (weathershop.com), I have decided to close the doors. I can’t compete anymore in the age of Amazon and with the turmoil going on, I have to focus on other more profitable pursuits to keep the doors open.
If you’ve been thinking about a weather station, or weather gadget, either for yourself or as a Christmas gift. Now is the time, because I’m literally having a “fire sale” …which in itself becomes sort of a “black” Friday event for me. One-time sale, lowest prices ever. Sale stock is limited to what is on hand, and it is quite a lot, including complete weather stations, parts, and accessories. There’s some cool gadgets too.
Even if you don’t buy anything here, see my post from last year on what to avoid. There’s a lot of junk out there. We don’t sell any of that.
Thanks sincerely to everyone who donated to help my employees and others get re-established after losing homes in the fire. The outpouring of support was epic and humbling at the same time.
I hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving. Click image or here to see all the fire sale stuff.
22 thoughts on “In the wake of the #CampFire comes….a fire sale”
…. and thus, a new chapter begins. Congratulations and, indeed, condolences, too, as you bid farewell to a mighty fine little business venture, one of your many “Little Engines that Could.”. There will be more of them in the years to come. GOOD THINGS ARE AHEAD FOR YOU!
Best wishes to you as you wrap things up (heh) at the Weathershop and HAPPY THANKSGIVING to you and to all I hold dear at WUWT,
Janice
Where have you been??….missed you
..and wishing you the happiest Thanksgiving
Hi, Latitude, dude! 🙂
Good to “see” you.
Life has gotten kind of hard. Living without heat and water (and no wifi except at my mom’s apartment) has sort of cramped my style. I have mostly adjusted and come to accept my “new normal,” but when it drops below 40 F, it’s a little scary.
That you remember me AND that you took the time to tell me warmed my heart.
I hope all is well with you!
Happy Thanksgiving,
Janice
I’ve been wondering where you are Janice. Best wishes from DownUnder. Annie
Yikes!
What with Anthony closing down one of his businesses and Janice living outdoors or almost; surely this means next year must be an improvement!
I hope you both had a Thanksgiving you could enjoy!
Stay well!
Janice we all remember you and I wondered what happened with you not posting. I’m not sure that’s going on, but I’ve been through a bad patch a few years ago, couldnt afford to eat a few days a week. I really hope you are ok, I had no one at that time except my bear(my rescue dog) who more or less rescued me. I’ll put a link to my e-mail on my profile name if you need help or support, life has gotten very good for me and whatever I can do to get you god damn heat and water I will.
I’ll be grabbing a weather station to Mr. Watts, I can’t imagine what you’re going through,,,
You’ve built a empire/ sanctuary for a lot of us, you’ve been brave and knowable to put youself out there for truth and science. When it would of been easy to block/ban dissenting derogatory comments you were fair and accommodating. True sign of a genuine inquisitor.
Much respect,
Lance
Happy American Thanksgiving to Janice, Anthony and all !
What Lat said 👍
Hope you are well and happy.
For some reason, after reading many of your comments, You are a gentle person with a good heart. God speed.
It is sad to see parts of your life’s go, so I suggest that the readers can contribute whatever they can afford so you can keep framed your five exquisite instruments.
(I’ve just added a nominal sum with paypal)
I’m with Vukcevic!
I haven’t gone through everything, but not in my budget, so far.
Not that I can’t lust after some of the mounted instruments; it just makes so much more sense if can aid Vukcevic’s suggestion.
Done,
Thank you!!
I am so, so sorry to see you go. You are a great and writer with a great website. I know your loss is great. I trust your next endeavor will be more profitable, as there aren’t enough donors, a problem most of the best sites have these days. God bless!
I think Anthony is just closing his Weather Shop, not WUWT website. Even Amazon cannot compete with that.
THANK GOD! This Thanksgiving just became a whole lot better.
Thank you. We lost the house in Paradise but all are safe. Our store buy Butte College survived thanks to the fire fighters flooding the roof Friday night. The new Davis Pro 2 from your store will go up at our new place in Idaho.
Steven@ClearCreek Crossing Store
You lost your house. I have no words other than I’m gutted.
Yes donated. Best to you.
Too bad, everyone should have a personal weather station. If everyone could see Global Warming inching up all day, every day, all while in their own backyards, everyone would be a believer! And think, making your own personal ‘adjustments’ would be so much fun. Hey look, Johnny got a smaller BBQ, those measurements from the last few years were running too hot!…Do DA doo….
I’m wanting to buy a Vantage Pro 2, but it is unclear if the wireless option is already part of the package. It won’t let me select that option, the only one I can choose is cabled. I don’t want a cabled version…
Another article that is impossible to “Like”.
We are on your side, even if we do not “Like” this post.
Already have a WX Station. But bought a gadget because I am an unrepentant gadget nerd.