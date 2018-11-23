In the wake of the #CampFire comes….a fire sale

While not a direct casualty of the #CampFire …that event was the trigger. As many of you know, I’ve stepped away from the day-to-day operations of WUWT, and Charles The Moderator aka “ctm” is at the helm at the moment.

After founding the very first online weather store in 1995 (weathershop.com), I have decided to close the doors. I can’t compete anymore in the age of Amazon and with the turmoil going on, I have to focus on other more profitable pursuits to keep the doors open.

If you’ve been thinking about a weather station, or weather gadget, either for yourself or as a Christmas gift. Now is the time, because I’m literally having a “fire sale” …which in itself becomes sort of a “black” Friday event for me. One-time sale, lowest prices ever. Sale stock is limited to what is on hand, and it is quite a lot, including complete weather stations, parts, and accessories. There’s some cool gadgets too.

Even if you don’t buy anything here, see my post from last year on what to avoid. There’s a lot of junk out there. We don’t sell any of that.

Thanks sincerely to everyone who donated to help my employees and others get re-established after losing homes in the fire. The outpouring of support was epic and humbling at the same time.

I hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving. Click image or here to see all the fire sale stuff.

