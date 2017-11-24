Thinking of buying a weather station for Christmas? Read this first.

Many readers of WUWT have an interest in weather, and specifically temperature. This being “Black Friday”, I thought I’d spend a few minutes talking about some of the home weather stations that are available and being promoted as “deals” this year. I’m going to provide you with some details that might help you avoid purchasing a piece of poorly manufactured equipment that might look pretty, but won’t last and won’t be accurate.
One of the most promoted weather stations out there this year is one by a company called “LaCrosse”. You’ll see this snazzy looking “5 in 1” weather station at Costco, Amazon, and many other places.
They like to bill themselves as a company based in Wisconsin, but make no mistake, everything they sell is manufactured in China, as is this unit. I’ve had a fair amount of personal experience with this company, and the products are generally low-end when it comes to reliability, quality, and accuracy.
Pros:
- Great price
- Lots of features
- Color LCD display
- Cell phone interface/app
Cons:
- Rain gauge with lower surface collection area than is standard means lower accuracy on rainfall measurements
- No wind direction measurement – only speed
- Small cup size on Anemometer means low wind readings are not captured
- No specs given on accuracy of temperature, humidity, pressure, rainfall – only ranges given in their published specs
- Company’s products have history of short durability
My experience with Chinese made products like this is that they have a temperature accuracy that is often only ±2 or 3 degrees Fahrenheit, don’t read winds accurately, nor report rainfall measurements accurately due to non-standard sizes of wind cups and rain collectors. Even worse, in my experience, they often don’t last very long. The plastic components don’t handle weather and sun exposure well, and the housing darkens with age, increasing the bias to the temperature. While this product “looks” great, it’s really little more than a toy.
Another similar Chinese-made weather station is one from a company called AcuRite, also available in many places, such as Target, Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot, and many other online stores. Like the LaCrosse, it has a snappy display and lots of features, but like any Chinese-made product, it suffers from accuracy and reliability issues.
Pros:
- Good price
- Lots of features
- Color LCD display
- Cell phone interface/app
- Computer logging program
- Solar powered fan for aspirated temperature readings
Cons:
- Oddly shaped rain gauge aperture with lower surface collection area than is standard means lower accuracy on rainfall measurements
- Small cup size and odd shape on Anemometer means low wind readings are not captured
- Accuracy of temperature is listed as ±2 degrees F
- Users report fan stops working after a few months, resulting in higher than normal temperature readings
- Slow – wind speed reported every 18 seconds and direction every 30
- Users report short useful product lifetime
The above examples are just two of the many Chinese-made consumer grade weather stations being foisted on consumers this Christmas. While these might be fine for “entertainment value”, anybody who is series about getting accurate weather and climate information really needs to look elsewhere. These weather stations have even worse problems than we have uncovered in the NOAA surface temperature network.
There is one company, Davis Instruments, of Hayward California that makes quality weather stations that have accuracy and quality, and I highly recommend them if you plan to purchase a weather station. Sure, they may cost more, but they do in fact last, have standard sized rain and wind collection that meet WMO specs, and have sensors that are NIST traceable. Plus, they are wholly American-made.
The caveat “you get what you pay for” holds true in the weather station market.
Pros:
- Standard sized and shape rain gauge comes meet WMO standards for size and collection area
- NIST traceability with sensors
- Temperature accurate to within ±1 degreeF (0.5C) Full specs here
- NOAA, Naval Observaory, WMO, algorithms built into firmware for calculated data
- Durable construction won’t darken or fail – users report stations lasting 10 years or more
- Parts are available from the U.S. manufacturer – unlike from China manufacturers
Cons:
- No color display
- Higher price
Full disclosure: my company has the first and oldest online weather instrument store ( weathershop.com 1995) and we sell these. If you’d like to take a look, we have a sale on, and you can take my word for it: these stations will last, and give you accurate readings, as well as log data, send data to places like Weather Underground, and works with Android/iOS apps if you get the WeatherLink IP to connect to your home router.
20% Off ALL Davis Instruments Weather Stations & Accessories
I have seen so many people buy these cheap Chinese instruments, then become frustrated with them either right out of the box (DOA) or having them fail in a few months, that I thought I’d take a moment to tell people about what I’ve learned through experience. Even if you don’t buy a Davis weather station through my weathershop.com store, at least don’t buy one of these cheap Chinese alternatives if you value greater accuracy and reliability.
Thanks for your consideration.
8 thoughts on “Thinking of buying a weather station for Christmas? Read this first.”
I heartily agree with Anthony. Been a Davis Vantage owner for 16-17 years. In that time I have gone through 1 system. They are accurate and many components are replaceable. They can wear as any electronic device left out in the weather will. My first model lasted well over a decade, 12+ years, before needing replacement as compatibility became an issue with sub-components. (Davis changed the RF components for extended range, a benefit.)
I also strongly recommend Davis.
The company I work for in the UK uses the Davis Vantage Pro for industrial purposes (Cement works, glass plants) where the conditions are always very dusty, and they work well for a few years before succumbing to the environment. For domestic use in your back garden, they ought to last quite a bit longer. I’d recommend Davis before more expensive products.
They ship to South Sudan only. :(
“No color display” can be a PRO not a CON. I understand the pleasant novelty delivered by back-lit color and to read it from across the room has value too, but the number of components required to make it happen has significant bearing on lifespan.
Custom B&W LCD matrix on glass is the most stable technology yet developed if it is sited and mounted properly. Shade display from direct sunlight if possible but more important, ensure that sunlight does not heat part of the case and not the other. Touch screen LCDs avoid like the plague, the glass will deform over time from finger pressure and plastic overlays degrade from UV. Insist on Real Buttons[tm] if possible.
But sadly Real Buttons such as the self-cleaning contact switches of our youth are dead and gone into the dustbin of reliable technologies. So regardless of what you get or what you pay, you WILL discover that over time you must push harder and harder until you actually deform the case and see the display fade or flicker.
If buttons do not ‘click’ you may be in luck. You must stop, grit your teeth and disassemble it to expose the circuit board and rubber membrane with its slightly conductive pads, and clean the lot with a contact cleaner that leaves no residue, and reassemble.
If the buttons ‘click’ or ‘pop’ under your finger, you may be in luck if there is a separate clickie array that you can clean. If the clickie pads are bonded to the circuit board, tie a rock to it so you can use it as a paperweight.
LCD can be bad if it its temp drops below freezing. I just installed an outside temperature controller and found one with a ye-old-fashioned red LED segment display because it doesn’t mind freezing temps, and in the hopes that the display and its power supply will generate enough warmth in the case to retard condensation.
I live in an exposed coastal site and bought a Davis Vantage Vue, I had nothing but trouble with it. Battery located within the unit on the roof needed replacing on average every nine months, it also needed frequent resetting. Rain sensor packed up approx. three days after the warranty ran out,and the whole lot had to be shipped out to get replaced. Near constant error messages on the console I gave up and the whole thing now sits in a corner in the garage.
I don’t know if the writer of the article is the same retailer I bought my unit from, but I thought they had folded, there was certainly a period of time where a lot of online weather forums stated this. When the rain sensor packed up I had to send the unit to somewhere in Portsmouth, UK for repair as ‘weathershop’ which I think was based in Brighton, UK had ceased trading.
I’ve had a Vantage Pro II purchased from Anthony for going on ten years. Just works and works year after year. Sends data to my computer which I use to schedule irrigation for our golf course plus info is needed for myriad of reports that we do for different agencies (water taking, chemical use). It even has a sense of humour; when we have a big rain storm the comment at the bottom of the station says “Its raining cats and dogs!”. Only service we do is clean the rain collector every year and change batteries on occasion.
Anthony: Very effective marketing copy – informative and ethical. I will take a look.
It’s way more educational to build your own weather station. link
You don’t even need a station. The cheapest option is to go on weatherunderground.com/wundermap . You may find that one of your neighbours has a station that’s close enough for your needs.
My lot isn’t huge but one part can get frost when the rest is spared. A few temperature sensors in the flower beds could save a lot of work because we would know which flowers to cover and which could be ignored.
There are several stations within a couple of miles of my house. The temperature spread is about six degrees F (29 to 35). If you’re a serious gardener worried about frost, that might make you want to have your own station.