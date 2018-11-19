U.S. Department of Energy: Coal FIRST Initiative

Guest David Middleton
While we miss Gov. Perry here in Texas, he is doing a great job at the Department of Energy…
Office of Fossil Energy
Energy Department Announces Intent to Fund Research that Advances the Coal Plants of the Future
NOVEMBER 13, 2018
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced its intent to fund competitive research and development (R&D) efforts in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 that will advance first-of-a-kind coal generation technologies. This effort—the Coal FIRST (Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative) initiative—will develop the coal plant of the future needed to provide secure, stable, and reliable power. This R&D will underpin coal-fired power plants that are capable of flexible operations to meet the needs of the grid; use innovative and cutting-edge components that improve efficiency and reduce emissions; provide resilient power to Americans; are small compared to today’s conventional utility-scale coal; and will transform how coal technologies are designed and manufactured.
Changes to the U.S. electricity industry are forcing a paradigm shift in how the nation’s generating assets are operated. Coal-fired power plants optimized as baseload resources are being increasingly relied on as load-following resources to support electricity generated from intermittent renewable capacity, as well as to provide critical ancillary services to the grid. In addition, wide-scale retirements of the nation’s existing fleet of coal-fired power plants—without replacement—may lead to a significant undermining of the resiliency of America’s electricity supply. Nevertheless, the need for considerable dispatchable generation, critical ancillary services, and grid reliability—combined with potentially higher future natural gas prices, and energy security concerns, such as the importance of onsite fuel availability during extreme weather events—create the opportunity for advanced coal-fired generation, for both domestic and international deployment. These fundamental changes to the operating and economic environment in which coal plants function are expected to persist into the next decade and beyond. Deployment of new coal plants will require a different way of thinking.
To that end, DOE envisions that the future coal fleet may be based on electricity generating units possessing many of the following traits:
- High overall plant efficiency (40%+ HHV or higher at full load, with minimal reductions in efficiency over the required generation range)
- Small (unit sizes of approximately 50 to 350 MW), maximizing the benefits of high-quality, low-cost shop fabrication to minimize field construction costs, and project cycletime
- Near-zero emissions, with options to consider plant designs that inherently emit no or low amounts of carbon dioxide (amounts that are equal to or lower than natural gas technologies) or could be retrofitted with carbon capture without significant plant modifications
- Capable of high ramprates and minimum loads commensurate with estimates of renewable market penetration by 2050
- Integration with thermal or other energy storage (e.g., chemical production) to ease intermittency inefficiencies and equipment damage
- Minimized water consumption
- Reduced design, construction, and commissioning schedules from conventional norms by leveraging techniques including but not limited to advanced process engineering and parametric design methods for modular design
- Enhanced maintenance features including technology advances with monitoring and diagnostics to reduce maintenance and minimize forced outages
- Integration with coal upgrading, or other plant value streams (e.g., co-production)
- Capable of natural gas co-firing.
In FY 2019, DOE plans to issue three competitively-funded R&D efforts, which may ultimately culminate in the design, construction, and operation of a coal-based pilot-scale power plant. These efforts—informed by a Request for Information that DOE issued in May 2018—are as follows:
1. A Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking conceptual design for coal-based power plants of the future and an option to conduct a preliminary front end engineering design (Pre-FEED). To achieve this end, DOE encourages broad teaming arrangements that engage A/E firms, technology developers, equipment manufacturers, and end users. The solicitation is anticipated to be issued in November 2018.
2. A Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for cost-shared research and development R&D projects focused on steam turbines that can be integrated into a 50-350 MW future advanced coal plant design. The FOA is anticipated to be issued in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
3. A FOA for cost-shared R&D projects focused on critical components and advanced approaches (e.g., manufacturing, fabrication, advanced design) that are needed to support a future coal plant. This FOA is expected to have two closings. The objectives and scope of the first closing will be informed by the conceptual designs completed under contracts awarded under the RFP.Likewise, the objectives and scope of the second closing will be informed by the Pre-FEED studies completed under contracts awarded under the RFP. The FOA is anticipated to be issued in the third quarter of FY 2019.
The Coal FIRST initiative will make coal-fired power plants in the future more adaptive to the modern electrical grid. The initiative will integrate early-stage R&D on power plant components with currently available technologies into a first-of-a-kind system. Through innovative technologies and advanced approaches to design and manufacturing, the initiative will look beyond today’s utility-scale power plant concepts (e.g. base-load units) in ways that integrate with the electrical grid in the United States and internationally.
Read the full synopsis, Reference Number 89243319RFE000015, here.
Why on Earth would the Department of Energy be willing to fund advanced coal-fired power plants? Because coal’s not going away anytime in the near future…
Nov 15, 2018
Global Coal Demand Increased In 2017
Jude Clemente
Contributor
Even with the Paris climate accords signed in late-2015, global coal demand in 2017 rose for the first time in two years, as reported by the Paris-based International Energy Agency during its annual World Energy Outlook release week.
We energy-saturated Westerners, of course, have a hard time understanding this.
[…]
Although a little known secret, even the great switch to renewables will mean more coal. Coal is an integral component for 70% of global steel production, and via steel, “There’s about 150 tonnes of metallurgical coal via steel in an onshore windmill – and 250 tonnes of coal in an offshore one.”
Geology surely will not stop coal. In terms of proven coal reserves alone, Asia and the world have an 80 and 135 year supply, respectively – with the resource much larger.
[…]
Moroever, as these emerging economies build out their transportation fleets, the goal for more electric vehicles will make coal power even more vital. Globally, IEA projects that there could be over 900 million electric cars in the world by 2040, helping all sources of electricity.
It is actually a very simple concept: IEA sees a 60% surge in global power demand by 2040, so obviously coal, the main source of electricity, should be expected to grow.
As far as the lack of money that was supposed to kill coal, the banks are not cutting coal funding nearly as much as some claim. In fact, BankTrack.org finds that bank financing for coal did drop in 2016 right after the signing of the Paris Climate Accord only to go back up again in 2017. From 2015-2017, 35 major banks that BankTrack followed had financed $52 billion for coal mining and $94 billion for coal electricity projects.
The focus must be on evolving technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the world. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy wants to fund competitive research and development efforts that will advance first-of-a-kind coal generation technologies. Since our own coal demand has peaked, this effort would surely help others “use coal cleaner.”
Realizing the practicality of more coal, large-scale and affordable Carbon Capture and Storage has long been at the center of IEA’s Technology Roadmap to meet climate goals.
The really cool thing about “large-scale and affordable Carbon Capture and Storage” is that small-scale Carbon Capture and Storage can turn 100 bbl/d into 3,000 bbl/d in a matter of a few months…
44 thoughts on “U.S. Department of Energy: Coal FIRST Initiative”
Dig babee, DIG! Got friends in coal industry, their companies are competing fiercely with gas and oil companies for new employees! If I was 10 years younger I would get my operator’s ticket and join up.
What’s needed is to pull the (funding) plug on all Carbon Capture & Storage projects NOW!
They still believe (& this is an accurate quote):
“The focus must be on evolving technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the world.”
This stupidity must be revealed for what it is! Go to the CO2 Coalition to find out more!
Maybe the $50 billion that U.S. taxpayers had to shovel out to wind and solar companies for the last decade to make under 5% of our energy, unreliable, will be reallocated to it.
Actually, captured CO2 can help recover oil that would normally stay in the well. That is what is being done at the Petra Nova project in Texas.
It does appear that some of the design problems with advanced coal plants is allowing for unreliables in the system. Perhaps if one just eliminated wind and solar. . .
I suspect that they are giving lip service to renewables and carbon capture so as not to present too big a target to the greenies.
“Near-zero emissions, with options to consider plant designs that inherently emit no or low amounts of carbon dioxide (amounts that are equal to or lower than natural gas technologies) or could be retrofitted with carbon capture without significant plant modifications”
To equal NG CO2 emissions, is the first 50% of the CCS much, much easier and cheaper than the second 50%? Will there be advances in cheaper and more effective CCS? Seems like there could be a commercial market for CO2 injection to enhance oil recoveries.
If we can make a smaller clean coal fleet equal to NG in both cleaner emissions and the same net CO2 output, while increasing an oil well output with CO2 injection, what’s not to like? Sounds like this is not only doable, but could be implemented very soon.
Seems to me it’s time nuke up. Less true waste, less CO2 to capture, less radiation to the environment.
NUKE UP!
Back in 2016, the DOE announced $80 million was to be allocated for the development of the Pebble Bed Reactor and Molten Chloride Fast Reactors (MCFR):
https://www.energy.gov/articles/energy-department-announces-new-investments-advanced-nuclear-power-reactors-help-meet
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/NN-US-invests-in-advanced-reactor-development-1801168.html.
Don’t get me wrong here. I am all for the R&D to develop the next generation of coal-fired power plants as the DOE is investing in according to the post above. We have enough coal to last us a long time. It’s just that we should not rely on just one or two electrical energy sources and should not put all of our energy R&D eggs into one basket. Glad to see that the DOE understands this and isn’t doing it.
The future of GE’s PRISM reactor is probably more cloudy now with the legal and financial problems GE is reported to be having. But here is the website that talks about PRISM:
https://nuclear.gepower.com/build-a-plant
For the same money they could build a few molten salt reactors that already work. Or heaven forbid put a few bucks into fusion research. But more crony capitalism is all that Washington can think of.
Where can I see one of these already working molten salt reactors? What’s that? there are none in commercial operation?
Look, molten salt reactors sound really good in theory (and I’d love to see them become a reality, assuming they really do work as advertised). So far they haven’t made it into practice. When that changes then you can go on about “molten salt reactors that already work”
Lance Flake: Not sure I know what you are talking about.
The only time and place where there has ever been an MSR that “already worked” was back in the 1960’s at the Oak Ridge National Lab. The R&D for the Molten Salt Reactor Experiment (MSRE) project back then was shut down by Nixon in the early 1970’s for political reasons before the MSR could be refined and scaled up to commercial use. The R&D for MSRs only resumed in that last decade when the technology was rediscovered and interest in it was revived.
As for nuclear fusion, research (and the money to fund it) has been going on for some time now:
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/crux/2016/03/23/nuclear-fusion-reactor-research/#.W_L30OhKiCo
The article above states that the U.S. contributes under $600 million per year in the fusion energy research. I don’t know if you consider that enough, but at least it’s better than nothing.
“The really cool thing about “large-scale and affordable Carbon Capture and Storage” is that small-scale Carbon Capture and Storage can turn 100 bbl/d into 3,000 bbl/d in a matter of a few months…”
Would someone be willing to explain this to the liberal arts major please?
“Willing”… or “Capable of making liberal arts major understand”?
With respect (more than you have shown me), expertise in one field does not translate to expertise in another field.” I am *interested* in what you are saying — I do not always have the background to understand references which other readers here take for granted. (Just as, were you to somehow to be reading in my area of expertise and somebody tossed off an “obvious” reference to 1396 Nicopolis, you might need to ask for clarification or additional context).
The ” search ” bar ( top right of page ) really IS your friend ….
A bit of a cryptic comment to be sure.
bbl/d refers to barrels per day of oil production from an oil well or an oil field. What the author is referring to is the process of enhanced recovery now used in some oil fields. Simply put, when an oil well starts reaching it’s end of life, the injection of carbon dioxide under high pressure into the well allows more oil to be produced. Depending on the particular geology of the oil field, the results can be dramatic.
It also is the one use of the dreaded carbon dioxide from power plants which drives the environmentalists into total meltdown. (Life is good!)
Thank you, TonyL. I was completely failing to figure out what the connection there was.
I thought you were being sarcastic… I also often forget that not everyone works in the oil industry and/or understands common industry abbreviations, acronyms, etc.
Um, how about no? Beware Greenie carbonophobes who want to “green up” coal. They want to make coal expensive, so that uneconomic Unreliables will look good by comparison.
Imagine if we could find and use a fuel source that would feed life as an unintended consequence.
CO2 feeds life.
It can also turn 100 bbl/d into 3,000 bbl/d and do other cool things like this…
http://www.mktechsolutions.com/CO2%20EOR.html
The y-axis is in thousands.
https://www.kindermorgan.com/pages/business/co2/eor/sacroc.aspx
Great stuff.
Excellent! We cannot cede the field to hysterical anti-technology Luddites.
Also, the company Arq seems to be making a great contribution to making coal more palatable: https://im-mining.com/2017/11/28/arq-making-real-progress-coal-waste-oil/
Further, work done by the three people awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry ought to greatly improve the Fischer-Topsch process for creating liquid fuels from coal. It’s been well over a decade – high time for breakthroughs in the lab to lead to improvements on the plant floor: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2006/04/060414014526.htm
“Arq seems to be making a great contribution to making coal more palatable”
Personally, I do not think making coal palatable is going to work. I have tried several different varieties, including some high sulfur coals. The best I can say is that the high sulfur coals have an “interesting” flavor, and are not a favorite with my dinner guests. Also, no matter how you cook it, coal always seems to come out just gritty, almost like dirt.
Coal to Liquids (CTL) seems to work best when:
A) coal is abundant, and
B) you have no other options for liquid fuels.
If you can change these two facts of life, then yes, you really do have something.
Arq has an interesting idea, using the coal directly as a booster for liquid fuels.
As long as we give in to the theory of AGW with such statements as “Near-zero emissions, with options to consider plant designs that inherently emit no or low amounts of carbon dioxide (amounts that are equal to or lower than natural gas technologies) or could be retrofitted with carbon capture without significant plant modifications” we have lost the battle, and the war.
Agreed! Instead of offering to make coal a low emitter of CO2, we should be making the case for increased CO2 emissions.
At least make the case that CO2 emissions do not matter, and that low cost electricity does.
SR
I should have said “CO2 emission do no harm”, since increased greening does indeed matter.
SR
When they say ‘zero emissions’ they simply mean that all the ‘harmful emissions’ have been captured. There are several expensive and energy intensive methods to capture whatever emissions are desired. The unasked and unanswered question is what shall we do with the captured emissions?
As I have stated in previous comments, that when there is a profitable enough market for the captured CO2 it will be sold.
” There are several expensive and energy intensive methods to capture whatever emissions are desired.”….And unnecessary.
When any industry needs an abundant source of CO2, they know where to go. Until then, why burden coal powered electricity plants?
SR
“Deployment of new coal plants will require a different way of thinking.”
That’s just Green-speak for “we need to make coal more expensive, and as a backup for uneconomic Unreliables”. Just get rid of the uneconomic unreliables. Problem solved.
What is strange to me, is that the above article make no mention of tackling real pollution, like sod and sulfur. Is that because modern coal fired plant only produce minute amounts today, or is it because reducing plant food contribution (CO2) may increase world population?
Please ignore “reducing”.
I have to read my own statements before posting 🙁
I think that given enough limestone scrubbing sulphur is pretty good and pretty standard practice in new coal plant – in the west anyway.
Not sure what ‘sod’ is – never heard that term in connection with pollution.
One small problem with David’s rosy projection – who is going to buy this power? Corporate America is not, they are moving towards 100% renewable. They won’t be signing PPAs with coal fired plants. States like CA, OR, WA, NY and others won’t buy it. And given those facts, which utilities are going to commit to a 40 year plant, when demand for that is going to decline? Answer – almost none.
Chris, you didn’t read that windmills require burning coal (because renewables can’t produce the required levels of power) during production of the steel incorporated into windmills?
How much steel is produced in the 4 states you listed? If those 4 states intend to erect more wind farms so they can go to 100% renewable energy, they will be subsidizing steel production in other states. (Not that I think they can achieve that goal, just that they intend to try.)
Likewise, those 4 states will be needing to buy electricity from other states in order to charge all the EVs they are mandating.
I don’t think you have thought through the ramifications of moving to 100% renewable.
SR
There is a bit of a disconnect between metallurgical coal and energy producing coal. Metallurgical coal is not used to produce energy. It actually requires a substantial amount of heat to bake the coal into coke which is then burned with iron ore to make steel. The heat from that is not used for electrical energy production.
So we will need both types of coal just to make steel.
Of course. I was speaking in respect to the coal powered electrical plants which are the subject of the thread.
SR
I don’t think you have thought through the ramifications of moving to 100% renewable.
Actually, Steve, I’d suggest that it’s those 4 states (and any other government entities that wish to follow their example) that have not thought through the ramifications of moving to 100% renewable
No one gets to select their electricity source from the grid.
All of the electricity generated by nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, solar, wind, geothermal, etc. go into the same grid. Unless “corporate America” goes off the grid, they have no say whatsoever in where there electricity originates.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a19746117/apple-100-percent-renewable-energy/
There’s an Apple store in Dallas’ Northpark Mall. It’s electricity comes from the same place that Foley’s, Dillard’s, Macy’s and Neiman-Marcus’s electricity comes from: Oncor. So, some of Apple’s claims are nothing more than “faking it with credits.”
Most unicorn fantasy-land companies aren’t as committed as Apple is. They mostly opt for 100% “creative accounting and greenwashing.”
https://www.vox.com/2015/11/9/9696820/renewable-energy-certificates
According to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2018…
https://webstore.iea.org/download/summary/190?fileName=English-WEO-2018-ES.pdf
If the installed capacity of solar PV passes coal before 2040… Coal will still be generating at least twice as much electricity as solar PV. While coal-fired power plants are capable of delivering >85% capacity factors, they generally deliver at about 55% capacity factors. Solar PV struggles to deliver 25% capacity factors.
Even with all of the current Paris pledges, coal demand isn’t projected to decline before 2040…
CPS = What’a actually happening.
NPS = Paris promises.
SPS = Unicorn fantasy-land.
Renewables in the graph above include hydroelectric and probably biomass & geothermal. Solar and wind are broken out in the graph below…
Its off topic I know but I just read through an article on the BBC web site basically touting the need for more ‘sexed up’, ‘faked’ visual images to promote CAGWarmist alarmism.
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20181115-why-climate-change-photography-needs-a-new-look
There is no objectivity at all in the article rather it is almost evangelical in its anything goes to support ‘the cause’.
Coal to Liquid technology would allow the US to become the dominant energy producer in the world for the next 100+ years. We are the Saudi Arabia of coal. This demonization of coal and CO2 is such a counterproductive obstacle to energy and national security. We are building wind farms and either directly or indirectly funneling countless dollars to our enemies and terrorists. Coal to liquid production would crush the Russian and Iranian economies, create countless jobs, moderate inflation, and increase our security.
Just figuring out how to economically produce the Green River oil shale of the Picenace Basin would make the US the Saudi Arabia of oil.
Two Elks project in Wyoming paid our senator’s son well. Always have the government in R&D. How else can you get the wind and solar scam and who else is going to support pet projects and congressmen’s offspring. Did I mention Two Elks failed and the money was lost….
And by all means, support a scam that causes massive damage to the environment. Help wind and solar destroy the place. Way to go.