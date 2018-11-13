UPDATE 2: WUWT Camp Fire Relief Fund

Guest Plea by Kip Hansen

UPDATE #2: I spoke with Anthony late last evening (Eastern Time) and he warned me that the needs are far greater than first thought as he moved about and spoke to people to discover the true magnitude of the disaster.

Subsequently, I doubled the goal of this effort to $20,000. As of this morning, we are very close to reaching that goal. I will talk with Anthony later in the day and determine if we need to raise the bar yet again.



Rest assured: Anthony is alive and well and helping where he can.

As you know, he has temporarily passed the Editorship of WUWT to Charles the Moderator [Thank you Charles for stepping into the breach!] so that he can concentrate on this charitable effort.

THANKS TO YOUR GENEROSITY we have already sent immediate relief funds to four families identified by Anthony, families that lost their homes in the Camp Fire in Paradise. Anthony will continue his work on site identifying urgent needs.

THANK YOU to all you have donated so far — invite your friends, family and neighbors to help — share the GoFundMe link on Facebook and Twitter.

There is now a Friends of WUWT Camp Fire Relief fund, receiving donations through the 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization, the Family-to-Family Project, Inc.

There are lots of people needing help as a result of the Camp Fire. Lots of relief is headed that that. We can make sure that our donations go to relieve specifically those families that are Friends of WUWT — we can help take care of our own. The Family-to-Family Project, operated by my wife and myself, will direct your dollars to those friends in need at the recommendation of our man on the spot.

