UPDATE: WUWT Camp Fire Relief Fund

UPDATE: We are ½ way to our original $10,000 goal. Readers are being exceptionally generous. Please, help us roll this campaign up the hill. We are helping people who have lost everything.

Anthony is alive and well and helping where he can — he has temporarily passed the Editorship of WUWT to Charles the Moderator so that he can concentrate on this charitable effort. Your donations will go to help people burned out in the Camp Fire with Anthony on the ground identifying urgent needs.

In a telephone call just minutes ago, he has warned me that the needs are far greater than first thought as the true magnitude of the disaster is unveiled.

THANK YOU to all you have donated so far — invite your friends, family and neighbors to help — share the GoFundMe link on Facebook and Twitter.

There is now a Friends of WUWT Camp Fire Relief fund, receiving donations through the 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization, the Family-to-Family Project, Inc.

There are lots of people needing help as a result of the Camp Fire. Lots of relief is headed that that. We can make sure that our donations go to relieve specifically those families that are Friends of WUWT — we can help take care of our own. The Family-to-Family Project, operated by my wife and myself, will direct your dollars to those friends in need at the recommendation of our man on the spot.

