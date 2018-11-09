This image captured at 10:45AM yesterday, by the Landsat8 satellite shows the town of Paradise, CA fully engulfed in the fire. I have added annotations to the image to help identify landmarks.
On the morning of November 8, 2018, the Camp Fire erupted 90 miles (140 kilometers) north of Sacramento, California. By evening, the fast-moving fire had charred around 20,000 acres and remained zero percent contained, according to news reports.
The Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 acquired this image on November 8, 2018, around 10:45 a.m. local time (06:45 Universal Time). The natural-color image was created using bands 4-3-2, along with shortwave infrared light to highlight the active fire.
NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Caption by Kasha Patel. Annotation by Anthony Watts.
DOWNLOAD LINKS TO MAKE PRINTS – right click and “save as” to save to your computer.
Original: https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-large.jpg
With inset reference image https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-large-inset-reference.jpg
Small reference image (used in inset above): https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-small-annotated.jpg
Large image with labels: https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/TheCampFire-satellite.jpg
27 thoughts on “Nov 8th, 2018 #CampFire – captured by LANDSAT satellite at peak rage”
Anthony, we all hope your residence is not in the path of this beast.
Stay safe, and best wishes to you, Benji, and all
Sorry, Anthony, you are about to learn that climate change is, in fact, a reality. I hope you and your family are safe. Best, former skeptic Charles the DrPH
How awful….
These fires are too common and get too big..for Calif to not have the equipment to stop them before they get this big…
..at the very least even at the federal level there needs to be an army ready to go at a mins notice…all over the country
Latitude: “for Calif to not have the equipment ”
Dovetail this with California’s desire to eliminate the use of fossil fuels – how effective would a fleet of electric fire trucks be?
I’m still laughing at the electric fire trucks!
My innate spoonerism misread ‘Fire Trucks’….
Well… wind is the enemy. Wind is the multiplier, that can turn a glowing ember into a little fire, that leaps from leaf to leaf, twig to twig, branch to branch and in minutes becomes a tiny out-of-control forest fire. In hours, its thousands of acres big. Wind. All the things we always hear about: extra warm weather, high wind, late in dry season. Wind.
Well… wind is the enemy. Wind is the multiplier, that can turn a glowing ember into a little fire, that leaps from leaf to leaf, twig to twig, branch to branch and in minutes becomes a tiny out-of-control forest fire. In hours, its thousands of acres big. Wind. All the things we always hear about: extra warm weather, high wind, late in dry season. Wind.
Just to note that in LA & Ventura counties, a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in mountains above Chatsworth, and it has been driven by Santa Ana winds in 18 hours nearly to Malibu. It jumped the 101 freeway at several locations, the flames blowing nearly horizontally as it marches south-southwest through Thousand Oaks to the ocean.
Please see the inflow of dry air from the north to California.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=namer×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
The arctic dry air core is located in the north-central US.
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00974/nbmapaen6cah.png
Very high pressure in Nevada.
https://files.tinypic.pl/i/00974/qq56pyv0hu7l.png
Wow! I’m in downtown Sunnyvale,near San Jose, and can smell the smoke.
One of my coworkers just bought a house in Paradise last to retire to next year. He texted that he was evacuating and that his back yard was on fire.
Now they need to change the town’s name to “The Other Place”.
Paradise IS lost ?
have the flames in that picture been enhanced? Not saying anything they just seem to be off a bit.
I can imagine people outside of Chico being alarmed
Article says, “The natural-color image was created using bands 4-3-2, along with shortwave infrared light to highlight the active fire.”
Some food for thought: Many reports of people leaving their cars and running away. How does this happen? Somebody stopped in the middle of the road. If you find yourself in a fearful situation, think about the people stuck behind you. Hit the gas and get out of the way. Pull over if you have to stop. Being in a moving car is far safer than stopping and / or running.
My heart goes out to all who are impacted by this tragedy.
remember these are narrow winding mountain roads. Even if there are no accents and everything moves smoothly there will be a traffic backup and in some places traffic maya be stop and go. This commonly occurs in the morning or evening when everyone is driving to and from work. Roads are normally sizedfor these peak traffic hours. But they are not designed for the traffic that would result if every one in a town decided to leave at the same time.
If you are not moving fast enough a fast moving fire will over run the road with you on it. If you cannot move forward or sideways to get out of the way of the fire you may have one choice, run for your life.
My parents were evacuated from there yesterday. According to them many trees and power lines were on fire along the roadside. Apparently some people felt like sitting ducks as the roads became parking lots with all of the traffic. To them getting out of a stationary environment was a better option. I can’t blame them after looking at some of the videos of driving through an inferno.
I don’t have direct knowledge this area, but I think a lot of forests are overgrown and prone to uncontrollable fires.
There is just way too much over mature, dense forest here in southern BC Canada. It will burn again, like it did in 1910. I have evidence of that fire at my place.
My opinion.
The whole town is a forest. Houses are carved out in lots with scores of large pine trees among them. I’m not sure it’s as easy as thinning out an uninhabited forest. Paradise for many years has been a retirement community, so a great deal of these folks don’t have the means to keep after these trees on their property, much less all of the dried pine needle litter. One other thing is that most of the power is through above ground telephone poles, heavily overshadowed by all of the pine trees. I wouldn’t at all be surprised if the fire started from the wind blowing a tree over onto a power line.
Like everybody else here who benefits from the amazing WUWT, I sure hope this conflagration is brought under control quickly and with minimal loss of life. Clearly, the damage done to property, forest and wildlife is already very significant and an absolute tragedy for folks living in the area, many of whom may have lost everything. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
For the past 20-30 years, I have read numerous articles and seen documentaries about the western States discussing the fact that small, deliberate, controlled burns to remove brush and dead undergrowth are essential to prevent this type of raging wildfire. Despite this knowledge, it seems that whatever controlled burns are permitted by the authorities are woefully inadequate in addressing this problem, year after year after year.
Judging by that smoke plume, that is a severe wind blowing constantly from a specific direction.lets hope it calms down soon to enable the blaze to be tackled effectively and that everyone is safe
Tonyb
Living inside a dry pine forest. What could go wrong. The question is not IF but WHEN.
tik tik tik tik tik tik tik tik tik tik
Just to give you an idea of how quickly this moved, the site of the fire is about 6 miles as the crow flies from my parents house. It is reported to have begun around 6:45 am. At 7:30 am my folks were notified about the evacuation. They had no idea that there was a fire (windows closed). After going outside they could see/smell all the smoke and the pine needles in the gutters of the street were on fire from all of the falling embers. Didn’t have any time to pack, just got in the car and left.
Arizona had the Great Rodeo Fire a number of years ago. The Forest Service wanted to thin the forest, but an environmental group in Tucson went to court an prevented them from doing so. The forest joined an Indian reservation and the tribe reviewed the forest service plan an decided to follow it. When the fire burned onto the reservation they put it out, but the rest of the fire became the biggest in Arizona history.