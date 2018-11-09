Nov 8th, 2018 #CampFire – captured by LANDSAT satellite at peak rage

This image captured at 10:45AM yesterday, by the Landsat8 satellite shows the town of Paradise, CA fully engulfed in the fire. I have added annotations to the image to help identify landmarks.

On the morning of November 8, 2018, the Camp Fire erupted 90 miles (140 kilometers) north of Sacramento, California. By evening, the fast-moving fire had charred around 20,000 acres and remained zero percent contained, according to news reports.

The Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 acquired this image on November 8, 2018, around 10:45 a.m. local time (06:45 Universal Time). The natural-color image was created using bands 4-3-2, along with shortwave infrared light to highlight the active fire.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Caption by Kasha Patel. Annotation by Anthony Watts.

DOWNLOAD LINKS TO MAKE PRINTS – right click and “save as” to save to your computer.

Original: https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-large.jpg

With inset reference image https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-large-inset-reference.jpg

Small reference image (used in inset above): https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/campfire-landsat8-small-annotated.jpg

Large image with labels: https://wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/TheCampFire-satellite.jpg

