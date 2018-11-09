Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian seems worried that influential Australian politicians are openly mocking climate claims.
Craig Kelly MP mocks climate change ‘exaggeration’ in presentation to Liberal party members
Fossil fuels make us ‘safe from’ climate change, says MP who is working with Tony Abbott to move Liberals to the right
Coral bleaching has been happening for centuries, threats of rising sea levels to countries such as the Maldives and Tuvalu are greatly exaggerated and temperature gains have been grossly exaggerated by scientists.
These are the assessments of the member for Hughes, Craig Kelly, who is part of a Tony Abbott-led speaking campaign to pull the Liberal party back from the centre.
The Guardian has obtained a tape of a presentation by Kelly at the right-aligned Mosman branch of the Liberal party in September that outlines in detail his climate scepticism.
…
Kelly said that “30 years ago, the temperature was the same globally about where it was today” – even though the Bureau of Meteorology and other international agencies estimate the planet has already warmed more than 1 degree in the past century.
“The reality is we live in a time where our generation has never ever been as safe from the climate because of fossil fuels, concrete and steel,” Kelly said. “The climate was always dangerous. We didn’t make it dangerous.”
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/nov/09/craig-kelly-mocks-climate-change-exaggeration-in-presentation-to-liberal-party-members
No doubt the mob which turned up to protest the public presence of a climate “denier” were as usual wearing lots of fossil fuel derived synthetics.
55 thoughts on ““Fossil Fuels Make Us Safe”: Senior Australian Politician Openly Mocks Climate Change Narratives”
My favourite pollie next to Trump , he has stuck with it worn the criticism and called out the CAGW scam for what it is .
Unfortunately for him he is up for preselection and the leftards of his party want him gone for not falling into the 97% consensus line .
“Kelly said that “30 years ago, the temperature was the same globally about where it was today”
Why do you print the nonsense of a fool like this? It is so easy for anyone to check he has no clue. Glad he is on your team.
Simple!
Brilliant response. Did you think of it yourself?
+10000/3.18/.04×1.8-1000
Is that Polish or Infix notation?
Fossil fuels comprise fully 85% of global primary energy. Eliminate fossil fuels and most people in developed countries would be dead within a few months.
It IS that simple, Simon.
Not the point. Saying temperature is the same as 30 years ago is a Trumpy… a lie.
He said ‘about’. He is right.
No he is not right. You would have to be a complete climate science ignoramus to think we are at the same place we were 30 years ago. Show me the metric that says our temperature is about the same as it was in 1988. Pick any one.
Yes he IS CORRECT.
0.5C is within the measureing accuracy of thermometer from 30 years ago.
so you think 18.3C ISN’T about the same as 17.8C ??
REALLY????
No way you could tell the difference
Poor Simon. Fancy thinking that NOAA can estimate temperatures, accurately, to within two decimal places.
No, Simon,
Your analysis is too simple.
Australian temperatures now are the same as those in the 1930s within the limits of error.
Look up the relevant official Commonwealth of Australia Year Books from about the 1950s. Please try to do some original research instead of parroting a party line. Geoff
Geoff Sherrington
No point arguing with him/her. Alarmists don’t know what limits of error are. They pick the highest number they can think of, double it, set their hair on fire then run around in ever decreasing circles screaming until the burn their own arsehole.
Ask any of them where the acceptable, empirically derived studies are that credibly demonstrate CO2 causes the world to warm. But take their matches away before you do.
So what…. he said globally. He’s wrong. End of story. Back him if you want, but you will be wrong too.
The UN’s IPCC Has No Credibility On Global Warming
By Allan MacRae
September 2015
https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-uns-ipcc-has-no-credibility-on-global-warming
When misinformed politicians fool with energy systems, the costs are enormous–globally, trillions of dollars of scarce resources have been squandered, economies have been severely damaged, and innocent people have needlessly suffered and died.
SIMON says:
Show me the metric that says our temperature is about the same as it was in 1988. Pick any one.
He cited data.
August 1988 anomaly: 0.06
Sept 1988 anomaly: 0.20
He is short by 0.13 C for August thirty years ago and well in the money for Sept!!
Go look it up.
Should read:
He cited the UAH data.
tonyM
Careful now, if it gets to 0.14………..we’re all gonna Dieeeeeeeee
correction:
He cited UAH data
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1988/plot/none
If it would help Simon, I can draw a straight line across the graph at 0.2 degrees for you.
~¿~
schitzree
What would that graph look like were the scales truly representative? I daresay we couldn’t even detect a visual temperature rise.
The temperature of the surface averages about 288 Kelvin, so yeah he is correct.
“The temperature of the surface averages about 288 Kelvin, so yeah he is correct.”
Only if you have no interest in accuracy.
Accuracy needs to be relevant. Would you say twins are different ages because one was born first?
A politician needs to refer to practical differences. Yes, you might be able to discern a fraction of a degree change in temperature anomaly over half a century (although you can’t distinguish anthropogenic and natural causes).
But that matters not one jot. It has no impact.
However, raising the costs of fossil fuels will have a big impact. And a negative impact.
You would not even notice a 0.5C difference in your lounge room
INDISTINGUISHABLE
And totally immeasurable in the reality of surface instruments.
Simon:
If any climate alarmist had any interest in accuracy, they would be demanding that the global temperature set(s) be evaluated for accuracy and precision. They don’t. I assume therefore they have little interest in the numerous and widely discussed issues related to the temperature-related issues.
When trying to check the veracity of your counter claim that it is warmer now globally than it was thirty years ago, I found that El Ninos have to be factored out as they are not considered to be related to AGW. When this is done, it is not detectable warmer than it was thirty years ago. “Detectable” has a meaning: a standard definition, and mathematical formulae for setting the limit of determination (LOD) based on the equipment and the number of measurements used in the calculation. Strictly applied, as scientists are won’t to do, there is no way to support a claim that the global temperature is higher now that it was in 1988 with high confidence.
One could assert that it is higher, with low confidence. This assertion is fine provided the uncertainty is simultaneously cited. I can assert anything I want and claim a 1% possibility it is true.
It is always important to maintain an overview of this whole CAGW enterprise: CO2 is wa-ay up and temperatures are stagnant. Lack of correlation is a strong proof of a lack of causation.
Easy for you to check? really? would you even know what you were looking at? or do you just beleive because the Grauniad or CNN told you to? scratch just one layer deep pass the MSM and you will be surprised or just take the blue pill.
Yep, he should have said 80 years ago.
Less than half a degree of warming in the last 30 years.
No warming except for El Nino events.
No CO2 warming signal ANYWHERE.
According to UAH, October in Australia 2018 was 0.9C COLDER than October 1988 !
All of this…
May have played a small role in this…
While feeding half of the human population…
DM shows up and Simon scarpers.
LOL.
Actually, a couple of the samples from 1988 were warmer than the current sample. link
Within the range of error he is correct. Fools should not call others fools, it just makes you look foolish.
Nobody can sensibly disagree with that.
I guess that’s why the Guardian didn’t open up comments.
It really was a MOST EXCELLENT STATEMENT, wasn’t it 🙂
Ultimate , undeniable TRUTH !!
Global mean surface temperature has risen by a third of a percentage point in almost 170 years. Not a lot, and net-beneficial, thanks to CO2 fertilization and the reduction in cold-related deaths, which always outstrip heat-related deaths.
I don’t think we’ll see Simon reply to this very accurate assessment.
Monckton of Brenchley
Nice to see you back Chris.
Yes!
For those living in Sydney, Craig Kelly , Sophie York and Malcolm Roberts are presenting on “Energy Poverty” on Wednesday 14th November 6 for 6.30 pm at the Macquarie room, Parliament House. Suggested donation $10 to cover our costs.
We could not get anyone to defend energy price hikes (we try to get a balanced view at our forum topics.) Format-the presenters get 15-20 minutes free hit at the topic , then a relatively generous Q & A. We get booted out at 9pm. With luck, we might get the APAC channel to record and broadcast proceedings, complete with questions.
We go back with Craig Kelly and Malcolm Roberts to the old carbon tax rally days.
What you need is someone to go with a straight face and explain that according to the IPCC latest, we need to tax gasoline at somewhere between $$1.20 and $48.90, and corresponding increases in heating oil, greater in the case of coal. If we are to save civilization these taxes need to be implemented in 2030, so 12 years from now.
They should argue that we need to be planning now for 2030 gas prices to be somewhere in the middle, say aim for gasoline globally to be about $20 a gallon. Heating oil similarly.
This, they will explain, is necessary, according to 97% of those with any right to an opinion, if we are to save human civilzation on planet earth. Anyone refusing to endorse this is a genocidal denialist.
This is the only way you will ever get these hysterical people to understand the implications of what they claim to believe. If they believe what they claim to, and if they are right, this is what needs to be done. Probably $40 a gallon in 2050.
So, confront them, by advocacy, with the real consequences of what they are arguing and demand that they either support it with its consequences or abandon it.
Sorry to hear Melbourne is suffering the scourge of terrorism today.
Thanks for the thought. If it wasn’t for Peter Dutton it’d be worse. He has greatly curtailed immigration here.
Mr Goldman Sachs Malcolm has shown his true left-wing colour of late. The wolf was running the chicken shed. Go Craig & Tony restore some conservative values.
yeah lets hope…meanwhile i just read that power tariffs in Victoria are to rise 30$ or so a quarter ..
this follows outright bribes of cash in hand 2,225$ per household installing solar panels free installing(govt funded) supposed cost of 12K$ without govvy handouts
and NO input payment to be made on whatever the home generates
meanwhile the grid is aleady struggling to handle the input from solar n the smidgen from wind
some homes are getting overpowere in and its not doing equipment lights or the bills much good.
Labor n greens coalitioning and promising crazier green deals and bribes all over for votes to stay in..
if we dont get Andrews OUT were going to be looking as bad as SA
The average of all AU costal station temperatures has not changed in 40 years.
How do you un teach 30 years of Global Warming rubbish?
The very next article in the failing Guardian’s climate change section has the headline “The End of the End of the Earth by Jonathan Franzen review – hope in an age of crisis”.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2018/nov/09/the-end-of-the-end-of-the-earth-by-jonathan-franzen-review-hope-in-an-age-of-crisis
Franzen makes Private Frazer sound like the world’s greatest optimist.
leitmotif
I tried, honestly, I did try to read that guardian article but I really can’t take pronouncements of global doom from a twitcher seriously.
Franzen must have based his world view on the teachings of Eeyore and Marvin the Paranoid Android.
Yep, our climate is simply fabulous, as Trump said. Oh, we still have “bad weather”, which the Climate Numptys love to point to, mostly to try to distract from the fact that the slight warm-up we’ve had since the LIA has been entirely beneficial, and that their much-vaunted, CO2-based models climate models have failed.
It is fun to watch them squirm and squeal as their CAGW ideology goes down the tubes. Good riddance.
… as their CAGW ideology goes down the tubes. Good riddance.
If only that were true. The Climate Change/Global Warming juggernaut is on course to win the political debate by any means necessary. That includes stealing elections. Down the road you can look forward to paying a carbon tax, having a government controlled thermostat, government GPS monitor on your car, tax on meat, air travel rationing, street cars, brown-outs & black-outs – – or worse.
From the article: “These are the assessments of the member for Hughes, Craig Kelly, who is part of a Tony Abbott-led speaking campaign to pull the Liberal party back from the centre.”
The “center” I presume is the Leftwing position; the position that believes in CAGW and the necessity to ruin Australia’s economy in an futile effort to curb global CO2.
Meanwhile, any reductions in CO2 that Australia manages to make will be offset by the increases in CO2 production in China and India and elsewhere.
It looks to me like all of Australia ought to be pulling back from the “centre”.
Why bankrupt yourselves for nothing? That doesn’t make any sense.