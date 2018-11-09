Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: Republicans who Were Soft on Climate Change Lost To Democrats

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former Guardian climate columnist Dana Nuccitelli has inadvertently provided a good reason for politically flexible Republicans to stop pretending to be Climate Change Democrats.
What are the climate change consequences of the midterm elections?
By Dana Nuccitelli, November 9, 2018
Over the past two years, the Trump administration, aided by the Republican-controlled Congress, has eroded the Obama administration’s policy efforts to curb global warming. Climate activists had hoped to reverse some of those losses in this year’s midterm elections, but the results were a mixed bag. Here is the rundown of where we stand.
Climate Solutions Caucus shrinks. The Climate Solutions Caucus was a bipartisan group of 45 Republicans and 45 Democrats whose goal was to explore climate policy solutions. However, the Caucus was heavily criticized for its lack of action, and its members were labeled ‘Climate Peacocks.’ For example, in a purely symbolic vote, only four of the Republican Caucus members voted against condemning carbon taxes. Republican leader Carlos Curbelo introduced a carbon tax bill of his own, but only two fellow Republican Caucus members were willing to co-sponsor it.
It was a rough night for Republican Climate Solutions Caucus members. Curbelo lost his election, along with a dozen of his cohorts. Eight more Republican members retired from Congress. That leaves about 24 of the 45 Caucus conservatives in office starting in 2019, having lost their leader.
This was an expected outcome – the moderate Republicans who are more likely to be relatively realistic about climate change also tended to be the most vulnerable in a wave election. Democrats can now control the legislative agenda in the House, but there are fewer moderate Republicans left in office who might work with them on climate bills. On the one hand, that means climate legislation won’t be watered down by compromise; on the other hand, even fewer Republicans will sign on.
Read more: https://thebulletin.org/2018/11/what-are-the-climate-change-consequences-of-the-midterm-elections/
For once Dana and I agree on something. Political cross dressing no longer protects vulnerable candidates. In the internet age, everyone rapidly learns where politicians really stand on issues they care about. The attempt by soft Republicans to pretend to support climate action by joining the do nothing citizens climate lobby climate solutions caucus was a total failure.
Why vote for the counterfeit when you can vote for the real thing?
If the soft Republicans who lost had shown some guts, had stood up for what they were supposed to believe in, some of them would still have lost. But I suspect some of those who lost might have retained their seats.
Soft centrist crowd pleasing on climate change, on a whole range of issues, no longer works. In this age of unprecedented distrust of politicians and the political process, voters are desperate to find politicians who keep their faith. Showing a bit of backbone and principle, risking criticism, demanding reporters consider alternative viewpoints, inviting controversy rather than avoiding upset, is one way to win that trust.
In Stork They Trust.
Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Cooling… Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming… Global Warming… Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change… Climate Change… are hypotheses dependent on a conflation of logical domains and popular emotional appeal. As with selective-child, a liberal and progressive population defend it… them, as a means to an end.
The Republicans who lost in the house were mostly those who were vocally against the President’s agenda and refused to campaign with him or support him. Those that retired did so because they knew their opposition to the President was going to create significant headwinds with their base and increase the likelihood of an embarrassing defeat. Several of those empty seats were lost in part because the incumbent didn’t make the decision not to run until the spring, leaving their state parties scrambling to find a replacement and raise funds. It is almost as though the way they decided to not run was their last thumbing of the nose at the White House and the basket of deplorables that put him there.
The fact that many of them were also warmunists isn’t surprising as squishy thinking and wet finger in the air decision making was the hallmark of that wing of the Republican party. Indeed, in that respect they resembled Democrat lite.
My own Congresscritter retired after 12 terms. He could have easily won another term. He wasn’t on anybodies’ radar and had a pretty safe district. However, that district (NJ 11th) went into play immediately. The Dems ran an ex-Navy helicopter pilot, former prosecutor, and mother of 4 (Mikey Sherrill). Her optics were just too good. Also, Soros-sourced money poured into the district for THE most expensive House race ever. If Frelinghuysen had stuck it out one more term I think it would have gotten us over the hump.
Sounds like he had the right idea though. I don’t think anyone should be in the House of Reps for more than 20 years. At 24 years he was about 2 elections too long as it is.
I don’t agree with the extreme term limits people. In the first term, they have no idea how or where anything happens in government. In the second term, they finally start to figure out who is who as far as their committee assignments go. By about the fourth term, they finally have a feel for all the related areas and committees that can help them get ideas pressed home. By 20 years though, the power starts to go to their heads and they start to think they are bigger than their constituents. (For some that happens by the 12 year mark, and that is when they need to go!)
If we went back to a strict constitutional government, then citizen legislators could be a thing again and changing them out every 6 year or so would be prudent.
A problem with term limits is that they have been tried by various state governments, and yielded poor results. Do you really regard California as a good example?
It looks to me that whilst control of the house is now with the Democrats the mid terms resulted in an effective draining of the Republican swamp. These conservative fraudsters eventually get exposed. I wish the same could happen in Australia where the conservative members “ in name only “ have nearly destroyed the government. At least we got rid of the swamp leader ( Turnbull) to at least give us a chance to get a properly Conservative party in power.
It doesn’t help when you have the likes of Brenda Snipes repeatedly violating state election law with impunity. The last time she screwed around with the ballots a liberal judge cleared her of wrong doing. Now, a few years later, she’s at it again. Replacing “damaged” ballots with replacement ballots WITHOUT party representatives present.
Fortunately, a judge just declared that the state constitution was violated by Broward County. Look for more fireworks in South Florida.
As to the mid-term election results, many factors came into play.
JRF Do you have a link? I saw the news several hours ago and it was presented as Rick Scott accusing those counties of electiral fraud by ‘liberals’.
Easiest is to check Fox News at fnc.com.
Surely you’ve seen this by now but:
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2018/11/09/judge-rules-in-gov-scotts-favor-in-broward-elections-records-request/
Democrats never want to discuss climate policy plans during the campaign. They can’t win by promising high energy costs for consumers. They know their policies hurt the poor and bolster the elite. This midterm was all about healthcare costs for the poor. I saw no ads that mentioned any environmental promises or attacks on incumbents on climate issues.
Now that the IPCC has issued a call for heightened alarm among the commoners, the Dems will no doubt begin another round of clubbing the public over the head with reasons why there should be a global socialist governing body meting out resources, and all should be paying carbon taxes.
Of course, the center ring of the circus will be the skirmish between the house and senate over impeachment, so hopefully that will divert them for a while. 🤹♂️🎪🤡
I would vote for the Democrat that could get the wind turbines tore down.
In the UK, this effect led to the destruction of the LibDems after they formed a coalition with the Tories.
This was a good thing. Only politicians of conviction can be trusted to vote consistently.
US politicians should have looked and learned.
This is completely disingenuous. The dems strategically decided to not make climate change an issue in this election because the know it is a looser for them.
I hope you’re right Craig. This issue is a looser for everyone.
Hear in Ontario the “Al Gore” scary climate narrative is the correct position for all three political parties.
To be otherwise is to be politically irrelevant. I kid you not
Ontario Premier Doug Ford knows this, so all he can do is fight the carbon tax for what it is…a tax on the poor.
Eventually he will be able to articulate the double digit $billions wasted via the Green Energy Act….shutting down coal, $25 billion to refurbish old nukes (that should have been decommissioned), investing over $30 billion in wind/solar with the required conventional back up…another $5 billion and finally $1-2 billion annual give away of “intermittent” power via the spot market.
And now….a carbon tax…these people disgust me.
From the article: “Democrats can now control the legislative agenda in the House, but there are fewer moderate Republicans left in office who might work with them on climate bills. On the one hand, that means climate legislation won’t be watered down by compromise; on the other hand, even fewer Republicans will sign on.”
The Democrats will be wasting their time writing bills if they don’t get the Republicans in the U.S. Senate and the Republican in the White House on board. The Republican House over the last couple of years has sent upwards of 500 bills to the U.S. Senate where they sit there gathering dust. That’s where all of Pelosi’s bills will go too, if she doesn’t make compromises.
If Pelosi really wanted to pass some legislation there are several areas where Trump and the Republicans might cooperate such as immigration and health care and infrastructure. Go for it, Nancy.