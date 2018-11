Here is a short video of the GOES16 satellite imagery of the extremely dangerous, fast-moving “Camp” wildfire in wildland-urban interface currently burning through Paradise, California at an estimated 80 acres per minute.

It went from ignition at 6:30AM to over 17,000 acres as of this writing.

Some videos of narrow escapes can be seen here.

h/t to “Weather_West” on Twitter

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google