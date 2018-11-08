Fire started at just before 6:30AM, and has been driven by fierce winds in excess of 50mph. Now over 5000 acres.
This is some of the scenes from evacuation going on this morning as people try to evacuate the Camp Fire which has caused the entire town of Paradise CA to be evacuated. Much of the town is burning, and this includes Feather River Hospital. The fire is over 5000 acres now.
video by Jerre Bates who escaped and wrote on FB:
This is what we went through to get out of Paradise…..
Here is another video showing the same terror during evacuation:
Skyway below Neal Road, video by Mike Malloy.
Skyway just below Neal Road. Video by Sean McCreary
The plume is huge, covering the sky up to 30 miles away, as seen by radar:
Some ground photos:
The fire is so large that is shows up on satellite. Note the white dot in Northern California.
I’m told by friends that escaped that major buildings in Paradise are burning. The high school, churches, the hospital, and many many homes. This is a disaster of epic proportions.
9 thoughts on “VIDEO Nightmare evacuations from Northern California wildfire #CampFire”
Wow. It is indeed a fast fire when Inciweb doesn’t list it yet. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
http://www.cbs8.com/story/39447706/very-dangerous-northern-california-wildfire-forces-evacuations
Prayers and best wishes to all affected.
Living in areas like this has to be stressful. I live in a hurricane area and we have had a few, but unless you live in an area like Mexico Beach that can get hit by the full force of a Cat 4/5 or are in a low area subject to flooding, most people come out on the other side a little beat up but back to normal in a couple of weeks.
Firestorms are a completely different animal. The can take no prisoners. My daughter lives in the hills above Oakland and history has shown it can be a disaster. Wish people living in this area the absolute best.
That is terrifying
The issue with CO2 will change from: “It causes global warming.” to “It causes trees and forests to grow much faster than we are prepared to manage them.”
The damage from the Oakland fires was mostly created by neglected and unmaintained ‘green spaces’.
I have no information regarding this latest blaze, other than it seems to be affecting inhabited areas pretty early in its existence.
In the Bay Area cities … “every tree is sacred”. In EVERY city and county you need PERMISSION to cut a native tree or any other tree (after it gains sufficient size as to be designated … sacred). I was told once that I couldn’t grade my building site … because it would disturb all the natural seedling oaks that had sprouted around a “heritage” oak. Those 6-inch tall seedlings HAD to be protected … because they were … “natural” (there were dozens, probably 100 of them). No, I am NOT making-up this story, it’s in the public record as authored by the city’s consulting peer-review arborist.
There is absolutely no excuse for this….none…zero
Fires are too common in Calif for them to not spend the money…..that they waste on too much other crap…..to have the equipment ready on a moments notice to put these fires out immediately when they are small and easier to put out
They should have an entire fleet of water bomber planes…sitting and ready..around the clock
What they save in damage would pay for those planes and equipment many times over…….
FROCK! I hate forest fires!
Anthony! I hear Paradise and I think of you. I hope this fire doesn’t threaten your homestead.
Meanwhile … PG&E shuts down power … http://amp.kcra.com/article/pg-e-warns-of-possible-power-shutoff-due-to-red-flag-warning/24845926
Too little too late? Or is this fire a case of Arson … like so many others (which will go unreported and unpunished)
Heart Breaking, I lived in Paradise for 1982 to 1984 while studying at Chico State.