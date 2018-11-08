VIDEO Nightmare evacuations from Northern California wildfire #CampFire

Fire started at just before 6:30AM, and has been driven by fierce winds in excess of 50mph. Now over 5000 acres.

This is some of the scenes from evacuation going on this morning as people try to evacuate the Camp Fire which has caused the entire town of Paradise CA to be evacuated. Much of the town is burning, and this includes Feather River Hospital. The fire is over 5000 acres now.

video by Jerre Bates who escaped and wrote on FB:

This is what we went through to get out of Paradise…..

Here is another video showing the same terror during evacuation:

Skyway below Neal Road, video by Mike Malloy.

Skyway just below Neal Road. Video by Sean McCreary

The plume is huge, covering the sky up to 30 miles away, as seen by radar:

Some ground photos:

The fire is so large that is shows up on satellite. Note the white dot in Northern California.

I’m told by friends that escaped that major buildings in Paradise are burning. The high school, churches, the hospital, and many many homes. This is a disaster of epic proportions.

