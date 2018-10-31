REBUTTAL: IPCC SR15 Climate Change Report is Based on Faulty Premises

Via Friends of Science, Press Release today.
IPCC SR15 Climate Change Report is Based on Faulty Premises that Will Lead to Poor Public Policy says Friends of Science Society in New Rebuttal
Friends of Science Society has issued a new report entitled “Faulty Premises = Poor Public Policy on Climate,” rebutting the catastrophic climate claims, the misguided, ineffective solutions, and ludicrous carbon tax proposals in the IPCC SR15 climate change report issued Oct. 8, 2018. Link: ipcc.ch/report/sr15/
“Faulty Premises…” report deconstructs the IPCC climate claims by referencing expert commentaries, some by past IPCC expert reviewers, showing that climate science is filled with uncertainties. The view is that it is futile to try to use carbon dioxide reduction as a climate change thermostat. Adaptation is a preferable path.
Past IPCC expert reviewer and former WMO regional expert, Dr. Madhav Khandekar prepared a report for the Alberta government in 2000, exploring the “Uncertainties in Greenhouse Gas Induced Climate Change.” Interviewed this spring in Calgary, where he was one of the guest speakers for Friends of Science Society’s annual event, Dr. Khandekar stated that in his view, “…these uncertainties on greenhouse gas induced climate change remain and there are many more.”
“Faulty Premises…” also refers to a work by the late Prof. Philip Lloyd of South Africa, who was a Coordinating Lead Author for the IPCC Special Report on Carbon Capture and Storage (2004) and a Reviewer for the Third and Fourth IPCC Assessment Reports. His work is a detailed critique of IPCC sources, methods and conclusions.
Friends of Science Society published an economic review of the carbon tax proposals of the IPCC SR15, The reduction of CO2 emissions to meet the IPCC proposed target of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial temperatures would cost about $880/tonne CO2 (carbon dioxide) in mitigation expenditures (the median of the estimated range of costs) in 2030. The reduction of CO2 emissions would cause a further loss of of $8/tonne CO2 by the loss of the benefits of CO2 fertilization and the net benefits of warming, meaning a net loss of $888 per tonne of CO2 reduction.
The IPCC SR15 is reckless in recommending rapid decarbonization, and setting an impossible 12-year deadline, says Friends of Science. Society would collapse into anarchy within days without fossil fuels. Wind and solar cannot support even basic society, as outlined by Prof. Michael J. Kelly of Cambridge University as early as 2010.
“Faulty Premises…” explores the many commercial conflicts of interests that are pushing for global cap and trade, vested interests in renewables, and global carbon law – rejecting all of these as a danger to democracy and not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution.
The report quotes Roger Pielke, Jr. “Take away the speculative technology embedded across scenarios and models and the entire policy architecture of the Paris Agreement and its parent, the UNFCCC, falls to pieces…. Carbon dioxide removal at massive scale is science fiction…” from his insightful commentary in the August 2018 edition of Issues in Science and Technology.
REPORT LINK (PDF): Faulty Premises Poor Public Policy on Climate Oct 30 2018 FINAL
Executive summary:
Climate science is a complex blend of chaotic, dynamic systems. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Summary Report 15 (SR15) attempts to predict the implications of a 1.5°Celsius (C) rise in Global Surface Mean Temperatures (GSMT) over the temperature of the pre-industrial era. The focus of the report is on the influence of human industrial emissions of carbon dioxide as the assumed driver of climate change and recent warming. Despite the number of scientists involved, science can go astray for no other reason than a singular focus through ‘the same lens.’
Friends of Science Society is critical of the IPCC SR15 report, pointing out the following:
- We are in the Meghalayan, not the Anthropocene. The IPCC SR15 report claims to view climate change through “the lens of the Anthropocene.” This term is popularly used to describe a modern geological period wherein humans are assumed to have a larger impact on the world than nature. On July 13, 2018, the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) issued a statement that the earth is now in the Meghalayan, a period that began 4,200 years ago. In response to questions as to why the term “Anthropocene” had not been included, at least for the past 50 years of presumed human influence, the IUGS responded that the term “Anthropocene” has not even been submitted for consideration and that the term has only sociological, not scientific relevance. The IPCC should not use this ‘lens.’
- All climate models (simulations) used by the IPCC run ‘too hot’ versus observations. The computer simulations project future warming (thus being the rationale for global warming climate policies) show significantly higher temperatures than what is being observed. Only the Russian climate model and satellite/weather balloon data closely match present temperatures in the lower troposphere. This suggests that most climate models ascribe too great an effect of warming (climate sensitivity) to carbon dioxide. This means the climate models should not be used to set public policy.
- No temperature can be accurately measured to a precision of less than ±0.1°C. global temperature data is a metric of averaged and adjusted data from many sources, suggesting that a 0.5°C difference in temperature is moot and an arbitrary figure. It does not reference an actual measurement of earth’s temperature; people are being misled.
- The IPCC claims, in its founding principles, to be policy neutral. However, the IPCC SR15 makes many recommendations regarding Carbon Dioxide Removal Systems (CDRS), most of which are untested and unvetted and proposed with no cost-benefit analysis. Such recommendations are contrary to the purpose of the IPCC and should be disregarded by policymakers. The IPCC should simply report on scientific findings.
- Rapid decarbonization is impossible and unrealistic as proposed by the IPCC.The world runs on more than 80% fossil fuels for energy; all other forms of power generation, including hydro, nuclear, wind and solar are completely reliant on fossil fuels for their creation. Millions of people would die if rapid decarbonization was implemented. There is no suitable, equitable alternative to fossil fuel energy for modern society. Any official, international body of scientists who are recommending a course of action leading to mass deaths should be disbanded.
- There is no clear evidence that the changes or warming since the mid-1800s are caused by human use of fossil fuels – though indeed there has been some warming and various perceptible changes in some natural features. Indeed, the range of climate change discussed falls well within natural variation since 1850. Likewise, global temperature records are incomplete, inconsistent, methods/placement of monitoring stations have changed, and temperatures are not monitored at equidistant places at the same time. The validity of the Global Average Surface Temperature is imprecise.
- The proposed remedies of wind and solar increase carbon dioxide and cause warming. Rather than reduce fossil fuel use or aid in carbon dioxide reduction, wind and solar in fact require vast quantities of fossil fuels for productions, installation, and natural gas back-up – resulting in an increase in carbon dioxide. Wind and solar are ineffective, expensive and cause power grids to destabilize, putting society at risk, harming industry, jobs, and consumers through heat-or-eat poverty. The devices are made of bonded materials and are largely unrecyclable. Wind and solar are contrary to sustainability and environmental goals.
- Extreme weather events are an integral part of climate. The IPCC’s AR5 report and their SREX special report on extreme weather both make it clear that human effects on climate are not deemed to increase extreme weather events; neither is an increase of carbon dioxide. The IPCC should clarify this with the media rather than allowing the press to engage in terrifying hyperbole.
- Extremely disproportionate cost-benefit ratio should dissuade policy makers and citizens from following IPCC SR15 recommendations on carbon pricing.The cost of emissions reduction in 2030 is about 95 times the benefit assuming the climate sensitivity to CO2 from the climate models. When using the Lewis and Curry 2015 climate sensitivity estimate determined from measurements, the cost of emissions reduction in 2030 is about 210 times the benefit, however this estimate doesn’t account for natural climate change. Using the best economic model that include benefits of warming and CO2 fertilization of crops, and accounting for the natural warming from 1850, each $880 spent on mitigating a tonne of CO2 would prevent a net benefit of $8, increasing the loss to $888 per tonne of CO2 mitigation. Indeed, Dr. Judith Curry notes that carbon reduction efforts to ‘stabilize climate’ may be futile in the face of natural climate change.
- The science is not settled. Anderegg et al (2010)[1] revealed that 34% of IPCC contributing authors disagreed with the IPCC declaration on human influence on climate. Hundreds of other scientists have disputed IPCC findings on human-causation in peer-reviewed papers, books, blogs and videos. There is inadequate scientific review by the IPCC of the Nongovernmental International Panel Climate Change reports. There is limited review of natural forces of the sun and planetary dynamics, and natural internal variability like ocean currents, volcanic eruptions and tectonic activity and its correlation to earth’s magnetism (and thus solar influence). Reducing carbon dioxide from human industrial activity is a futile response to the continuous climate changes on earth; adaptation and investment in resilient infrastructure and response is a better use of public funds.
In the video: Climate scientist Dr. Madhav Khandekar is a former Environment Canada research scientist, past IPCC expert reviewer, WMO regional expert, long-term member of CMOS – Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society. In the year 2000, Dr. Khandekar was commissioned by the Alberta government to do an evaluation of the science that was said to support the Kyoto Accord. His report “Uncertainties in Greenhouse Gas Induced Climate Change” is here: https://archive.org/details/uncertain… Surprisingly, those uncertainties have not changed much in 18 years and he says “there are many more.” Dr. Khandekar explains that much of climate science is based on computer models which early on predicted significant warming, but that’s not what years of temperature observations show. Warming has been nominal compared to computer modelled projections. Governments have used those ‘hot’ modelled simulations to set climate policies, but they do not reflect reality.
About
Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens who are celebrating its 16th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).
31 thoughts on “REBUTTAL: IPCC SR15 Climate Change Report is Based on Faulty Premises”
Why do skeptics dignify the IPCC’s reports by rebutting them on scientific grounds when they’re not scientific documents to begin with?
Seriously, why would any scientifically-inclined person waste a single calorie reading a text that was drafted, edited, vetoed and approved line-by-line by political attachés and employees of financially-interested NGOs?
What can such a brochure possibly have to tell us about the Earth’s atmosphere?
I’ve never got an explanation from fellow skeptics for this bizarre strategy of ours.
And I’m afraid it won’t help to say “only the SPMs are politicised—the underlying report is a serious scholarly review.”
No it isn’t. The IPCC is open about this: the “underlying report” is doctored to conform with the SPM, not the other way around. That’s their practice. There’s even a section heading to the effect of “Changes to the [underlying science section] to ensure consistency with the Summary for Policy Makers.”
The farcical nature of the entire exercise is not a secret.
So why do I seem to be the only person who’s laughing at the ridiculous forest, while the rest of you are drafting reasoned responses to the trees?
Have you all gone forest-blind??
To those familiar with my usual schtick, this is a departure from it, so I should probably obviate any possible misinterpretation by deploying this “non-sarc” tag…
/ COMMENT TO BE TAKEN AT FACE VALUE, FOR A CHANGE
I agree with you. The report is politics, all the way down.
If the report has validity in the eyes of policy makers and goes unchallenged, it becomes policy.
The purpose of debunking this document is exactly the same as debunking actual science. Common knowledge of the BS in it bubbles up to the policy makers. Ignore it at your peril.
Almost no politicians will disagree with CAGW. They will give lip service even if they turn around and do the opposite.
At some point, challenging CAGW becomes like an affront to apple pie and mother’s milk. The irony is that even the alarmists acknowledge that most Americans think climate change is a non-issue. link
“Why do skeptics dignify the IPCC’s reports by rebutting them on scientific grounds when they’re not scientific documents to begin with?”
Rebutting non-scientific documents with documents based on scientific grounds, in my opinion, is not “dignifying” IPCC’s reports as what they are not. Rather, such rebutting seemingly points to this very fact — that IPCC’s reports are NOT what some might pretend that they are. How better to scoop up bull excrement than with a shovel? Scientific rebuttal is the shovel that places IPCC’s reports where they belong, in the pseudo-science toilet.
“Seriously, why would any scientifically-inclined person waste a single calorie reading a text that was drafted, edited, vetoed and approved line-by-line by political attachés and employees of financially-interested NGOs?”
Well, that’s how information is organized and distributed as public information. How else would you suggest a movement be structured to counter the IPCC? If the IPCC is politically amplified, then a counter-IPCC effort being politically amplified does not seem all that inappropriate. How do you eliminate all political motivations from information and education? — I think that you cannot. Any point of view has to gain broad support via political means.
Because the only way to confront falsehood is with truth, not more lies.
Poor public policy???…the UN/IPCC is the poster child for poor public policy
…they can’t possibly believe the “science’ they are cramming down everyone’s throat and do this
https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/pics/0713_Fig3.jpg
My comment to the Friends of Science is repeated here:
The human abetted component of CO2 that remains in the atmosphere each year is less than 2% of all CO2 emitted by all sources. What level of insanity must exist to assume that even draconian reductions by humans will have ANY effect, other than condemnation of billions to abject poverty, among those who can survive. CO2 reduction thus amounts to genocide!!!
I wonder if you could supply the source for the claim humans only account for 2%. My understanding is that pretty much most/all the increase in the last 100 years can be attributed to mans activities. The bottom line is if we had not released the CO2 we have, we would still be under 300 not be at 400ppm. That is significant.
Simon
So fluctuations in atmospheric CO2 over millions of years before man existed didn’t happen, because man didn’t exist?
Is that what you’re suggesting?
“,i>My understanding is that pretty much most/all the increase in the last 100 years can be attributed to mans activities.”
Your understanding is naive in the extreme.
“”So fluctuations in atmospheric CO2 over millions of years before man existed didn’t happen, because man didn’t exist?”
Interesting.
You are aware that instead of “millions of years”
Atmospheric CO2 has increased by greater than 40% in just ~150 years?
And to boot has an isotopic signature that matches ancient carbon.
Also to what would you attribute the natural carbon cycle’s severe disruption in order for the increased CO2 to occur in just a short time period/
“Your understanding is naive in the extreme.”
No, your “understanding” is ideologically biased in the extreme, and in no way considers the science.
Simon: “That is significant.”
???
The atmosphere has gone from 99.97% not CO2 to be 99.96% not CO2.
That is insignificant.
“The atmosphere has gone from 99.97% not CO2 to be 99.96% not CO2.
That is insignificant.”
But is “insignificant” enough to green the planet.
As is so often lauded here.
So significance can be sherry-picked eh?
Don’t know about the sherry, but CO2 is certainly significant when it comes to greening the planet. That is it’s main role, although it also has a warming function. From what I have come to understand the main warming effect of CO2 is contained within the first 80 ppm. After that the warming effect of higher concentrations rapidly decreases.
That makes sense to my mind as otherwise I would think that there would be a clearly seen warm trend over the last 20 years, considering that around 37% of the total 40% CO2 increase over 150+ years entered the atmosphere in the last 20 years.
This is unclear. The oceans, when warming, ‘off gas” CO2 as solubility decreases. One of the reasons increases in CO2 lag the increase in temperatures on millennial scales is this oceanic effect (basic chemistry embodied).
“The bottom line is if we had not released the CO2 we have, we would still be under 300 not be at 400ppm. That is significant.”
The USA has lowered it’s CO2 emissions back to 1991 levels….atmospheric CO2 was ~350ppm in 1991
…left up to the USA it would be back to 350ppm again
It’s no longer our problem, we didn’t create the increase
Latitude October 31, 2018 at 12:48 pm …
“The USA has lowered it’s CO2 emissions … It’s no longer our problem …”
CO2 is NOT a problem.
I know that…and you know that…but for someone like Simon you have to rub their nose in it
Simon
And while I’m at it, your 300 ppm atmospheric CO2 saturation is an awful lot closer to 150 ppm than 400 ppm. At 150 ppm all meaningful plant life begins to die shortly thereafter animals, including humankind if, indeed, it hasn’t already self destructed through food shortage induced riots and wars.
Common sense dictates that whilst most plant life meaningful to life on earth flourishes around 1,200 ppm, that should be our target atmospheric CO2 minimum. And as we are also aware, the increase in atmospheric CO2 from 280 ppm to the current 410 ppm since before the Industrial Revolution (circa 1850, some 168 years ago, not 100 as you believe) has not had any meaningful impact on severe weather events other than a slight coincidental decrease.
Ally to that the 14% increase in planetary greening over 35 years of satellite observations directly attributed to increased CO2 (measured in virgin areas, i.e those areas largely untouched by man) which was likened to, two continents the size of mainland USA worth of extra vegetation by one of the NASA authors of the study.
So far, the evidence for the defence of increased atmospheric CO2 is pretty positive and, empirical.
On the downside of course, are the claims that increases in atmospheric CO2 will cause the planet to warm out of control. The problem is, no one has ever demonstrated it by empirical means. Not no one, not ever; and by all means look for the studies, none that haven’t been discredited are available, despite the vast sums spent on ‘climate science’.
The very foundation upon which the AGW scam is predicated cannot be empirically demonstrated.
What else?……Oh yea! Sea level, steadily rising by around 8 inches per century, and it’s been the same for centuries.
Polar ice melting? Greenland is gaining ice mass, yes it is melting faster as it approaches the sea, but that’s because the extra ice is squeezing ancient ice into the sea.
There has been an iceberg bobbing around the southern ocean for 18 years! As reported on WUWT within hours of this post. If it takes that long to not melt a tiny speck of ice relative to it’s source, just how long do you imagine it would take to melt the entire Antarctic? 1,000 years? during which time the ‘climate’ will have changed multiple times, with or without man.
Well said, HS.
Simon,
If I drew a picture of 300 parts per million and placed it beside a picture of 400 parts per million, I doubt that you could discern a difference in the two pictures, even with a magnifying glass.
Parts … Per … Million
300/1,000,000 = 0.0003
400/1,000,000 = 0.0004
0.0004 – 0.0003 = 0.0001
So, what Thomas H said — insignificant.
Too right! The majority of CO2 is and always has been released by the oceans. Nowhere, anywhere, except in the minds of alarmists, is 300ppm considered an optimum amount of this gas of life. It it were, greenhouse growers would not routinely raise the level in their houses to 1000ppm or higher. At 180ppm plants begin to die and at 150ppm all life perishes.
Tomwys, about half of our annual CO2 emissions stay in the atmosphere and half are absorbed by Earth’s CO2 sinks, land plants and oceans. Willis E
wrote an excellent post at https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/06/07/some-people-claim-that-theres-a-human-to-blame/ Willis concludes” I say humans are responsible for the change in atmospheric CO2″,
There is a large annual flux into the sinks of about 210 GtC and 205.5 GtC out to the atmosphere, while we emit about 9 GtC. The net annual into the sinks is 4.5 GtC. Our emissions are about 4% of the annual flux out of the sinks due to the seasons, but this ignores the flux into the sinks.
Bob Tisdale tossed a non sequitur out there recently in reviewing rates of change in warming in the T record since 1880, noting that rates in the decade up to the mid 1940s were the same as in the 1990s. His graph of this seemed to illustrate a “bumping into a ceiling” rate of 0.15C per decade. He said perhaps this is a climate maximum rate. I have speculated since the IPCC massive changes in the start date for anthropo warming metrics from 1950 to 1850 and the reduction from 2C as dangerous, to 1.5C of the Paris Accord that with no change in industrial energy sources, 1.5C was chosen because all signs suggested this to be a maximum to some influential warm proponents.
A ‘tell’ for me was the desperation of pushing day one back a century to 1850 so they could bankroll 0.8 precious degree of warming that they didnt have before. They don’t want posterity to conclude CO2 turned out to be inconsequential after all!
The desperation has been ratcheted up to hysterical, comical proportions giving us 12 years or death. They know that if they dont get an agreement at keast (that would be enough because they can cook the success whether we actually do anything or not), the jig will be up. Hey, I’m all-in on a temperature not reaching 1.5C by 2100 (from 1850) even burning our way through fossil fuels unrestrained. Note, we have the first half of the 1.5C over 140years no statistical warming for the last 20yrs.
…..also equals faulty motivations and undue influence on the report recommendations from the users.
First I’ve heard of Friends of Science Society.
Guess that means I need to get around more, or change reading habits and other things need doing.
~~~~~~~~~
Somewhere there is a calculation (accuracy unknown by me) that uses of carbon based fuels should add 4ppm per year to the atmosphere’s concentration of CO2. The measured amount is 2 ppm.
The ability of Earth’s systems to keep up with the increased emissions is an interesting issue.
One can wonder if the ways the CO2 is removed have grown with the use – think faster plant growth – will remain as emissions drop. If so, as emissions drop at some point, will Earth’s systems continue long-term to remove 2ppm, or more.
Just to be safe, let’s get to 800 – 1,000.
John F. Hultquist
“Just to be safe, let’s get to 800 – 1,000
Agreed. The science is settled, our consensus is 100%. Let’s go!
Faulty premises that are first-order forcings of catastrophic anthropogenic climate change, economic and social misalignments, that create whole classes of refugees and collateral damage at both ends of the bridge.
I’d pay good money to see him one-on-one with Trudeau. (thank goodness for spellcheck)
I haven’t read all the comments so this may be a duplication. However, the orange curve for RCP 6.0 in the spaghetti graph is mislabelled as BAU 2 at the right and should be BAU 1. Although this is perhaps just a nit, such inexcusable sloppiness undermines the credibility of the whole presentation. You should be able to do better than this, FOS!