Nitrogen Dioxide Sense and Nonsense

According to the National Center for Biotechnology information, we have:
“Nitrogen dioxide (NO2). A highly poisonous gas. Exposure produces inflammation of lungs that may only cause slight pain or pass unnoticed, but resulting edema several days later may cause death. (From Merck, 11th ed) Nitrogen dioxide is a major atmospheric pollutant that is able to absorb UV light that does not reach the earth’s surface.
And the US Environmental Protection Agency says:
Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) is one of a group of highly reactive gases known as oxides of nitrogen or nitrogen oxides (NOx). Other nitrogen oxides include nitrous acid and nitric acid. NO2 is used as the indicator for the larger group of nitrogen oxides. NO2 primarily gets in the air from the burning of fuel.
These days, we can track the sources of NO2 worldwide using the TEMIS satellite data. And here is what one of the many groups looking at the data has to say, in their map entitled “NO2 Hotspots” (click to enlarge):
These people are tying the NO2 concentrations to “thermal power plants”, meaning those fired by coal, oil or gas. And from inspection of the map, it sure looks like the power plants are to blame.
But upon closer examination, there are some strange things going on with this map. First off, the biggest source of NO2 seems to be … Angola, shown in the upper part of the graphic below.
I haven’t found anyone who has explained that hot-spot in Angola. However, someone probably has discussed it, I just couldn’t come up with an explanation.
However, there’s something that is even more curious. This is that the map-makers are playing fast and loose with the power-plant data. For example, here’s their map of Australia:
Now, if we’re to believe the map-makers, there are only about ten thermal power plants in all of Australia. Nor is this the only oddity. Much of Russia is shown as having no thermal power plants, and the same is true of other countries.
So what is going on here? Well, the satellite data is being used for political purposes. The map-makers are doing their best to convince us that power plants are the main source of nitrogen dioxide. But in fact, half or more of the NO2 in the air comes from transportation—cars, trucks, and buses. And although you have to look carefully at the map to see it, many thermal power plants don’t put out much NO2.
However, noting all of that would be detrimental to the map-makers’ goal of vilifying fossil-fuel-fired electricity, and thus advancing the cause of the expensive and intermittent alternate sources, wind and solar. It is advocacy cleverly disguised as science.
And who made the map? Well … on the map itself, it doesn’t say. And there’s no link to their home page … me, I don’t trust folks who don’t sign their work.
But when I go to the home page, by chopping off all but the first part of the URL, I arrive here and I find the following …
This is my shocked face …
I think you confused Mozambique with Angola. Angola is on Africa’s southwest coast.
Tom, if you look just under the red section of the biggest NO2 area in the top of the picture, you’ll see the word “Angola”.
Whoops, my bad. But what is going on in Angola? Looks like an artifact.
burning……….
Flaring reduction project -> domestic use of natural gas.
http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2013/09/20/angola-major-natural-gas-project-to-cut-emissions-from-flaring
Tom: Well it certainly covers a fair stretch of Angola, but DR Congo, Zambia are also largely covered by it. This territory gives a lie to this nonsense. So does the fact that Greenpeace hides itself as the perpetrator.
The DRC / Angola hotspot seems to be centred on the River Congo.
That may be a coincidence as the Amazon doesn’t seem to peak.
But this is Greenpeace and they would not allow a rainforest to look bad. What does the real data look like in South America?
Maybe more appropriate to say West Central Africa generally.
A clear case of the usual suspects.
Where is Herr John Cook when you need him most?
I’m pretty sure that Herr Cook has promoted himself to Obersturmbannführer SS (un-Skeptical Science).
Good work, Willis.
Reminds me of the claim that 73.6% of statistics are just made up.
Somehow I doubt that Florida has 3x as many oil-fired power plants as coal-fired power plants, too.
underground coal fires?
Greenpeace, and especially Greenpeace UK, has subzero integrity…so I’m not surprised.
Well done Willis.
” subzero integrity ”
Classic case of the pot calling kettle black.
Can you demonstrate any instance of Anthony openly lying?
Or are you just a drive by troll?
https://davidappell.blogspot.com/2018/06/anthony-watts-is-lying-about-me.html
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2010/10/16/anthony-watts-pants-on-fire/
IMO Greenpeace has not just negative, but imaginary integrity.
Unsurprisingly, when you go to the TEMIS page, it bears no resemblence to the Greenpeace page. It looks like the majority of the planet’s NO2 is in the vicinity of Bejing.
I call “shenanigans” on their list of oil-fired plants in the US. I checked one at random, the RockGen Energy Center in Christiana, WI and they list it as oil-fired. It is gas-fired. The same for nearby Concord, and the Whitewater Co-gen plant is listed combined cycle gas or gas-coal, not oil, and the Germantown plant is also gas-fired. It looks like the Carto product is Crapo.
well spotted, commiebob! More disinformation from a pro-CAGW propaganda outlet.
Willis,
It would appear that the carto.com does visualisation of data and then hosts it for different groups.
Greenpeace explain the map in some detail at their website https://unearthed.greenpeace.org
which includes where they got the data from plus links to the different datasets etc. They also comment
on the hot spots that you mention:
“There are also some hotspots in rural areas where there are few power plants, most notably over the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and far eastern Russia. Here fire detections from satellites show that pollution can be attributed to forest fires and crop burning”
And with regards the power plants Greenpeace state:
“The data is the most recent available, but does not cover gas plants below 1000MW or coal and oil plants below 200MW. ”
Which I guess explains why there are so few shown in places like Australia.
In other words, they mined the data until they found a form that fit their theory.
Sounds like the rest of the GLobal warming crew.
Wikipedia article on Thermal Power Stations
Types of thermal energy:
Almost all coal, petroleum, nuclear, geothermal, solar thermal electric, and waste incineration plants, as well as many natural gas power stations are thermal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_power_station
I’m pretty sure that nuclear power plants don’t emit NO2.
The NO2 concentration is displayed in DU — Dobson Units …
The Dobson unit (DU) is a unit of measurement of the amount of a trace gas in a vertical column through the Earth’s atmosphere … The Dobson Unit is defined as the thickness (in units of 10 µm) of that layer of pure gas which would be formed by the total column amount at standard conditions for temperature and pressure (STP)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dobson_unit
The map scale goes from 0.05 to 0.60 DU. The tan color that covers the eastern half of the US must be interpreted as 0.05 DU. This means that all the NO2 in the atmosphere could be compressed into a slice of air 0.5 micro meters thick at standard temperature and pressure. Not much.
The highest concentration that the map displays is 0.60 DU. All the NO2 in the atmosphere in those locations could be compressed into a slice of air 6.0 micro meters thick. Six thousandths of a millimeter.
The map looks scary. The numbers do not.
Following the data crumbs Willis uncovered, I came across this picture for NO₂
http://www.tropomi.eu/sites/default/files/S5P_NO2_June2018_large.png
One just has to love the completely different look to the original “award winning journalism” picture.
Which indicates that artistic license or modeling has occurred somewhere in “TROPOMI data” data processing.
A,
My response to this drivel and dreck would sound the same as a response induced by this nitrogen-oxygen compound:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/1a/Nitrous-oxide-3D-vdW.png
Hi Willis I did some checking for my old stomping grounds. Milford Conn. The map shows ct light and power as a oil power plant. It is actually nat’l gas.
if you zoom in on the Housatonic river on the Milford side (east) you can see the power plant along with the storage tanks it’s just north of I-95.
So much for having the most current information.
Thanks for providing map, I think others should check and see if the information for their local power generation is honest.