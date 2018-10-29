How Bad is HadCRUT4 Data?

Guest Essay by Renee Hannon
Introduction
This post is a coarse screening assessment of HadCRUT4 global temperature anomalies to determine the impact, if any, of data quality and data coverage. There has been much discussion on WUWT about the quality of the Hadley temperature anomaly dataset since McLean’s Audit of the HadCRUT4 Global Temperature publication which is paywalled. I purchased a copy to see what all the hub-bub was about, and it is well worth the $8 in my view. Anthony Watts’ review of McLean’s findings and executive summary can be found here.
A key chart for critical study is McLean’s Figure 4.11 in his report. McLean suggests that HadCRUT4 data prior to 1950 is unreliable due to inadequate global coverage and high month-to-month temperature variability. For this post, I subdivided McLean’s findings into three groups shown with added shading: Good data which covers the years post-1950. During this period global data coverage is excellent at greater than 75% and month-to-month temperature variation is low. Questionable data occurs from 1880 to 1950. During this period global data coverage ranged from 40% to 70% with higher monthly temperature variations. Poor data is pre-1880 when global coverage ranged from 14 to 25% with extreme monthly temperature variations.
An obvious question is how does data coverage and data quality impact the technical evaluation and interpretation of HadCRUT4 global temperature anomalies?
Detrending Methods
The monthly HadCRUT4 global temperature anomaly dataset, referred to as temperature hereafter, was detrended to compare temperature trends, deviations and the impact of noise. The focus was on interannual temperature anomalies. Therefore, it is important to remove underlying longer-term trends from the data.
A common method to detrend temperature data uses a slope of linear regression over a period of time. The linear trend from 1850 to 2017 is used to detrend the HadCRUT4 temperature data shown in Figure 1a. A simple linear regression through the entire dataset leaves a secondary trend in the data. As seen in Figure 1a, the underlying longer-term signal is not completely removed, and the remaining data is not flattened. Several linear regression slopes are required to completely remove secondary trends.
Figure 1: Comparison of commonly used detrending methods on temperature datasets. Gray boxes show statistics associated with each method. a) HadCrut4 annual monthly temperature anomalies detrended using a single linear regression slope. b) HadCrut4 annual monthly temperature anomalies detrended using a 21-year running average. Several temperature anomalies greater than 2 are noted on the graph.
Another method used here is a centered running average of 21 years to detrend the temperature dataset. Since averaging degrades the tail end of the data, the last 10 years used a simple linear regression to extend past the running average. The running average with linear tail is subtracted from the HadCRUT4 temperature anomaly data. This removes the influence of underlying longer-term trends and the remaining data appears flattened. As shown in Figure 1b, temperature data detrended using this method produces an average temperature close to zero indicating a flattened trend. It is now easier to compare temperature spikes, amplitude of key events, or changes in the baseline noise.
Figure 1 enables comparison of the two detrending methods. Temperature standard deviations and ranges between the two methods are different. The detrended data using the running average has a smaller standard deviation and narrower temperature range of 0.4 degrees C versus 0.7 degrees C for the linear detrended data. This narrower range is more indicative of short-term climate variability compared to the linear detrended data which is a combination of both short-term and underlying longer-term trends.
Temperature Spike Frequency
At irregular intervals on the detrended data, a temperature spike lasting approximately 1-2 years emerges through the background noise such as in 1878, 1976, 1998, and 2016 to name a few. These warm and cold temperature spikes are attributed to El Niño and La Niña conditions of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which effect temperature, wind and precipitation (Trenberth, et. al.). Figure 2 highlights the temperature spikes which exceed two standard deviations from the zero baseline.
Figure 2: HadCRUT4 detrended by running average. Red and blue dots show temperature anomaly spikes greater than 2 from the zero baseline.
Post-1950 there are only two cold and two warm spikes that exceed 2. The 1998 and 2016 warm spikes are associated with well documented El Nino conditions (Trenberth). The period from 1950 to 1998 is unusually devoid of warm temperature spikes. During this interval, there were several large volcanic eruptions at Mount Pinatubo in 1991, El Chichon in 1982 and Mount Agung in 1963 with continued weaker eruptions. Volcanoes produce sulfate aerosols that slow warming by reflecting incoming solar radiation and can cause global surface temperatures to decrease. Studies suggest that volcanic eruptions impact global temperatures about 1 year after the eruption and for approximate 2-3 years depending on the size of the eruptions.
The 1970’s were years of record cold temperatures in parts of North America. These years coincide with the ice age scare and the Cold Wave of 1977 when, in the U.S., the Ohio River froze solid for the first time since 1918 and snow fell in Miami with record low temperatures of less than 28 degrees F. La Nina conditions around 1956 resulted in a European cold wave. The years 1976/77 are commonly recognized as an abrupt climate shift from cooler to warmer global temperatures (Giese, et. al). Post-1976 there is a lack of cold temperature spikes.
In contrast, pre-1950 there are double the number of warm and cold temperature spikes compared to post-1950, especially between 1880 and 1920. One hypothesis is some warm and cold temperature spikes are the result of the increased noise in the data due to sparse data coverage as described by McLean.
Other interpretations suggest the temperature spikes are related to increased frequency of El Nino and La Nina events. For example, the period from 1900 to 1940 has been described as being dominated by the Era of El Ninos based on the Nino3.4 index summarized by Donald Rapp. However, during this period there were also three temperature cold spikes exceeding 2 and several warm temperature spikes immediately preceding the referenced Era of El Ninos. Additional study is warranted to determine if some of the warm and cold temperature spikes are caused by noisy data or are the result of true El Nino and La Nina episodes. It is difficult to distinguish background noise from anomalous spikes during this period.
Temperature Spike Amplitudes
The amplitude of warm and cold temperature spikes on detrended data were compared from 1860 to 2017 and are shown in Figure 3. The 1878 warm temperature spike is the most outstanding anomaly in the past 160 years. This warm spike is an order of magnitude greater than any other temperature excursion from a zero baseline and occurs in McLean’s sparse data coverage zone with the highest amount of noisy data. The 1878 temperature warm spike may indeed be related to an El Nino episode. Several authors have reported large-scale drought in northern China and famine in Southern India during this time. However, the 1878 temperature could be over-estimated because of poor data coverage and quality. This outlier appears to be largely driven by the Northern Hemisphere global temperature record.
Figure 3: Comparison of warm and cold global surface temperature spikes from 1860 to 2017. Data is the detrended data shown in figure 1b using a running average. Spikes were aligned close to maximum departure. Note temperature scale on warm spikes is zoomed out due to the 1878 anomaly. Warm average temperature maximum does not include 1878.
Except for 1878, the other warm temperature spikes appear very similar and all peak just slightly above 0.2 degrees C. This casts additional suspicion upon the accuracy of the 1878 warm spike. Further, the cold spikes do not show any unusual trends. The 1976 cold spike is the coldest over the past 160 years, but not significantly so. Also, note both warm and cold spikes show nearly equal temperature departures of +0.23 and -0.22 degrees C from a zero baseline, respectively. Again, 1878 is an exception.
Observations
HadCRUT4 global temperature anomalies were assessed to determine the impact of varying data coverage and noise as described by McLean. It is recognized that sparser data coverage and increased noise have influenced interannual HadCRUT4 temperature anomalies pre-1950.
Interannual temperature spikes, both warm and cold, increase in frequency during the Questionable Data timeframe pre-1950. While several of these spikes may be associated with El Nino and La Nina events, others may be the result of increased noise within the data. This period of questionable data, especially the cluster of warm and cold spikes from 1880 to 1920, warrants further study.
The 1878 warm temperature spike is the most significant interannual temperature anomaly over the past 160 years. The temperature amplitude is almost double in magnitude over all other temperature amplitude spikes. This recorded temperature outlier is most likely erroneously high due to sparse global coverage and increased data noise.
Warm and cold spike maximums do not demonstrate any obvious increasing or decreasing trends from 1880 to present day, except for 1878. The recent 1998 and 2016 warm spikes are within one standard deviation of past warm spikes.
The HadCRUT4 global data pre-1950 may contain useful information but should be used with caution with an understanding that increases in noise due to poor data sampling may create false or enhanced temperature anomalies.
A future post will evaluate the data quality impact on the underlying HadCRUT4 decadal and multi-decadal trends.
Acknowledgements: Special thanks to Andy May and Donald Ince for reviewing and editing this article.
39 thoughts on “How Bad is HadCRUT4 Data?”
The first graph illustrates my ongoing gripe about historic data.
Cabin boys chucking buckets over the sides of ships and tea boys sent out into the snow to Stevenson screens to record data they don’t understand and don’t care about is unreliable ate best.
Including this crap data in anything involving tenth’s of a degree temperature shifts, along with paleo techniques and then satellite and Argo buoy data isn’t just bad science, it’s criminally irresponsible when the lives of human beings are determined on it.
This isn’t science, it’s guesswork.
So what is the alternative? Researchers can only work with the data that exists. And surely some data
is better than none? Or are you just going to give up and declare it is all useless?
4, 9, 1, 3, 9, 9, 7, 4, 1 Here is some data for you. Now please enlighten me how some radom or false data can be better than no data.
Yes, false knowledge can be worse than ignorance, because it allows you to use this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principle_of_explosion
“Surely some data is better then none?” Isn’t that the Michael Mann defence? Unfortunately, it’s difficult to determine what part of the old data is ‘good’ and what is ‘bad’ and, therefore, no definitive conclusions can be drawn from it, certainly nothing that would lead to any sane individual wanting to kneecap modern civilisation on the back of it.
Data about a system means nothing if you haven’t a proper understanding of the system:
https://www.history.com/news/a-brief-history-of-bloodletting
Hence, no, it is not the case that some data is better than none in such cases. In fact, applying your theory can have adverse consequences:
http://blog.yalebooks.com/2015/02/28/bloodletting-and-the-death-of-george-washington-relevance-to-cancer-patients-today/
The alternative is to wait until you have good data.
Bad data invalidates any conclusions drawn from. No matter how much these guys want to believe, the data does not support their beliefs.
It’s an iterative process. McLean and others have pointed out large periods of questionable data. So, now there are specific examples of outlier data points, such as 1878. Perhaps, data quality experts can begin to properly filter the data and/or correct past data collection oddities.
Spot on.
The data “are what they are”… However, the resolution and margin of error have to be respected… It’s highly analogous to processing seismic reflection data… And the Climatariat have routinely violated just about every principle of signal processing.
The guesswork comes in taking such data as we have and then deliberately adjusting it down, Zeke and Mosher.
They weren’t recorded in tenths of a degree, but modern claims of ‘unprecedented’ warming are based on temperature ‘changes’ that are too small to be recorded by instruments.
Tent’s of a degree??????
Tenth’s of a degree……..sorry.
It would probably pass the clisci test.
If the HC4 data needs a correction before 1950 than I suggest you can use the strength of the Earth’s magnetic dipole as a reference, it has been accurately measured since 1880s
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/CT4-GMF.htm
Data isvavailable from NOAA
It is rather uniformative, if not deliberately deceptive, to present historical temperature records and trends as a single line. Perhaps a band, two or three standard deviations wide would be more accurate. It would not fit the narrative some are trying to advance, but . . .
1878 may well have been that hot.
http://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/forgotten-extreme-heat-el-nino-of-1878-when-miners-yearned-for-the-years-when-theyd-knock-off-at-44-4c/
Scott,
It may be a record drought. I’m just pointing out that it is a temperature outlier that also occurs in a poor data zone.
yep no stress here Renee, I would do the same type of outlier assessment.
Just trying to help with some info that may explain the outlier. I am definitely not having a go at your analysis.
While this is all very interesting, it is not the answer.
If all of this comes from the wonder molocule CO2, what about clearly explaning just what CO2 can and cannot do. Then the whole Green nonsence should collapse.
MJE
I did find it interesting that interannual temperature anomalies do not show obvious increasing trends in warm spikes due to increasing CO2 trends. You think that would be an initial indicator or sign.
…font is tiny and I am an elder[ling]…
Crtl + is your friend
“While several of these spikes may be associated with El Nino and La Nina events, others may be the result of increased noise within the data.”
That is the problem with this style of analysis. All you can say is that it looked different then. You can’t attribute it to any specific defect in the data; it might be real. The only way to decide is to do your own averaging in which you can see how variability of data has an effect.
I have found that there is indeed a divide around 1957. The reason is Antarctica, where regular observations pretty much started that year. Before that, the gap does contribute to instability in the global average.
And of course, things do get worse before 1880. That is why GISS and NOAA stop there. HADCRUT go back further, but publish their error estimates.
It would be very helpful to continue this analysis, to estimate some effects of station changes over time. Put simply, stations are closed or dropped and new ones are added to the list. If stations from cold areas are dropped and replaced by stations from warm areas over time, an artificial warming trend will be created. Some insight could come from calculations using an unchanged set of stations, but this fails because long records at any station are rare. Apologists seem to use the anomaly method of reporting temperature to digitise this effect which should be studied with absolute, not relative temperatures. This mechanism of station selection is rarely mentioned by analysts and it cries out for proper study. I’d reckon that up to half of the alleged warming in the last century could be implicated. Geoff.
100% wrong Geoff. You dont need long stations.. at all
And we have done it without using anomalies.
HOW? we used the kriging YOU SUGGESTED
Number of stations
Here experiment
https://tools.ceit.uq.edu.au/temperature/#
Steven,
In 1878, the outlier appears to be associated with a NH land based station reading as far as I can tell.
If the coverage is randomly decimated in the latter two periods to reflect the global coverage during 1850-1880, do similar extremes emerge?
dont expect that kind of analysis here
Blimey! all that detrending just to look at one warm spike. It isn’t much bigger than the 2015-16 El Nino spike when the 2014-15 El Nino is also included:
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/hadcrut4gl/from:1877/to:1879/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:2014/to:2017
Ulric,
The detrending was done to evaluate all the warm and cold spikes from a zero baseline or datum, not just the 1878. It popped out as an outlier.
How can post-1950 be acceptable? There are fewer weather stations now than in 1960 covering less surface area.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/history/
The data base is inadequate at any time to determine anything and especially to construct computer models.
Personally I think it’s hysterical….according to the Met they can’t even accurately measure temp today
…they will adjust it tomorrow
and then turn around and say they can measure the temp 100 years ago
In line with the IPCC, I want to know how HADCRUT 4 global interannual temperature anomalies compare between:
•The year 2003
And…
•The year 2033.
That is what is relevant now. If HADCRUT 4 can’t tell us that then it clearly doesn’t relate to climate, by the IPCC definition.
And thus the IPCC would find it to be worthless.
Much of the data is further confounded by urbanization and industrialization. Many weather stations have been dropped and/or moved, the results have been smoothed, and other stations infilled, equipment changed, not operated properly.
Overall, to me trying to measure temperatures all over the globe in a scientific manner hasn’t even started yet. The closest thing available is the RSS and UAH measures, and they don’t necessarily agree with each other, though both come primarily from the same instruments.
Remember the old adage:
You can’t make a silk purse from a pig’s ear.
As in the USSR, only the past is fungible. The future is certain!
And the present is whatever the gatekeepers want it to be at that particular moment.
