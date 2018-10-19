Guardian Hints at “Regulating Agriculture” – Because Extreme Weather, Climate Change and Nitrates

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Farmers hoping for a little government climate cash to help them through a string of adverse seasons should be very careful what they wish for.
Politicians say nothing, but US farmers are increasingly terrified by it – climate change
Art Cullen
Fri 19 Oct 2018 23.00 AEDT
Research forecasts Iowa corn yields could drop in half within the next half-century thanks to extreme weather – yet it’s not part of the political conversation
…
This year, crops in north-west Iowa are looking spotty. Up into Minnesota they were battered by spring storms and late planting, and then inundated again in late summer. Where they aren’t washed out, they’re weedy or punky. If you go south in Buena Vista county, where I live in Storm Lake, the corn stands tall and firm.
Welcome to climate change, Iowa-style.
…
This drainage system is delivering runoff rich in farm fertilizer to the Mississippi river complex and the Gulf of Mexico, where the nitrate from Iowa and Illinois corn fields is growing a dead zone the size of New Jersey. The shrimping industry is being deprived of oxygen so Iowa farmers can chase 200 bushels of corn per acre – and hope against hope that corn will somehow increase in price as we plow up every last acre.
…
Few politicians in the five states around here are talking about regulating agriculture in an era of warmer and wetter nights and long droughts. Yet farmers are paying attention. Hatfield says that conventional producers in the Raccoon river watershed are starting to focus on profitability reports from sustainable agriculture groups like the Practical Farmers of Iowa. They advocate a rotating crop-livestock land use with more diverse plantings that can restore soil and make farmers more resilient – and get them off that expensive chemical jones. Because, the government doesn’t appear equipped to deal with it.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/19/politicians-say-nothing-but-us-farmers-are-increasingly-terrified-by-it-climate-change
My thought to farmers – invite the politicians to your table at your peril.
The bait is the offer of climate cash – the possibility of easier access to disaster relief, more cover for lean times, for when a string of bad seasons hammer farm finances. The hook is increased political regulation of farming practices, a long list of impractical government enforced ideas dreamed up by city based green elitists, starting with mandatory reductions in the use of nitrate fertiliser.
5 thoughts on “Guardian Hints at “Regulating Agriculture” – Because Extreme Weather, Climate Change and Nitrates”
Having the government regulate farmers (or farming)? That is really scary since there is no surer way to have a whole lot of people go hungry than get the government involved. If someone is worried about the corn crop – and it’s supposed negative effects – they WHY do we subsidize and encourage ethanol to mix with gas?
Ok it’s the Guardian … They obviously haven’t heard of crop insurance.
All the horse manure from the Guardian will provide an unending supply of excellent fertilizer for potato crops.
One thing they could do…regulate fuel and fed corn the same way it’s regulated for human food
I’m afraid if they did that there would no more corn for ethanol though……/snark
While many American farmers tend to look to the government a bit too much most of them understand weather and climate better than the average climate scientist.
The problem with nutrients in the Gulf of Mexico has been known for decades. Yet the problem has more to do with the diking and control of navigation on the Mississippi-Missouri than it does with the use of fertilizers. Water rushes passed the Delta well into the Gulf. The Mississippi Delta is fading away because the Corps of Army Engineers no longer allow the river to create delta land. Of course they are politically pressured by the shipping industry. When you hear about the lost of wetlands in the USA a very large portion is the loss of wetlands in the Delta.