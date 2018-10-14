‘We Still Don’t Understand the Superstorms of the Anthropocene’… The stupid, it burns

Guest ridiculing by David Middleton
ANTHROPOCENE
We Still Don’t Understand the
Superstorms of the Anthropocene
By Caroline Haskins
Oct 12 2018
As of this morning, five people have died in as a result of Hurricane Michael—in Virginia. That’s more than 800 miles away from where Hurricane Michael first made landfall in Florida.
[…]
Hurricane Michael is a harsh example of hurricanes of the Anthropocene—a bizarre chapter of earth’s history in which human activity is causing changes to the climate, the likes of which we’ve never seen in the history of our species, and at a speed that’s unprecedented in the history of our planet.
[…]
According to LinkedIn, Ms. Haskins actually has a degree in something that doesn’t exist:
New York University
Individualized Degree, Anthropocene Studies.
A ‘cene’ is an epochal unit of geologic time during the Cenozoic Era. There is no Anthropocene Epoch on the geologic time scale.
Regarding the hurricane-related deaths in Virginia…
RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said Saturday that there are now six confirmed Michael-related fatalities in the Commonwealth after a missing woman’s body was recovered in Charlotte County.
[…]
Allen and her son, 36-year-old Ronnie Allen Jr. were swept away in the flash flood over the bridge.
Neither survived the incident, but deputies were able to rescue Ronnie Allen’s 17-year-old son.
“I want to commend the incredible number of volunteers who came out to assist with the search efforts for Ms. Allen today,” Charlotte County Administrator Dan Witt said. “We are thankful for the hard work and long hours put forth by our volunteer fire and EMS personnel, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. We keep the Allen family in our thoughts and prayers as they seek comfort and peace in the wake of this very tragic situation.”
Additionally, Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark was killed and three other firefighters injured after their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 in Hanover County Thursday night.
There was also a confirmed drowning death in Pittsylvania County due to flashing flooding. Forty-five-year-old James E. King Jr., of Dry Fork, Va., was killed when his vehicle got swept away by floodwaters.
The were two more confirmed deaths attributed to the storm in the City of Danville.
[…]
So… “Anthropocene” hurricanes cause motor vehicles to rear-end fire trucks? Because weather-related fatalities far-inland from hurricane landfall isn’t a particularly new phenomenon.
Hurricane Hazel was the deadliest and costliest hurricane of the 1954 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm killed at least 400 people in Haiti before striking the United States near the border between North and South Carolina as a Category 4 hurricane. After causing 95 fatalities in the US, Hazel struck Canada as an extratropical storm, raising the death toll by 81 people, mostly in Toronto. As a result of the high death toll and the damage caused by Hazel, its name was retired from use for North Atlantic hurricanes.
From the National Weather Service:
Toronto is about 900 miles inland from Hazel’s landfall, which occurred during the mid-20th Century cooling period. Dr. Ryan Maue’s historical hurricane graphs only go back to 1970; but they demonstrate no trend of increasing hurricane frequency or intensity since the onset of mild global warming after the Pacific Climate Shift of 1976.
So, Ms.Haskins, Bluto says…
Added bonus: Bill Maher making an ignorant @$$ of himself
On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized the media for not giving attention to climate change increasing hurricane strength during their coverage of Hurricane Michael.
Maher said, “First of all, we feel bad for the people who got hit by the hurricane, of course. We wish them the least pain possible, but anytime there’s a hurricane, the news turns into a wet t-shirt contest. … And what pisses me off is that what’s souping up the hurricanes gets less coverage. Hey media, link those two, as long as you’re out there in the storm. Link them.”
World extreme weather: http://worldtimeline.info/weather/
The attempt to green Vernadsky, who coined the Noosphere (distinct from the biosphere responsible for most of the sediments of geological epochs) is intensifying as China, Russia and the USA get closer to the BRI, the greatest infrastructure program of the entire Holocene. Quite a lot of sediment has settled here on this issue.
The issue is not geological, rather the psychozoic as Vernadsky explains very well in various new translations (from French and Russian). The greening is not the only problem, even the USSR censored pieces of these works.
Can I have some of your filling? What did you put into it?
The1919 storm struck south of Corpus Christi, Texas with 5 feet or more water from Biloxi, Mississippi (near 89 degrees W) to Port Isabel, Texas (97+ degrees W), 10 to 13 feet from Velasco (near Brazos River mouth) to Port Aransas, Texas. It came near the Louisiana coast south of Houma, Louisiana and moved west. I doubt that the minimum pressure or maximum wind was measured. It probably wasn’t in Harvey either. (Frankenfield, H. C. 1919. Special forecasts and warnings. Weather and crops. Weather warnings, September, 1919. Monthly Weather Review. 47(9):664-674.)
There are others and they did predict hurricanes back then. (Cline, I. M. 1920. Relation of changes in storm tides on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to the center and movement of hurricanes. Monthly Weather Review. 48(3):127-146.)
Camille left 113 dead in Virginia, as well as 143 on the Gulf Coast
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/outreach/history/#camille
Those lives will be adjusted away. As Camille is downgraded to a weak catagory 1.
Lived in the Coal Regions of Pennsylvania near Hazelton in 1954 and experienced Hazel. I will never forget the weird sensation I felt when I went outside during the EYE. Fortunately by the time Hazel reached our region the winds were not damaging as I recall.
The worst Hurricane I experienced was in 1972 with Agnes. Major flooding in SE PA and I was stuck for three days in Philadelphia where I worked, because my commute home to western suburbs was impossible. Devastating flooding occurred on area rivers—cresting above their bridges on all major roads leading to the western suburbs where I lived.
Recently noted Condominiums constructed along the floodway that was under 50 feet of water in Pottstown, PA where I lived in 1972. Will we ever learn? As Abscam Ozzie stated ” Money Talks and Bullsheet Walks”.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/cpga49bbnn7q062/It%27s%20not%20the%20heat….pdf?dl=0
I live in Toronto. The city bought the ravine land after Hazel and they are now beautiful spaces full of people and bikes in daytime raccoons and coywolves after dark.
History does punish those who live on floodplains and do not study geology; anthropocene indeed! Ignore it and it will go away.
I remember my brother and I playing in that hurricane. The Wyomissing Creek was out of its bed and had flooded a clearing to a depth of maybe 8 inches. We were running and body surfing on the flood water.
What we really don’t understand is why the climate has been so stable for the last 10,000 years. The previous interglacial, the Eemian, is characterized by a series of cold periods. link I’m pretty sure agriculture would not have developed in Europe under such conditions. Our present civilization probably exists because because of the uncanny stability of the Holocene climate.
The alarmists seem to think a stable climate is normal. As far as I can tell, nothing could be further from the truth.
It’s not stable – but if you claim it to be stable then you can pretend that normal weather is somehow esceptional …….
if you look at the Little Ice Age and documentary evidence during this period you will find for example 1661 from Samuel Pepys Diary :
“ it is strange what weather we have had all this winter;no cold at all,but the ways are dusty and the flyes fly up and down,and the rose bushes are full of leaves;such a time of year as never was known in this world before here ” Samuel Pepys on the 21st January 1661.
In 1657 to 1658, snow lay on the ground for 102 days—indicating exceptionally cold weather even for the times. Records for central England from 1670 to 1700 suggest that snow lay on the ground for an average of 20 to 30 days (in some years more than 100 days) (from Lamb)
1683-84 The Great Winter
The ‘Great Winter’**: apparently, trees died due to the severity (and length) of the frost; ships were stranded by ice several miles out into the North Sea – this latter a major concern as much commerce was done in these days via coastal shipping. In December, a “deep” frost until mid-month, then a thaw until just before Christmas, then from ~21st December(OSP) intense freeze for much of the time until at least mid-January. Ice formed on the Thames in London, sufficient to bear all sorts of sports, perambulations and even cooking! The frost lasted overall for some two months. (much of the foregoing from Ian Currie). The severe weather lasted in parts of England until about 20th February(OSP), though with variations in depth of cold. For example, in records from Kendal (Westmorland / Cumbria) ‘hard frost’ is noted from November 3rd, 1607 to March 6th, 1608(OSP).
1590-91
1591 (1591 or 1592) A drought so great that horsemen could ride across the Thames at/near London Bridge & the River Trent was also said to be almost DRY.
1610 Excessive hot
Excessive hot dry summer. Great plenty of wine.
Hot, dry summer (London/South); from other records there is mention of ‘four months’ of drought at Derby, so as might be expected, these hot, dry conditions extended across a greater part of southern & central England at least – more than that it would be wrong to assume. (booty)
etc etc with many records of huge storms, heat waves and droughts, cold winters and some very cold summers leading to famine across Europe.
Sorry, forgot to say that the above was taken from ; “‘The Long slow thaw? Temperature reconstruction 1538-1659 through a reappraisal of the work of Hubert Lamb and Michael Mann’ Supplementary information”
I have this as a .pdf but forget the author and apologise to him for that.
OE
We do know what causes extreme weather; it is the sun.
He’s not saying it’s stable, merely stable compared to other interglacials.
I love it: “Link them!”
Wow. This is what you get from feelings-based evidence (FBETM
“If I feel it is true, that is proof enough for me.”
Then there is Thermonuclear Stupid, to wit: The Goracle.
“Gore: Jet Stream ‘Getting Loopier and Wavier,’ So ‘We Have a Global Emergency’“
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gore-jet-stream-getting-loopier-and-wavier-so-we-have-a-global-emergency/
The only thing getting loopier is Gore himself.
And the loopy knows no bounds…
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/al-gore-endorses-penguin-for-congress
https://www.ecowatch.com/al-gore-penguin-endorsement-congress-2611117821.html
Once again we see the difference between sober science and conservative pragmatism, where what counts is actual results, and the Left Liberal view, where all that counts is perception
Perception sells product and buys votes.
I’m playing devil’s advocate. We do know what causes extreme weather. It’s the sun.
Ozone brings dry air and frost.
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00972/k29nia01y79h.png
America, get ready for a cold winter.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/70hPa/orthographic=-112.06,58.04,340
Just how can true scientists count deaths caused by an illogical action of a human during any natural event, like a Hurricane, as being a result of the event? When a person is repeatedly warned that if you drive through high water on the road “You will die” and then someone does such, I would call that suicide. When a person is repeatedly warned that, due to the 150+ mph winds, that if you stay in the area “You will die,” and then someone does such, I would call that suicide. Same for a Bomb Test area surrounded with a fence and warning areas that there will be a bomb test. Counting these illogical actions is actually a measure of the lack of intelligence or lack of fear of the population involved, not the severity of the weather event. Older events, i.e., 50 to 75 years ago, there could be some correlation to severity but actually more correlation to locality, due to the lack of weather forecasting ability.
That sign is a bit too clever for about 80% of the population to fully understand.
Let’s label a gun fight with police, speeding on highways, drug use and any other form of self inflicted ignorant action that causes your own death (Darwinisms) as suicide.
Just like this truck driver. Ignored the warnings signs put up by highway engineers.
https://www.10news.com/news/video-big-rig-tumbles-over-sr-175-embankment
Might as well count looters that were shot…
If it wasn’t for the hurricane, they wouldn’t have been out there looting
What the heck is an “Individualized Degree”?
I would bet that we have such degrees even at my relatively conservative university–or we will soon as our new administration updates curriculum. It means only that the student put together a program of study and got some faculty member or a committee to approve it as worthy of a degree. But then, without strict guidelines, you could probably find some faculty member on any campus that would approve snipe hunting as an acceptable PE credit.
Hurricane Andrew blew through South Florida in about 3 hours , and though I do not know this for a fact , it may have inflicted the greatest cost(in billions of dollars) per hour of any Hurricane .And yet , it could have been much worse had the first land mass “Hit’ by the eye Wall , in particular the Northern Wall , been Miami Beach ,or Key Biscayne , and the second landmass encountered the massive development along the western shoreline of North Biscayne Bay. The loss of life and property damage would probably have increased by a factor of 3 or 4 , since not having had a major hurricane strike South Florida in over 20 years, many were complacent . These areas are a mere 20- 30 miles North of the actual landfall of Elliott Key (uninhabited, and part of Biscayne National Park ) , followed by the Mangrove Forest along the Western edge of Biscayne National Park. The Storm surge in South Dade county reached 20 plus feet , a RADAR for the National Hurricane Center just East of U of M was blown away by wind gust of 170 miles/ hour(this was North of the Northern edge of the eye wall ) . Maximum sustained winds (in the eye wall )were at least 170 miles/hour with gust reaching well over 200 mph.
As a good tangent to the ignorant yawping that Hurricane Michael is unprecedented in the ‘Anthroposcene’ … here’s a great summary of Hurricane landfalls in the Western Florida Panhandle (1559-1999) … unfortunately the map has succumbed to link rot but the text is golden.