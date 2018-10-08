UNFCCC Statement on the Latest IPCC Climate Change Report

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Come back to the Paris Agreement USA – poor countries need “financial support”.
UN CLIMATE STATEMENT / 08 OCT, 2018
UNFCCC Secretariat Welcomes IPCC’s Global Warming of 1.5°C Report
Statement on the Summary for Policymakers of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C:
“The Global Warming of 1.5C report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirms the need to maintain the strongest commitment to the Paris Agreement’s aims of limiting global warming to well below 2ºC and pursuing efforts towards 1.5ºC.
The IPCC’s special report clearly states that the world has already warmed by 1ºC due to human activity. As a result, climate change is already affecting people, ecosystems and livelihoods across the globe, with impacts such as floods or droughts disproportionately affecting the poorest and most vulnerable. Some of the most affected areas are small islands, megacities, coastal regions and high mountain ranges.
The report provides an assessment of the latest science on warming of 1.5ºC as opposed to warming of 2ºC. The difference between these two numbers, a mere half of a degree, may not sound like much. But the IPCC projects that a 2°C rise in the global average temperature would lead to worse global and regional climate impacts. For example, limiting warming to 1.5ºC rather than 2ºC could result in 420 million fewer people being exposed to severe heatwaves.
A far-reaching transition
Given such impacts, the world needs to keep the Paris Agreement’s goals within its sight.
According to the IPCC’s report, limiting warming to 1.5ºC is possible, but requires unprecedented transitions in all aspects of society. To minimize future global warming, we will need to achieve zero net emissions by mid-century. This in turn will require us to rapidly transition the world’s economy onto such a pathway. Over the next 10 to 20 years we must transform our energy, agricultural, urban and industrial systems, engage non-state actors, and integrate climate action into the broader public policy framework that also addresses jobs, security and technology.
Tackling climate change can also be consistent with ensuring people around the world are healthy, prosperous, have food, clean air and water. Agriculture, water, energy, biodiversity, public health, cities – every sector addressed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals influences, and is influenced by, the climate. Everything is connected. Climate action towards 1.5ºC can be a significant step towards achieving the SDGs.
In the intergovernmental process under the Paris Agreement, this implies the clear need to work towards speedily implementing countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). In their NDCs, countries detail what they will contribute to the global response to climate change.
The global response includes emissions reductions and adapting to the impacts of climate change. Many developing countries need technological, financial and capacity building support to make their contribution to the global effort.
Action and cooperation
To unlock practical actions and contributions towards the Paris Agreement’s goals, governments have set a deadline for themselves to finalise the agreement’s implementation guidelines at the annual UN Climate Change Conference this December in Katowice, Poland.
These guidelines will build trust by ensuring transparency. They will enable each country to act and contribute, they will allow all of us to see what each country is doing, and they will allow us to have full clarity on the provision of support, especially climate finance now and in the long-term.
In this sense, a successful outcome in Katowice will be a first and most crucial step towards achieving the Paris Agreement’s goals of limiting global warming to well below 2ºC and pursuing efforts towards 1.5ºC.
Recognizing the need to promote greater international cooperation and more partnerships among local governments, business and civil society, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a Climate Summit in September 2019. The Summit will mobilize support for ambitious climate action that will help us to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. It will do this by engaging decisions-makers in all key sectors of society and inviting them to join together in building the green economy. Every delay now will only shift the burden to our children and grandchildren.
Pursuing efforts towards 1.5ºC is essential for our future and for future generations’ wellbeing. Accepting and rising to this challenge is the only way that we can ensure that nobody is left behind.”
Source: https://unfccc.int/news/unfccc-secretariat-welcomes-ipcc-s-global-warming-of-15degc-report
Its fun to pick apart some of the ridiculous claims of the alleged dangers of climate change.
Take the claim in the UNFCCC statement that allowing temperatures to rise to +2C rather than +1.5C would cause “420 million” more people to be exposed to heatwaves.
Assume for a moment this claim is true.
We could transform the economy to renewables (maybe) at the cost of who knows how many trillions of dollars. Or we could buy 100 million new air-conditioners for people allegedly exposed to heatwaves at a cost of 100 million x $1000 each = $100 billion. Still a lot of money, but way less than the cost of “transforming” the global economy.
Of course they would need a reliable source of electricity to run those air-conditioners, so better throw in a few coal plants.
Better still, instead of giving away money (or air conditioners) we could join China and Japan’s effort to finance new coal plants in poor countries, at a market rate of interest, so poor people could develop their economies to the point they could buy their own air conditioners.
Nothing about green plans to limit global warming makes sense, even if they are right about climate sensitivity to anthropogenic CO2.
16 thoughts on “UNFCCC Statement on the Latest IPCC Climate Change Report”
“…even if they are right about climate sensitivity to anthropogenic CO2.”
Guess what: They are not!!!
Meanwhile, for the Nobel Prize: The Yale economist William D. Nordhaus has spent the better part of four decades trying to persuade governments to address climate change, preferably by imposing a tax on carbon emissions.
His careful work has long since convinced most members of his own profession, and on Monday he was awarded the 2018 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in recognition of that achievement.
A career is a terrible thing to waste.
But it worked for him and his comrade.
For global economies, not so much.
The CACA scam has cost humanity millions of lives and squandered trillions in treasure.
And, as you may know, it’s not actually a Nobel Prize. It’s the “Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel”.
The prize selection committee consists of six Scandinavian socialist academics.
More evidence that the Nobel process has been politicized beyond recognition.
PS: If someone who doesn’t have a degree in “climate science” says anything against climate science, you and the other alarmists scream that how dare anyone not in the priesthood speak.
On the other hand, if they agree with you, they get instantly canonized.
I still think the funniest part of the UNCC conferences was the 2010 one in Cancun.
After the conference started, the weather turned unseasonably cool in Cancun (50 degrees F or so), and cloudy.
…so all of the actual important people left, because they couldn’t sit on the beach and party for the next week.
Get ready for that to worsen significantly. December in Poland? They’ll be looking for some climate change!
What is the real damage caused to 420 million people sitting through a handful of heatwave days per year that might be a half a degree hotter than usual. Don’t know about you, but in the few genuine heatwaves I have sat through, half a degree for an hour or two at the peak was not detected by the body. Half a degree is so tiny, it is noise. But, when I leave Melbourne and go to Darwin to work for a few days at 20 degrees hotter at the peak, the body certainly registers that change. I volunteer for that change and do not approach it with fear of the harm that some experts claim will kill people at half a degree change.
IPCC reports have long been disconnected from the reality that we are testing all the time. In my 75 years on earth, I cannot find a single effect on me that might be caused by global warming. Not a single effect. I think just about everyone fails to find any adverse personal effect from climate change. I do not see stories from people claiming to have been harmed, other than by IPCC propaganda. Geoff.
Heat waves are defined by how warm the temperature is compared to the normal for that place and season.
To the extent that CO2 has any impact at all, it will increase the average, so by definition there will be no increase in heat waves.
Another point is that it isn’t heat that kills, it’s changes from the norm that kill.
A temperature that is considered a warm spring day in Pheonix would have them declaring a weather emergency in Minneapolis.
In this matter this is not even an ordinary tail wagging an ordinary dog! In this matter the IPCC is the tiniest of all hairs, on the tail of the tiniest flea, on the tiniest end of the tail, wagging the biggest dog imaginable!
It’s time to get this dog ‘de-loused’ while all the world watches!
What’s the temperature difference of Florida vs. NY in winter or Southern California and Arizona and the Rio Grande in winter vs. Canada and the Rust Belt? And these people fly south in just a few hours or drive down with their gas-guzzling RVs every winter. They don’t croak. But 420 million will be cooked with a temp of just a fraction of a degree rising in say 30-40-50 years?
Total illogic by the climate modelers once again.
“Nothing about green plans to limit global warming makes sense, even if they are right about climate sensitivity to anthropogenic CO2.”
If they are right, and surface emissions increase by 4.3 W/m^2 (0.8C) for each W/m^2 of forcing, the 239 W/m^2 of total forcing would result in surface emissions of 4.3*239 = 1027.7 W/m^2 corresponding to a temperature close to the boiling point of water. If they are right, nothing makes sense since we would all be dead and nobody would care.
If anyone wishes to dispute this, you need to explain how the next W/m^2 of solar input can increase surface emissions by 4.3 W/m^2 while each of the existing 239 W/m^2 from the Sun only contributes 1.6 W/m^2 to the NET AVERAGE surface emissions. What’s so special about the next Joule from the Sun that it can be 2.7 times more powerful at warming the surface than any other Joule it sends our way?
“Take the claim in the UNFCCC statement that allowing temperatures to rise to +2C rather than +1.5C would cause “420 million” more people to be exposed to heatwaves.”
And how about the 120,000,000 people in developing countries who will die from smoke inhalation alone by 2015 (only 32 years away) because they are forced to burn animal faeces and wood for cooking and heating, WHO numbers.
The wealthy western politicians and green activists won’t let them build fossil fuelled power stations to provide reliable and plentiful, cheap electricity because of green climate mania.
Never mind our kids and grand kids, what about today’s kids in these countries?
How about the villagers in remote regions who are granted a single stand pipe for fresh running water? Why shouldn’t they have the benefit of fresh, treated water to every home, thanks to cheap electricity, just like we do in the west?
A prominent MIT climate scientist seems to disagree with the UNFCCC’s emphasis that developing countries should get financial help from developed countries.
https://twitter.com/mitglobalchange/status/968140827074670592?s=21
Quote:
‘Trump is stating a distinction between developed and developing nations…Such differential treatment “has nothing to do with the Paris Agreement,” said Henry “Jake”
UNFCCC statement:
“Many developing countries need technological, financial and capacity building support to make their contribution to the global effort.”
Henry “Jake” should read Henry “Jake” Jacoby.
Northern hemisphere air temperature increases about 1 C per 154 km.
So, a 1.5 C increase in temperature approximates a move of 231 km = 138 miles south. That’s a little less than the N-S from Knoxville TN to Atlanta GA; a fatal trip known to be lethal to all.
Milder winters and modestly warmer summers are going to cause agonizing deaths to poor people, and to third world folks of whom most already live in tropical regions anyway.