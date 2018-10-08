Nutty Science Claim: CO2/global warming shrinking men’s testicles

From the correlation is not causation department, and Mother Jones, comes this absurdity:

A new study from researchers in California has reached some astonishing new conclusions. An interdisciplinary team composed of members from physics, physiology, statistics, and atmospheric sciences began with results from a metastudy of sperm concentration in men. 

This study (chart on left) confirmed that sperm concentrations have been declining since the early 70s. At the same time, measurements from the Mauna Loa Observatory show that CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere have been rising during the same period (chart on right):

 After validating a parameterless model based on surprisingly common consumer software packages, the team derived a transformation equation based on τ = 1 at 1973 for the Mauna Loa data:

y =  π +κx, where π = -238 and κ = -ln(11)

As the authors put it, “Our global manhood is being steadily shriveled into effeminancy by our huge and rising emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Riiiighht….

The paper:

Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis.

BACKGROUND Reported declines in sperm counts remain controversial today and recent trends are unknown. A definitive meta-analysis is critical given the predictive value of sperm count for fertility, morbidity and mortality. OBJECTIVE AND RATIONALE To provide a systematic review and meta-regression analysis of recent trends in sperm counts as measured by sperm concentration (SC) and total sperm count (TSC), and their modification by fertility and geographic group.

You can correlate just about anything to CO2 and global warming:

 

33 thoughts on “Nutty Science Claim: CO2/global warming shrinking men’s testicles

  5. Sounds like this observation might get any young men who are climate deniers to take notice. We are talking serious consequences after all.

  6. OK, the title is a groaner and the conclusion is preposterous. True, men-darling’s testicles need to be cooler than the rest of the body, but there would be approximately zero sperm reduction from air temperatures that we could survive in.
    However, i keep pointing out that not all the CO2 rise is from fossil fuels. Some is from poison-based agriculture killing soil organisms, whose carbon gets oxidized to CO2. That reduces soil fertility. Total leaf cover is way up–but micronutrients–vitamins and minerals–are reduced. It is likely indeed that this has something to do with male (and female) reproductive problems.

    Still, it is known and proven that plastics are messing with males throughout nature. There are also herbicides and other toxins. Many of these things have feminizing effects on everything from fish to frogs, alligators–and people.

  7. Well it’s a long time since they “proved” the rainfall in the West of Scotland is directly related to the number of people riding bicycles in West Africa.

  9. I believe ‘shrinkage’ is probably caused by turning men into soy boys and the feminists bashing toxic masculinity to the point that they don’t want masculinity period. Are you sure this isn’t another hoax paper that a bunch of wise guys tried to see if it could get through peer review?

  10. The MJ article is a spoof. They say so (indirectly) near the bottom of the article. At least, that’s the way I interpret what they say.

    • IMPORTANT NOTE: My readers are mostly liberals, and believe me, I know what you’re thinking. Those are just two straight lines. The fancy Greek letters in the equation just change the slope and offset of one of them. Correlation doesn’t mean causation. And you’ve provided no causal mechanism at all.

      Right. I get it. Now STFU. Do you want to fight climate change or not? If you do, there’s no harm in a little white lie that convinces men their balls are shrinking, is there? If you think about it, it’s one of the few things that might actually get a reaction from conservative white guys. So just go along, OK?

  14. It’s the ever increasing chemical coctail folks.
    When you compare dedicated long term organic farmers to the average comparable person buying supermarket stuff, the sperm counts of the “organic” group is way better off. CO2 is just a spurious correlation here. How toxic would CO2 have been on any kind of balls and sperms during evolutionary times. More CO2 means better conditions for organic farming and more viable sperms per volume unit. Go for it.

  16. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is going to use this, and her personal measurements of old, white men for her next very important psychology research paper. It will of course be published by the NY Times.

  17. This study (chart on left) confirmed that sperm concentrations have been declining since the early 70s.

    Well “DUH”, ……. SURPRISE, SURPISE, SURPRISE.

    It was also in the early 70s that the teenage and 20-something females began “freely” giving teenage and 20-something male friends and 1st time acquaintances all the sex they desired ….. and then some.

    So iffen researchers had been measuring/counting sperm concentrations during the past 48 years then of course it would/should have been declining simply because the male is not capable of producing great quantities of sperm and semen every 5 to 8 hours every day, ….. day after day for weeks or months at a time. To wit:

    To hear the ex-hippies and Summer of Love enthusiasts tell it, the spring and summer of 1967 in San Francisco changed everything, especially sex.

    At first, this sounds like more of the same generational hagiography from baby boomers that we’ve been subjected to for several decades now. But there is no question that we are still living with the “free love” fallout. Everything from the rise of Viagra to “Girls Gone Wild” and feminist porn, to the sex education debate and the Christian fundamentalist backlash, bears the mark of that bohemian sexual revolution.

    The lingering image of the Summer of Love has been one of bare-breasted flower children making love in patchouli-scented crash pads, sharing their food, their money and their partners.

    The real story is more complex.

    Read more @ http://www.nbcnews.com/id/19053382/ns/health-sexual_health/t/free-love-was-there-price-pay/#.W7u8M-TQZPY

  20. Just to be clear, MOTHER JONES is the publication making the absurd causal connection between sperm count and CO2. The study on sperm count itself says nothing about CO2 — it’s just a study about sperm count.

    All ridicule, then, should be directed to MOTHER JONES.

    That publication gives mothers a bad name.

  22. I blame mainly overweighness/obesity, there’s a known mechanism for excess body fat to decrease testosterone. I am slightly suspicious that bisphenol A, in thermal paper and coatings on the inside of many cans, might have something to do with decreased sperm count.

  24. So that’s what happened to me!

    Here I thought it was age and prostate cancer.

    I demand a monthly compensation check from Uncle Sam. /sarc

  26. Yeah righto, shrinking knackers indeed.

    All global warming does for my knackers is make them hang like a turkeys neck, i just wear longer shorts like African blokes with sweaty b0ll0 x wear.

  28. Our global manhood is being steadily shriveled into effeminancy by our huge and rising emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

    That should make all those people complaining about “toxic masculinity” demand more global warming now.

  29. Well, AlGore needs some excuse since Shrinkage was proven, via Seinfeld, to be caused by Cold Conditions. His less than adequate brass must be due to CO2.

