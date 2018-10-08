Grauniad: “The easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted”… AEUHHH???? US coal exports to Asia are booming!

Guest AEUHHH???? by David Middleton

Three years after world leaders signed the Paris climate agreement, we’re about to better understand what that deal means for how we live our lives. On Monday, a major report from the UN’s climate science panel will set out what it will take to limit global warming to 1.5C, the key Paris target. There are reasons to think the world is, finally, getting to grips with climate change. Carbon emissions are still rising but more slowly than before, and in many countries they’re falling. The UK has slashed its emissions to 19th-century levels, and we’re not alone – plenty of other countries, including the US, are making progress as well. Crucially, that’s happened without many people noticing, suggesting the world might be able to deal with the problem without having to persuade the public to change their polluting lifestyles. But this is wishful thinking. The UK’s recent emissions cuts have mostly come from shutting coal power stations, which had few friends, and there aren’t many left to close… […] The Grauniad

“The easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted…”

Is there any point in reading beyond the sub-headline?

Presumably, this Climate Policy and Communications Specialist isn’t referring solely to the UK when he asserts that “the easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted.” A Climate Policy and Communications Specialist would surely understand that the UK is irrelevant on the world energy stage.

Since any Climate Policy and Communications Specialist would clearly understand that the UK is irrelevant, he must be saying that there are no more coal-fired power plants remaining to be closed in the rest of the world… In which case, he’s woefully uninformed.

That even made Mr. Data laugh…

The world world supply of “coal power stations” won’t even be exhausted in 2040.

The divergence of reality from the opinion of this Climate Policy and Communications Specialist makes me wonder, “What are the qualifications to being a Climate Policy and Communications Specialist?” Let’s ask LinkedIn…

Leo Barasi

3rd degree connection

Climate Policy and Communications Specialist

That’s scary… I’m connected to someone who is connected to someone connected to the Climate Policy and Communications Specialist. He doesn’t appear to have had any real jobs, but he does list some education “credentials”…

Birkbeck, University of London

Master’s Degree, Climate Change Management, Distinction

2012-2014

University of Oxford

BA, Modern History and Politics

2002-2005

United World College of the Atlantic

1999-2001

Wow! That’s at least…

Despite the proclamations of a Climate Policy and Communications Specialist…

How is it that Jude Clemente could have such a diametrically opposing opinion of coal, relative to a certifiable Climate Policy and Communications Specialist?

Contributor Jude Clemente I cover oil, gas, power, LNG markets, linking to human development.

I am Principal at JTC Energy Research Associates, LLC. I hold a B.A. in International Relations from Penn State University, with a minor in Statistical Analysis. I got my M.S. in Homeland Security from San Diego State University, with a focus on Energy Security, and an MBA from St. Francis University, with a focus on Energy Economics. My research specialization includes North American and international trends in liquid fuels, natural gas, coal, renewables, electricity and GHG emissions – and their connection to human development. I have over 200 professional publications in a variety of energy-related media, notably Pipeline & Gas Journal, Carbon Capture Journal, Journal of Energy Security, Power, World Oil, Public Utilities Fortnightly, and the Journal of Energy and Development. I have also been a writer and editor for reports commissioned by the U.S. Department of Energy, International Energy Agency, and other major energy research organizations. Forbes

Setting aside the fact that the actual data support Mr. Clemente’s views on coal, the academic and professional credentials are also 100% in his favor.

But, but, but, that wasn’t the point of the Grauniad article!

Sorry… the article reached terminal stupidity before it ever got to the SJW-whining bit:

Persuading people to cut down on things they enjoy for the sake of the climate might seem impossible. In most European countries, about three-quarters of the public say they’re worried about climate change, yet less than a third would accept higher taxes on fossil fuels to cut emissions.

But this climate apathy can be overcome if it’s tackled in the right way. The first step is to understand the psychology behind apathy.

–Leo Barasi, Climate Policy and Communications Specialist

Dude! It’s not “apathy.” It’s outright hostility toward moronic social justice warriors and their assault on individual liberty and prosperity. Go get a real job!

