Grauniad: “The easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted”… AEUHHH???? US coal exports to Asia are booming!

Three years after world leaders signed the Paris climate agreement, we’re about to better understand what that deal means for how we live our lives. On Monday, a major report from the UN’s climate science panel will set out what it will take to limit global warming to 1.5C, the key Paris target.
There are reasons to think the world is, finally, getting to grips with climate change. Carbon emissions are still rising but more slowly than before, and in many countries they’re falling. The UK has slashed its emissions to 19th-century levels, and we’re not alone – plenty of other countries, including the US, are making progress as well. Crucially, that’s happened without many people noticing, suggesting the world might be able to deal with the problem without having to persuade the public to change their polluting lifestyles.
But this is wishful thinking. The UK’s recent emissions cuts have mostly come from shutting coal power stations, which had few friends, and there aren’t many left to close…
[…]
“The easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted…”
Is there any point in reading beyond the sub-headline?
Presumably, this Climate Policy and Communications Specialist isn’t referring solely to the UK when he asserts that “the easy way to cut emissions – closing coal power stations – is exhausted.” A Climate Policy and Communications Specialist would surely understand that the UK is irrelevant on the world energy stage.
Since any Climate Policy and Communications Specialist would clearly understand that the UK is irrelevant, he must be saying that there are no more coal-fired power plants remaining to be closed in the rest of the world… In which case, he’s woefully uninformed.
That even made Mr. Data laugh…
The world world supply of “coal power stations” won’t even be exhausted in 2040.
The divergence of reality from the opinion of this Climate Policy and Communications Specialist makes me wonder, “What are the qualifications to being a Climate Policy and Communications Specialist?” Let’s ask LinkedIn…
Leo Barasi
3rd degree connection
Climate Policy and Communications Specialist
That’s scary… I’m connected to someone who is connected to someone connected to the Climate Policy and Communications Specialist. He doesn’t appear to have had any real jobs, but he does list some education “credentials”…
Birkbeck, University of London
Master’s Degree, Climate Change Management, Distinction
2012-2014
University of Oxford
BA, Modern History and Politics
2002-2005
United World College of the Atlantic
1999-2001
Wow! That’s at least…
Despite the proclamations of a Climate Policy and Communications Specialist…
There are many, many falsehoods out there about coal. The biggest, of course, is that “coal is dead,” an organized effort to scare away potential investors of the world’s most vital source of electricity. Indeed, the reality is quite different than what some insist that you believe. In fact, coal is still the main source of power in a leading 18 U.S. states, and still supplies almost 30% of American power. ” Does that sound like an energy source that is….”dead?”
Globally, coal is even more alive. “Think the Big Banks Have Abandoned Coal? Think Again.” Even a solar magazine admits: “China to add 259 GW of coal capacity, satellite imagery shows.” For reference, 259 GW is more than twice the amount of power capacity that mighty Texas has FROM ALL SOURCES.
Now Asia – which accounts for close to 80% of total global coal usage – is increasingly turning to the U.S. to supply coal. We are still the world’s third largest coal producer. The U.S. supplies both types, met coal to produce steel and steam coal to produce electricity. “U.S. coal exports increased by 61% in 2017 as exports to Asia more than doubled.”
The U.S. has a 360-year supply of coal to bolster our expanding export market. The trade war with the U.S. however, could have China looking to expand domestic supply, and the country’s coal production caps have been found to be “technically infeasible.”
[…]
How is it that Jude Clemente could have such a diametrically opposing opinion of coal, relative to a certifiable Climate Policy and Communications Specialist?
Contributor
Jude Clemente
I cover oil, gas, power, LNG markets, linking to human development.
I am Principal at JTC Energy Research Associates, LLC. I hold a B.A. in International Relations from Penn State University, with a minor in Statistical Analysis. I got my M.S. in Homeland Security from San Diego State University, with a focus on Energy Security, and an MBA from St. Francis University, with a focus on Energy Economics. My research specialization includes North American and international trends in liquid fuels, natural gas, coal, renewables, electricity and GHG emissions – and their connection to human development. I have over 200 professional publications in a variety of energy-related media, notably Pipeline & Gas Journal, Carbon Capture Journal, Journal of Energy Security, Power, World Oil, Public Utilities Fortnightly, and the Journal of Energy and Development. I have also been a writer and editor for reports commissioned by the U.S. Department of Energy, International Energy Agency, and other major energy research organizations.
Setting aside the fact that the actual data support Mr. Clemente’s views on coal, the academic and professional credentials are also 100% in his favor.
But, but, but, that wasn’t the point of the Grauniad article!
Sorry… the article reached terminal stupidity before it ever got to the SJW-whining bit:
Persuading people to cut down on things they enjoy for the sake of the climate might seem impossible. In most European countries, about three-quarters of the public say they’re worried about climate change, yet less than a third would accept higher taxes on fossil fuels to cut emissions.
But this climate apathy can be overcome if it’s tackled in the right way. The first step is to understand the psychology behind apathy.
–Leo Barasi, Climate Policy and Communications Specialist
Dude! It’s not “apathy.” It’s outright hostility toward moronic social justice warriors and their assault on individual liberty and prosperity. Go get a real job!
“The UK has slashed its emissions to 19th-century levels, and we’re not alone – plenty of other countries, including the US, are making progress as well.”
They always frame this sheet this way…..and not one word about China doubling
…if they would even make a feeble attempt at honestly….it wouldn’t be so obvious it’s a s c a m
If it wasn’t a scam, they would be pushing to switch from coal to natural gas and nuclear power.
The only way this could be explained as anything other than a scam, is that they either can’t grasp basic arithmetic or they’re extremely stupid people.
Proof of the fact that it is a scam is easily shown by showing how much the reduction in CO2 would be if all the money spent on the renewable energy effort and climate change analysis had been spent on Nuclear Power plants. Even NG only reduces CO2 by about 50% over Coal. And the use of renewable mandates are forcing the shut down of Nuclear, a planned effect IMHO.
“It’s outright hostility toward moronic social justice warriors and their assault on individual liberty and prosperity.”
I would append “…for no measurable return.”
Even if the returns were measurable, it wouldn’t justify an assault on individual liberty and prosperity.
So England has cut emissions to 19th century levels? Color me skeptical.
He might mean on a per capita basis… Or he could just be full of schist.
I see no mention of nuclear as the only way to generate truly clean and green low-carbon electricity! I wonder why it’s not there?
Well… The author is a Climate Policy and Communications Specialist… not a specialist in anything related to energy.
Notice India’s coal imports, but note Russia is To Build Six Nuclear Power Units in India . The reactors will be Russia’s VVER generation 3 plus model and the agreement encourages an increase in the level of Indian industry’s involvement, in line with India’s “Make in India” policy.
I wonder if the Gruesome hysterics are geopolitical ?