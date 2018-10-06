Science study from Hooters: ‘An Ethnography of Breastaurant Masculinity’

This is an actual paper, published in a peer reviewed journal. I wouldn’t call it science, when it’s actually some sort of strange rant like something from a SJW. And what the hell is a “breastaurant”? Hooters maybe? Yep, I had to look it up.
A breastaurant is a restaurant that has skimpily-dressed female waiting staff. The term “breastaurant” dates from the early 1990s, around the time that the restaurant chain Hooters became popular in the United States.
So now people are conducting “research” in Hooters.
An Ethnography of Breastaurant Masculinity: Themes of Objectification, Sexual Conquest, Male Control, and Masculine Toughness in a Sexually Objectifying Restaurant
The present study is based on a 2-year participant-observer ethnography of a group of men in a “breastaurant” to characterize the unique masculinity features that environment evokes. Currently, whereas some research examines sexually objectifying restaurant environments regarding their impacts upon women in those spaces, no known scholarly attention has been given to men and masculinities in these environments. Through thematic analysis of table dialogue supplemented by brief unstructured interviews, I identify four major and one minor theme of “breastaurant masculinity” as distinctive to that environment. These include sexual objectification, sexual conquest, male control of women, masculine toughness, and (as a minor theme) rationalizations for why men frequent breastaurants. Following recent trends in masculinities research, my study interprets the breastaurant as a type of male preserve that erects a local pastiche hegemony in which these themes gain protected status. It also theorizes that the unique interactive environment of the breastaurant between (mostly) male patrons and attractive female servers who provide heterosexual aesthetic labor to the patrons, primarily in the form of ersatz sexual availability, produces these masculinity features. Given their current rapid expansion and popularity within masculine subcultures, the breastaurant therefore becomes an important site for critical masculinities research. Practice implications are discussed for management and counseling professionals who aim to improve outcomes in social and professional situations for both women and men.
Published here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11199-018-0962-0
(paywalled, $39.95, which would be better spent at Hooters, I think)
The journal:
Sex Roles – A Journal of Research
Description
Sex Roles: A Journal of Research is a global, multidisciplinary, scholarly, social and behavioral science journal with a feminist perspective. It publishes original research reports as well as original theoretical papers and conceptual review articles that explore how gender organizes people’s lives and their surrounding worlds, including gender identities, belief systems, representations, interactions, relations, organizations, institutions, and statuses.
The range of topics covered is broad and dynamic, including but not limited to the study of gendered attitudes, stereotyping, and sexism; gendered contexts, culture, and power; the intersections of gender with race, class, sexual orientation, age, and other statuses and identities; body image; violence; gender (including masculinities) and feminist identities; human sexuality; communication studies; work and organizations; gendered development across the life span or life course; mental, physical, and reproductive health and health care; sports; interpersonal relationships and attraction; activism and social change; economic, political, and legal inequities; and methodological challenges and innovations in doing gender research.
The journal also publishes invited book reviews that address gender-relevant topics.
26 thoughts on “Science study from Hooters: ‘An Ethnography of Breastaurant Masculinity’”
“2-year participant-observer ethnography”
LOL…I”ll have to remember and use that one
“……..whereas some research examines sexually objectifying restaurant environments regarding their impacts upon women in those spaces, no known scholarly attention has been given to men and masculinities in these environments. Through thematic analysis of table dialogue supplemented by brief unstructured interviews, I identify four major and one minor theme of “breastaurant masculinity”……..”
Brief translation: ‘I was ogling guys, ogling scantily clad wimmen’.
From what little I know of masculine breastraunt environments, I doubt he would have lasted 5 minutes before being dragged out and given a good kicking. But then I’m from Glasgow.
Scotland, not Kentucky…?
Science gone t1tz up.
Guys like girls.
We need a “study” to realize that?
Or maybe the point of the study is to say that there is somehow something wrong with that?
Uh,…
https://areomagazine.com/2018/10/02/academic-grievance-studies-and-the-corruption-of-scholarship/
This IS he hooters study from this article. This is incredibly stupid because it was written to be incredibly stupid… and got published!!!
From the article:
Or maybe it is all just a bit of fun for both customers and staff ?
But that would be too simple for the fascistic SJW types.
Maybe breastraunts are what’s driving the unhinged claims that humans are causing global warming and it isn’t CO2 after all!
Wait a minute! I have always thought the name of the Hooters restaurant chain was a reference to owls, some of whom, like my neighborhood Great Horned owl, actually “hoot.” The Hooters logo features an owl, after all. With large eyes. Sometimes really large. I will do my own on site “peer” review of this topic today.
Before climate change and global warming, Hooters didn’t exist. We all know that higher temperatures make things expand. Hence, breasts worthy of ogling at Hooters. The lovely waitresses are very much pro AGW.
On the bright side, these SJWs should die out in a generation or two. Not enough heterosexual behaviour to perpetuate their sub class of humanity.
Speaking of peer review, this article should strike a chord ……..
https://townhall.com/notebook/tomknighton/2018/10/04/why-the-social-justice-studies-hoax-actually-worked-n2525463?utm_source=thdaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&newsletterad=&bcid=8ad91dbfb8407a0a92ac14a4d535cc58&recip=27191470
Richard Baldwin
Department of History,
Gulf Coast State College, Panama City , USA
retired, effective August 4, 2017.
As in Panama City, Florida.
The town that doubles or triples in population every March for college spring break. Sun, surf, beer, and scantily clad people.
Hooters in the South, especially beach towns do quite well.
Been there a few times back in my AF days. Tyndall AFB is there, they train F-22 Raptor pilots and maintenance of theF22 there.
Tyndall used to train all pilots for the F-15, but they deactivated all that. F-15 training is all Air Guard and AF Reserve now. One of the F-15 training squadrons that was deactivated in 2006 was the 1st Fighter Squadron. The 1st FS has a deep heraldry in USAF and Chuck Yeager was one of its former squadron commanders back in 1958-59.
Here is there 1FS squadron patch, which is no longer PC in the USAF.
https://media.defense.gov/2006/Oct/10/2000540863/670/394/0/061010-F-JZ506-009.JPG
Panama City is a fun town.
Richard Baldwin is a former body builder, big name from the 1970’s
http://nutribody.com/richard-baldwin/
I would not be surprised if Joe Bastardi didn’t run into “back in the day” or in fact knows him.
As regards to this “research” of his, I’m sure, “Hey Honey, I’m to going do some research for my next manuscript at Hooters,” wouldn’t work for most men telling their wives/significant others. Which considering his extensive body building and awards and magazine cover pictures back ground, making comment of “objectifying the human body” based on sexuality traits seems rather rich with hypocrisy.
I suppose they went into this research with eyes wide open.
Routine struggle for relevance in academia. Typical topic for cultural anthropology. I once knew a man who researched NASCAR because it was “fresh ground, outside the realm of prior academic consideration.”
There are only so many useful topics to research, and most have been studied to death (across many generations now; 100 years or more). However, professors must publish to get a job and move up. Academics apply new names to very old, very simple concepts to make a name for themselves = sophistry.
Those in the system are well aware of the waste, using terms such as “publish or perish” and splitting one topic into several papers as “least publishable units.” Longer resumes equal bragging rights and a competitive edge.
Much of this would go away with a different economic model for the university system, but it has tended to get a pass. And the main clients (old children/young adults) are not yet sophisticated enough to challenge the waste, fraud, and abuse. However, this may well be transformed over the next few decades with the rise of Jordan Peterson, Jonathan Haidt, and the Intellectual Dark Web.
Yeah, I did some research at a strip club once. Very enlightening.
How was the buffet?
So he convinced the NSF to fund his lunch at Hooters for a year?
Brilliant!
It is just not “conventional” science, ya see, it is leftist science.
How about a research paper on the types of researchers that study places like Hooters?
Yup, for the breastaurant job application, they give the applicant a bra and say, “Here, fill this out.” (Couldn’t resist!)
Before mobile (cell) phones were invented human brains were performing their natural evolutionary functions. Excess microwave radiation from these devices has ‘burned’(destroyed) numerous connections between synapses that are essential to neuronal function, and in doing so forever altered brain cognitive process relating to the judgement, reasoning, emotional and volitional acts of making a conscious choice or decision, which now has become known as ‘political correctness’ in short.
Our tax dollars at work…
“Guys like girls?” — how sexist ! Even thinking such a thing is intellectual rape.
Nobody holding to this attitude would be fit for the Supreme Court.
Guys liking girls is a white, Christian, male-dominant relic of the past. Having this mentality today marginalizes and demeans those who prefer to be unidentified or fluid, in this respect. Being unidentified or fluid is more normal, now that we, as a culture, have evolved in the post-modern world.
There are no differences, hence, no need for standards, let alone accountability for holding to standards, which is a racist attitude. Physiological variations at the sexual level are irrelevant — it’s the “person underneath” that counts. The mind is separate from the eeeeeeeeeeeeeevil body. The spirit determines the person. If you don’t believe in the spirit, then you are eeeeeeeeeeeevil, … probably a potential child molester.
Liking women is just too damn taboo, … IF you are a guy.
Now, if you are another woman, then this is perfectly fine. Guys need to stick to liking their own kind.
Gay is THE way.
This way, nobody is threatened. The population thins. Less stress on people. Less stress on natural resources. Fewer children being born to be molested. Less worry about “thinking of the children”.
Women can build THEIR own cities. Men can build theirs. What a great world it can be without male/female attraction. /sarc rant