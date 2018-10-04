Harvard: Wind power will create significant warming of 0.24C, plus eat up 5 to 20x more land than thought

The down side to wind power
Wind farms will cause more environmental impact than previously thought
As the world begins its large-scale transition toward low-carbon energy sources, it is vital that the pros and cons of each type are well understood and the environmental impacts of renewable energy, small as they may be in comparison to coal and gas, are considered.
In two papers — published today in the journals Environmental Research Letters and Joule — Harvard University researchers find that the transition to wind or solar power in the U.S. would require five to 20 times more land than previously thought, and, if such large-scale wind farms were built, would warm average surface temperatures over the continental U.S. by 0.24 degrees Celsius.
“Wind beats coal by any environmental measure, but that doesn’t mean that its impacts are negligible,” said David Keith, the Gordon McKay Professor of Applied Physics at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and senior author of the papers. “We must quickly transition away from fossil fuels to stop carbon emissions. In doing so, we must make choices between various low-carbon technologies, all of which have some social and environmental impacts.”
Keith is also professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.
One of the first steps to understanding the environmental impact of renewable technologies is to understand how much land would be required to meet future U.S. energy demands. Even starting with today’s energy demands, the land area and associated power densities required have long been debated by energy experts.
In previous research, Keith and co-authors modeled the generating capacity of large-scale wind farms and concluded that real-world wind power generation had been overestimated because they neglected to accurately account for the interactions between turbines and the atmosphere.
In 2013 research, Keith described how each wind turbine creates a “wind shadow” behind it where air has been slowed down by the turbine’s blades. Today’s commercial-scale wind farms carefully space turbines to reduce the impact of these wind shadows, but given the expectation that wind farms will continue to expand as demand for wind-derived electricity increases, interactions and associated climatic impacts cannot be avoided.
What was missing from this previous research, however, were observations to support the modeling. Then, a few months ago, the U.S. Geological Survey released the locations of 57,636 wind turbines around the U.S. Using this data set, in combination with several other U.S. government databases, Keith and postdoctoral fellow Lee Miller were able to quantify the power density of 411 wind farms and 1,150 solar photovoltaic plants operating in the U.S. during 2016.
“For wind, we found that the average power density — meaning the rate of energy generation divided by the encompassing area of the wind plant — was up to 100 times lower than estimates by some leading energy experts,” said Miller, who is the first author of both papers. “Most of these estimates failed to consider the turbine-atmosphere interaction. For an isolated wind turbine, interactions are not important at all, but once the wind farms are more than five to 10 kilometers deep, these interactions have a major impact on the power density.”
The observation-based wind power densities are also much lower than important estimates from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
For solar energy, the average power density (measured in watts per meter squared) is 10 times higher than wind power, but also much lower than estimates by leading energy experts.
This research suggests that not only will wind farms require more land to hit the proposed renewable energy targets but also, at such a large scale, would become an active player in the climate system.
The next question, as explored in the journal Joule, was how such large-scale wind farms would impact the climate system.
To estimate the impacts of wind power, Keith and Miller established a baseline for the 2012‒2014 U.S. climate using a standard weather-forecasting model. Then, they covered one-third of the continental U.S. with enough wind turbines to meet present-day U.S. electricity demand. The researchers found this scenario would warm the surface temperature of the continental U.S. by 0.24 degrees Celsius, with the largest changes occurring at night when surface temperatures increased by up to 1.5 degrees. This warming is the result of wind turbines actively mixing the atmosphere near the ground and aloft while simultaneously extracting from the atmosphere’s motion.
This research supports more than 10 other studies that observed warming near operational U.S. wind farms. Miller and Keith compared their simulations to satellite-based observational studies in North Texas and found roughly consistent temperature increases.
Miller and Keith are quick to point out the unlikeliness of the U.S. generating as much wind power as they simulate in their scenario, but localized warming occurs in even smaller projections. The follow-on question is then to understand when the growing benefits of reducing emissions are roughly equal to the near-instantaneous impacts of wind power.
The Harvard researchers found that the warming effect of wind turbines in the continental U.S. was actually larger than the effect of reduced emissions for the first century of its operation. This is because the warming effect is predominantly local to the wind farm, while greenhouse gas concentrations must be reduced globally before the benefits are realized.
Miller and Keith repeated the calculation for solar power and found that its climate impacts were about 10 times smaller than wind’s.
“The direct climate impacts of wind power are instant, while the benefits of reduced emissions accumulate slowly,” said Keith. “If your perspective is the next 10 years, wind power actually has — in some respects — more climate impact than coal or gas. If your perspective is the next thousand years, then wind power has enormously less climatic impact than coal or gas.
“The work should not be seen as a fundamental critique of wind power,” he said. “Some of wind’s climate impacts will be beneficial — several global studies show that wind power cools polar regions. Rather, the work should be seen as a first step in getting more serious about assessing these impacts for all renewables. Our hope is that our study, combined with the recent direct observations, marks a turning point where wind power’s climatic impacts begin to receive serious consideration in strategic decisions about decarbonizing the energy system.”
This research was funded by the Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research.
Source: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2018/10/large-scale-wind-power-has-its-down-side/
17 thoughts on “Harvard: Wind power will create significant warming of 0.24C, plus eat up 5 to 20x more land than thought”
Also the impact on Birds, Bats, Insect decapitations, rare earth mining for dysprosium, neodymium, and praseodymium, concrete, steel etc and the vast amount of resources to commission and decommission (obviously other energy production requires) needs adding into the equation of these monstrosities; a blot on the landscape … and from what evidence and for what reason – the Climate Change Cult has a lot to answer for IMO – there’s a strange belief that humans can have our cake (Earth) and eat it … our deluxe lifestyle has its downsides no matter what is done.
You don’t extract Gigawatts from the atmosphere without leaving some trace behind.
Good to see some honesty appear in the convoluted, subsidy-driven world of alternative energy! So many bogus claims and projections by the promoters of these technologies so it’s a step in the right direction when they start admitting issues of footprint, power density and suchlike.
‘The next thousand year’s how many time will the wind powered generators be replaced and is that factored in!
Exactly what I was going to say! How much energy is used in building and maintaining a wind turbine? Likely to be significant over the thousand years, I would expect.
The amount of energy globally behind Earth’s surface winds is immense, and we’re not even talking about winds above 200 meters. This wind turbine subtraction is a drop in the bucket. Yeah, there might be local effects, but I can do math, and the Earth’s wind field through the troposphere is ‘hugh-geeeee.’
What I think is really happening:
Liberals are starting to realize those monstrous 5 MW turbine farms will end up in their back yard in Sonoma or Cape Cod, so now they become all NIMBY whiners and say, “Whoa, let’s think about this.”
The Green Energy idiots will always want someone else to shoulder the burdens of trying to eliminate fossil fuel use. Until it comes around to them.
They can afford a 2x to 4x electric bill without breaking a sweat with their portfolio accountant, so long as it buys them “green virtue” points at their Christmas Party.
But they also like reliable electricity, which wind and solar are not. And any reasonably intelligent person (or someone who can afford to pay intelligent engineers) can figure out that getting too crazy on wind and solar (as % of grid demand) dramatically lowers grid reliability.
“For wind, we found that the average power density — meaning the rate of energy generation divided by the encompassing area of the wind plant — was up to 100 times lower than estimates by some leading energy experts,”
That sort of misunderstanding raises strong questions over the meaning of the words “energy experts”.
If you search previous comments on this website you will find that there was better understanding from the unpaid expertise here.
We shouldn’t neglect to add the adverse environmental impact of the turbines planted off coasts, which turn previously productive fishing grounds and the seabed into lifeless desert, disrupt marine creatures’ ecologies, spawning grounds and disrupt migration patterns of sea life and seabirds. To say nothing of the constant vibration which is probably playing a large part in sea mammals beaching and losing their way. Off East Anglia’s coast these disruptions are increasing as more and more of these subsidy farming eyesores clutter offshore navigation, but the environmentalists won’t hear a word against their latest eco-damaging half baked wheeze.
When you see the size of these bird choppers up close, I find it very hard to believe that they can ever pay back the carbon dioxide emitted from their production*.
The IPCC in 2011 claimed between 0.02 and 0.04 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour. However a 2014 research review and meta-analysis* estimated between 0.4 grams at the low end and 0.8 pounds at the high end with an average of 0.07 pounds. That’s some ballpark, the high end puts them smack in the range of natural gas generated electricity!
I’d bet that the high end is closer to the truth when made in China and the real world lifecycle – about half the current estimate – is taken into account. I don’t think it is just a coincidence that the high end figure happens to be just half that of the low end estimate for coal-generated electricity at around 1.6 pounds!
*241.85 tons of CO2 for the concrete and steel alone!
*Assessing the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from solar PV and wind energy: A critical meta-survey (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.enpol.2013.10.048)
**IPCC, 2011: IPCC Special Report on Renewable Energy Sources and Climate Change Mitigation.
Another very striking instance of the phenomenon that the Green policy prescriptions not only mostly have no effect on the supposed problem, but often actually make it worse.
Another striking example is the advocacy of burning wood, which in itself adds CO2 to the atmosphere. But it is alleged to be emission neutral on the grounds that when… AND IF…. the harvested trees grow again to the heights at which they were harvested, they will have recaptured the CO2. Yes, if they do. In 50 years or so. Chances are however that they will not. And you cannot know now, when you burn them, that they will.
Another example was the rush to diesel cars in Europe. Never mind the side effects of particulate and NO2 pollution, consider that if you increase MPG, you reduce costs, and the result of this is to increase miles driven, thus wiping out, probably more than wiping out, any savings in emissions.
Other examples of the law of unintended consequences in a more indirect form abound. For instance biofuels in the form of palm oil, leading to deforestation…. Or corn derived ethanol raising the price of a food crop and contributing to famine. Or subsidies for wind and solar in the UK from taxes on electricity raising the price of electricity and so causing fuel poverty and winter deaths from cold.
And yet you can read all the time in places like Real Climate or the Ars climate postings, comments by people who are certain, without having any experience or expertise in running or designing electricity systems, that the answer is just wind plus batteries. Or solar plus batteries. Or both plus batteries. Who are convinced that 100% renewables is not only possible but a great idea and fully compatible with a modern industrialized society and economy.
What we are seeing culturally is a flight from engineering and a flight from data. We have spent two generations now teaching millions of college graduates the great insights of Post Modernism, that there is no such thing as objective reality and that truth is in the mind of the wisher. And the result is that we have raised a huge population that simply does not know how to think logically and coherently about public policy issues.
Take away the concept of evidence and all you are left with is wishful thinking, and this is what characterizes the Green policy recommendations. A total lack of rigorous evidence based thinking.
In general, I agree with your analysis, but citing the impact of the switch from petrol to diesel makes little sense to me. Diesel cars are 20% – 30% more economical than petrol cars, but I’d be very surprised if driven mileage were to increase by a matching amount. To follow your argument further, it would be illogical for general improvements in efficiency such as mpg to be made (on the basis they reduce emissions) for they would, on your analysis, be outweighed by increased usage.
What lower mpg costs do affect is the affordability threshold of cars, enabling those on marginal incomes to have the freedom of personal transport (and I do think that is a good thing – it is one of the major freedoms released by prosperity.)
Was wondering when some ‘reputable institution’ was going to discover this and add it to the conversation. Their 5 to 20x more land seems a tad light. Was thinking more along the lines of covering the open land in Texas and leasing portions of northern Mexico to keep the 30 + miles of continuous industry along the Houston ship channel operating 24/7, plus the state’s other industrial centers. The best big scale, real time show and tell for how these monstrosities operate, and the amount of land they take up, is to travel west on IH-20 from DFW, then turn north on Hwy 84 and drive towards Lubbock. What strikes you is the miles and miles of absolute now-worthless flat land these things sit on. It’s barren, brown, dusty. Pretty much useless beyond the good profit for the landowner going forward, which is good thing. In far West Texas they sit on mountain plateau’s and provide income for ranchers and other landowners. The rub will be when society moves and these turbines are no longer needed. Currently their life-span is what? About two decades? Turbines needing repairs or are inoperable can be seen among these turbine fields. Good luck getting the people who put them up to take them down and cart them off to the scrap heap. And selling a piece of land with these things on it? Going to be really difficult, if you can find a buyer.
I like Matt Ridley’s thumbnail sketch of the issue.
http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/wind-still-making-zero-energy/
It is indeed an excellent essay, the devastating case against wind clearly and tersely explained, with numbers.
References the late David MacKay also. A sad loss. Detached, analytical, smart as a whip, and followed the data wherever it led, regardless of whether he liked where it led or not.