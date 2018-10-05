Caution urged over use of ‘carbon unicorns’ to limit warming
Climate scientists meeting in Korea are being urged to avoid relying on untested technologies as a way of keeping global temperature rise under 1.5C.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will shortly publish a report on how the world might stay below this limit.
Early drafts said it would require machines to suck carbon out of the air.
The ideas are unrealistic, said one expert, calling them “carbon unicorns”.
The IPCC special report, to be released on Monday, is expected to point towards the use of technology as a critical part of efforts to keep below the guardrail figure.
The pathways to keeping below 1.5C required rapid reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions with net-zero reached by the middle of this century.
If emissions continue at the present rate, the world would “overshoot” 1.5C by 2040.
If this happens, researchers believe that carbon dioxide removal technologies, in some form, would be needed to help bring the Earth’s temperature back down.
The IPCC report is expected to mention a number of approaches that range from planting more trees, to direct air capture of CO2, to bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).
Full story at The BBC
9 thoughts on “The IPCC and “Carbon Unicorns””
Alarmists: “We must do something to lower atmospheric CO2.”
Nature: “Really? OK… hold my beer.”
We have well tested technology to remove CO2. It’s called photosynthesis. We also we have lots equatorial dessert . All you need is water via desalinization. Cheaper is seed ocean area’s that are deficient in iron.
Spot on.
Cut off the sun, or, at least, hope for further low sun activity – will be the best way, for sure 😀
When you see the BBC and IPCC in bed together, you have to know you’re on the receiving end of a full frontal BS attack.
In this same category of ‘unicorns’ we should include migrating or installing wind and solar generation. Lots of money has been spent doing this, but is there any evidence that doing it has lowered emissions for any jurisdiction other than Denmark perhaps?
I have seen very emotional and abusive discussions on some forums, but the case for the prosecution is always that the things are spinning or receiving sun, so they are generating, so they must be lowering fossil fuel consumption.
But when the question is raised, and what’s the evidence, there is never any hard quantified answer. It would be nice to see some jurisdiction in which emissions from power generation have fallen, holding consumption constant, in line with the installation of wind and solar, but I have never seen such a properly documented case history.
Preferably in a peer reviewed journal. Because we know how important peer-review is.
Most of the solutions that the AGW crowd propose to meet their bizarre model driven goals are carbon unicorns. Maybe their friends in the People’s Republic of China will invent and create some great CO2 sucking machine. Though I doubt it since there is not a world market for such a machine nor a market for the CO2 the extract from the air.
I have heard of this new technology to sequester carbon. It is untested but they are called trees. They live for hundreds, and some live even thousands of years. I have 200 of them on 2.5 acres, most are 200-300 years old. What drives me nuts about warmers is they assume everything is linear. Some technology will come along that is totally disruptive. Like thorium reactors, or the ever elusive fusion reactor. Room or near room temp super conductors. Coal and gasoline will die eventually, the same as riding a horse or wagon to work did when cars came along.
1.5 C — I still laugh, shaking my head, at the sight of that figure.
If I threaten to raise my body temperature by 1.5 C, then can I convince lots of people to start sending me money to stop it ?
I’m gonna do it. Here I go — I’m running in place, … I’ve got a hot shower going, … I feel the heat, … it’s happening, man, … I’m gonna keep going, … seriously, …. hell, I’m going for 1.75 C, … start writing those checks, … it’s gonna get really bad, if you don’t, … I’m tellin’ ya now get off your apathetic asses and send me some green, and I’ll stop this madness, … sweat droplets are really startin’ to flow now, … I’m almost melting, … I’m getting so hot that I’m thinking of changing my name to “Hothouse Bob”, … feelin’ the burn, … I need your support, … send me a check, … do it, … do it now, … I’m overheating catastrophically, … I might die, … wake up!, … don’t you READ what I’m writing here?, … are you a denier?, …. this is serious shit, … come on, write me a check, damn it, I need to prevent a 1.75 C rise, … what do I have to say to get you to see how serious this is !!!