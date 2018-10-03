Democrats shelve climate change as an election talking point

by Tim Pearce
Democratic messaging on climate change has been stunted throughout the midterm election cycle, and most candidates are turning to other issues to connect with voters, the New York Times reports.
Health care and the economy consistently top polls of key issues and social security, immigration and guns usually perform well too.
Climate change, energy, and the environment are almost always counted among the least important issues to voters deciding who to support.
Of 161 potentially competitive congressional races, just a “handful” of Democrats have released campaign ads, either on television or the internet, that talk prominently of climate change and energy issues, Climate Nexus’s in-house database shows, according to the NYT.
“Until voters in the U.S. perceive this as a quite imminent threat, it’s liable to remain mired in the middle of all the other issues,” Climate Nexus executive director Jeff Nesbit, whose group is dedicated to communicating climate change threat, told the NYT.
Influential Democrats such as mega-donor Tom Steyer and former Vice President Al Gore have raised and donated millions of dollars to environmental initiatives.
Environmental issues have gained support from an active minority in the Democratic Party base. The Sierra Club, Earthjustice, and other green organizations have filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration over environmental regulations.
Activists travel across the country to protest prominent oil and gas projects such as the Keystone XL and Bayou Bridge pipelines.
The average Democrat running for a congressional seat in 2018 hardly mentions climate change and the environment because most voters would rather hear about other issues.
In close races, speaking on climate change might motivate conservative voters to turn out against Democratic candidates rather than encouraging Democratic voters to cast their ballots, according to The New York Times.
Highly publicized environmental activism and data have not translated into a widespread concern for broader issues of climate change, energy or the environment as far as elections go.
The top issues of registered voters are immigration and health care, according to a June poll by The Pew Research Center. Immigration most interested 19 percent of registered voters and health care is the key issue for 13 percent.
In a survey in which one of seven broad topics voters were most interested in for the 2018 midterms, energy issues never performed better than 5 percent by any metric and was often the least supported key issue, other than issues that fall into the obscure eighth category of “other,” according to an April survey by Morning Consult.
Read more at Daily Caller
5 thoughts on “Democrats shelve climate change as an election talking point”
Hi,
Interesting article –
Wolf Street – The Return of “Beyond Petroleum”: All Talk And No Strategy.
The comments on this website are well worth reading & including my comment –
Interesting promotional video to watch
Introducing The Holden Volt – How It Works – Youtube.
This merely carries on with the trend seen across the world over the last few years of elections . climate ‘doom’ being an none or toxic issue when to comes to the voters.
It is part of the ‘slow death ‘ the whole AGW BS will go through , for it was always a question of political will or interest rather than science , ‘settled ‘ or not , keeping it going.
That’s about as important as saying tax increases and revenue enhancement efforts will be shelved as election talking points. That is not the same thing as real agenda or the mechanisms to pay for real agendas.
Well, not by a candidate, but the Climate Change nonsense is on the ballot here in Arizona in the form of Tom Steyer’s paid-for campaign to push renewable electricity mandate into the Arizona constitution.
This is not just hyperbole or boogeyman theatrics by me. Tom Steyer is the directly the major donor and creator of “Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona committee.” That committee of NRDC and AFL-CIO and other liberal groups were the organizers to get the signatures necessary to put this on the state wide ballot next month. All of the cash that organized and built that state-level committee has directly come from Tom Steyer’s PAC called NexGen Climate Action.
AZ Prop 127 would amend the AZ state constitution to order state regulatory authorities to implement directives to the public utility (electric) providers to source 50% of their generation from renewable sources by 2030.
The Left of course is championing this as “clean” energy, climate-virtuous, and saving the planet. Any sane person who has studied the issues objectively knows this is all hogwash. Pure unadulterated hog wash. And the Left doesn’t care. But then the Left has completely left sanity and reason behind.
And they are hoping for a brainwashed, ignorant Arizona voting public to buy their hogwash, which will raise home electric prices by at least 50%, and business electric costs by 100% (double) over 12 years, with zero measurable impact on global CO2 emissions and thus temperatures to 2100 in any pseudoscience IPCC emissions scenario.
It is merely an initiative that would pour more money into Tom Steyer’s pockets, that he could re-distribute a piece of the action to his Leftist charities and causes. Repeat. And then repeat again in an endless cycle to pave the path with “Green” money in Leftists’ pockets on their path to power and control.
They of course are never satisfied with just destroying California’s future, or Illinois, or Connecticut. Like a metastasizing cancer, the Left is spreading it’s pernicious tentacles across the US.
Make no mistake, though – it’s on their agenda.