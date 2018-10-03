In National Citizenship Poll, some people believe the “cold war” was caused by “climate change”

From the “altered state” history department and the Woodrow Wilson Foundation comes this worrying revelation that popped out of a survey. See red emphasis below.
NATIONAL SURVEY FINDS JUST 1 IN 3 AMERICANS
WOULD PASS CITIZENSHIP TEST
PRINCETON, N.J. (Oct. 3, 2018) – Only one in three Americans (36 percent) can actually pass a multiple choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test, which has a passing score of 60, according to a national survey released today by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.
Only 13 percent of those surveyed knew when the U.S. Constitution was ratified, even on a multiple-choice exam similar to the citizenship exam, with most incorrectly thinking it occurred in 1776. More than half of respondents (60 percent) didn’t know which countries the United States fought in World War II. And despite the recent media spotlight on the U.S. Supreme Court, 57 percent of those surveyed did not know how many Justices actually serve on the nation’s highest court.
“With voters heading to the polls next month, an informed and engaged citizenry is essential,” Woodrow Wilson Foundation President Arthur Levine said. “Unfortunately this study found the average American to be woefully uninformed regarding America’s history and incapable of passing the U.S. Citizenship Test. It would be an error to view these findings as merely an embarrassment. Knowledge of the history of our country is fundamental to maintaining a democratic society, which is imperiled today.”
Levine went on to say that knowledge of American history is not an academic exercise, and that the future demands it. “Americans need to understand the past in order to make sense of a chaotic present and an inchoate future. History is both an anchor in a time when change assails us and a laboratory for studying the changes that are occurring. It offers the promise of providing a common bond among Americans in an era in which our divisions are profound and our differences threaten to overshadow our commonalities,” Levine added.
Most Americans Don’t Know the Facts About Country’s Founding
The poll, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, a nationally recognized full-service analytic research firm that partners with corporate and non-profit clients around the globe to meet all of their research and data needs, has a margin of error of ±3 percent with a random sample of 1,000 American citizens. The survey also found that:
- Seventy-two percent of respondents either incorrectly identified or were unsure of which states were part of the 13 original states;
- Only 24 percent could correctly identify one thing Benjamin Franklin was famous for, with 37 percent believing he invented the lightbulb;
- Only 24 percent knew the correct answer as to why the colonists fought the British;
- Twelve percent incorrectly thought WWII General Dwight Eisenhower led troops in the Civil War; 6 percent thought he was a Vietnam War general; and
- While most knew the cause of the Cold War, 2 percent said climate change.
Despite the enormous struggles to demonstrate a basic understanding of American history, most respondents said U.S. history was an appealing subject during their time in school, with 40 percent noting it was their favorite and another 39 percent saying it was somewhere in the middle of favored courses of study.
Age Gaps Exist
Surprisingly, the poll found stark gaps in knowledge depending on age. Those 65 years and older scored the best, with 74 percent answering at least six in 10 questions correctly. For those under the age of 45, only 19 percent passed with the exam, with 81 percent scoring a 59 percent or lower.
American History Initiative
The teaching of American history has traditionally focused on memorization, dates, names and events. This poll shows that these methods of learning history have not been effective. In early 2019, the Woodrow Wilson Foundation will announce a new program designed to change the way in which history is taught and learned.
I’m actually surprised it isn’t greater than 2 percent, given the low-information types that usually rally around climate change issues. OTOH, it may be that people reached by telephone were just messing with the pollsters by throwing out the wildest possible answer to the question about the cold war.
The most important lesson of history is that we humans are determined to ignore history.
The Left exploits this willful ignorance of history to their advantage.
“This poll shows that these methods of teaching history are not effective”. Any possibility that it shows that history is not being taught at all????? Or at least a dumbed down version. If older people know the dates, etc maybe it is because they were taught.
Yes, when I went to school as a Baby Boomer, we had to memorize dates and what happened of significance on those dates. But our generation decided that such knowledge was useless and we forced huge changes in the educational system. Now we can look back and see just how dumb we were….
Most people will learn what they believe is important to them. A good teacher will imbue their pupils with a reason why what he is teaching is important. Knowledge without understanding is hard to build upon.
Even teachers who want to maintain standards are not being allowed to by Liberal, feel good, school administrators.
Teacher fired after refusing to give credit to students who didn’t turn in homework
“Diane Tirado has been a teacher for years, but she started at West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie in August as an eighth grade U.S. history teacher.
“Teaching is a calling for me,” she said.
She assigned an explorer notebook project, which she said she gave students two weeks to complete.
When several students didn’t turn it in, Tirado found out about what she calls a “no zero” policy, which is reflected in the West Gate student and parent handbook. Below the grading rubric, in red lettering, the handbook states “NO ZEROS- LOWEST POSSIBLE GRADE IS 50%”
“What if they don’t turn anything in?” Tirado said she asked administrators. “‘We give them a 50.’ I go, ‘Oh, we don’t.’ This is not kosher.’”
Tirado was terminated on Sept.14, but there’s no specific cause mentioned in the letter from the principal because she she was still in her probationary period, according to the letter.
On her last day after she was informed, she had to pack up her classroom, Tirado wrote the message to her students on her whiteboard before she left and sent out a picture of it through a class app. Several students responded in support.
“You were right about not giving people 50s because why would you give them half credit for doing nothing?” wrote one student.”
source and read more at:
https://www.azfamily.com/news/teacher-fired-after-refusing-to-give-credit-to-students-who/article_189b319f-275b-5923-be39-120b46c328d3.html
The intentional dumbing-down by the Left of American kids about history and government/civics starts in Jr High and proceeds through High School and College.
Justified under “participation trophy”-like virtue, the Left is leaving the American public malleable
to their manipulations. It is not just a US problem, but at least extends to Canada as well.
Dr Jordan Peterson, Professor of Psychology and University of Toronto discusses this with one of his classes here (a very excellent short YouTube video worth watching):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPfWThToClo
(you can skip ahead to 5:00 minute mark and get the last 2 1/2 minutes)
“communist system has an extensive network of admireres in the West, … especially in academics.”
True story, told to me by one who was there.
There was a professor of Asian extraction who taught statics and dynamics at my school. Widely recognized as a superior teacher, his classes were always loaded. He was also a brutal grader. One innocent went to him after a test and complained about getting a zero for one of the problems.
“Professor, I set up the problem correctly, with all the right formulas and values. I just made a math error. Shouldn’t I get at least partial credit?”
The professor eyed the student for a bit, then replied:
“You graduate Stevens. You engineer. You build bridge. Half of bridge fall down. Noooo partial credit.”
Thus endeth the lesson.
Having recently sat through a introduction to political science course with a classroom full of 18-20 year olds, it does not surprise me that the younger tier of their survey scored a 19%. Some of the members of the class couldn’t name the three branches of government, what responsibilities each had, or what document assigned them those responsibilities. It is sad, but not unexpected.
Wait until actual climate alarmists make that claim. Indeed, I am surprised that they have not said yet that Global Warming caused no only the Cold War, but also the two world wars…
It is well known that SST dropped by 0.5 deg in 1946. The UK Met Office said so.
That is what started the cold war.
In the 1970s after 30y of the cold war it was the scientific consensus that we could be on the verge of a new ice age.
In 1990 the Russians stopped the cold war, leading to rapid run-away warming and a massive spike in 1998. Leading scientists like Jimmy Hansen were even warning the world about this as early as 1988 but no one would listen to him.
The rest is history. The Russians did it.
you got a good point there
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/69-71.htm
“some people believe the “cold war” was caused by “climate change”
Correct !
political climate of warm cooperation between the USA and USSR prevailed during ‘hot war’ 1939-1945. Subsequently in period 1947 – 1991 political climate cooled down descending into ‘cold war’
“Only 24 percent knew the correct answer as to why the colonists fought the British”
Simple : because the King would not give them a refund on their teabags.
yeah…something along those lines, that and granting a state sanctioned monopoly.
well actually it was because the King did give them a refund on their tea making it cheaper
than smuggled Dutch tea causing smugglers to lose money so they responded by dumping
tea into the Boston harbour.
If it was multiple choice the weirdest answers are just the result of random choice. People don’t necessarily believe these things, they just have no idea and don’t really care.
Yes, this was certainly a multiple choice format.
What caused the cold war?
1. Russia
2. Russia
3. Russia
4. Russia
5. Russia
6. Global warming
7. Russia
[ Hint : if you want a passport, say Russia ].
I find perfection of the spotless sun somewhat mesmerizing
https://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/assets/img/latest/latest_1024_HMIIC.jpg
“The teaching of American history has traditionally focused on memorization, dates, names and events. This poll shows that these methods of learning history have not been effective. ”
What? Us old folks were taught by memorization. It wasn’t fun (for me), but I sure knew all the answers to the above questions – with considerable background and dates for each. I went to school in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, California, Washington, and Kansas. (Yeah, we moved around a lot!) It was all memorization – even in California (’67-’68). According to the poll above, the old folks scored best. I seriously doubt they use such methods now. From what I’ve seen on Watter’s World, you must be passing if you just come to class occasionally.
But, us ‘old folks’ had less history to memorize. 🙂
Yes. What they call history is what we call current events
Yes, this logical aberration seems odd until you realise that the ones making this decision and designing the new “program” are the same generation which failed to learn anything at school.
They are told that PAST temperatures can get colder and colder each year.
They think that doctors can make a mistake when they ignorantly “assign” your gender at birth.
What you fail to realise ( as an older person who knows something ) is that millennials find being expected to know something very “offensive”. How dare you question them? It’s not “OK”.
…but 64% are absolutely positive Ford was telling the truth…and Trump lies
🙂
You can’t fix stupid! Our education system fails on so many levels.
Yep. Two relevant comments:
1. Since when is 60% a “passing grade”?
2. Never forget that 50% of the population is below average.
When you go out in public…
…never forget that half to people you see
Are totally figging nuts
Or as George Carlin said, “Think how stupid the average person you know is, and understand that half the people are dumber than that.”
The Millennials are greatly misunderstood. Think of them as the jokester generation and late night comedy shows and Facebook are their news sources.
Sadly, they don’t understand why nobody takes them seriously.
It was Woodrow Wilson, along with Teddy Roosevelt who started the “Progressive” movement which has resulted in all of today’s nonsense; including the dumbing down of history education!
I wonder if there is one negative event that has not been caused by CAGW :
– This morning my toast fell on the wrong side.
So I’m curious and I clicked on the (www.woodrow.org) link….. VERY DISAPPOINTED to see the prominent person smiling front page and center…… is a dark skinned muslim woman covered in a burkha…..
I get the “we are virtue signaling our patoots off, please like us…” vibe whenever I see that tripe.
sorry Woodrow org… not for me… Islamists burka-izing their wominz because the wominz can be stoned to death because they “make” the men be sexually attracted to them… and are equal to status of CATTLE….
really turns me off………
in London we had unusually hot July. On number of occasions seen young men in their late twenties or thirties in a t shirts, shorts and sandals and female companions assume of a similar age, more often than not wrapped head to toe in the black robes.
I don’t think my wife (or sister if I had one) would tolerate such attire inequity, but again the UK is free country, but for some not always.
So what’s the problem here.
This is the age of the buck pass – we have the interweb to answer all these dumb questions *and*, get this, its made of computers.
= perfect machines that *never* get anything wrong, never switch off, hence leading to a Utopia where Sputniks never burn, airplanes never crash, dams never overflow, trains & cars never wreck, finance systems are always rock solid. Even before weather/hurricane/tsunami *and* climate forecasts are always perfect.
How can there be *any* sort of problem.
And if anything does go wrong, we have lawyers to put it right.
ha
I *do* like the ‘age’ part of it = “under 45s are clueless”
Nicely corresponds to the near total demonisation of saturated fat and its replacement with sugar
There it is – Eat a nutrient-free diet and you get nutrient-free people.
Mothers say that to their children, but what do they know?
Mothers are made of feelings, intuition and instinct.
A lot like their children until Coca-Cola gets in the way……. and then, even computers cannot repair the damage, they only serve to compound it.
Two percent got it right! When the Soviet Union lost the Cold War they moved in to take over the environmental movement — Gorbachev started the Green Cross and gave global warming environmental speeches along with Gore. They knew the way to take over the West was not military war but NGO subversion. https://www.traditioninaction.org/Cultural/E078_Scam.htm
Russia and Canada would be main beneficiaries of prolonged and sustained warming, but alas the GW appears to be over.
Last February Moscow had the HEAVIEST snowfall in 100 years. Today Calgary had the heaviest October snow in 60 years (according to the BBC’s weather man)
“Only one in three Americans (36 percent) can actually pass a multiple choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test, which has a passing score of 60..”
Wow, that sure is a dismal state of affairs that the vast majority of USA citizens can’t pass a multiple choice citizenship test with a score above 60%. No wonder the national sentiment about immigration gone off the rails. Although maybe an immigrant or even a Green Card holder has a higher pass test than that, because they are trying harder to be a citizen some day. That is barely above answering random odds. And multiple choice at that. Sure is food for thought about maybe what is really wrong with the country. Are there that many people (citizen’s) that actually just don’t care, that ignorant that they can’t pass a citizenship test? If these people are hearing climate misinformation in this day and age of fake and opinionated news, then what hope do they have to understand the climate science in this debate? This is really disturbing news…I hope it isn’t true because if it is, I think we are in deeper trouble than from any future climate warming.
Gorbachev’s speech:
““Gentlemen, comrades, do not be concerned about all you hear about Glasnost and Perestroika and democracy in the coming years. They are primarily for outward consumption. There will be no significant internal changes in the Soviet Union, other than for cosmetic purposes. Our purpose is to disarm the Americans and let them fall asleep.” -Mikhail Gorbachev, speech to the Soviet Politburo, November 1987”
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread525624/pg1
Now do a survey to ask how many knew that Crimea was seized by Russia from Ukraine and the South China Sea was claimed by China during Obama’s time in office. That is not asking them to identify those areas on a map either.