In 1988 there was this prediction via an article in the Canberra Times:
‘Sea level is threatening to completely cover’ Maldives’ 1,196 islands within 30 years —
Well, it’s 30 years later, and the Maldives is still there, all 1196 islands. Here’s the article:
Not only that, other Pacific islands similar to the Maldives, and also said to be threatened by sea level rise have been found to be GROWING in size.
Meanwhile, Maldives is expanding for more tourism. This article from last week says:
Malé International Airport carried out an overall airport expansion at the end of August this year, the expansion of Malé International Airport fully completed a waterproof project, which will soon meet the peak of tourism gold.
The Malé International Airport which is the gateway airport of Maldives is severely constrained by hardware facilities, with an annual throughput of only 4 million passengers.
The airport runway can only take off and land medium-sized passenger aircraft. Maldives Tourism Minister Moussa Zamil said: To achieve the upgrade of the Maldives tourism industry, the prerequisite is to upgrade the airport in Malé, and the airport upgrade construction is the most significant.
So much for them taking the threat of sea level rise seriously.
37 thoughts on “FAIL: 30 year old climate prediction proves to be a load of bunkum”
But but the satellite “data” ???
I wonder – did 97% of scientists agree with this prediction?
101% of them keep their mouths shut -there’s money involved here.
Whoever it was, might be dead by now. Or retired at least. So none to take responsibility. Keep this in mind for predictions on 2050.
Still can’t get a submarine connection at the airport? Worse than we thought!
The sea level rise is probably just hiding in the oceans?
Good one!
Chick Little: The sky is falling, the sky is falling>
Relativistic Chicken Little: The sea is rising, the sea is rising.
LMFAO! Priceless!
Clearly the islands are rising cuz we “know” the sea levels are. 😉
Well, there is a prediction totally busted. After seeing that old newspaper article, I remember it now as one of the principal propaganda pieces that was concurrent with the Hansen meme of 1988, when the official birth of CAGW Alarmism as a Religion started in earnest.
Just to think going forward, that there is going to be hundreds of other predictions that will come and go, without merit as well. No open Arctic waters to the North Pole with the fabled North West passage open for business. It is sad that these predictions were accepted somehow as a truism, some type of proof that the thinking 30 years ago would have things happening this year that clearly aren’t happening. And the same will probably be true in 30-40 years from now, right back where we were with the 1979 average temperatures back at the start of the modern satellite era. This whole dangerous global warming and climate change scare has to be re-thought.
The seas will indeed rise …. in the form of a tsunami. Not if, but when.
That has already happened Bob, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyED3z6Lw80 after the 2004 Thai earthquake and tsunami.
They can become a diving Mecca if only the sea level will rise. They have already prepared a great advertising picture for their brochure. It will be terrific! Specialty menu featuring fish of the day. Just think …. you will be able to dine with your meal floating on a tray! So fresh you just grab the one you want to eat! No more problems with water or drought!
Maybe geoengineering for a sea wall around all the islands and flood them today.
A “diving Mecca” would no doubt be deemed blasphemous, there’s another Mecca on dry land.
Yes, isn’t good that eyesonu, uses the term Mecca in an understandable way?
Damn the PC nasties and tell it like it is. (Or will that be misrepresented as aggression?)
In the end, the Earth is going to do what the Earth is going to do. The only climate fortune teller I ever put stock in was George Carlin, and sadly he is no longer with us.
Yes, George had it nailed pretty good. I do miss him, one of my favorite comedians.
Yeah, but this is completely refuted by the imaginary data based on the hypothetical false modeling of the 1990 IPCC report, which says the earth will be covered in water by 2100. Or not.
Someone better tell their Government leaders who were meeting at the bottom of the sea in scuba gear, as I recall, that it’s okay to come up now…
Has someone got a web site listing the predictions from 30+ years ago, together with the current state of affairs?
Ideally, it should have two tables – one for the press and general public scares (which are always overblown), and one tracking ‘genuine’ scientific papers and predictions from authoritative bodies such as state meteorological offices.
It would be a useful resource for political discussions…
Other fails
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/15/history-of-the-global-warming-scare-1980-2010/
The Maldives have also moved to the Indian Ocean. This Climate Change certainly has som weird effects!
The goal posts will be simply moved…
This is clearly a marketing job for Bill McKibben to scream until they get their runway project funded with other people’s money.
The next UNFCCC fly-in should be held in Malé so that they can show the world just what is at risk from Catastrophic Sea Level Rise™.
If ‘sea level raise’ was truly an issue the price of coastal land should cheap yet it’s not. This story would have been more informative with information on how they insured the building that are slated to be submerged in the near future…
Plenty of websites with the same 30 year claim…30 years starting from between 2015-2018 depending on author lol.
It’s great news! The world has been spared from a disastrous climate apocalypse! Taxpayers globally can keep their crumbs!
What? Are not all tourists arriving by sailing ship?
Just looking at a “Visit Maldives” web site and realise they are missing a key marketing marketing proposition popular in retail. All they need to do is simply change the title to “Visit Maldives before it is gone forever”.
“There should a test for prognosticators, forecasters, futurist, predictors,and visionaries: They should have to disclose their past record for predicting the future.”
Anonymous Heins
I predict, the loss of islands all over the world, practical fusion reactors, and Elon Musk’s vision of the HyperLoop are all going to happen on the same day. 30 years from whenever you’re reading this.
None, as in zero, of the AGW claims have come true yet they continue spout new ones constantly. Somebody was tracking the failed claims but quit about a decade ago after cataloguing hundreds of them. One problem was many of the cited URLs for proof would go stale and when people would go to check they’d get a 404. A common question I ask AGW believers is “what claimed catastrophe/extinction/etc. has actually proved correct? The best answer they can give me is “just wait” while never admitting to there being none.
If you’re going to do that you need a screen grab – or to pick it off the Wayback Machine. Always do that before advertising something that embarrasses Warmists – they will delete things like that immediately and swear they never existed…
If you feel that all these island nations are going to inundated by the sea-level rise then go there and attempt to by some land there. ALL island nations I’ve look at have had, and continue to have, rising prices on the very small amount of available land. So if these island are really doomed why are they still perceived as a safe haven for your retirement?
Why do the rich and famous people buy whole islands (Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw, Richard Branson, Eddie Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry, Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp who seems to want to own most islands, etc.) Many of them own property in the Bahamas.
Of those Leonardo DiCaprio stands out as he purchased the Blackadore Caye island, which is located off the coast of Belize. As we know he’s an outspoken climate change activist. He’s overseen the construction of an eco-conscious luxury resort on the 104-acre isle — so much for that island’s environment then.
typo
“…then go there and attempt to by some land there.”
should be
then go there and attempt to buy some land there.