Caught lying: NYC climate lawsuit really IS about restraining industry, not saving the planet

From Energy In Depth, by Lea Giotto,
A top environmental lawyer for New York City says that the goal of the City’s climate litigation efforts is to restrain industry activity, an apparent contradiction to what the City has stated in recent legal filings in federal court. This admission could have a significant impact on the case moving forward.
Susan Amron, chief of the environmental law division of the New York City Law Department and counsel for the City in its climate lawsuit, made these comments during a session titled “Climate Change, the Courts and the Paris Agreement” that convened in New York City last week for Climate Week NYC.
In front of an audience of lawyers, activists and elected officials, Amron said:
“So, we’re not saying you can’t use fossil fuels, that’s a different part of the city’s efforts, but what we’re saying to the companies is that if you’re going to promote fossil fuels that you need to internalize the cost that these fossil fuels are imposing on cities, and New York City in particular. And really what we’re trying to do is affect the bottom line- the financial equation for the use of fossil fuels.” (emphasis added)
Amron’s “bottom-line” comment echoes how Mayor Bill de Blasio described the lawsuit on Senator Bernie Sanders’s podcast back in January:
Senator Sanders: “What are you guys doing – what role can you play in taking on the fossil fuel industry?”
Mayor: “I’ll say this for New York City. We just acted, and I want to urge every city, every county, every state to do the same – divest. Divest from the fossil fuel industry. Let’s help bring the death knell to this industry that’s done so much harm. Like the tobacco companies that were successfully sued decades ago. We’re also suing five of the biggest including Exxon Mobil for example who systematically poisoned the Earth, knew about it, covered it up, explained it away, tried to hook people more and more on their product. We think that what every city can do and every locality – use your litigation power to go at these bad actors and get the resources back. We’re looking for billions to make up for what they’ve done to us.” (emphasis added)
On the panel, Amron also spoke to de Blasio’s “We’re looking for billions” comment and shed light on exactly how much the City is hoping to extract from fossil fuel companies through its lawsuit:
“[W]e’ve estimated the cost over the next 10 years for programs that are either in planning or getting underway to be about $20 billion. That’s not economic losses; that’s just the cost of protecting the city over the next several decades.” (emphasis added)
New York City’s lawyers – namely Matt Pawa and Steve Berman of the Seattle-based law firm Hagens Berman – are fully aligned with Amron and de Blasio. In an interview with VICE last year, Berman said the climate lawsuits have “the potential really to bring down fossil fuel companies” and could absolutely secure a big pay day:
“As our interview came to a close I asked Berman to describe the best-case scenario for all this. ‘Imagine if I could get ten or 15 cities to all sue and put the same pressure on the oil companies that we did with tobacco companies and create some kind of massive settlement,’ he said. He acted as if it was the first time he’d thought of the idea. But I got the feeling it wasn’t.” (emphasis added)
The comments from Amron, Mayor de Blasio and Steve Berman could prove troublesome for the City’s lawsuit, as the complaint explicitly denies that the City is seeking to restrict ongoing business operations:
“The City does not seek to impose liability on Defendants for their direct emissions of greenhouse gases, and does not seek to restrain Defendants from engaging in their business operations.” (emphasis added)
Since de Blasio’s appearance on Senator Sanders’s podcast, New York City’s lawsuit was dismissed from federal court in New York by Judge Andrew Keenan. Whether de Blasio’s comments influenced the outcome of the suit in any way is unknown, but the fact that they are in complete discord with what is stated in the City’s complaint is indisputable.
Amron’s affirmation that New York City’s goal is to “affect the bottom line” and destroy the industry altogether, just as de Blasio said, could also create challenges for New York City’s appeal of Judge Keenan’s decision, which is slated to begin in front of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals soon.
Listen to Amron’s comments in full by using the link below:
15 thoughts on “Caught lying: NYC climate lawsuit really IS about restraining industry, not saving the planet”
Extortion – It’s what Democrats do. And the tort bar ambulance chasers support them because they get 40% plus expenses from the shakedown.
So…
If oil companies stopped advertising, we’re off the hook? My guess is that people will still want to gas-up their cars, turn on their lights at night, heat their homes and eat, even if ExxonMobil, Shell and ChevronTexaco stopped running ads for their gas stations. Honestly, I miss the “good old days” of oil company advertising…
If we have to “to internalize the cost that these fossil fuels are imposing on cities,” shouldn’t we also get to internalize the benefits? My guess is that the half of NY City’s population that would starve to death without fossil fuels are OK with this much sea level rise…
Such arrogance.
It is nothing short of an attack by the government on every person who is a shareholder in such companies. The perpetrators should be held responsible as they are not trying to pursue some objective public policy but are instead following a personal desire to try to punish companies/people they don’t like and deprive them of their rights.
Okay, stop selling petroleum products in New York. When food products don’t magically appear on store shelves delivered by rainbow unicorns maybe people will realize that they need Exxon and the other petroleum companies.
The comparison to tobacco keeps being made, but there is a crucial difference – effectiveness.
If tobacco production and use is eliminated in the US or other jurisdiction, on the grounds that it causes massive health problems and public health expenditure, then the problems stop. The US has the power to eliminate tobacco use and its health consequences by unilateral action.
If the US suits against Exxon etc succeed, if indeed all the oil companies were to stop producing and selling in the US, the economic consequences would be huge, and the international implications of the resulting financial wipeout of the US would be huge.
But it would not affect global warming, and it would not protect NYC or anywhere else.
Because to do that, you would have to make all the other countries in the world stop producing and using the stuff. When the US is doing 5 billion tons in emissions out of 37 billion global, cutting back on US emissions to protect the Florida shore is ridiculous.
To try to recover damages from Exxon, based on Exxon’s contribution to that 5 billion, which is only part of it, is hopeless. You are going to be able to show at most that the oil companies have done less than 10% of the damage, and you are open to the argument that the guys you should be suing are the Chinese state oil company and other state oil companies who are doing the bulk of the producing. And the countries that are doing the bulk of the using.
The extraordinary thing about these suits is that they seem to think the rest of the world does not exist, and that by limiting US emissions they can somehow make a dent in global emissions, despite the numbers showing exactly the opposite.
And of course they ignore the elephant in the room: Chinese, Indonesian and Indian emissions. If they were really serious about the need to limit emissions to save Florida or NYC, they would not be going after Exxon. There would be round the clock pickets and demonstrations outside the Chinese embassy telling them to get their emissions down from 10 billion+ tons to something like 2 billion, and do it now.
But there are none. And it is generally regarded as being in very bad taste to even remark that China is emitting twice as much as the US, and showing no intention of stopping, on the contrary, it has clearly stated its intention to increase.
I continue to think the evidence shows that no-one, including the most ferocious and extreme activists, and the Mayor certainly sounds from his rhetoric as being in that camp, actually believe a word of this stuff.
If tobacco production and use is eliminated in the US or other jurisdiction, on the grounds that it causes massive health problems and public health expenditure, then the problems stop. The US has the power to eliminate tobacco use and its health consequences by unilateral action.
The US tried doing that once for a different product. How did prohibition work? The thing it succeeded at most was to make Americans disrespectful of law. It also led to the growth of organized crime. It didn’t keep people who wanted to drink from drinking.
Comparison of fossil fuel industries to tobacco companies is disgusting and ignorant. Tobacco use is an individual choice with (essentially) no benefits. Whereas the historic and current benefits of fossil fuel are enormous. Without fossil fuel, millions of people would literally freeze to death.
Why do they want to rob from from the oil companies? Because that’s where the money is!
The habit of comparing the fossil fuel industry to the tobacco industry is so boringly absurd now.
Anybody who has eyes and a brain can clearly see that modern civilization, as we know it, in every conceivable respect, is massively based on fossil fuels, … further that wind and solar cannot even begin to provide the same energy base now, in the future, or EVER, at the same scale, for the same human-population numbers and level of consumption.
Hence, the phrase, “systematically poisoned the Earth”, in reference to what fossil-fuel companies have knowingly done, is utterly, insanely skewed reasoning.
A smoke stack (especially one spewing steam) is NOT a cigarette ! A smoke stack (especially one spewing steam) is NOT a phallic symbol raping the Earth [I just thought I’d throw that one in too, since radical feminist activists seem to gravitate towards it].
Comparing it to tobacco “wins”? Those were all about getting an additional revenue stream. Cigarettes are still very widely sold and have never been outlawed. Cigarettes are taxed at massive rates and sold black market. If cigarettes stop being sold, the revenue stream ends. If oil and gas end, the revenue stream ends even if they managed to win the lawsuit. It’s about additional revenue. Nothing more.
They are caught between the rock and hard place.
If Exxon really is destroying civilization, Battery Park and Florida’s coast, the solution is to stop them producing and selling.
If not, then there is no justification for fining them.
The one argument that will not hold up is that they are destroying civilization on earth and we want them to carry on doing it while paying us some of the profits.
In light of the fact that the California lawsuits were dismissed, I see no way the New York lawsuits can succeed.
The huge difference from the tobacco lawsuits is that fossil fuels are hugely beneficial. There is nobody who is not much much better off because of fossil fuels. That should make it very hard to claim damages.
If someone drowns in their bathtub, can the survivors sue the city that supplied the water? It’s that stupid.
If New York City got their billions on Monday, they’d be broke again by Friday.
Correct me if I am wrong but …
Aren’t the Tobacco Companies still selling Tobacco?
Aren’t there people still purchasing and using Tobacco?
Aren’t there small Non Smoking sections in Casinos instead of small smoking sections?
Didn’t this do nothing but cause the industry to raise their price to pass on the cost?
It would seem to me that the way for NYC to divest from Fossil Fuels would be to Not allow for it’s import or use within city limits.
No more Gasoline sales on Manhattan.
No more Nylon wind breakers.
No more plastic water bottles.
No more fossil fuel based electricity generation from the grid.
No more driving onto the island in a Gasoline Powered vehicle (car, truck, van, etc.)
No more tourists allowed who have to Fly to N.Y. N.Y.
No more Asphalt Paving of Roads.
Start spreading the news
their leaving to day
Don’t want to be a part of it
New York, New York
This is what happens when the tax base of an area is that of taxing money changers. We need to bring suit against the NYSE and NASDAQ for contributing to this egregious behavior much like the tobacco industry suits.