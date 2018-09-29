By Rod Martin, Jr
Afraid of the future? Don’t be. When we’re armed with the basic facts of climate, we can more easily spot the lies that the corrupt, corporate news media is trying to feed us. Some of those lies are huge.
This small book gives us everything the layman needs to know about climate science.
The warming alarmists attempt to frighten us with things like,
– Global warming will result in more violent storms.
– Global warming will give us more deserts and droughts.
– Global warming is dangerous.
– Carbon dioxide is driving our dangerous global warming.
– We urgently need to cool down the planet.
– Carbon dioxide is a dangerous pollutant.
– The future looks bleak unless we drastically reduce our “carbon footprint.”
This slender volume sets the record straight on all of the above issues.
There are concerns for the future, but none of these are it. And when we have real problems to face, it does no good to be fixing things that don’t need it.
Download for free here for a limited time. PDF, Ebook, Kindle formats
5 thoughts on “New Book – Climate Basics: Nothing to Fear”
Not afraid of the “climate” of the future at all. But definitely afraid of the decay of culture, ethics and morals that’s occurring.
Totally agree with the title and look forward to a good read.
My own take on this is simple and is based on the thermodynamics of water which provides the Earth with its thermostat.
The logic being: Pressure, provided by gravity, determines the temperature at which water commences to evaporate. The Latent Heat involved in this is derived from incoming radiation at Constant Temperature which means that the coefficient involved in the Plank equation is zero. This Latent Heat is then physically transported up through the atmosphere for dissipation into space due to the buoyancy of gaseous water. Once dissipated gravity returns the water back to earth for recycling by means of the Rankine Cycle.
Whilst the details are complex the result in climatic terms is well known and has resulted in a remarkable consistency in the Earth’s temperature over thousands of years.
For my part, so long as the kettle in my kitchen at sea level boils at 100C I am confident that there will be no worries about an overheating of our Planet.
The basic flaw in the consensus view lies in the attempt to determine global temperature purely by means of radiation analysis without consideration of the morphing nature of energy irrespective of temperature.
I like it!
Not saying I completely understand it, but your explanation makes sense.
Atmospheric pressure is more important than the consensus acknowledges.
Don132
My last comment hasn’t appeared. What’s happening – or not?
Wait, hurricane ‘Zorba the Greek’ is scary
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=36.3;16.5;5&l=wind-10m
hurricanes normally don’t happen in the Mediterranean sea.
With this one they are going to have a field day.