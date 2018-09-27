In a new book, physicist says evidence of human role in climate “Is lacking”

In a new book from Physicist Ralph B. Alexander, Science Under Attack: The Age of Unreason, he sees “abuses in science”. Excerpts:
Evidence and logic are lacking in many areas of public debate today on hot-button issues ranging from dietary fat to vaccination.
In Science Under Attack, Dr. Alexander shows how science is being abused, sidelined or ignored, making it difficult or impossible for the public to form a reasoned opinion about important issues. Readers will learn why science is becoming more corrupt, and also how it is being abused for political and economic gain, support of activism, or the propping up of religious beliefs.
Conventional scientific wisdom holds that global warming and consequent changes in the climate are primarily our own doing. But what few people realize is that the actual scientific evidence for a substantial human contribution to climate change is flimsy. It requires highly questionable computer climate models to make the connection between global warming and human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).
No proof warming is human caused The multiple lines of evidence which do exist are simply evidence that the world is warming, not proof that the warming comes predominantly from human activity. The supposed proof relies entirely on computer models that attempt to simulate the earth’s highly complex climate and include greenhouse gases as well as aerosols from both volcanic and man-made sources – but almost totally ignore natural variability. Models way off mark So it shouldn’t be surprising that the models have a dismal track record in predicting the future. Most spectacularly, the models failed to predict the recent pause or hiatus in global warming from the late 1990s to about 2014. During this period, the warming rate dropped to only a third to a half of the rate measured from the early 1970s to 1998, while at the same time CO2 kept spewing into the atmosphere.
Out of 32 climate models, only a lone Russian model came anywhere close to the actual observations. Not only did the models overestimate the warming rate by two or three times, they wrongly predict a hot spot in the upper atmosphere that isn’t there, and are unable to accurately reproduce sea level rise. Yet it’s these same failed models that underpin the whole case for catastrophic consequences of man-made climate change, a case embodied in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The international agreement on reducing greenhouse gas emissions – which 195 nations, together with many of the world’s scientific societies and national academies, have signed on to – is based not on empirical evidence, but on artificial computer models.
Only the models link climate change to human activity. The empirical evidence does not. Correlation is not causation Proponents of human-caused global warming, including a majority of climate scientists, insist that the boost to global temperatures of about 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius) since 1850 comes almost exclusively from the steady increase in the atmospheric CO2 level. They argue that elevated CO2 must be the cause of nearly all the warming because the sole major change in climate “forcing” over this period has been from CO2 produced by human activities – mainly the burning of fossil fuels as well as deforestation.
But correlation is not causation, as is well known from statistics or the public health field of epidemiology. So believers in the narrative of catastrophic anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change fall back on computer models to shore up their argument. With the climate change narrative trumpeted by political entities such as the UN’s IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), and amplified by compliant media worldwide, predictions of computer climate models have acquired the status of quasi-religious edicts.
Warmists on the wrong side of science Indeed, anyone disputing the conventional wisdom is labeled a “denier” by advocates of climate change orthodoxy, who claim that global warming skeptics are just as anti-science as those who believe vaccines cause autism. The much ballyhooed war on science typically lumps climate change skeptics together with creationists, anti-vaccinationists and anti-GMO activists. But the climate warmists are the ones on the wrong side of science. “Fear, hyperbole, heavy-handed tactics” Like their counterparts in the debate over the safety of GMOs, warmists employ fear, hyperbole and heavy-handed political tactics in an attempt to shut down debate.
Yet skepticism about the human influence on global warming persists, and may even be growing among the general public. In 2018, a Gallup poll in the U.S. found that 36% of Americans don’t believe that global warming is caused by human activity, while a UK survey showed that a staggering 64% of the British public feel the same way. And the percentage of climate scientists who endorse the mainstream view of a strong human influence is nowhere near the widely believed 97%, although it’s probably above 50%.
Most scientists who are skeptics like me accept that global warming is real, but not that it’s entirely man-made or that it’s dangerous. The observations alone aren’t evidence for a major human role. Such lack of regard for the importance of empirical evidence, and misguided faith in the power of deficient computer climate models, are abuses of science.
Ralph B. Alexander grew up in Perth, Western Australia, and received his PhD in physics from the University of Oxford. He is also a science writer who puts science above political correctness. With a PhD in physics from the University of Oxford, he is also the author of Global Warming False Alarm, and he has published numerous scientific papers and reports on complex technical issues.
The author has been a researcher at laboratories in Europe and Australia, a professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, the co-founder of an entrepreneurial materials company, and a market analyst in environmentally friendly materials for a small consulting firm. He lives in California with his wife Claudia.
27 thoughts on “In a new book, physicist says evidence of human role in climate “Is lacking””
Was that hot-spot in the equatorial upper troposphere a real prediction by legitimate models? I had read somewhere that the basis for the claim that the warmists were claiming an upper atmosphere hot-spot due to CO2 was flimsier than an actual prediction put to paper, more like something someone mentioned once at a conference. I’m happy to be corrected on this.
Legitimate models?
Yes, the hotspot is a “real prediction”.
Every ‘consensus‘ model which requires a hot spot in the tropical troposphere. Which is 97% to 99% of them. So the Russian model that gets it right is clearly illegitimate because it’s Russian. So all the models which disagree with it must be ‘legitimate‘, eh?
Since I’m pretty much ignorant about the hot spot, I was hoping your comment would provoke an informative discussion about it here, and it may still. But none materialized so far, so I’ll just mention that a recent work by responsible researchers can be found here: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018EA000401.
I won’t assay a summary, because I haven’t read the whole thing myself. What I expect to find when I do is this: the significant-positive-feedback assumption that seems to cause the models’ equilibrium-climate-sensitivity (“ECS”) estimates to be high seems in turn to be based on the assumption that surface-temperature increases caused by increased carbon-dioxide concentration will significantly increase the atmosphere’s water-vapor load, and the models say this would so decrease the (magnitude of the) lapse rate as to decrease the temperature difference between the surface and 200-300 hPa, thereby making the temperature at that altitude increase faster than it does at the surface. Yet measurements betray no such comparative increase, implying that this basis for inferring high ECS estimates is invalid.
Again, though, the hot spot is not something I’ve familiarized myself with, so don’t go by me.
“No proof warming is human caused The multiple lines of evidence which do exist are simply evidence that the world is warming, not proof that the warming comes predominantly from human activity. The supposed proof relies entirely on computer models that attempt to simulate the earth’s highly complex climate and include greenhouse gases as well as aerosols from both volcanic and man-made sources – but almost totally ignore natural variability. ”
Claim: The supposed proof relies ENTIRELY on comuter models.
wrong. wrong wrong wrong
here is just one example
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-014-2128-2
The author of the book is getting up there in years. No doubt he stopped reading all the science.
but hey, he was not skeptical enough of his own work to ask other people to review it.
Spotting these skeptical own goals is easy
When did the IPCC’s definition of “climate change”, change?
Do you have a link to the new statement?
“In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible. The most we can expect to achieve is the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by the generation of ensembles of model solutions. This reduces climate change to the discernment of significant differences in the statistics of such ensembles. The generation of such model ensembles will require the dedication of greatly increased computer resources and the application of new methods of model diagnosis. Addressing adequately the statistical nature of climate is computationally intensive, but such statistical information is essential.”
http://ipcc.ch/ipccreports/tar/wg1/505.htm
When I see “prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states ” I think they believe climate is a quantum system. After all it was Bohr who started this stuff at Solvay 1925. Only 1, note 1, scientist adamently objected to such irrationality, Einstein. He said aterwards he was cast as a charlatain, by that Bohr clique.
Likely we will hear soon the 140+ model “solutions” ensemble are entangled leading to interference!
The age of Unreason can be traced to that Solvay Conference. Not sure what the authors think of that uncomfortable fact.
Schrodinger didn’t really believe his cat could be dead and alive. It was a mockery of Copenhagen interpretation. Dyson is a skeptic of CAGW and the wavefunction collapse. Bohr et al were not original in their irrationality. They copied Berkeley’s 18th century empiricism – the moon is not there when we are not looking at it. They just replaced moon with subatomic particles.
This paper clearly has the specific intent of showing that the proof doesn’t need climate models, which makes it immediately suspicious.
Incredibly, their independent result is within 2% of the IPCC’s figure.
Are you serious? In something so complex and full of uncertainty as climate science they can get a result within 2%? Very likely they adjusted their sttistics to get the result they wanted.
After Climategate we know of the trickery that is common in climate science. For example, the hockey stick shows how you can use complex statistical methods to get any answer you want.
There’s one obvious problem that defies any complex statistics: nearly half of the total global warming had occurred by 1945. Correct me if I’m wrong, but SUV’s and mass air travel hadn’t really taken off in 1945.
And from your other post: yes I’m sure that Dr Alexander knows there are other causes of warming such as water vapour – but in 97% of alarmist nonsense it’s CO2 that gets all the blame.
Chris
Steven,
Your ‘one example’ says little more than “we found a bigger/faster bump in the data than we expected from past bumps.”
Apart from not showing the cause of the bump, there was no recognition of the varying resolution of bumps and their respective sizes over time, nor of the questionable quality of the data and its fitness for this type of analysis.
And you were taken in by this non-evidence? Geoff.
Odd, that using observations that they end up with a result so distant from observational results obtained by Nic Lewis and others.
Of course, they strictly used envelopes and pencils for their “centennial scale probabilities of natural fluctuations estimated using scaling, fluctuation analysis on multiproxy data”.
Looks like Ralph Alexander is correct.
Otherwise why would Mosher show up with derisive “Fear, hyperbole, heavy-handed tactics”?
Mosher writes
What is “easy” is spotting papers that have been written with a purpose to bolster a flawed argument.
One of my personal favorites was the paper that found the tropical hotspot could be measured not with the actual thermometers on the radiosondes but by proxying wind shear from the anemometer readings.
You know very well that most proxies dont have the temporal resolution to see the variation needed. I’d love to see the body of that paper…for a laugh I’m sure.
Straightforward application of physics indicates that there would be a benign, or even beneficial, temperature increase if atmospheric CO2 doubles.
Catastrophic warming theory started with Dr. Hansen’s application of feedback analysis. It was then buttressed by computer models. Even if, as the link you supply intimates, the warming is caused by human activity, it doesn’t matter unless it is enough to be catastrophic. Your link doesn’t even come close to demonstrating that.
To say that the human fingerprint has been demonstrated requires that we know what can be expected of the naturally varying climate. We are far from that. The early twentieth century warming was entirely natural. Given that, it’s very hard to blame the nearly identical late twentieth century warming on human activity. link That pretty much puts the kibosh on obviously motivated statistical analysis.
If the climate models are so good, WHY can’t they tell me what the weather is Tomorrow. Defies Logic.
Worse, would you get in a rocket ship to Mars with a computer model of the same caliber having complete control of the navigation system and NO, ZERO ability to override it when you discover it is not going to get you to Mars?
An interesting citation. It contradicts your citation below.
>>
“They argue that elevated CO2 must be the cause of nearly all the warming because the sole major change in climate “forcing” over this period has been from CO2 produced by human activities – mainly the burning of fossil fuels as well as deforestation.”
wrong again
C02, CH4, Halocarbons, N20
>>
As follows:
>>
By using CO2 radiative forcings as a linear surrogate for all anthropogenic effects we estimate the total anthropogenic warming and (effective) climate sensitivity finding: ΔT anth = 0.87 ± 0.11 K, λ2xCO2,eff=3.08±0.58K.
>>
So. Second of your citations asserts that anthropogenic temperature change is entirely modelled by CO2 change. They even assign a probability of 99% to that, if I’m not mistaken. Pretty much exactly what the author says.
Carry on.
Spotting these skeptical own goals is easy…
..not as easy as it is to spot the alarmist ones
The temp history they used to write their paper…has since been “adjusted”
…the numbers they used, and not the same numbers today
“here is just one example”
No it’s not. Lovejoy’s statistical attempts at human attribution are exposed as statistical nonsense by a professional statistician here: http://wmbriggs.com/post/13126/
and here: http://wmbriggs.com/post/8061/
“The author of the book is getting up there in years. No doubt he stopped reading all the science.”
It’s a shame that you suffer from gerontophobia Mosher.
It’s not that he is wrong because he has stopped reading science.
It’s that he is correct because he has extensive life experience that allows him to spot junk pseudoscience when he sees it.
“They argue that elevated CO2 must be the cause of nearly all the warming because the sole major change in climate “forcing” over this period has been from CO2 produced by human activities – mainly the burning of fossil fuels as well as deforestation.”
wrong again
C02, CH4, Halocarbons, N20
black carbon.
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2013/10/the-evolution-of-radiative-forcing-bar-charts/
FFS, if you take the time to write a book At least learn the science you disagree with.
I mean seriously, the charts are there for all to see:
On your chart the anthropogenic biggies are CO2,black carbon and Methane and its breakdown products including water vapour.
These added to the atmosphere are anthropogenic products, so I don’t see why the author disagrees with you, or more exactly, vice versa, when he says ‘mainly the burning of fossil fuels’.
Mosher quotes
and proofread. bah
FFS Mosher. Read. Understand. Then write.
you are asking too much from drive-by Mosh
Well, here is another factualist physicist who is willing to risk being kicked out of the club. But, then again, since he has empirical facts on his side of the discussion, I wonder does he really care about his membership.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/09/empirical-evidence-shows-temperature-increases-before-co2-increase-in-all-records/#comment-2452626
[excerpt]
The IPCC’s estimates of climate sensitivity are wildly and deliberately exaggerated, to produce a very-scary false result.
Global warming alarmism is a deliberate fraud, in fact it is the greatest fraud, in dollar terms, in the history of humanity.
Properly deployed, the tens of trillions of dollars squandered on global warming alarmism could have:
– put clean water and sanitation systems into every village in the world, saving the lives of about 2 million under-five kids PER YEAR;
– reduced or even eradicated malaria – also a killer of millions of infants and children;
– gone a long way to eliminating world hunger.
Notes and References:
Climate sensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2 is low – probably less than 1C/(2xCO2).
Christy and McNider (2017) estimate climate sensitivity at 1.1C/doubling for UAH Lower Tropospheric (LT) temperatures.
Lewis and Curry (2018) estimate climate sensitivity at 1.6C/doubling for ECS and 1.3C/doubling for TCR, using Hatcrut4 surface temperatures (ST). These surface temperatures probably have a significant warming bias due to poor siting of measurements, UHI effects, other land use changes, etc.
Both analyses are “full-earth-scale”, which have the least room for errors.
Both are “UPPER BOUND” estimates of sensitivity, derived by assuming that ~ALL* warming is due to increasing atmospheric CO2. It is possible, in fact probable, that less of the warming is driven by CO2, and most of it is natural variation.
(*Note – Christy and McNider make allowance for major volcanoes El Chichon in 1982 and Pinatubo in 1991+)
The slightly higher sensitivity values in Curry and Lewis are due to the higher warming estimates of Hadcrut4 surface temperatures versus UAH LT temperatures.
Practically speaking, however, these maximum sensitivity estimates are similar, about 1C/doubling, and are far too low to support any runaway or catastrophic manmade global warming.
Higher estimates of climate sensitivity have no credibility. There is no real global warming crisis.
Increased atmospheric CO2, from whatever cause will at most drive minor, net-beneficial global warming, and significantly increased plant and crop yields.
Conclusion:
The total impact if increasing atmospheric CO2 is hugely beneficial to humanity and the environment. Any scientist or politician who contradicts this statement is destructive, acting against the well-being of humanity and the environment.
Steve Mosher writes: “The author of the book is getting up there in years. No doubt he stopped reading all the science.”
Instead of stupid ad homs, you’d be better off addressing the models and why their spectacular failure are generally either denied outright by the climatariat, or studiously ignored.
The one place where political orientation fairly reliably predicts belief or disbelief in scientific findings is global warming. Leftward leaning authors notice this and wonder what is wrong with Republicans that they disbelieve science. The other question is almost never asked. What is wrong with Democrats that they believe very bad science?
Science itself seems to get a bye. Few people criticize science as it is practiced. Some do though, including some scientists.
Most ordinary people will have noticed a deluge of conflicting nutritional advice over the years. They, quite rightly, conclude that scientists are not to be trusted on CAGW. It is not top of mind for most people.
The first thing that must happen is that scientists quit claiming godlike omniscience.
The statement that “the world is warming” has zero scientific meaning, as firstly it is completely dependent on what time period you are talking about, and secondly it merely assumes that what has occurred during your cherry-picked time period will continue. All we can really say is that we have warmed up some since the LIA. So? We’ve actually cooled over the last 10k years, with certainly many ups and downs. The overall trend though, for 10k years is down, so logically, it makes sense that that trend will continue, right into the next interglacial period.