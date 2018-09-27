Greener Transport? World’s First Flying Car to Go On Sale Next Month

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The global automobile carbon footprint is about to get a significant boost, with the dawn of the age of flying cars.

World’s first flying car to go on sale next month and it could cost more than £300,000

Jasper Hamill

Thursday 27 Sep 2018 9:57 am

The world’s first flying car will be available to pre-order next month. A Chinese company called Terrafugia is preparing to unleash a vehicle called the Transition which can turn from an automobile into an aircraft in just a minute.

It travels at just 100 miles per hour, making it slower than the world’s most sluggish jet, the Soviet PZL M-15 Belphegor which was built to be used on massive state-owned farms. The most striking aspect of the Transition is its folding wings, which extend to allow flight and can be retracted when driving on roads.

It is fitted with a parachute system as well as a ‘boost’ mode to give a ‘brief burst of extra power while flying’. The Chinese news agency Xinhua said pre-sales will begin in October. Terrafugia previously said the Transition would cost $279,000, although a Terrafugia reportedly revised the cost upwards to somewhere between $300k and $400k. This means it could have a price of more than £300,000 in the UK.

‘The Transition is the world’s first practical flying car,’ Terrafugia wrote.

…