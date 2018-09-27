Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The global automobile carbon footprint is about to get a significant boost, with the dawn of the age of flying cars.
World’s first flying car to go on sale next month and it could cost more than £300,000
The world’s first flying car will be available to pre-order next month. A Chinese company called Terrafugia is preparing to unleash a vehicle called the Transition which can turn from an automobile into an aircraft in just a minute.
It travels at just 100 miles per hour, making it slower than the world’s most sluggish jet, the Soviet PZL M-15 Belphegor which was built to be used on massive state-owned farms. The most striking aspect of the Transition is its folding wings, which extend to allow flight and can be retracted when driving on roads.
It is fitted with a parachute system as well as a ‘boost’ mode to give a ‘brief burst of extra power while flying’. The Chinese news agency Xinhua said pre-sales will begin in October. Terrafugia previously said the Transition would cost $279,000, although a Terrafugia reportedly revised the cost upwards to somewhere between $300k and $400k. This means it could have a price of more than £300,000 in the UK.
‘The Transition is the world’s first practical flying car,’ Terrafugia wrote.
The following is a video of the Terrafugia in action:
At $400k the first flying car is going to be a luxury item, at least initially. But there are plenty of well paid executives who loathe the daily commute, who might find the option of flying over traffic jams an attractive proposition. And in time, if the Terrafugia is a success, less expensive consumer versions of the flying car might become available.
33 thoughts on “Greener Transport? World’s First Flying Car to Go On Sale Next Month”
Now if it were just powered by batteries!
Astin Martin’s flying car concept is a hybrid VTOL aircraft:
https://www.engadget.com/2018/07/16/aston-martin-volante-vision-luxury-air-taxi/
Meant to be a taxi, like Larry Page’s all electric, autonomous air taxi being trialed in NZ:
https://www.technologyreview.com/the-download/610515/larry-pages-air-taxis-are-in-testing-above-new-zealand/
pics for this are horribly outdated.
try this
Oh, brother! Just what we need, a bunch of amateur pilots causing congestion in the skies and accidents. I’d love to see how an insurance company is going to determine rates for one of these
things.
you’re kidding, right?
do you imagine there will be a traffic jam of 400,000$ vehicles in the sky?
really really?
You won’t need many to cause a jam at an airport if they all want to land at once…
they do not need an airport because they are VTOL.
the owner will land in his own parking lot and park in his reserved CEO space at his company and land in his ample driveway of his malibu home.
did you watch the vid?
(not the one from 10 years ago)
While I wouldn’t buy one of these and I doubt whether it will be a success… your concerns are unfounded. We have lived on an airport with our small airplanes for 25 years and been flying for longer than that. When we leave the airport we live on and fly a few hundred miles to another region the only time we usually see other aircraft is when we come to an airport.
Planes do not all fly at the same altitude, nor do they all have the same flight ceiling. Private single-engine planes don’t share the same airspace as commercial airliners, and typically don’t use the same runways either.
Not the first.
Aerocar International’s Aerocar (often called the Taylor Aerocar) was an American roadable aircraft, designed and built by Moulton Taylor in Longview, Washington, in 1949. Although six examples were built, the Aerocar never entered production.
[ … ]
Civil certification was gained in 1956 under the auspices of the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), and Taylor reached a deal with Ling-Temco-Vought for serial production on the proviso that he was able to attract 500 orders. When he was able to find only half that number of buyers, plans for production ended, and only six examples were built, with one still flying as of 2008 and another rebuilt by Taylor into the only Aerocar III.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerocar
There is one in the EAA Museum in Oshkosh, WI.
Not really a flying car.
Why?
It obviously sucks as a car, and it probably sucks even more as a plane. Clearly it has little cargo capacity with those small wings and dangerous stall characteristics. It is not VSTOL, so you’d still need a decent runway for T/O and landing.
If you can afford $400,000 for a novelty, then you’d be better buying a reliable proven light aircraft and 2 inexpensive cars at your two favorite destinations, or just Uber it.
All else aside, for the wealthy executive, it will be no more than a status and recreational toy for those who have flying as a hobby.
For commuting, they’ll stick with what they use now. Whether a limousine or a Learjet, a high level executive is doing business while they commute. Usually company business, although sometimes monkey business. Neither of which is possible in this contraption.
What could possibly go wrong with this?
Folding wings… meet turbulence.
Good thing it has an emergency parachute.
And notice the test flight in the video was on a very cold day.
Joel,
I grant you, not double folded wings as with the “flying car”.
https://c1.staticflickr.com/5/4083/4957356464_32c210bcd0_b.jpg
A taxiing aircraft could be considered a flying car.
maybe you should notice the video is from 2009 and no longer relevant?
it’s fake news now, mmk?
Perhaps you should share your concerns about folding wings with the US Navy — they have a lot of them.
James Bond did it in 1974
IIRC that was a real “vehicle”, not sure if it was a car with wings attached or a small plane make to look like a car, but it did fall out of the sky killing the pilot. The film continued using a model.
My first thought of Bond + flying car was the corkscrew jump over the broken bridge in Live and Let Die. One of the most awesome car stunts ever pulled off, and the director set it to a slide whistle. A freakin’ slide whistle!
Since the dawn of aviation, people have dreamed of the “flying car”. It will likely never happen. All attempts to date have made for both mediocre airplanes and mediocre cars.
Most of the attributes that make for an excellent airplane and excellent automobile are diametrically opposed. There are just too many compromises.
Plus consider the practical problems. Airplanes are pretty well protected from damage at airports. Would you feel comfortable leaving your $400,000 airplane in a parking lot, where what would be a considered a minor bump by a careless driver with an ordinary care could possibly mean 10s-of-thousands of dollars when it happens to a relatively fragile airframe? In aviation, such episodes are rare, and very expensive when they do happen.
…Plus consider the practical problems. Airplanes are pretty well protected from damage at airports. Would you feel comfortable leaving your $400,000 airplane in a parking lot, where what would be a considered a minor bump by a careless driver…
This sounds like the classic mistake the environmentalists make – judging the future by what exists in the present,.
IF we ever get lots of flying cars which need parking at an airport, and
IF those cars are as expensive and delicate as current aircraft,
THEN no doubt the parking facilities will be arranged accordingly…..
Flying range?
Wait till someone presses the wrong button and the wings fold away during flight. By the way, does it come in a driverless version for pampered executives?
I am more bemused that they bothered to name the guy wearing the red shirt in the first photo.
Why do we have to bother learning his name? We all know he will be killed before the first commercial break.
New years eve 1968 I was in a flying van. Flew then rolled 6 times and, Lord knows why, all three of us that were in the van are still here. No, I was not driving.
Rather like this video?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45515656/van-launched-into-the-air-during-attleborough-crash
No thanks. I will keep all 4 wheels and 2 feet on the ground.
A price of $400k is an awfully light price tag for an airplane let alone one that doubles as an automobile. They won’t be for sale in the USA as I assume the Chinese government is the manufactures liability insurer. I doubt $400k would underwrite the insurance here.
Could be offered as a kit here though.
Gawd. Busy execs can’t even drive their own car and not crash it. Imagine air-cars crashing – they have to land somewhere. No such thing as a fender-bender in the air. Insurance? Who’d give anyone liability? Think also about cost of operation – it’s not like the FAA allows mechanics to shortcut maintenance – Gee honey, get the air-car an oil change down at jiffy lube today? Missed it? That’s ok.
That don’t exactly look street legal. Better keep a regular old car around for when inclement weather keeps you grounded. 🙂
Goodness. What will they think of next? Flying boats?
Ohh….