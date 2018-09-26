Grist: China Lying About Climate Commitments, Still Building Coal Plants

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – according to Grist China is secretly continuing construction work on new coal plants, despite public statements that the coal plants have been cancelled.
China said it was done with these coal plants. Satellite imagery shows otherwise.
By Nathanael Johnson
on Sep 25, 2018
Newly released satellite photos appear to show continuing construction of coal plants that China said it was cancelling last year, according to CoalSwarm.
“This new evidence that China’s central government hasn’t been able to stop the runaway coal-fired power plant building is alarming,” said Ted Nace, head of CoalSwarm, the nonprofit research network which analyzed and released the satellite images. “The planet can’t tolerate another U.S.-sized block of plants to be built.”
Experts said the images provide credible evidence that China is still building more coal-fired plants than its government claims. Take a look at these shots, the first from January 2017 and the second from this February.
…
In January 2017, China announced that it was canceling more than 100 coal plantsacross 13 provinces. At the time, a researcher familiar with Chinese politics said that regional officials might try to skirt the central government’s order.
“Some projects might have been ongoing for 10 years, and now there’s an order to stop them,” Lin Boqiang, an energy policy researcher at Xiamen University in southeastern China, told the New York Times. “It’s difficult to persuade the local governments to give up on them.”
…
Read more: https://grist.org/article/china-said-it-was-done-with-these-coal-plants-satellite-imagery-shows-otherwise/
Late last year China was forced to reactivate mothballed coal plants, after a botched Communist Party directive to switch to gas left large numbers of people shivering in unheated homes in the middle of Winter. Perhaps China’s regional governments have had enough of their national government’s energy planning incompetence.
Leadership in China has a desire to reduce reliance on coal in order to reduce pollution, but they’ll provide whatever energy is needed for their citizens. If Western nations want to give money to China to help them do what they were going to do anyway, they’ll be happy to them the money, but the Chinese leadership have not bought into the CAGW scare and they’re certainly not going to restrict production for something they regard as a Western delusion.
That’s my opinion also Steve. The Chinese are not going to rock the boat by disagreeing with the folks they sell stuff to, but I don’t think they are CAGW believers. OTOH, they are tackling their massive air pollution problems which does mean somewhat less dependence on coal where there are alternative energy sources,
But you and I are a minority.
The same holds true for other developing countries I think. India for example.
Great news for Australia BTW.
Good on ya, digger.
They made that engagement when Obama whispered in Xi’s ear that he would give him lots of USD if he played along with the AGW scam.
Since Trump has stalled the payments ( without actually doing anything about pulling out of Paris ) Xi sees not reason to deprive his country of the much needed cheap energy.
There is every chance that they will be ensuring less REAL air pollution from new plant. They will not give a toss about colourless, odourless, non-toxic “dirty” CO2.
“the Chinese leadership have not bought into the CAGW scare”
Obviously not…..you don’t build artificial islands with $billions of military infrastructure….only a few feet above sea level….and believe in sea level rise either
Bingo Latitude!
– Well c’mon, be reasonable; they’ve gotta’ do something with all that North Korean coal…
…China is secretly continuing construction work on new coal plants, despite public statements that the coal plants have been cancelled….
Yes. They were cancelled in March 2017. In January 2018 they were re-instated.
Do you want us to cancel them again? If so, the price has gone up. These administrators aren’t cheap to employ, you know….
How are they doing on electrostatic scrubbers and bag houses for the new plants? The air pollution in China is so bad you can’t see the ground from the 7th floor of a hotel and you can taste it if you’re outside. The people should be screaming about it to Xi Jinping or whoever is in charge over there.
They do have a REAL air pollution problem. The answer would seem to be to contruct cleaner coal powered stations as used in the west and close the older polluting ones. Stopping completion of already commenced projects seems foolish waste of resources.
If the naive greenies had not screwed it up UK would have one of the cleanest coal fired stations at North Kingswood in Kent by now. Instead they are chopping down US oak trees to burn them at Drax.
That isn’t accurate about chopping down US Oak trees, especially whole trees, to feed Drax with wood pellets. You don’t even get that crap from the Guardian.
Think about it for 1 second. You think a lumberman is going to take a high value whole tree like an oak and grind it up to make low cost wood pellets? The branches and sawdust and planer shavings for sure, as this used to be just burnt up in giant bee hive burners and polluted the local atmosphere with smoke and flyash. Now you have a compressed pellet to a dried exacting spec to burn very clean. Forget about the damn CO2.
What is utilized and is being made into wood pellets to generate electricity at Drax is the wood produced from low grade thinnings taken out as part of the process of growing higher grade forests for lumber and plywood amongst other high grade forest products. These, along with branches and sawmill waste, are the principle sources of materials being made into wood pellets to displace coal. If there had been more of this going on, poor Australia may have been able to save their coal burning plants from being dynamited. Or at least mix 50-50 coal with pellets. But the powers that be in Australia ain’t been that bright, to say the least. At least until the last elections…
Enough with the pure propaganda here at WUWT about Drax burning wood pellets. It is a free market that is being supplied by honest market forces. And a responsible one at that.
Sorry Earthling I think you are talking propaganda there…A Dispatches investigation has uncovered evidence of hardwood forests being chopped down to provide ‘green energy’ for the UK. Experts say unique habitats rich in wildlife are under threat as Britain’s power stations switch from burning coal to wood…
Says it all really. https://theecologist.org/2018/apr/16/hardwood-forests-cut-down-feed-drax-power-plant-channel-4-dispatches-claims
I did say to think about it for 1 second! These are mainly second or third growth tree farms that have been utilized for generations. There is no more virgin forest left to speak of. The bulk of the wood is utilized for higher and more worthwhile purposes. As in cold hard cash. The unusable waste is what is used for pellets. And if all a whole tree is good for, is to grind it up for pellets because it won’t make a sawmill grade log, then it is rotten, and dying of old age and at its end of life in the forest and better to get a new tree growing. If you want to make a park of that and preserve it from human development, fine, but that is a different argument. But I see you quote The Ecologist magazine, which has a vested interest in misleading its readers for its political agenda. Again, think about it for 1 second? DO you think anyone is going to take a perfectly good log that is worth a lot more for a lumber product and grind it up whole? Really? Maybe if it is dead or rotting already. Enough with the bleeding hearts, save the trees and seals crowd that started this global disorder about CAGW. I was there from the very beginning in the 1960’s and I see now the terrible damage that has been done by this mindset. Maybe saving the whales made sense initially, but the ecology movement morphed into the evil marxist crowd that will take away your liberties. And your wallet.
Not sure I would believe theecologist — any media today is untrustworthy. Certainly, hardwood forests are harvested regularly here in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, etc. At least here in MD & nearby PA, it appears to be done w/thought and planning — mountainous areas right above me were clear-cut some yrs ago and have recovered nicely — 20-40′ oaks, hickories, tuliptrees, etc now only after 15-20 yrs. So unless there’s evidence that valuable hardwoods are being pelletized, I don’t believe it — it’s too valuable for that use. Perhaps “soft”, less valuable hardwoods that have little other uses might be.
Again, I agree this is stupid from an energy standpoint, but eastern NA hardwood forests naturally regrow from clear-cuts w/o any replanting necessary. And practically ANY media source today is untrustworthy.
Hardwood sawdust and shavings are certainly pelletized and command a premium price, and there may be exceptions in which some whole small hard wood trees are pelletized. However, various pines are most commonly used to make wood pellets. As Earthling says, it would be financially silly to use hard woods for such purposes.
I suspect that some of these “investigators” are mistakenly classifying wood types, not unlike confusing carbon and carbon dioxide.
A “free market”? Please. It’s being driven by the CAGW scam, because it is (supposedly) “carbon-neutral”. They have coal, they just refuse to use it, because of “dirty carbon”. Then there’s gas, but oh no, that uses (shudder) fracking, which Greenies hate, and because (shudder again) gas is still an “evil” fossil fuel.
Sure, but that is politics. If the pellets were cheaper from Brazil, or Canada, I am sure the cheapest sourced pellets would be utilized. I am not saying that in this case, where Drax sits atop a coal mine, that it makes sense. It is actually kind of bizarre that the coal isn’t being burnt with newer electrostatic technology cleaning it up. Politics in Britain, especially on the AGW file is really out to lunch. And CO2 is irrelevant as far the wood pellets or coal go, or it should be. Although mixing wood pellets with coal is one way of keeping coal fired plants operating longer, and should be looked at much more closely. Especially as NG and especially LNG will probably increase in price in the future. It is should be viewed as just another fuel from a source that was traditionally wasted. So it is net positive for the economy.
What I am saying is just quit already slandering the wood waste being converted into pellet industry. It used to be just burnt up wastefully in bee hive burners that we all know was the standard just 15-20 years ago in many jurisdictions. And still huge colossal slash pile fires out in the bush that are just burnt in smouldering fires. But some of that is now converted to wood pellets and burnt cleanly and efficiently for many applications. The wood pellet industry makes a lot of economic and good environmental sense. That is all I am saying.
Sorry Earthling but it is true. There are few lumbermen left but many forest contractors. It is all about the economics of cutting, sorting, and handling of multiple product streams. If the price/volume of saw logs on any given stand is high enough to justify the added cost then saw logs are sorted out, if not, then not. Many stands are cut and chipped onsite due to the lower costs and reduced handling of the product. I do not know much about the industry in the Southern USA but here is a company in Eastern Canada http://www.greatnortherntimber.com/products/#biomass
Even in sawmills the % utilization of the log varies depending on the market on a day to day basis with more of the log going to the chippers when the price of lumber drops.
Please stop this. Tree farming has been a thing here for at least 60 years.
Instead they are chopping down US oak trees to burn them at Drax.
Earthling2 is correct — they’re not chopping down oak trees for Drax. Harvesting loblolly pines from already-present pine-plantations (there are ALOT of such plantations in the US southeast). Not that I think that makes sense (it doesn’t), but have to at least be accurate.
They are moving rapidly to address the pollution problem, in part by replacing older dirtier plants with newer cleaner ones for just that reason. China’s new coal plants are among the most advanced and cleanest in the world.
https://www.powermag.com/how-china-is-on-the-leading-edge-of-environmental-technologies/
My understanding — which could be wrong — is that Chinese power plants are required to have pollution control devices. But the devices aren’t necessarily the best available. Neither are they necessarily in good repair. Also, I’ve read often that much of the Winter air pollution in Chinese cities is due to home coal stoves which, of course, have no pollution control devices.
The people requiring the installation and maintenance of the pollution scrubbers are the same people who ordered construction to be halted. They’re in Beijing.
There’s an old Chinese saying”
“Heaven is high and the Emperor is far away”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tian_gao,_Huangdi_yuan
They also cheat to reduce operational costs.
NYT July 1, 2017:
Over all, 1,600 coal plants are planned or under construction in 62 countries, according to Urgewald’s tally, which uses data from the Global Coal Plant Tracker portal. The new plants would expand the world’s coal-fired power capacity by 43 percent.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/01/climate/china-energy-companies-coal-plants-climate-change.html
“Over all, 1,600 coal plants are planned or under construction in 62 countries, according to Urgewald’s tally,”
Meanwhile, idiot politicians in places like California, Germany and South Australia are in the process of bankrupting their economies in order to reduce their CO2 output, while these other nations produce more and more CO2. California, Germany, South Australia and all the rest are just spinning their wheels.
They might be liars but they’re not stupid liars. Sounds like local administration is doing what needs to be done. Great way to absolve national administration of blame. Plus, they can always take a few local administrators out and shoot them just to show they really care about AGW while they continue to build the plants. Plus, plus it’s a good way to get rid of some of the guys you don’t like. You gotta think like a Chinaman!
I wasn’t aware that Joe Stalin was Chinese. He was the expert at getting rid of inconvenient people. link
Modern China doesn’t hold a candle to Stalin. On the other hand, China still executes more people than the rest of the world combined. Accurate figures are hard to come by but I suspect that China even executes more people than anywhere else on a per capita basis.
If you have to think of a particularly Chinese way of thinking, it would have to be their absolute terror of disorder. Even when the people acknowledge that the government is crappy, they will still support it because they know their history. The alternative to what they have at the time is usually way worse.
Yep, Joe Stalin made the Nazis look like pikers when it came to murder but not nearly as much has been reported about that. After all, he was a US allie. Word is he personally knocked off some himself.
Plus, estimates are that Mao killed more people than Stalin.
It isn’t just the coal fired electricity plants that are the culprits in pollution in China as there is a vast interest in investing heavily in electrostatic scrubbers for old and new plants under construction near the larger population centres to limit the extremely bad local urban air quality that is highly corrosive to the national health. This is one of the issues that is allowed public discussion and public dissent.
One of the greater problems is the use of small home and farm inefficient furnaces fuelled by real cheap dirty local coal, by the tens of millions in rural area’s. While the central Gov’t tries to phase this out, the local Gov’t turns a blind eye when it is freezing since the local people aren’t going to just stand by and freeze to death. This is adding greatly to the problems with general air quality nationally that blows in towards the populated coast. It will take a generation or two to scale this back because they won’t be heating with electricity or NG anytime soon in much of backwater rural China.
If China can’t control its urban air pollution issues, let alone its rural inefficient coal usage, it is highly unlikely they give a damn about a few ppm CO2 annual emissions that are invisible. The Chinese will say anything you want them to say, especially if you promise to send them money for saying the right thing. Doesn’t mean they will ever do much about it, and by 2030, all they have to is say it is non binding anyway. Sorry!
Yes. And if you post the Urgewald numbers on one of the alarmist blogs, you will be told they are all cancelling. And if you now post the evidence that they are not at all, you will be told that this is fake news.
And finally, if you point out that Chinese emissions and use of coal show no statistical signs of having peaked or being about to fall, you will meet with the classic responses, in rough order:
— all that counts is per capita
To which you reply that Chinese per capita emissions are equal to the EU’s. And that in any case its not per capita tons that supposedly matter, its the total number of them.
— their historical emissions are lower so they are only catching up
To which you enquire whether the argument is really that its only fair for the Chinese to be able to destroy civilization in the name of historical fairness?
— that they are only doing it for export
to which you reply that its not important why they are emitting all these billions of tons, what counts is that they are doing it. And you ask whether they are really advocating a ban on imports from China?
— that they are installing lots of wind and solar.
To which you ask, how does that affect the tonnage they are emitting and its effects?
And just as the name calling reaches a crescendo, guess what? You are now banned from the forum. Its called inconvenient truths. Very, very inconvenient. Quick, lets get back to saving the planet by shutting down one or two coal plants in California, Nevada or the UK.
Michel,
You must be Chinese. You’ve got all the bases covered.
To which you enquire (sic) whether the argument is really that its only fair for the Chinese to be able to destroy civilization in the name of historical fairness?
Destroy civilization? No matter what country I was from, I wouldn’t respond to such an absurd question. Ask rational questions.
Telling the truth is an anathema to the CCP.
It is not common knowledge that the coal fired Chinese power plants that are operating and also those currently being built are equipped with bypasses around the air quality control equipment. They build the electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, bag houses, etc. to show the world they are being good stewards of the world. After startup, and sometimes even before startup, the systems are shut off and bypassed. I have personally worked on many of these plants and know that this what they do.
The air quality control systems uses power that reduce the plant electrical output. So bypassing them results in more power being generated by the plant. They desire the power over protecting the environment.
They also build the equipment from very cheap materials saving capital expenditures on the equipment. So after a few years the equipment is unusable. Then the only option is to rebuild or bypass. They chose bypass.
When you have central planning like they do in China the power generators as well as the environmental control work for the same central planning boards. So if it comes down to supplying power to their citizens as opposed to protecting the environment the power generation will win every time. Lack of power is immediately known, protecting the environment not so much.
This is that attitude of many of the central planning countries in the world. I have worked on plants in Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia and several others. They all have the same attitude with bypasses around their air quality equipment.
That sounds like the diesel truck enthusiasts deleting the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) systems to get more power. More crap goes out the exhaust pipe…
Gary Grubbs, interesting. As a former coal power-plant engineer, I’m looking at the top pic of the power-plant in this post, and I see turbine buildings, cooling towers, stacks, and boiler-houses, but no precipitators! Might be a gas plant…..
PS. Sometimes I wished we’d have by-passed our old precipitators because they were first-generation, rusting away and constant maintenance headaches. Interestingly, the 1957 unit originally had centrifugal “cyclone” precipitators (non-electrical) that had later been bypassed when the electricals were put in.
asians can play the lies and deceit game better than climate scientists
it’s a case of spy vs spy and the chinese can beat climate scientists at this game, no contest
> in any case its not per capita tons that supposedly matter, its the total number of them.
In that case we can solve the problem by splitting countries into smaller ones.
>To which you reply that Chinese per capita emissions are equal to the EU’s.
Thanks in part the EU moving a lot of industrial production to China. Now the EU and the US can beat them up for the CO2 emitted to satisfy the consumer needs of the rich world.
>And you ask whether they are really advocating a ban on imports from China?
Strawman.
>how does that [installing lots of wind and solar] affect the tonnage they are emitting and its effects?
It would be higher still otherwise.
Earthling2 makes some salient points. Displacing those inefficient heat and power sources with power generated from leading edge clean coal plants will reduce the pollution intensity and the CO2 intensity of the demand served by those sources.
“This new evidence that China’s central government hasn’t been able to stop the runaway coal-fired power plant building is alarming,” said Ted Nace, head of CoalSwarm, the nonprofit research network which analyzed and released the satellite images. “The planet can’t tolerate another U.S.-sized block of plants to be built.”
You know, I wish the greenies would go over to China and do their climate and anti-fossil fuel protesting in the streets with their fancy signs. Tiananmen Square would be a good spot. With a little bit of luck they might all get out of prison in five years….maybe less.
Tiananmen Square is hardened today to prevent any significant protests from happening and for any that might occur to be quickly squelched. And as you say, protesters might land in prison. Worse, the government there quietly disappears people often.
China’s going to have some ‘splainin’ to do in Katowice, 68 days from now. Can’t wait for the show and fireworks. I still remember when China was hailed as the new “climate leader”. Hahahahahaha!