The volcanic island of Krakatau (previously called Krakatoa) is situated in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung. The name is also used for the surrounding island group comprising the remnants of a much larger island of three volcanic peaks which was obliterated in a cataclysmic 1883 eruption.
In 1927, a new island, Anak Krakatau, or “Child of Krakatoa”, emerged from the caldera formed in 1883 and is the current location of eruptive activity.
In the NASA photos below, you can see some stunning images of the volcano as it’s been stirring to life again
19 thoughts on “Krakatoa volcano stirs to life again”
A triple whammy if this goes off, Katla goes off and we hit a new solar minimum. Too bad all the excess CO2 we’ve been able to add into the atmosphere, plus that emitted by the volcanoes, won’t help by more than a few tenths of a degree.
It isn’t going to go off.
Anak’s been rumbling away for years,
On the beaches of Anyer and Carita on the western tip of Java there’s plenty of pumice stones from Anak Krakatau.
Human years, or geological years. When someone says an active volcano isn’t going to go off, in a human timeframe, should step back and ponder those words.
Just so, Patrick. Volcanos erupt when the process of progressive crystal fractionation produces enough volatile segregate to over come the load pressure. Before reaching this pressure level an earthquake could effectively remove some of the load and the pressure exceeds the load and you get an eruption. Sometimes this eruption promotes rapid (dare I say dramatic?) exsolving of additional volatiles and you get an exaggerated eruption, like when the dome roof failed on the north side of Mt. St. Helens. Some volcanos have a reasonable periodicity about them, but buyer beware, they could spoil your picnic at any given moment
There was a time once when Krakatoa had been rumbling away for years. That didn’t stop the explosion then. Curious it would for certain now.
Anak Krakatau has been growing steadily and is now getting on to about a thousand feet in height but is likely a few hundred years or so from a repeat of its little misbehaviour of 1883 – hopefully.
The Smithsonian runs an excellent volcano watch website with lots of pretty pictures of volcanoes which is useful for keeping up to date on current eruptions and rumblings – worth a look.
And here’s a link to the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program webpage for Krakatau:
https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn=262000
Cheers,
Bob
“Child of Krakatoa” … like father, like son .. apple doesn’t fall far from the tree .. a chip off the old block
Records are sketchy, but there is evidence of one, possibly two, catastrophic explosion of Krakatoa before the historical one of 1883, spaced a few hundred years apart.
All those years hearing references to “Krakatoa, east of Java” as the worst quake ever. Hopefully nota repeat.
It is west of Java, not east, and it was an eruption, not a quake. Otherwise correct.
“Krakatoa, East of Java” was the name of a disaster film based on the eruption.
Apparently Iceland’s Katla is becoming restless too.
Hmmmm, two major active volcanoes and two trump SCOTUS picks.
Maybe the Democrats are correct that the world will end with Trump.
I blame Brett …
“I blame global warming, and fossil fuels, and … stuff. I mean, like , totally!”
– Governor Moonbeam Brown
Fer Sure, dude!
I request that Katla and Krakatoa and other volcanoes just hold off for a few more years, because if you erupt (like, I mean, y’know, bigly) you are going to ruin my experiment.
In an article I wrote published on 1Sept2002 (we) predicted global cooling would happen between 2020 and 2030. I’m now leaning closer to 2020 or even earlier, so please be patient. I think the quiet Sun will demonstrate that it has a much greater impact on global temperature than increasing atmospheric CO2.
In a cooling period, there may even be some reversals of the gradual increase in atmospheric CO2. This happened before during the last global cooling period from ~1940 to ~1977.
Notes:
Annualized Mauna Loa dCO2/dt has “gone negative” a few times in the past (calculating dCO2/dt from monthly data, by taking CO2MonthX (year n+1) minus CO2MonthX (year n) to minimize the seasonal CO2 “sawtooth”.)
These 12-month periods when CO2 decreased are (Year and Month ending in):
1959-8
1963-9
1964-5
1965-1
1965-5
1965-6
1971-4
1974-6
1974-8
1974-9
Modern CO2 data collection at Mauna Loa started in ~1958.