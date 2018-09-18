Statistical study of past temperature records suggest possible undetected natural climate forcing cycles

Godfrey Dack writes in with this:
Everyone will be familiar with the difficulty of listening to a conversation held with a friend in a crowded room with many other conversations going on at the same time. So it is with many fields of scientific investigation where it is difficult to tease a particular trend out from masses of data. In the first case, we could call the friend’s conversation ‘The Signal’, and the background conversations ‘The Noise’.
In looking at climate data, trends (the signal) can be graphically represented by a (generally) smooth curve, usually flanked by a range of experimentally predicted or actually measured values (the noise). Joining up every point on a graph of such data would give a jagged line which could be thought of as a combination of many alternating functions over a wide range of frequencies.
If you tuned an old-fashioned analogue radio away from any station the hiss you would hear would be termed ‘White Noise’ whose frequency distribution would be random but whose intensity would be equal over all frequencies like the spectrum of pure white light. Another type of noise encountered in nature shows a random distribution of frequencies but each frequency octave carries the same amount of energy and, because energy of a wave is inversely proportional to the frequency, to make all ‘octave containers’ have the same energy, low frequency octaves carry a greater proportion of the overall energy and because, in light, low frequencies are at the red end of the spectrum this noise is called ‘Pink Noise’. Pink noise phenomena occur a lot in nature and can be the result of some low frequency (i.e. long time-period) disturbance.
In a recently published paper with the snappy title – ‘Intrinsic Pink-Noise Multidecadal Global Climate Dynamics Mode ‘ (paywalled) the authors claim to have discovered pink noise energy signatures, on time scales over many decades, appearing in historical climate proxy data both before, and after The Industrial Revolution. The authors looked at two large data sets: monthly average surface temperatures from 1901 – 2012, and radiological ice-core measurements dating back many thousands of years.
The ‘pink-noise’ aspect of the analysis suggests that there may be some aspect of climate variation due to a naturally produced slow varying function which may be acting together with anthropogenic factors in a resonant fashion rather like an adult pushing a child on a swing just at the right moment can rapidly increase the amplitude of the swing.
The authors make no attempt to identify the origin of the suspected natural component, be it solar, astronomical or as yet of an unsuspected nature, however, if such natural forcing does exist on top of man-made forcing, it may exaggerate the significance of anthropomorphic factors in climate change.
From the article: “The authors make no attempt to identify the origin of the suspected natural component, be it solar, astronomical or as yet of an unsuspected nature, however, if such natural forcing does exist on top of man-made forcing,”
Well, I would have to say that that natural forcing definitely exists because humans have only been on the Earth a relatively short time, and the climate was doing its thing long before humans came along.
Questioning whether natural forcing exists seems a little ridiculous to me.
This paper is important because it notes that the temperature data exhibits a pink noise signature.
In pink noise, low frequencies predominate. In any time scale there will be such low frequencies that the signal will seem to have a long term trend.
The actual scientists among the alarmists do not deny natural variation, they do claim that they can discern the human signal as distinct from the natural variation.
What we do see is that, among many other statistical abuses, scientists assume that averaging reduces error. They take measurements with twenty percent error bars and claim to produce calculated results accurate to one percent. You can’t get away with that with pink noise.
Do we need to wait for Willis to snort and say, “…curve fitting…”? Or can I say it?
The scientists from Cambridge, Yale, etc are likely on the right track.
What happened to our “new” commenting process?
Something caused the WUWT website to crash and Anthony had to disable the new commenting software in order to get the website back on line.
On a spherical planet with a 70% liquid surface, a gaseous atmosphere, a spinning on its axis, orbited by a moon with tidal effects, the pair of them orbiting a star in conjunction with a set of other planets, near and farm, large, very large and small not to mention all that ‘zodiacal dust and asteroids etc and there is evidence of multifrequency and competely natural phenomena in the atmosphere?
Who’da thunk it?
Well, not the climate experts apparently.
The author has the relationship between the Scientific view of “Signal” and “Noise” exactly correct. Geologists, especially those adapted to utilize Sequence Stratigraphy, think of the “Noise” as a natural variation of sea level from 50 meters higher to 100 meters lower than current level. Therefore, where is the “Signal”? Where is the dramatic change in sea level that shows a fundamental change in natural sea level variation sufficient to constitute a “Signal”? Doesn’t exist.
Think of the Earth as a sphere covered with a thin skin of water and air.
Some folks investigated what happens to a sphere when it’s excited by a simple signal. The behaviour is very complicated but the resulting signal waveforms closely resemble those observed in the climate. link
Since some geophysical processes take place on time scales ranging up to centuries and millennia, it is entirely unsurprising to observe “pink noise energy signatures, on time scales over many decades”.
Are climate alarmists trying to blame the failure of their computer models on “pink noise” without making any “attempt to identify the origin of the suspected natural component”?
And how I they know that “it may exaggerate the significance of anthropomorphic factors in climate change”? Isn’t it just as likely that the forces oppose or mute each other, especially when the waves aren’t synced to each other?
I don’t think so. It’s pretty important that they acknowledge that the data looks like pink noise. Most human progress has resulted from people observing that something happens without immediately being able to explain why.
So, in summation, climate does what it does, humans are not causing it and can not stop it. Where is my check?
The AMO shifted warm from the mid 1990’s as a response to declining indirect solar forcing. It is possible that rising CO2 forcing may have inhibited that marginally.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/association-between-sunspot-cycles-amo-ulric-lyons
man-made forcing is part of the noise …
I have not read the (paywalled) paper, so it is not clear to me how the authors can get the spatial resolution in their results shown in Figure 1. Spatial variation is exhibited between remote regions of the oceans where, at least to my understanding, actual data would be extremely sparse when we look back 100+ years.
“Teasing a signal out of noise”. It is an unfortunate selection of terms. I understand there can be legitimacy in such an exercise, but climate scientists have been “teasing” Armageddon that hasn’t happened yet out of noise in their desperate search for the smoking gun that Maurice Strong told them to find now for 40 years now. Innundation of the West-Side Hwy in NYC has been postponed from 2000 to 2100. All manner of death spirals proved to be slower to materialize but they are are collecting in piles to destroy us all in 2100, unless we cough up $100 trillion in “protection” and surrender our civilization to a progressive troika.
I obviously have not read the article with any determined focus yet, but my first impression, on a skim, is …
NOT “pink noise”, but green noise.
The pushing-the-child-on-a-swing analogy seems like a future open door for somebody to cite this as supporting the tipping point idea, where humans can push things over a catastrophic edge. Yeah, climate change is largely natural, but humans can kick start a dominoes effect, the fearmongers will say, and here’s scientific proof.
Yet more heretical scientists wasting time on a settled science. We already know everything perfectly, and now we must act without hesitation if we want save Gaia from a certain doom.
I can’t really be very rigorous about this, but…
Pink noise is what you would expect to find with any deep analysis of a complex data-set. What would have been surprising is if the climate had a white noise signature. Intuitively this might be because it is easier increase low frequencies or reduce high frequencies than the reverse, each of which would shift the spectrum towards pink. So failing to find white noise in this case is evidence (for me at least) that there is no significant human contribution.
Also, it is a common property of pink noise data-sets that they are especially prone to trend reversals as in Simpson’s paradox, so finding a different slope for part of the data is exactly as expected.