LiveStream Rebuttal to Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco

Heartland Institute to Livestream Rebuttals of Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco

The Heartland Institute will be live-streaming two panel discussions of scientists and climate policy experts as “counter programming” of the Global Climate Action Summit this week in San Francisco.

View the live-stream at this link on our YouTube page Thursday, September 13 starting at noon PT (3 pm ET; 2 pm CT). Or, watch below when it goes live.

Our event is hosted by our friends at The Independent Institute in Oakland, across the Bay.

PARTICIPANTS: James Taylor , senior fellow, The Heartland Institute

, senior fellow, The Heartland Institute Jay Lehr, Ph.D. , science director, The Heartland Institute

, science director, The Heartland Institute Terry L. Gannon, Ph.D. , research fellow, The Independent Institute

, research fellow, The Independent Institute Richard Keen, Ph.D. , meteorology instructor (emeritus), University of Colorado, Boulder

, meteorology instructor (emeritus), University of Colorado, Boulder Stanley Goldenberg , hurricane meteorologist

, hurricane meteorologist Tom Harris, president, International Climate Science Coalition. ABOUT THE EVENT (NOTE: We’re live-streaming again Friday at this link): California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) is hosting the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, featuring liberal activists, entertainment celebrities, government officials, and very few scientists. Prominent participants include Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Van Jones, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg, Nancy Pelosi, Al Gore, Dave Matthews, Jay Inslee, Bill de Blasio, John Kerry, and George Schultz. While Global Climate Action Summit speakers attempt to make the case for heavy-handed government action to restrict carbon dioxide, The Heartland Institute’s program will feature interactive panel discussions fact-checking the summit presentations and pointing out the scientific and economic data supporting climate realism. The Heartland Institute’s Thursday panel discussion will coincide with Global Climate Action Summit lunch break. Heartland’s Friday panel discussion will coincide with a planned break and subsequent political calls to action at the summit. “The Global Climate Action Summit perfectly illustrates the hollow nature of calls for government restrictions on carbon dioxide,” said Heartland Institute Senior Fellow James Taylor. “An extensive lineup of leftist activists will be making yet another attempt to grow government and restriction human liberty, this time in the name of saving the planet. We look forward to presenting the facts and logic that expose the foolishness and harmfulness of this leftist agenda.”

