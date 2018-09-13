Google video leak proves they are evil after all

We’ve talked before about how Google is actively suppressing climate skeptics, including yours truly.

The business motto for Google used to be:“Don’t be evil.”, seen below as archived by the Wayback Machine on April 21, 2018:

“Don’t be evil.” Googlers generally apply those words to how we serve our users. But “Don’t be evil” is much more than that. Yes, it’s about providing our users unbiased access to information, focusing on their needs and giving them the best products and services that we can. But it’s also about doing the right thing more generally – following the law, acting honorably, and treating co-workers with courtesy and respect. “Don’t be evil.” Googlers generally apply those words to how we serve our users. But “Don’t be evil” is much more than that. Yes, it’s about providing our users unbiased access to information, focusing on their needs and giving them the best products and services that we can. But it’s also about doing the right thing more generally – following the law, acting honorably, and treating co-workers with courtesy and respect. The Google Code of Conduct is one of the ways we put “Don’t be evil” into practice. It’s built around the recognition that everything we do in connection with our work at Google will be, and should be, measured against the highest possible standards of ethical business conduct. We set the bar that high for practical as well as aspirational reasons: Our commitment to the highest standards helps us hire great people, build great products, and attract loyal users. Trust and mutual respect among employees and users are the foundation of our success, and they are something we need to earn every day.

Then, in a stunning turnaround, they removed the phrase from their website, giving themselves a license to follow the dark side.

By now you may have heard about the in-house “private” Google video (created right after the 2016 presidential election) leaked to Breitbart. It was never intended that the public see it. Fortunately, we have. After Trump won the election the video shows the Google management team doing group hugs, tears, and wailing about how Trump won and how Hillary was wronged.

It’s quite revealing. In the video we have the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, two Vice Presidents and the two men who founded Google in 1998; Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

The opinions expressed in that video were in my opinion, outrageous. Basically the Google execs saw American voters who voted for Trump as irrational, xenophobic, lazy, and stupid. Brin suggests that Trump voters were acting out of “boredom”, which he says has in the past have been one of the factors giving rise to fascism and communism.

Google has since issued a rebuttal saying this was just some employees and executives expressing their own personal opinion, saying “For 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings”

In their rebuttal, Google claims that nothing those executives said in that video suggests any political bias in their products.

I don’t buy it, not one bit.

The Google CFO in that video, Ruth Porat, is a perfect example She gets highly emotional, to the point of tears and talks about the moment she realized the election was “…going the wrong way”, and then the first moment she realized “WE were going to lose. It was like a “ton of bricks”.

Later in the video, the Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, asks what they can do to ensure a “better quality of governance and decision-making.”

Newsflash: Google HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GOVERNMENT DECISION-MAKING. For Brin to suggest they need ensure a “better quality” is a tacit admission of their intent to bias in a way they see fit.

Here’s excerpts from the Breitbart story:

THE GOOGLE TAPE: Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin ‘Deeply Offended’ by Trump’s Election

Sergey Brin, co-founder of one of the most influential companies in the world:

““As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive, and I know many of you do too.”

Walker says that Google should fight to ensure the populist movement – not just in the U.S. but around the world – is merely a “blip” and a “hiccup” in a historical arc that “bends toward progress.”

CEO Sundar Pichai states that the company will develop machine learning and A.I. to combat what an employee described as “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”

Here’s another story, from the Powerline Blog

Powerline: It’s Official, Google Is a Democratic Party Front

All of the speakers express grief over Donald Trump’s election. All of the speakers assume that every Google employee is a Democrat and is stunned and horrified that Hillary Clinton–the worst and most corrupt presidential candidate in modern history–lost. There is much discussion about what Google can do to reverse the benighted world-wide tide exemplified by Brexit and Trump’s election. The insane doctrine of “white privilege” rears its head.

You really have to see it to believe it. Having suffered through the hour-long cri de cœur–OK, to be fair, there is a huge element of schadenfreude, too, and you will relish much of it–you probably will have several reactions:

1) These people may have certain valuable technical skills, but they aren’t very bright and are unusually lacking in self-awareness.

2) It is remarkable that they can achieve such an extraordinary monoculture in an organization with thousands of employees. It must require vigorous enforcement of right-think.

3) It is easy to see how these uniformly left-wing robots/people seamlessly transitioned into Resisting the duly elected Trump administration.

The video:

So, what can you do?

Dump Google. Dump Gmail and searching via Google

When searching, I recommend DuckDuckGo, and Mojeek. Of the two, Mojeek is the better tool in my opinion, becuase it doesn’t make use of a Google oriented indexing library.

