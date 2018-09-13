Google video leak proves they are evil after all

We’ve talked before about how Google is actively suppressing climate skeptics, including yours truly.
The business motto for Google used to be:“Don’t be evil.”, seen below as archived by the Wayback Machine on April 21, 2018:
“Don’t be evil.” Googlers generally apply those words to how we serve our users. But “Don’t be evil” is much more than that. Yes, it’s about providing our users unbiased access to information, focusing on their needs and giving them the best products and services that we can. But it’s also about doing the right thing more generally – following the law, acting honorably, and treating co-workers with courtesy and respect.
The Google Code of Conduct is one of the ways we put “Don’t be evil” into practice. It’s built around the recognition that everything we do in connection with our work at Google will be, and should be, measured against the highest possible standards of ethical business conduct. We set the bar that high for practical as well as aspirational reasons: Our commitment to the highest standards helps us hire great people, build great products, and attract loyal users. Trust and mutual respect among employees and users are the foundation of our success, and they are something we need to earn every day.
Then, in a stunning turnaround, they removed the phrase from their website, giving themselves a license to follow the dark side.
By now you may have heard about the in-house “private” Google video (created right after the 2016 presidential election) leaked to Breitbart. It was never intended that the public see it. Fortunately, we have. After Trump won the election the video shows the Google management team doing group hugs, tears, and wailing about how Trump won and how Hillary was wronged.
It’s quite revealing. In the video we have the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, two Vice Presidents and the two men who founded Google in 1998; Sergey Brin and Larry Page.
The opinions expressed in that video were in my opinion, outrageous. Basically the Google execs saw American voters who voted for Trump as irrational, xenophobic, lazy, and stupid. Brin suggests that Trump voters were acting out of “boredom”, which he says has in the past have been one of the factors giving rise to fascism and communism.
Google has since issued a rebuttal saying this was just some employees and executives expressing their own personal opinion, saying “For 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings”
In their rebuttal, Google claims that nothing those executives said in that video suggests any political bias in their products.
I don’t buy it, not one bit.
The Google CFO in that video, Ruth Porat, is a perfect example She gets highly emotional, to the point of tears and talks about the moment she realized the election was “…going the wrong way”, and then the first moment she realized “WE were going to lose. It was like a “ton of bricks”.
Later in the video, the Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, asks what they can do to ensure a “better quality of governance and decision-making.”
Newsflash: Google HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GOVERNMENT DECISION-MAKING. For Brin to suggest they need ensure a “better quality” is a tacit admission of their intent to bias in a way they see fit.
Here’s excerpts from the Breitbart story:
THE GOOGLE TAPE: Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin ‘Deeply Offended’ by Trump’s Election
Allum Bokhari, Breitbart
Sergey Brin, co-founder of one of the most influential companies in the world:
““As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive, and I know many of you do too.”
Walker says that Google should fight to ensure the populist movement – not just in the U.S. but around the world – is merely a “blip” and a “hiccup” in a historical arc that “bends toward progress.”
CEO Sundar Pichai states that the company will develop machine learning and A.I. to combat what an employee described as “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”
Here’s another story, from the Powerline Blog
Powerline: It’s Official, Google Is a Democratic Party Front
All of the speakers express grief over Donald Trump’s election. All of the speakers assume that every Google employee is a Democrat and is stunned and horrified that Hillary Clinton–the worst and most corrupt presidential candidate in modern history–lost. There is much discussion about what Google can do to reverse the benighted world-wide tide exemplified by Brexit and Trump’s election. The insane doctrine of “white privilege” rears its head.
You really have to see it to believe it. Having suffered through the hour-long cri de cœur–OK, to be fair, there is a huge element of schadenfreude, too, and you will relish much of it–you probably will have several reactions:
1) These people may have certain valuable technical skills, but they aren’t very bright and are unusually lacking in self-awareness.
2) It is remarkable that they can achieve such an extraordinary monoculture in an organization with thousands of employees. It must require vigorous enforcement of right-think.
3) It is easy to see how these uniformly left-wing robots/people seamlessly transitioned into Resisting the duly elected Trump administration.
The video:
So, what can you do?
Dump Google. Dump Gmail and searching via Google
When searching, I recommend DuckDuckGo, and Mojeek. Of the two, Mojeek is the better tool in my opinion, becuase it doesn’t make use of a Google oriented indexing library.
“You Americans are so gullible! We don’t have to invade you! We will destroy you from within without firing a shot! We will bury you by the billions! We spoon feed you socialism until your Communists and don’t even know it! We assist your elected leaders in giving you small doses of Socialism until you suddenly awake to find you have Communism. the day will come when your grandchildren will live under communism”
Frequently, while trying to give someone a link, I have had trouble finding a document on the Internet while using a direct cut and paste from a previously downloaded copy, while using Google. Other search engines show the document on the first page. Also seems like putting a + in front of a keyword no longer finds that topic.
How does Google explain that?
That custom search engine Google is deploying for China is their standard search engine. Google is just giving the Chinese government the ability to add additional words the search engine is told to ignore.
I wonder how many “Googlers” are H1B ?
Yes, how many non-citizens at Google have been working to influence our elections? If it is wrong for Russians to involve themselves in our elections, why isn’t it wrong for other foreigners to do so? Democrats invited illegal aliens to campaign with them and speak at their rallies. Can you imagine how they would react if Republicans invited Russian nationals to do the same? It’s a clear double standard. Democrats will tell you that foreign nationals that worked to help elect Hillary Clinton were a benefit to our democracy. But those who worked to elect Trump were undermining our democracy. See how it works?
This whole thing started because Clinton and the democrats were trying to work with Russia to get Hillary elected….when it came out, Obama said to ignore it, it was nothing…and stopped the investigation into it
I have some hope that the Democrat party will clue in. Here’s a link to a conversation between Jordan Peterson and Gregg Hurwitz, a Democrat strategist. Hurwitz at least gets the point that it is counterproductive to trash the half of the population that voted for President Trump.
The question should not be, how did the Republicans cheat their way into the White House? The question should be, what did the Democrats do wrong? The answer to that question is very long indeed. It includes the arrogance of the Democrat elite, including especially the folks at Google.
The Democrat party leadership knows they cheated in 2016. They believe their loss means the Republicans cheated more. So no, they will not “clue in.”
Psychological projection is rife among Dems to a pathological degree.
Try horse racing, you’ll get used to losing.
Maybe even learn to lose gracefully, and hopefully not taunt the losers when you win.
(At least not in mixed company).
As a man who has own several businesses I can tell you that mottos and mission statements and the like are usually where the board feels the most insecure. So for instance a company that doesn’t feel like they’re and authority will say “The experts in widget making” to try to cover for their insecurity.
“Don’t be evil” is a motto only an evil company can come up with. It wouldn’t occur to anyone else that being evil is a possibility or something they may be accused of.
Excellent point. A Freudian slip, if there ever was one.
11:32 “Google is a trusted source of information for people around the world.”
No you aren’t. I know Google is reading this. We do not trust Google, for many reasons.
25:10 “How can Google reduce the impact of the “echo chamber” and access to diverse viewpoints across the population”?
Maybe the could reduce the impact of the “echo chamber” by stepping out of their echo chamber.
I believe Google has already decided to silence and/or fire anyone who doesn’t support their view.
I assumed “governance” had to do with their own business operations, not guvmint.
What is a good substitute for gmail? I already use duckduckgo instead of google for most of my searches.
So to these people it is not OK to exclude other people because of race, sexual orientation, or gender, but it is OK to exclude them because of political orientation. And somehow they feel they are progressive and morally superior. What they are is hugely hypocritical.
mojeek ???? HOSTED BY THE UK’s GREENEST DATA ???
Maybe the won’t skew climate news, but it’s a question that needs asking.
Search works pretty good, though.
Google, Facebook, and Twitter are acting as if they wish to provoke a regulatory scheme, with the hope they will be ensconced in their monopoly positions, much like the “regulation” of Ma Bell or the broadcast media.
The rather stealthy attempt to do regulation was the purported “net neutrality” game by Obama’s FCC. Americans old enough (I’m 62) should remember just how the regulation of Ma Bell and broadcast media worked out in practice, with bad expensive service with Ma Bell and the “vast wasteland” with broadcast media.
The Democrats have been the party of government since the 1930’s, and would almost certainly dominate the civil service staff under any regulatory scheme. And there are certainly a few politicians who remember how Lyndon Johnson made (or laundered) his money.
I would rather use ant-trust on the social media companies. Making Google (Alphabet) sell off YouTube and Android as an example.
Block Google-analytics script!
Hurt Google the better way —
Block Google-analytics scripts from running using script blocking software.
Without Google-analitics the Alphabet’s advertising machine falls down.
Block Google-analytics!
“Video unavailable.”
OOPS! Nevermind…
But google get so much better results…
I found it interesting on my phone Google Now suggests news stories based on my interests. About a year ago, all the sites, including this one, disappeared from the recommended articles. Fox news stayed but all my other conservative and liberal pages were replaced with Huffpo, the Root, the Verge, the Atlantic. For climate, I got Ars Technica, and a few other super leftist sites.
About a week ago Trump complained about the Google search bias – Google summarily said it wasn’t happening – and shockingly next day – Townhall, wattsupwiththat, pjmedia, Brietbart are all on my recommended list again, and the others disappeared! Must of been an algorithm glitch that was mysteriously coincidently fixed the day after Trump complained.
Resist the BORG.
We have got to fight back before it is too late. Facebook and Google are always shadow and outright banning the posts of Climate Realists. My site is routinely blocked in these sites.
The Disrupters get Disrupted; The Hypocrisy of Google Caught on Tape
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/12/the-disrupters-get-disrupted-the-hypocrisy-of-google-caught-on-tape/
Anti-Trust; Force Opensource Search Algorithms
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/13/anti-trust-force-opensource-search-algorithms/
The video can be seen here:
The Disrupters get Disrupted; The Hypocrisy of Google Caught on Tape
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/12/the-disrupters-get-disrupted-the-hypocrisy-of-google-caught-on-tape/
Already dumped Google for DuckDuckGo, but I take your point above and will try Mojeek.
Are there any viable alternatives to YouTube?
Cheers
Roger
I listened to it and found it not as bad as some had portrayed it. Just a company made up of people who firmly believe in globalization and progressivism as the way to go. In fact I discovered more than a couple attempts to be inclusive of other world views or at least some lip service was played, unusual for an internal meeting.
This is a better example, I think: https://www.infowars.com/silent-donation-corporate-emails-reveal-google-executives-efforts-to-turn-out-latino-voters-who-they-thought-would-vote-for-clinton/.
“These people may have certain valuable technical skills, but they aren’t very bright and are unusually lacking in self-awareness.”
If that were true, they would be conservatives. They are not.
Its all coming out. Thank God for the Internet, which Google does NOT rule. Proven here.
Yes but the mean well.
“Brin suggests that Trump voters were acting out of “boredom”, which he says has in the past have (sic) been one of the factors giving rise to fascism and communism.”
Anyone so shallow that he thinks boredom was a factor behind either fascism or communism should keep his mouth firmly shut. He’s projecting his own ennui on the likes of Hitler, Lenin, Stalin, Mussolini. A couple of hours outside the bubble on DuckDuckGo would have alleviated his ignorance of post-WWI Germany, for starters, as long as he didn’t consult the bubblicious Wankerpedia.
My very accomplished son interned at Google between first and second years at HBS. He got an offer to join, and declined, for exactly these reasons. The personal experience stories he told about Google were horrific—just from a summer ‘schmooze’ internship. And worse than these reports. ‘Do no evil’ is an inverse projection of what they do. If they could make a buck selling your soil to the Devil, they would. And you would never know until later.
No jocks or prom queens here. They’re all still pissed that they were treated like geeks in school. Natural born leftists.