Furious Greens Protest California Governor’s Climate Change Hypocrisy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green protestors have gathered at Governor Jerry Brown‘s Californian climate conference, demand Brown end his big oil climate hypocrisy.

Protesters call for greater action outside California climate change summit By Daniel Uria

Sept. 13, 2018 at 5:02 PM Sept. 13 (UPI) — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a climate change summit in California Thursday, calling for elected officials to do more to combat climate change and pollution. Gov. Jerry Brown, who organized the Global Climate Action Summit, was the target of some of the criticism brought by the demonstrators as some held signs warning this was his last chance to choose between “fossil fuel or our future,” The Los Angeles Times reported. “We have a plan to phase out oil, to bring in total clean technology,” Brown said. “If they have a better one, let me know.” Protesters called for Brown to create new protection zones around oil and gas production sites and questioned his decisions to approve new oil drilling permits. …

Read more: https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2018/09/13/Protesters-call-for-greater-action-outside-California-climate-change-summit/6111536868649/

Governor Jerry Brown’s growing trouble with his former green allies may date from when Jerry Brown allegedly misused state resources to have a frackable oil survey done of his private property.

Since then nothing has gone right for him. Brown has been attacked by renewable energy activists, who accuse him of secretly undermining their mission. He has bene attacked by pro-nuclear greens, for forcing California’s emissions up by closing zero emissions nuclear plants. Both sets of greens are furious at Brown’s continued encouragement of oil exploration in wilderness areas he controls.

Brown wants to finish his governorship with a legacy of climate policy milestones and green achievements. But looking at the increasingly angry public statements of his former green friends, Brown’s climate legacy is in tatters.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

