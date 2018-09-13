Another modeling claim: Heat-related deaths likely to increase significantly as global temperatures rise

From Springer and the “people are too poor to pay for electricity to keep cool” department, comes yet another ode to the Paris Agreement. Apparently, Vietnam will be hardest hit.
Heat-related deaths likely to increase significantly as global temperatures rise, warn researchers
Models show that the implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical to avoid a large increase in temperature-related deaths
The world needs to keep global temperatures in check by meeting the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, or more people could die because of extreme temperatures, say authors of a new study in the letters section of Springer’s journal Climatic Change.
The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015 under the auspices of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), binds nations to hold warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (°C) in global mean temperature, relative to pre-industrial levels. It also urges countries to make additional efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.
Led by researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), this is the first study that evaluates global temperature-related health impacts under scenarios consistent with the Agreement. The researchers assessed the mortality impacts projected for a range of temperature increases, either compatible with the thresholds set in Paris (1.5°C and 2°C) or higher (3°C and 4°C). These projections took into account how an increase in heat-related deaths might be offset against a decrease in deaths due to cold, as global temperatures rise.
The scope of the study allowed global comparisons across various areas of the world. The team at LSHTM first analyzed historical data on temperature-related deaths from 451 locations in 23 countries with different socio-economic and climatic conditions. They then projected changes in mortality under climate scenarios consistent with the various increases in global temperature, while keeping demographic distributions and temperature-health risks constant.
The results indicated dramatic increases of heat-related deaths under extreme warming (3°C and 4°C) compared to the mildest threshold (1.5°C), with additional excess mortality ranging from +0.73 per cent to +8.86 per cent across all regions. The net difference remained positive and high in most of the areas, even when potential decreases in cold-related deaths were considered.
The picture was more complex when comparing 2°C versus 1.5°C warming. A net increase in deaths was still projected for warmer regions such as South America, South Europe, and South-East Asia (with changes ranging from +0.19 per cent to +0.72 per cent), while in cooler regions the excess mortality was predicted to stay stable or drop slightly.
The results support the assessment of an upcoming Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scheduled for approval in October, that evaluates the health risks associated with 1.5°C and 2°C of warming.
“Our projections suggest that large increases in temperature-related deaths could be limited in most regions if warming was kept below 2°C,” explains Ana Maria Vicedo-Cabrera, the first author of the study. “Under extreme changes in climate, large parts of the world could experience a dramatic increase in excess mortality due to heat. This would not be balanced by decreases in cold-related deaths. Efforts to limit the increase in global temperature to below 1.5°C could provide additional benefits in tropical or arid regions, including the most populous and often poorest countries.”
Antonio Gasparrini, co-author of the study, says: “We hope that the results will help convince nations to take decisive actions by implementing ambitious climate policies consistent with the Paris Agreement in an effort to save lives. Currently, we are on a trajectory to reach over 3°C of warming, and if this trend continues there would be serious consequences for health in many parts of the world.”
The paper:: Vicedo-Cabrera, A. M. et al (2018). Temperature-mortality impacts under and beyond Paris Agreement climate change scenarios, Climatic Change Letters DOI: 10.1007/s10584-018-2274-3
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10584-018-2274-3
Except that in station data the warming is seen mostly in winter and not in summer
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/17/trendprofile/
And mostly in nighttime daily minimum and not in the daytime daily maximum
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/04/05/agw-trends-in-daily-station-data/
Chaamjamal
Thank you. That was the first question that popped into my head. Isn’t it also the case that the northern and southern hemispheres will warm more than equatorial regions?
It’s also notable they don’t seem to mention the 120,000,000 predicted to die from smoke inhalation (WHO) from burning animal faeces and wood for cooking and heating. I wonder if these people are simply considered collateral damage in the insane drive to stop a minuscule and beneficial amount of anthropogenic CO2 being added to the atmosphere?
The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. So the obvious approach to this problem is for countries to gradually reduce their populations to numbers for which they can afford to supply appropriate air conditioning.
Its the oceans I tells ya. Marine heat.
How can they model this change? Several reports here at WUWT place excess mortality due to cold as 19 or 20 times greater than due to heat. Now it shifts dramatically toward excess mortality due to heat with a slight temperature change? If this was true those white-haired ladies moving from winter-time Chicago to Miami would just vaporize instantly? This reads like some pre-conceived notion modeled to fit.
“here” Ron. Don’t you see?
RyanS, also here at WUWT there is a call against ad hominen attacks, but your question deserves a reply, therefore, Sir, I pass gas in your general direction.
“The net difference remained positive and high in most of the areas, even when potential decreases in cold-related deaths were considered.”
But, but does that mean we can no longer trot out the warmer is better schtik? Nah.
RyanS
You might want to read Chaamjamals post (first one of this article) before making your predictably stupid comments.
It’s another shame: The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine is still highly regarded when they stay within their field of competence.
Everyone (except the climate afflicted) knows the tropics aren’t likely to warm much, if at all. Geological evidence suggests equatorial latitudes actually get cooler when the earth as a whole is warmer. Any likely problems would be due to extra humidity, but they can no more predict rainfall patterns than they can predict regional temperature.
WITHOUT global warming, we’ll have more heat-related deaths if we make electricity more expensive.
The only problem for them(AGW LOVERS) is the global temperature trend has turned lower (late year 2017) and it is going to continue lower as we move forward for several years.
As the magnetic fields weaken it should grow colder.
Let’ see what AGW is made of . Up to year 2005 all natural factors influencing the climate were in a warm mode for several decades(which is why the global temperatures went up). Then post 2005 the natural factors STARTED to transitioned to a colder mode with this transition just about complete (now).
So if AGW is real the global temperatures should continue to rise(in the face of natural factors in a cold mode), if it is not real global temperatures which have been falling will continue to fall moving forward and many of the items I listed below will not materialize.
SIGNS IT IS HAPPENING.
Global snow cover as of today above normal.
Overall oceanic sea surface temperatures lower then a year ago.
Global avg. temperatures trending lower last year or two.
Earthquakes magnitude 4.0 higher increasing dramatically up 30% over the last month.
Atmospheric circulation less zonal more meridional.
Polar vortex no longer contracting northward.
Global cloud coverage? I think it is increasing now.
AMO possible flip to cold mode. PDO no longer in strong warm mode.