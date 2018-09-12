Forecasters: #HurricaneFlorence to get energy boost from the Gulf Stream

As millions of people along the Atlantic Coast of the United States board up windows and evacuate before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, remote sensing researchers and forecasters are monitoring the environmental conditions fueling the powerful storm. They are assembling a suite of satellite images and data products that could aid storm preparedness and recovery efforts by federal and local partners.
As Florence approaches land, two key factors will help govern the severity of the storm: ocean temperatures and wind shear, the difference in wind speeds at upper and lower parts of a storm. Warm ocean water and low wind shear are required to sustain and intensify a hurricane.
The map above shows sea surface temperatures on September 11, 2018. Meteorologists generally agree that sea surface temperatures (SSTs) should be above 27.8°C (82°F) to sustain and intensify hurricanes (although there are some exceptions). In Florence’s case, National Hurricane Center forecasters expect the storm to pass over water with temperatures well above that threshold. The data for the map were compiled by Coral Reef Watch, which blends observations from the Suomi NPP, MTSAT, Meteosat, and GOES satellites and computer models. Information about the storm track and winds come from the National Hurricane Center.
Florence will be traveling over water that is anomalously warm for this time of year, noted Marangelly Fuentes, a NASA atmospheric scientist who has been tracking the storm with models maintained by NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office (GMAO). As the storm approaches land, sea surface temperatures off of the Carolinas were between 0.5 and 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than usual.
However, the warm coastal water is not the only reason that the Carolinas may be hit by one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall at such a northerly latitude in this region.“While it is common to see storms this strong or even stronger over the ocean at this latitude,” said Gary Partyka, another atmospheric scientist with GMAO. “What set this situation apart was an unusually strong blocking high north of the storm that directed it towards the United States. Usually with storms at this latitude large-scale circulation patterns drive them to the north and east, well away from the coast.”
Forecasters have warned that life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous rip currents will likely occur along the coastlines of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia when the storm arrives late on September 13. There is growing concern that the presence of another atmospheric blocking ridge in the Mid-Atlantic region may cause the storm to stall and possibly move south and west toward Georgia, potentially extending the amount of time it remains over warm water and increasing the rainfall totals.
With forecasters expecting prodigious amounts of rain, NASA’s Disasters Program has mobilized a team that will use NASA sensors to monitor soil moisture, soil saturation, and rainfall rates. During and after the storm, this team will produce and disseminate information about where satellites observe floods and other effects of the storm. For more awesome, frightening views of Hurricane Florence, see this story.
NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using sea surface temperature data from Coral Reef Watch and wind probabilities from the National Hurricane Center. Story by Adam Voiland.
Damn! That’s warm water. Which is why Santa Cruz surfers are bad ass … even WITH the high tech wetsuits. So cold, you’ll shrink-up to a stack of dimes … not enough to even make a phone call.
The Greenies will be happy, all the usuall lirs but this time thy are right, its warmer thn u usual in the sea.r.
MJE
She says she found water at 85.5F….it’s there…just not much of it…and it gets cooler at the coast
http://charts.cdn-fishtrack.com/jplft/northamer/seus/jplimgs/JPL_0.png
The Phillipines are also about to get hit by a massive typhoon. Current surface winds are peaking at 116 mph. The max upper level wind speed is a spot showing 152 mph. This storm is much stronger than Florence. …https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/850hPa/orthographic=-228.36,14.50,1821/loc=132.523,14.492
Named “26 Mangkhut”.
I was about to link the same. Despite being a stronger storm it isn’t hitting the US, so therefore it doesn’t count as far as the media is concerned.
Here’s Flo for comparison:
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=284.91,30.66,2944
Okay, I’ve heard it described as a once-in-a-generation storm; do we have an unprecedented yet? It’s already been blamed on President Trump.
As far as I can tell, the worry is that Florence will sit in one place and pound the same area for a long time. link
My uneducated guess is that the Carolinas are not as well prepared for hurricanes as Florida is. President Trump seems to be treating this very seriously.
Looks like it’s going to be a repeat of Harvey(?) that hit Texas last year.
Latest model runs aren’t calling for much intensification…most calling for none.
Was lots of hype of Cat 4 or even Cat 5 right before landfall…looks like it is going to be a 3 at highest. Might be a Cat 2 at landfall.
Still big and strong, potential for major rainfall and flooding if it stalls, not a good scenario if it runs the coast for a bit, etc…
As a very interested party on the coast of South Carolina , I have been following this storm for the past several days. Hurricanes are norotiously unpredictable, but this one has followed the predicted path almost exactly for the past few days. Lately the big change in the estimated path was the turn to the left upon landfall and cobering all of South Carolina and Georgia and missing Virginia and the northern half of North CArolina. all due to a couple of stationary high pressure areas to the north. The estimates are that max winds at the coast will barely achieve hurricane status – about 75MPH at most locations, or less. Storm surges will be greatest at Wilmington NC – 13 feet. Elsewhere they will be 6 feet or less. RAin totals on the coast for Wilmington are by far the greatest – 24+ inches, while elsewhere they vary from 8 to 12 inches and less. Inland wind speeds will seldom reach tropical storm magnitudes (39MPH). Rain totals inland are the big unknown – they could be quite high, depending upon the speed of the storm, which will become a tropical storm rapidly as it moves inland and then a tropical depression soon after that. Winds will not be the problem
It still has time to pick up speed. The water looks warm in its path. Dont underestimate this storm. However you are probably correct. Damage from water will be far greater
The big risk l see with this storm is that it will hit the coastline near its peak and it will then stall.
When it hits the coast l still think its more likely to move north rather then south, but its not looking as certain that will be the case as it did 24 hours ago.
Call me a cynic, but I would have trouble trusting the credibility of data emanating from an organization with that name. Global warming agenda, or what?
If only the jet stream would shift around and start coming out of the north. There is plenty cold air in the north and if that were fed into the hurricane it would take the punch out of it.