The latest Greenpeace climate alarm gimmick – ice melts in summer!

/ 2 hours ago September 5, 2018

This appeared on Twitter yesterday, an ice sculpture in (sourced from New Dehli India, but may be in Seoul, Korea, due to Korean writing on the plaque h/t to John Tillman) on the street, brought to my attention by Devin Narang:

The video:

The video depicts a mother and child. The child is made of ice, the mother is not. The plaque below the statues say this:

You’d have to be pretty gullible to think this ice melting in the summer heat has anything to do with any real threat of global warming, and while I realize it’s pure symbolism, it’s also not rooted in any reality.

But then again, consider the source.

ResourceGuy

Global warming, our future cash transfers are not here…yet

September 5, 2018 12:42 pm
John Tillman

Why does a statue in India bear an inscription in Hangul, the Korean alphabet?

September 5, 2018 12:43 pm
Anthony Watts

Good question. I’m going on the fact that that original Tweet came from New Dehli, but that may be erroneous. I’ll look further.

September 5, 2018 12:47 pm
John Tillman

Thanks!

It’s fuzzy, but the sign in the BG also appears to be in Hangul.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
September 5, 2018 12:49 pm
Anthony Watts

Updated.

September 5, 2018 12:53 pm
John Tillman

Klimate Kraziness infects NE and South Asia equally, it appears.

September 5, 2018 1:37 pm
Michael Cox

The majority of people in the video seems to be Korean, and it looks more like Seoul than Delhi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 5, 2018 12:59 pm
Anthony Watts

see the update

September 5, 2018 1:30 pm
Bruce Cobb

Pure emotionalism. Goebbels would be proud.

September 5, 2018 1:06 pm
Clay Sanborn

Indeed. However it is better than having the kid blowing up with blood spatter and guts all over. Still the kid dies (melts)… What is it with liberals? Do they just hate people, and especially kids.

September 5, 2018 1:36 pm
Ralph Knapp

Geez that would have happened up here in central Ontario, Canada, today. However, the temp may hit zero C tonight so it may have survived. Zero C is unusually cool at this time of year here.

September 5, 2018 1:08 pm
joelobryan

In other climate justice news for the gullible sheep:

Tropical Storm Gordon slammed into Mississippi overnight, bringing torrential rain and wind gusts to 45 mph, and a 2-3 foot storm surge. This early September tropical storm striking the Gulf Coast was certainly made worse because of climate change.

September 5, 2018 1:12 pm
John Tillman

Remember Gilbert!

September 5, 2018 1:35 pm
Mumbles McGuirck

Or made BETTER because of climate change. After all, this is very near where Hurricane Camille came ashore 49 years ago. So the tropical cyclones seem to be getting weaker. Thank, Global Warming.

September 5, 2018 1:35 pm
John Tillman

Yes, and she hit in August.

September 5, 2018 1:42 pm
Mike Bryant

Send the world back to a pre-industrial “paradise” for the children…

September 5, 2018 1:12 pm
Martin457

I would not like to live in the “Paranoid Hell” that these Greenypieces appear to live in.

September 5, 2018 1:24 pm
Johne Morton

The song from Olaf, the snowman in the movie “Frozen”, comes to mind…

“I want to do, what frozen things do, in SUMMER!!!”

September 5, 2018 1:34 pm
Alasdair

A picture/ video can tell a thousand lies. If it was Greenpeace then they are obviously getting very desperate and potentially dangerous to boot.

September 5, 2018 2:12 pm
Wharfplank

EVERY missive from the Enviros is a Daisy Commercial. BTW has Trump announced the date WWIII begins? If it’s this week I won’t mow my lawn.

September 5, 2018 2:34 pm
