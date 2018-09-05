The latest Greenpeace climate alarm gimmick – ice melts in summer!

This appeared on Twitter yesterday, an ice sculpture in (sourced from New Dehli India, but may be in Seoul, Korea, due to Korean writing on the plaque h/t to John Tillman) on the street, brought to my attention by Devin Narang:

Time to wake up and smell the coffee: climate change it’s real pic.twitter.com/Aq0dfpE6IH — Devin Narang (@devinnarang) September 3, 2018

The video:

The video depicts a mother and child. The child is made of ice, the mother is not. The plaque below the statues say this:

You’d have to be pretty gullible to think this ice melting in the summer heat has anything to do with any real threat of global warming, and while I realize it’s pure symbolism, it’s also not rooted in any reality.

But then again, consider the source.

