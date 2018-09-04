A Reanalysis of “California’s climate moon shot” (Grand-Scale Climate Fail)

Guest reanalysis by David Middleton
Analysis
California’s climate moon shot
Jeff Spross
August 31, 2018
California may be done waiting for everyone else to get their act together on climate change.
Earlier this week, by a vote of 44 to 33, the state Assembly passed a bill that would require California to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2045. An equivalent measure already passed the state Senate. A whopping 72 percent of Californians support the measure. All that’s left is for Gov. Jerry Brown (D) to sign the bill. And he’s expected to do so.
You only have to look at the news to see why. The biggest wildfire in state history has been burning for over a month, scorching some 400,000 acres, killing one firefighter, and clogging cities and towns with smoke. Meanwhile, sea level rise threatens the state’s prosperous coastal communities even as skyrocketing temperatures dry up farmland in the Central Valley.
So assuming Brown signs the bill, can California actually pull it off?
“It’s mostly a question of willpower,” Mark Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University, told Scientific American last year. “From a technological, economic point of view it’s possible to do it.”
Jacobson is one of the lead authors of a 2014 paper that laid out an entire roadmap for how California could do just this.
[…]
The whole planet needs to decarbonize between 2050 and 2070. California has 39 million people and an economy that would be the fifth biggest on Earth if it was its own country. It isn’t the world. But if California can pull this off, it would be one heck of a demonstration project.
How does this qualify as “analysis”?
Unsubstantiated claims that California’s wildfire season and the drying of the Central Valley were the work of climate change, rather than the State’s mismanagement of forests, wild-lands and water resources doesn’t strike me as “analysis.” The claim that “sea level rise threatens the state’s prosperous coastal communities” is preposterous. And the assertion that “the whole planet needs to decarbonize between 2050 and 2070” is simply bat schist crazy.
The closest thing to analysis is the citation of a “Unicorns are real” paper that was thoroughly destroyed and debunked. Destroyed and debunked so thoroughly, that the author tried to sue the debunkers.
Although, the characterization of California’s folly as a “Moon shot” is rather apt… Only because we haven’t returned to the Moon, relegating the Apollo Program to the status of a demonstration project in the eyes of many, if not most, people.
Why would anyone refer to Jeff Spross or The Week for “analysis” of energy policy?
Where to start? The Publication and author
The Week Magazine
The Week bills itself as “All you need to know about everything that matters”…
The Week is generally described as having a center-left bias. However, to their credit, they do occasionally publish articles and opinion pieces from a more conservative perspective. So, it is possible that The Week is a cut above The Nation, The Huffington Post, The Grauniad, Scientific American, etc. as it pertains to articles of at least a quasi-scientific nature… But not exactly a primary source for energy policy analysis… And certainly not even close to all I need to know about everything that matters… It’s more like “All you need to know about everything that matters” to social justice warriors with an occasional mild rebuttal.
Jeff Spross, the author
Jeff Spross
BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS CORRESPONDENT
Jeff Spross is the economics and business correspondent at TheWeek.com. He was previously a reporter at ThinkProgress.
On his LinkedIn page, he describes himself as “Media Jack-of-All-Trades,” with significant experience in blogging and video production. He has a BS in Radio/TV/Film from The University of Texas at Austin. The lack of any qualifications whatsoever in anything to do with energy and/or climate science doesn’t necessarily mean he’s wrong… But it leaves me lacking any reason to be interested in his opinions on energy policy… beyond ridiculing them.
Analysis and reanalysis
Reanalysis: “the act or an instance of analyzing (something) again : repeated or renewed analysis”.
The Spross Analysis
California decarbonization by 2045.
Earlier this week, by a vote of 44 to 33, the state Assembly passed a bill that would require California to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2045. An equivalent measure already passed the state Senate. A whopping 72 percent of Californians support the measure. All that’s left is for Gov. Jerry Brown (D) to sign the bill. And he’s expected to do so.
Reanalysis
So what?
A whopping 72 percent of Californians would probably support measures that repealed entropy and protected California from the ravages of plate tectonics. People can vote for Unicorns too.
For the sake of argument… Let’s assume California successfully decarbonizes its electricity generation by 2045… It won’t have any affect on California’s climatic woes, real or imagined. 95% of the electricity in these United States and District of Columbia isn’t generated in California.
|Total Net Electricity Generation, May 2018
|Rank
|State
|Thousand MWh
|% of US Total
|1
|TX
|41,697
|12%
|2
|FL
|20,493
|6%
|3
|PA
|16,243
|5%
|4
|CA
|15,566
|5%
|5
|IL
|14,978
|4%
|6
|AL
|12,243
|4%
|7
|WA
|11,346
|3%
|8
|NC
|11,183
|3%
|9
|GA
|10,856
|3%
|10
|NY
|10,538
|3%
The Spross Analysis
Wildfire prevention through decarbonization…
You only have to look at the news to see why. The biggest wildfire in state history has been burning for over a month, scorching some 400,000 acres, killing one firefighter, and clogging cities and towns with smoke.
Reanalysis
This is simply laughable.
Note the pattern:
While, the NIFC states that “prior to 1983, sources of these figures are not known, or cannot be confirmed, and were not derived from the current situation reporting process. As a result the figures prior to 1983 should not be compared to later data” and there is a clear seam in the number of fires time series, the acreage burned is not so subject to reporting errors, is a smooth time series and is very consistent with the data from Oregon.
It appears that CO2 might just be a good fire extinguisher.
The Spross Analysis
“Sea level rise threatens the state’s prosperous coastal communities”
Reanalysis
Words fail me… So I’ll use pictures.
The Spross Analysis
“Skyrocketing temperatures dry up farmland in the Central Valley”
Reanalysis
He’s referring to “The Valley That Hope Forgot.”
We have droughts in Texas too. We build dams and other water infrastructure. The issue is water resource management. Texas and California drought patterns have similar relationships to the ENSO. Texas deals with its droughts; while California doesn’t. The primary difference is that Texas relies more heavily on supply side solutions.
Meteorological drought conditions are the acute cause of water shortages. Government is the chronic cause of the water shortages. 35 years of idiotic governance have resulted California’s inability to deal with cyclical drought conditions. They have allowed environmental nonsense to block the expansion of their water infrastructure to keep pace with population and development.
Southern California and the Central Valley have always needed additional water storage and delivery capacity.
The 10 largest reservoirs in California, linchpins of the water system for 38 million people and the nation’s largest farm economy, were all built between 1927 and 1979. Shasta Lake, the massive inland sea on the Sacramento River near Redding, was finished in 1945. Oroville, the tallest dam in the United States, at 770-feet high on the Feather River in Butte County, was started under Gov. Pat Brown’s building boom in 1961 and finished in 1968.
The last huge reservoir built in California was New Melones, on the Stanislaus River in Calaveras County. Since the Army Corps of Engineers cut the ribbon on it in 1979, California has grown by 15 million people, the equivalent of adding everyone now living in Washington, Oregon and Nevada to the Golden State.
Much of the Great State of Texas has also always needed additional water storage and delivery capacity.
Texas surface reservoirs are at 72% capacity, despite persistent drought issues…
Texas has steadily increased its surface reservoir capacity over the past 80 years…
During the previous ENSO-related drought prone period, Texas quadrupled its surface reservoir storage capacity…
Texas is meeting the current ENSO-related drought prone period by building more water infrastructure, including 26 new major surface reservoirs…
In the 2012 State Water Plan, 26 new major reservoirs are recommended to meet water needs in several regions (Figure 7.1). A major reservoir is defined as one having 5,000 or more acre-feet of conservation storage. These new reservoirs would produce 1.5 million acre-feet per year in 2060 if all are built, representing 16.7 percent of the total volume of all recommended strategies for 2060 combined (Figure 7.2). Not surprisingly, the majority of these projects would be located east of the Interstate Highway-35 corridor where rainfall and resulting runoff are more plentiful than in the western portion of the state.
The Spross Analysis
“One heck of a demonstration project”.
The whole planet needs to decarbonize between 2050 and 2070. California has 39 million people and an economy that would be the fifth biggest on Earth if it was its own country. It isn’t the world. But if California can pull this off, it would be one heck of a demonstration project.
Reanalysis
If the “whole planet needs to decarbonize between 2050 and 2070,” the decarbonization of 5% of US electricity generation by 2045 won’t be “one heck of a demonstration project.” It would be a barely noticeable demonstration project.
In the meantime, Texans will continue to see increased oil and gas production, increased electricity generation (from all sources that work) and the build out of more water infrastructure (initially funded with oil & gas revenue).
|Texas vs California
|TX
|CA
|TX/CA
|Electricity Generation, May 2018 (1,000 MWh)
|41,697
|15,556
|2.7
|Wind Generation Capacity, 2016 (MW)
|21,450
|5,561
|3.9
|Crude Oil Production, May 2018 (1,000 bbl/month)
|131,541
|14,391
|9.1
|Natural Gas Production, 2016 (mmcf/year)
|7,203,012
|205,024
|35.1
So, if California pulls off
one heck of a a barely noticeable demonstration project, it won’t make any difference anywhere outside the wallets of Californians. And, quite frankly, this is how the “whole planet” looks from here:
David Middleton is a petroleum geologist and has been a naturalized Texan since 1981.
Biggest problem I see…is doubling your population…and not doubling the infrastructure to support it…
…they can give over 1 million “undocumented children of God” drivers license…but can’t even supply them with water, etc
…all of this is just one big circlejerk any way….China, Russia, India…keep going for over 100….have no intention of backing off
No, Jerry’s answer to finite resources supplying infinite immigration is to FORCE all Californian’s (except the Hollywooden and Silicon elites) to live like the 3rd-world immigrants did in their countries of origin. Dirt poor. Thirsty. And cold/hot.
The benefits of socialism… /SARC
Has to be…..common sense says the more people working…the more money brought in from taxes…the more money government has for all these socialist programs…a win win
..yet they go out of their way to kill it
They even get to live in a box on the side of the road, just like their country of origin. Box sweet Box,
If these idiots would talk about “low carbon” ather than renewable sources of power, they could well acheive their (pointless) goals without bankrupting the state – molten salt nuclear reactors could easily do the trick and cost about a zillion times less than renewable junk power.
*Any* nuclear reactors would do the trick. Heck, natural gas would reduce CO2 emissions faster than wind & solar.
Yes, but the same kind of fabricated fear that demonizes CO2 has also been applied to nuclear energy. Fear is a powerful motivator and if it’s fearful enough, it doesn’t even need to be true.
Funny though, how fake fear seems to be far more powerful than real fear, for example, we really should be far more afraid of large earthquakes, super volcano explosions, extinction level impact events and future ice ages, all of which we know for certain are inevitable and far more catastrophic then even the most wildly imagined catastrophic consequences of CO2 emissions.
Dr. Goebbels’ basic principles:
– Avoid abstract ideas – appeal to emotions.
– Constantly repeat just a few ideas. Use stereotyped phrases.
– Continuously criticize your opponents.
– Pick out one special “enemy” for special vilification.
Strictly speaking, these principles belong not to Dr. Goebbels, but to his boss, The Fuehrer, who built The Third Reich on them.
And by 2050 some of those nuclear reactors might just be coming on line. The trending of worldwide timelines for nuclear reactor siting, permitting, obtaining funding, planning and siting for radioactive waste disposal, and finally construction of nuclear power plants shows 20 or more years needed for such.
Besides, the planet will likely be 1 C cooler by then, naturally.
David,
Did Texas pass a law that all rock hammers have to have a blue handle? 🙂
Only rubber-handled Estwings. The leather grips aren’t blue…
I only use the rubber handled hammers, because one saved my life in college. A long story involving $1/pitchers of beer, a broken light socket hanging from the ceiling in the hallway of my dorm, my rock hammer and a *brilliant* idea for a Thor impersonation… 😉
Wow! You barely dodged your Darwinian demise … I’ve got a few of those stories. None of which involve a rock hammer – thank God (not Darwin).
I’m going with the Middleton Analysis. Anyone who uses dwarfs and midgets to visually-scale the vertical axis of a sea level rise graph … wins the argument.
I could have used really short Nazis… But then I would have lost due to Godwin’s Law… LOL!
There were short Germans? Among the Master race!?
The numbers from the 1920-1940s don’t pass the BS test. Assuming a burned area doesn’t burn again in the next few years, ALL of California burned during that time. Do the math.
The NFIC graph is for the entire US.
More details on the NFIC graph…
https://www.fs.fed.us/research/sustain/docs/national-reports/2003/data/documents/Indicator%2015/Indicator%2015.pdf
The relevant chapter is Fire, Historical Perspective…
https://debunkhouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/report-of-the-united-states-on-the_fire_historical_perspective.pdf
ReallySkeptical should really be more skeptical of others’ (his?) assumptions about wildfire frequency. Vegetation Burns – Seeds Drop – Mild Winter – Wet Spring – Renewed Vegetation – Drys Out That Summer (or next) – Burns Like Hell.
Hoping Moonbeam signs this and they follow through.
Then by 2045 what little electricity they will have will cost a fortune and be unavailable when most needed, and most Californians will be living just like the 49ers, who had none.
On the bright side, this will ensure the forests get properly thinned for firewood for cooking and heat. californians won’t mind all the resulting smoke pollution, because it is renewable pollution.
Surely a sarc tag isn’t necessary.
Californians can vote with their feet and are free to move to other states. By 2045 there may not be too many people left due to cost of living increases and shortages of what little power and water is available.
Who will fight the naturally caused fires then?
…the undocumented children of God who do the word we won’t do
Noooooo …. if Moonbeam signs it, more of the intellectually challenged of California will move to Texas …. sporting their “Turn Texas Blue” stickers.
If moonbeam signs it, Texas needs to sign a bill to flood the Cali market with free energy to keep the lunatics in the loony state where they belong.
I’ve ALREADY stepped-up my wood fireplace burnings. My fancy NEST thermostat … dialed back to 65deg.F has “learned” all it can from my family … and we’re FREEZING in the winter and paying massive $$ Third tier PG&E energy use PUNISHMENT rates. Screwit! Prime oak is cheaper than what PG&E charges for 3rd tier natural gas.
I thought the PUC was supposed to PROTECT the CONSUMER!? When did they become Global Warmist co-conspirators?
Does anyone ever consider that 400,000 acres of wildfires equals a square 25 miles on a side?
nobody that counts
About 0.4% of the land area of California, I reckon.
No place to run, no place to hide with only 99.6% of the state left.
I wish they’d pass a low against belly fat. I’ve really been struggling with that.
Speaking of which, when’s dinner?
[The mods, being skinny, wonder if passing a law against high belly fat would be more effective. .mod]
USDA says eat bread, pasta, cereals and grains as the base of your food pyramid. Besides belly fat, it does wonders for heart disease and diabetes.
That law will come with waivers and time extensions for those that truly need help … you don’t qualify.
(but don’t despair, your fat tax (after the appropriate administration costs) will go to those that do qualify)
Everyone gets the same buckle and belt size, call it Universal Belt Care.
I suppose that Caifornian energy policy will contact reality at some stage. The only question is will it happen before civil unrest?
Great illustration on sea level rise, using little people for scale. Nice snark.
How many times have we heard that CA would have the 5th highest GDP if it left the U.S.?
First, if it left the U.S., its GDP would probably decline by a significant amount from loss of U.S. spending there. Nevertheless, just take GDP data from Statistica. It has the CA GDP at 2386 billion USD for 2017.
It has U.S., China, Japan, Germany, France, UK and India all higher that 2400 billion USD for 2017. By my reckoning, CA would be 8th on the list for GDP, although not significantly different from India’s 2439 billion USD.
Hope is eternal: “SB 100 sets California on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2045, cleaning up our air and creating good jobs in the process. The bill creates thousands of high-quality jobs while also reducing the pollution that warms the planet and harms California’s children and families.” http://focus.senate.ca.gov/sb100
“Earlier this week, by a vote of 44 to 33, the state Assembly passed a bill that would require California to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2045 . . . All that’s left is for Gov. Jerry Brown (D) to sign the bill. And he’s expected to do so.”
This sounds so much like Pharaoh in the movie “The Ten Commandments”: “So let it be written, so let it be done!”
I have just one simple question that nobody appears to be asking: What happens if the “requirement” is not met?
Does failing to get 100% electricity from renewable sources before 2046 mean that everyone in California will have to pay a penalty (i.e., tax), and if so how much? Or will a monetary penalty be assessed only against TAXPAYERS (who in 2045 will likely comprise less than 30% of the state’s residents, they way things are currently going).
Let’s consider sending the top 50% of all electricity users to jail for 5 years for failing to meet the legislated mandate. Yeah, that’ll do the trick. Or maybe those top 50 percent of electricity consumers are just to be permanently banished from the state?
Maybe the penalty should be more severe, like forfeiture of all personal property to the state. Or maybe giving up each family’s firstborn child or children.
However, California does have a glimmer of hope . . . once the voters truly understand the horrendous cost impact of moving to 100% renewable-sourced electricity in less than 20 years (right now it is only 53% of the way there), the voters can resort to the state ballot initiative process to kill this idiotic legislation and its associated “requirement”, and in so doing give the middle finger to the state’s government and bureaucracy. So let it be written, so let it be undone.