Claim: Episodic and intense rain was caused by ‘ancient global warming’

From the University of Bristol and the “models before measurements” department comes this highly speculative claim that is entirely based entirely on climate models. There’s no actual measured data from any sort of paleo research. It’s science, but not as we know it.
A new study by scientists at the University of Bristol has shown that ancient global warming was associated with intense rainfall events that had a profound impact on the land and coastal seas.
The Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), which occurred about 56 Million years ago, is of great interest to climate scientists because it represents a relatively rapid global warming event, with some similarities to the human-induced warming of today.
Although there have been many investigations of how much the Earth warmed at the PETM, there have been relatively few studies of how that changed the hydrological cycle.
This newly published work shows that rainfall increased in some places and decreased in others, according to expectations, but that much of the world experienced more intense and episodic (or ‘flashy’) rainfall events.
Lead author Dr Matt Carmichael from the University’s Schools of Chemistry and Geographical Sciences, said: “With the same climate models used to study future climate change, we studied how a doubling of carbon dioxide concentrations would affect rainfall patterns on a world with Eocene geography.
“This increased the overall global precipitation – warmer air holds more water. But it also changed the pattern and frequency of extreme events.
“The tropics became wetter and the incidence of extreme events increased, by as much as 70 percent in some tropical regions.
“In other places, total annual precipitation and the number of extreme events became decoupled; in other words, they became drier, with less frequent but more extreme events. All of this illustrates the complexity of how global warming will affect our local, regional and global rainfall patterns.”
Co-author Professor Rich Pancost from Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, explained how these findings agree with a range of geological and chemical features of the Palaeocene-Eocene global warming.
He said: “This warming event is associated with major changes in how soil and sediment were eroded and moved around the landscape.
“In many places, river systems that had been transporting silt or sand became associated with fist-sized rocks or even boulders; and more sediment was transported to and buried in coastal margins. In some locations, the rate of sediment accumulation increased by a factor of ten. But at the same time, there is also evidence that these systems became more arid.
“Our climate simulations reconcile this for many locations, showing an increase in aridity with fewer but more intense rainfall events. Those events were likely responsible for increased energy in these systems, moving around more material and larger objects. Ultimately it flushed more sediment to the ocean, causing eutrophication, blooms of algae and in some cases hypoxia.”
Co-author Professor Dan Lunt from the School of Geographical Sciences added: “There are many similar events in Earth history, where warming appears to have been associated with changes in rainfall and sedimentary systems.
“Although we have not investigated them here, it is very likely that our results are translatable – because the physics that underpins them remains the same. Thus, the collective body of research confirms that global warming in the past and the future will be associated with more ‘flashy’ rainfall, with implications for flooding and water management.”
Professor Pancost said: “Past climate has lessons for our future. Not only do the models show evidence for more intense rainfall events – with all of the implications that entails – but they are consistent with all of our other data.
“In fact, they explain inconsistencies in our other data and confirm some long-established hypotheses. In doing so, they foreshadow our potential future with complex and dramatic changes in rainfall, more flooding and more soil erosion.”
‘Changes in the occurrence of extreme precipitation events at the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum’ by M. Carmichael, R. Pancost and D. Lunt in Earth and Planetary Science Letters
Future global warming is widely anticipated to increase the occurrence of extreme precipitation events, but such hydrological changes have received limited attention within paleoclimate studies. Several proxy studies of the hydrological response to the Paleocene–Eocene Thermal Maximum hyperthermal, ∼56 Ma, have recently invoked changes in the occurrence of extreme precipitation events to explain observations, but these changes have not been studied for the geologic past using climate models. Here, we use a coupled atmosphere–ocean general circulation model, HadCM3L, to study regional changes in metrics for extreme precipitation across the onset of the PETM by comparing simulations performed with possible PETM and pre-PETM greenhouse gas forcings. Our simulations show a shift in the frequency–intensity relationship of precipitation, with extreme events increasing in importance over tropical regions including equatorial Africa and southern America. The incidence of some extreme events increases by up to 70% across the PETM in some regions. While the most extreme precipitation rates tend to relate to increases in convective precipitation, in some regions dynamic changes in atmospheric circulation are also of importance. Although shortcomings in the ability of general circulation models to represent the daily cycle of precipitation and the full range of extreme events precludes a direct comparison of absolute precipitation rates, our simulations provide a useful spatial framework for interpreting hydrological proxies from this time period. Our results indicate that changes in extreme precipitation behaviour may be decoupled from those in mean annual precipitation, including, for example in east Africa, where the change in mean annual precipitation is small but a large increase in the size and frequency of extreme events occurs. This has important implications for the interpretation of the hydrological proxy record and our understanding of climatic, as well as biogeochemical, responses to global warming events.
“that is entirely based entirely on climate models”
PS: The notion that averaging 10 wrong answers to get the right answer only makes sense in “climate science”.
Even the IPCC admits that climate models are only accurate when they are averaged over the entire earth.
They are no good at predicting regional or local weather.
On the other hand, activists continue to try and use the models to do just that.
I’m willing to believe that a world eight degrees C warmer than now might have been rainier. It was already up to six degrees warmer than now even before the PETM spike, and Eocene max was at least as high as the PETM.
But during our present icehouse climate regime, Earth is not going to get that toasty.
My, albeit limited, understanding of the PETM is that it involved 6C to 8C of warming in less than 100,000 years. What relevance has that to our modern AGW scenario? The attempt in the paper to link CO2 levels to the PETM temperature rise also appears to be extremely weak. The CO2 forcing is inferred, no more. This is hardy surprising since, in the context of the data and chronology available from the 50 million year plus fossil record, you can’t possibly say whether any change in CO2 level, even if you could measure it accurately, led or lagged the temperature rise.
The authors give it away in the abstract somewhat with their comment: “the most extreme precipitation rates tend to relate to increases in convective precipitation”. Quelle surprise! You wonder of the link to CO2 is simply there to elicit easy publication or the article and/or future funding.
In all GCMs, the microphysics of cloud droplet formation, of precipitation-related intensity parameters, and of convection parameters are all hand-tuned and the value sets used are poorly constrained by observation, this is just hand-waving at best, outright garbage at worst.
They are tuning the very thing they are outputting and calling it science.
The coming fight now is Earth System Sensitivity. It has its roots almost as long as AGW. Back in the 80’s was when it really got started. Almost 40 years later Michael Mann and his followers have decided that the IPCC is doomed and that they dont need it anymore anyway. They are losing control over its alarmist message and it is becoming more conservative as we skeptics are forcing it to tone down. Witness the IPCC RCP8.5 which doesnt really look scary as far as temperature is concerned.
The Earth System Science (ESS) Education Alliance was formed in 2000 and has ~50 institutions signed up with over 3000 teachers. Their plan is to take over the geology and paleontology departments of every university in the world just like have they done to the Atmospheric science faculties. In their minds they have to because then they can control the past. Eric Blair aka George Orwell has unwittingly written their manifesto. He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past. Orwell should have reversed those 2 sentences. The recipe is simple. The thesis is that long term changes of the earth(which the alarmists will say is ultimately caused by short term changes caused by CO2) will dwarf the measly short term temperature changes of CO2. To do that they need to control the past with different climate models because only with the past can they control ( model) the slow processes needed so that they will project far into the future 500 years if necessary. To do that they have to take over the 2 faculties that are standing in their way.
I PREDICT IN THE NEAR FUTURE WE WILL SEE 1000’S OF THESE STUDIES OF THE PAST ALL SIMULATED BY COMPUTER MODELS. Sighhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!
“..The Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), which occurred about 56 Million years ago, is of great interest to climate scientists because it represents a relatively rapid global warming event, with some similarities to the human-induced warming of today…”
Wondering if the authors of this study realize the logic problem in this statement. If the warming in the PETM was “relatively rapid warming event, with some similarities to the human induced warming of today..” how do they know today’s warming has a significant human-induced CO2 signal?
They did a back-to-the-future simulation, where Marty McFly visits this period and multiple periods afterwards, changing the course of events in such a way that the automobile is never fully used as a mode of mass transportation, and the model simulation shows that Marty prevented a future where human CO2 does what some unknown factor did then. The model has not produced any reliable results as to what Marty knew caused that period’s “warming event”. This will require more model simulations, which will require more funding.
Was PETM good or bad for the evolution of humanity?
