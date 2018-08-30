Samoan PM Demands “Mental Confinement” for Climate Deniers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele of Samoa lashed out at leaders of the United States, China, India and Australia for not doing their bit to prevent climate change.
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele hits out at climate change sceptics during fiery speech
By Pacific affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele has lashed out at climate sceptics and urged Australia to make deeper cuts to carbon emissions to help save Pacific Island nations from the “disaster” of climate change.
Key points:
- Mr Sailele says “greater ambition” is needed to stop impact of climate change
- He warns geostrategic competition is creating uncertainty for small Pacific countries
- Australia, New Zealand and the US have been scrambling to reassert influence in the Pacific
Mr Sailele told the Lowy Institute in Sydney that climate change posed an “existential challenge” to low lying islands in the Pacific, and developed countries needed to reduce pollution in order to curb rising temperatures and sea levels.
“We all know the problem, we all know the solutions, and all that is left would be some political courage, some political guts, to tell people of your country there is a certainty of disaster,” Mr Sailele said.
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-31/samoan-prime-minister-hits-out-at-climate-change-sceptics/10185142
Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.
“Some might say there is a patronising nuance, believing Pacific nations did not know what they were doing, or were incapable of reaping benefits of close relationships with countries that will be in the region for some time to come.
“One has the tendency to be bemused by the fact that the reaction is an attempt to hide what we see as strategic neglect.”
Read more: same link as above
From a video of his comments;
… We all know the problems, we all know the costs, we all know the solutions, and all that is left would be some political courage, some political guts, to get out tell the people of your country do this, do this, the certainty of disaster. So when any political leader in Australia or in Samoa or in China or in the free countries that are responsible for all this disaster, China, India and also the United States, and any leader of this country who believes there is no climate change he ought be taken to a mental confinement, he is utter stupid, and I same the same thing for any leader here [Australia] who say there is no climate change …
Source (Video): http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/the-world/2018-08-31/samoan-pm-hits-out-at-climate-change-sceptics/10185198
Tuilaepa Sailele seems one of the more competent and honest Pacific leaders, so its a shame to see him get the climate issue so wrong. Perhaps he should do some more research before demanding mental confinement for people who disagree with him.
With Google, Facebook, Twitter, Lamestream news censoring us, it is equivalent to “Mental Confinement”
No worse than Trudeau, Merkel, Corbyn, or Clinton.
RE: “Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele of Samoa lashed out at leaders of the United States, China, India and Australia for not doing their bit to prevent climate change.”
Perhaps ‘His Corpulence’ should refuse all products and tourists from the USA, China, India, and Australia, to show his determined support for the continuing climate change fraud! As for me, I’ll be taking my vacation and winter retreat dollars to Belize and Panama, so as to not offend the poi hoi polloi any further.
So send me money. Preferably a random assortment of 10s and 20s in plain grocery bags.
Sorry can’t use plain grocery plastic bags as they have been banned in Australia
Venezuelan bolivars? I’m guessing ‘No!’
How very Soviet of him.
maybe he should confine his eating habits to vegetables and fruit, rather than the copious amounts of small island children he is obviously eating.
That’s a shame Samoas were always my favorite Girl Scout cookie 🙂
https://www.littlebrowniebakers.com/cookies-info/samoas/
I note the complete lack of any evidence of looming disasters for Pacific island nations. You’d think he would look to see what climate change hath wroght before mouthing off.
The looming disaster is the potential destruction of wealth transfer to Samoa from ‘Climate Change’ cash.
There is certainly a lack of sanity on this earth. The global warming cadre has much to answer for.
He simply means ”Give me money”
“more money”
The business of Samoa appears to be aid. For 2018/19 they will receive $35.5 million Australian dollars and $22.9 million NZ dollars. China contributes a much larger but more secretive amount.
Satellite images show large expansion of the confinement units in NW China for re-education of ethnic Muslims there. I’m sure Dear Leaders can work a deal for low cost detention for Deniers too. “Room for one more honey”
“Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.”
Here’s a tip: Don’t borrow the money if the rates are too high. Stay away from pay-day lenders.
Sadly it seems they are practicing the: “Live within your means even if you have to sink into debt to do it.” philosophy.
“Life is hard. Its even harder when you’re stupid.”
He seems to be living high on the hog, a bit portly, eh?
His Excellency is trying to make a lot of friends. He is almost as important as a mayor of Oakland, California.
Let’s face it money was a bad invention in the first place—including those large stones as currency on those Pacific islands.
“…any leader of this country who believes there is no climate change he ought be taken to a mental confinement…”
Since I don’t know of any political leader who says the climate doesn’t change, I don’t think any of them are in imminent danger of being confined.
“Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.”
China is discovering what the US learned a couple of decades ago.
Deadbeats will use any excuse to not pay back their debts.
Nobody forced them to take those loans. The fact that they went to enriching cabinet ministers instead of economic development is not the fault of the lending country.
PS: The irony is rich here. China was one of the countries who in the past defended the deadbeat nations.
What he’s really saying is “Where’s my money!!!”
This all boils down to a really good shoe in December, at the upcoming “climate” talks. Popcorn futures are up. Buy now, before they become astronomical. I can hear the drum beats now, saying We want Yourmoney Now! We want Yourmoney Now! Here’s what I predict: It all falls apart in December. The demands for money, the hypocrisy, and the lies, lies, lies all self-deconstruct. Now popcorn futures, that’s a tricky thing. But buy now. Better than to be sorry later, no?
Butter safe than sorry…..
Oh I see. How stupid I am. Pollution is the problem…….. what kind of exotic gases do you have to inhale to comeup with this money based garbage? He wants free lunch. I alsi want free lunch but don’t lie to try and get it. Who filled his head with such magic? Is there ONE person on Samoa with a credible geological education? Seems not.
What is mental confinement?
Being locked in a mindset where everyone is an enemy if they deviate from the climate cathecism by a hair’s breadth. It’s a very narrow space.
Maybe he should realize his ancestors only came there some 3,500 years ago. Long after the Interglacial Holocene Climate Optimum had sea levels higher than now. Only idiots and fools live in places where the high water marks of the past are obvious. Because they think that will never happen again.
I actually agree with him that anyone who denies that climate changes is material for the looney bin…
I thought the main Samoa island flipped over when they overbuilt on one side.
Practicing medicine without a license.
Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegao. He speaks like a fat, deluded person, who wants his money NOW.
Hasn’t he noticed that islands such as Tuvalu have survived CAGW and Super Moons despite the past hype?
Tuvaluians aren’t treading water despite the hype.
I don’t think he’s concerned so much about more “blue” but le$$ “green”.