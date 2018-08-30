Samoan PM Demands “Mental Confinement” for Climate Deniers

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi. By Foreign and Commonwealth OfficeCommonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CC BY 2.0, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele of Samoa lashed out at leaders of the United States, China, India and Australia for not doing their bit to prevent climate change.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele hits out at climate change sceptics during fiery speech

By Pacific affairs reporter Stephen Dziedzic

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele has lashed out at climate sceptics and urged Australia to make deeper cuts to carbon emissions to help save Pacific Island nations from the “disaster” of climate change.

Key points:

  • Mr Sailele says “greater ambition” is needed to stop impact of climate change
  • He warns geostrategic competition is creating uncertainty for small Pacific countries
  • Australia, New Zealand and the US have been scrambling to reassert influence in the Pacific

Mr Sailele told the Lowy Institute in Sydney that climate change posed an “existential challenge” to low lying islands in the Pacific, and developed countries needed to reduce pollution in order to curb rising temperatures and sea levels.

“We all know the problem, we all know the solutions, and all that is left would be some political courage, some political guts, to tell people of your country there is a certainty of disaster,” Mr Sailele said.

Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-31/samoan-prime-minister-hits-out-at-climate-change-sceptics/10185142

Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.

“Some might say there is a patronising nuance, believing Pacific nations did not know what they were doing, or were incapable of reaping benefits of close relationships with countries that will be in the region for some time to come.

“One has the tendency to be bemused by the fact that the reaction is an attempt to hide what we see as strategic neglect.”

Read more: same link as above

From a video of his comments;

… We all know the problems, we all know the costs, we all know the solutions, and all that is left would be some political courage, some political guts, to get out tell the people of your country do this, do this, the certainty of disaster. So when any political leader in Australia or in Samoa or in China or in the free countries that are responsible for all this disaster, China, India and also the United States, and any leader of this country who believes there is no climate change he ought be taken to a mental confinement, he is utter stupid, and I same the same thing for any leader here [Australia] who say there is no climate change …

Source (Video): http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/the-world/2018-08-31/samoan-pm-hits-out-at-climate-change-sceptics/10185198

Tuilaepa Sailele seems one of the more competent and honest Pacific leaders, so its a shame to see him get the climate issue so wrong. Perhaps he should do some more research before demanding mental confinement for people who disagree with him.

Paul

With Google, Facebook, Twitter, Lamestream news censoring us, it is equivalent to “Mental Confinement”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 1:52 pm
Tom Halla

No worse than Trudeau, Merkel, Corbyn, or Clinton.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 1:54 pm
J Mac

RE: “Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele of Samoa lashed out at leaders of the United States, China, India and Australia for not doing their bit to prevent climate change.”

Perhaps ‘His Corpulence’ should refuse all products and tourists from the USA, China, India, and Australia, to show his determined support for the continuing climate change fraud! As for me, I’ll be taking my vacation and winter retreat dollars to Belize and Panama, so as to not offend the poi hoi polloi any further.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 1:59 pm
Walter Sobchak

So send me money. Preferably a random assortment of 10s and 20s in plain grocery bags.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 1:59 pm
Gerard

Sorry can’t use plain grocery plastic bags as they have been banned in Australia

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:04 pm
J Mac

Venezuelan bolivars? I’m guessing ‘No!’

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:04 pm
Killer Marmot

How very Soviet of him.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:01 pm
honest liberty

maybe he should confine his eating habits to vegetables and fruit, rather than the copious amounts of small island children he is obviously eating.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:04 pm
Rich Davis

That’s a shame Samoas were always my favorite Girl Scout cookie 🙂

https://www.littlebrowniebakers.com/cookies-info/samoas/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:04 pm
arthur4563

I note the complete lack of any evidence of looming disasters for Pacific island nations. You’d think he would look to see what climate change hath wroght before mouthing off.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:05 pm
J Mac

The looming disaster is the potential destruction of wealth transfer to Samoa from ‘Climate Change’ cash.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:07 pm
Mike Bryant

There is certainly a lack of sanity on this earth. The global warming cadre has much to answer for.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:07 pm
James Fosser

He simply means ”Give me money”

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:08 pm
MarkW

“more money”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:46 pm
krm

The business of Samoa appears to be aid. For 2018/19 they will receive $35.5 million Australian dollars and $22.9 million NZ dollars. China contributes a much larger but more secretive amount.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:43 pm
ResourceGuy

Satellite images show large expansion of the confinement units in NW China for re-education of ethnic Muslims there. I’m sure Dear Leaders can work a deal for low cost detention for Deniers too. “Room for one more honey”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:13 pm
rocketscientist

“Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.”

Here’s a tip: Don’t borrow the money if the rates are too high. Stay away from pay-day lenders.

Sadly it seems they are practicing the: “Live within your means even if you have to sink into debt to do it.” philosophy.

“Life is hard. Its even harder when you’re stupid.”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:19 pm
John Bell

He seems to be living high on the hog, a bit portly, eh?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:22 pm
Curious George

His Excellency is trying to make a lot of friends. He is almost as important as a mayor of Oakland, California.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:26 pm
ResourceGuy

Let’s face it money was a bad invention in the first place—including those large stones as currency on those Pacific islands.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:28 pm
RicDre

“…any leader of this country who believes there is no climate change he ought be taken to a mental confinement…”

Since I don’t know of any political leader who says the climate doesn’t change, I don’t think any of them are in imminent danger of being confined.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:32 pm
MarkW

“Prime Minister Sailele also criticised loans from China which he believes are burdening Pacific nations with unsustainable debt.”

China is discovering what the US learned a couple of decades ago.

Deadbeats will use any excuse to not pay back their debts.

Nobody forced them to take those loans. The fact that they went to enriching cabinet ministers instead of economic development is not the fault of the lending country.

PS: The irony is rich here. China was one of the countries who in the past defended the deadbeat nations.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:44 pm
John

What he’s really saying is “Where’s my money!!!”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 2:46 pm
Bruce Cobb

This all boils down to a really good shoe in December, at the upcoming “climate” talks. Popcorn futures are up. Buy now, before they become astronomical. I can hear the drum beats now, saying We want Yourmoney Now! We want Yourmoney Now! Here’s what I predict: It all falls apart in December. The demands for money, the hypocrisy, and the lies, lies, lies all self-deconstruct. Now popcorn futures, that’s a tricky thing. But buy now. Better than to be sorry later, no?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:00 pm
J Mac

Butter safe than sorry…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:42 pm
JonScott

Oh I see. How stupid I am. Pollution is the problem…….. what kind of exotic gases do you have to inhale to comeup with this money based garbage? He wants free lunch. I alsi want free lunch but don’t lie to try and get it. Who filled his head with such magic? Is there ONE person on Samoa with a credible geological education? Seems not.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:02 pm
John Bell

What is mental confinement?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:04 pm
Crispin in Waterloo

Being locked in a mindset where everyone is an enemy if they deviate from the climate cathecism by a hair’s breadth. It’s a very narrow space.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:30 pm
johchi7

Maybe he should realize his ancestors only came there some 3,500 years ago. Long after the Interglacial Holocene Climate Optimum had sea levels higher than now. Only idiots and fools live in places where the high water marks of the past are obvious. Because they think that will never happen again.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:19 pm
Greg Woods

I actually agree with him that anyone who denies that climate changes is material for the looney bin…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:27 pm
Clay Sanborn

I thought the main Samoa island flipped over when they overbuilt on one side.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:35 pm
commieBob

… any leader of this country who believes there is no climate change he ought be taken to a mental confinement …

Practicing medicine without a license.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:43 pm
Bruce Cobb

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegao. He speaks like a fat, deluded person, who wants his money NOW.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:48 pm
Gunga Din

Hasn’t he noticed that islands such as Tuvalu have survived CAGW and Super Moons despite the past hype?
Tuvaluians aren’t treading water despite the hype.
I don’t think he’s concerned so much about more “blue” but le$$ “green”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 30, 2018 3:54 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz