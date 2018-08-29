“Damning evidence that Beavers affect climate”

From the “these inconsiderate rodents must be taxed” department.
Growing beaver populations have created a large number of new habitats along rivers and ponds. Beaver dams raise the water level, enabling the dissolution of the organic carbon from the soil. From beaver ponds, carbon is released to the atmosphere. Part of the carbon settles down on the bottom, ending up used by plants or transported downstream in the water.
“An increase in the number of beavers has an impact on the climate since a rising water level affects the interaction between beaver ponds, water and air, as well as the carbon balance of the zone of ground closest to water,” says Petri Nummi, University Lecturer at the University of Helsinki, Finland.
Current estimates indicate that beaver ponds range from carbon sinks to sources of carbon. Beaver ponds and meadows can fix as much as 470,000 tons of carbon per year or, alternatively, release 820,000 tons of carbon annually. Their overlapping functions as carbon sinks and sources make landscapes moulded by beavers complex.
Beavers conduct continuous landscaping
A beaver family usually changes territories once every three to five years, but can also stay in the same area as long as twenty years. After beavers abandon their territory, the dam gradually disintegrates and the pond empties. It may fill up again in, say, ten years as a result of returnees. Beaver habitats are in fact undergoing a constant change between terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.
In the beginning of the 20th century, beavers were hunted to near extinction both in Europe and the central and southern regions of North America. According to estimates, there were 10 million beavers in Europe before the hunting began, out of which only some thousand survived in small, isolated populations across the continent.
Beavers were numerous in Finland as well. For millennia, the species was popular game among ancient Finns before being hunted to extinction towards the end of the 19th century.
“People today obviously have no idea of what pond and stream ecosystems are like in their natural state, since research in the field only began after beavers were taken out of the picture,” says Nummi.
Beaver numbers have incrementally risen, and five years ago the entire European population was estimated to be at least one million specimens. Most of them belong to the original Eurasian beaver species, but, for example, Finland’s current beaver population has its origins in the translocations of American and Eurasian beavers carried out in the late 1930s. Eurasian and American beavers do not interbreed.
The paper: Petri Nummi et al. Beavers affect carbon biogeochemistry: both short-term and long-term processes are involved, Mammal Review (2018). DOI: 10.1111/mam.12134
I love to explore and fish beaver flowages in Maine. Many types of birds (some rare) and waterfoul depend on these new wetlands, as do moose who love the aquatic plants that grow in the flowages. The wildlife is incredible
Here is a bit about the flowages.
http://blog.nwf.org/2018/04/more-beavers-equals-more-birds/
So the French fur trappers in the USA artificially caused CO2 to be way too low by nearly exterminating the poor beasts. Now, with limited hunting they are coming back and bringing levels back to the natural balance. So now we need to consider a higher CO2 base to account for the beaver CO2 deficit.
“In fact, 200 times more of this greenhouse gas [methane} is released from beaver ponds today than was the case around the year 1900, estimates Colin J. Whitfield of the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.”
https://phys.org/news/2014-12-effects-beaver-population-habitat-methane.html
Beaver dams raise the water level, enabling the dissolution of the organic carbon from the soil. From beaver ponds, carbon is released to the atmosphere. Part of the carbon settles down on the bottom, ending up used by plants or transported downstream in the water
This is pure gold garbage.
What on earth is ‘dissolution from the soil’?
Organic (dead plant as here) material does not dissolve. (in water)
Dear Prof Numpty, what are *you* made of if not organic material? How’s your dissolving coming along. (Quite well it seems, starting from the top down)
The dams are Trapping Stuff – ask *anybody* who ever tries to build a conventional dam. The dams are filters, catching stuff that would otherwise float away and be completely lost from that landscape. Stuff that would otherwise go right out into the ocean to be lost forever – or until a Major Vesuvius or 2 blows its top.
ESPECIALLY, as the pecked out sheep farmer mentions, good at catching sediment & mud.
Dirt and topsoil.
Nutrients.
*Impossibly* valuable stuff to plants, farmers and The Climate alike.
The ironing there is Beaut-I-Ful , it was overgrazing by the sheep that created the mud in the first place. haha.
(You can tell I’ve no sympathy with sheep unless they’re curried)
Check with (what was) the United Utilities Company in North West England – they wanted sheep fenced off their reservoir catchments to prevent exactly that – silt coming off fields (over) grazed by sheep from filling the things up.
It was silt, settling out from the flooding river that kept farming alive on the Nile Delta for 7,000 years. Not for much longer now that big dam has gone up and is catching all the mineral and organic goodness that came down the 2 branches of the Nile.
Especially as selfish money-grubbing brain-deads are growing cotton on that super quality dirt – cotton being THE most nutrient hungry plant known to man, with the one exception of tobacco. Tomatoes in third place.
Might as well pull up the teak & mahogany floorboards in your house to feed the stove.
At the bottom of the beaver’s pond, light, temperature and oxygen levels will be low. Hence decomposition (CO2 release) will be very slow. Give it 1,000 years for some peat, maybe 10 million years for some Lignite and 100+ mill for coal, oil and or shale gas.
Yes people, Erhlich’s prediction IS playing out. Right now as we speak and, numpties & muppets like these are his ‘foot soldiers’
At *least* one story *every* day here on WUWT are absolute proof of that.
